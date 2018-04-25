3 Double-Digit Dividend Growth Buys Among Cyclicals

As we are seeing clear signs economy is doing well (sorry, Black Swan fans!), I find plenty of buying opportunities in the cyclical sector. Interestingly enough, it seems that investors were so busy investing in techs and utilities that they completely forgot some fundamentals. Consumer stocks will continue to thrive even though they are not always sexy!

Doing my stock research, I found 52 consumer cyclicals that are worth looking into. I’ve built this list using dividend growth metrics. Today, I’m picking 3 of my favorites from this list. They are clearly strong buys right now. You can see all 52 dividend growth cyclical here.

Gentex (GNTX) dominates its market and has no debt.

GNTX is by far my favorite automotive-related company. What makes it interesting is that the company does evolve in a cyclical market, but its position will prevent it from suffering during an upcoming downturn.

First, GNTX dominates its market with 92% market share. The company does auto-dimming mirrors and supplies all major constructors. GNTX has protected its business with over 1,000 patents. Auto-dimming mirrors used to be considered as a luxury item added to high-level class automobile. As safety becomes more important, mid-level vehicles are adding such features to attract consumers. In 2016, there was about 28% of all cars equipped with this technology (source Gentex). This proportion is up from 9% in 2001. You can imagine there will be another jump in the decade.

Second, GNTX has virtually no debts. The company is using its strong cash flow (thanks to its 37% gross margins) to finance its growth, buy back shares, increase its dividend and… pay down its debt! GNTX currently pays down its $228M debt at a rate of $28M per quarter (Q1 2018 press release). The company could easily make an acquisition to expand or, even better for shareholders, get bought with a nice premium paid on their shares!

Finally, GNTX is expanding its products. Instead of staying the king of auto-dimming mirrors, management decided to use its R&D and multiply its technology usage. GNTX is now offering auto-dimming windows for aircraft, integrated camera on its mirrors and Homelink and Bluetooth integrated devices. The Internet of Things will definitely help GNTX grow through various other products.

Starbucks (SBUX) is poised for a decade of growth in China.

I know, Starbucks has been deceiving (not to call it dead money!) over the past 2 years while the market was thriving. With barely no place to grow in the U.S. and decreasing sales coming from all stores located in small malls, it’s hard to see how this once super-powered-growth company will make the trick again. Think again.

First, SBUX knows exactly what its clients want and is darn quick to execute. With the development of its loyalty program (currently showing over 14 million members), SBUX uses digital data to understand consumer patterns and adapt accordingly. Do you doubt such a big company’s ability to turn around? The recent events in Philadelphia showed us that SBUX means real business. Within the same week a sad story flamed social media, the company closed over 8,000 stores to train their employees to be more comprehensive. Can your company do such a thing that fast? You can’t control each employee, but you can definitely do something to improve your business.

Second, China is the new USA. The company is growing at a very fast pace opening over 500 stores per year in China. SBUX doesn’t only open new stores to boost its sales (revenue up 30% last in Q1 2018), but also shows strong comparable sales (+6% last quarter). There is plenty of space to keep up with such growth in the next decade.

Finally, SBUX will quickly rebound in the event of a market crash. Thinking people will stop buying their $5 lattes during a recession is a wrong assumption. During the latest recession, SBUX stock dropped like a rock (like most of your holdings anyway), but went back up a lot faster than the rest of the market. Don’t believe me? Look at this chart; you’ll see that SBUX lost 60% of its value at the bottom of the market, but within 12 months, it was back in positive territory:

Hasbro (HAS) has been hit by Toys "R" Us. It’s time to pick up some shares at a cheap price.

Hasbro has suffered greatly over the past 12 months on the market. The stock was trading over $100 less than a year ago and Toys ”R” Us’s financial difficulties generated lots of concerns on the market. Its recent quarter reflects the fear coming from other retailers as shipping orders have dropped accordingly. This is perfect timing to pick a great company at a bargain price.

First, Toys ”R” Us only counts for 9% of Hasbro’s business. It is reasonable to think that a good part of this business will be recuperated by other retailers or online. As a toy manufacturer, Hasbro enjoys brand recognition that can’t be matched. In order to strengthen its position, there are even rumors of a M&A with Mattel (MAT). Such an acquisition would generate lots of synergy.

Second, Hasbro shows several strong licensing contracts. After stealing Disney Princesses and Frozen licencing agreement away from MAT a few years ago, Hasbro has become a powerful toy maker. With Star Wars movies all lined up beyond 2020 and the infinite amount of Marvel Superheroes movies coming up, I know there will be lots of action figures to be sold. For those who think Hasbro can’t compete with digital entertainment, I’d like to mention the company also works with Activision Blizzard (ATVI), a fast-growing video game company. It will be able to adapt and surf on digital entertainment growth too.

Finally, in 2018, HAS will celebrate its 9th consecutive year with a dividend raise. This puts it one year away from making the elite Dividend Achievers list. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 266 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here. The company nearly doubled its payout over the past 7 years (from $0.30 in 2011 to $0.57 in 2018). At nearly 3% yield, Hasbro is a steal.

Final Thought

As I already own those 3 marvelous companies and I’ve already discussed the moment of buying them with my Dividend Growth Rocks members, I would be tempted to tell you should buy all of them. However, if I have to pick 1 out of those three, I think I would go with Gentex, as I think it will eventually be bought by a larger corporation, and I’ll cash a generous premium in the process. What do you think? What’s your favorite consumer cyclical stock?

