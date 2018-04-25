SK Hynix's (HXSCL) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SK Hynix, Inc. (OTC:HXSCL) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 23, 2018 7:00 PM ET

[Interpreted] Good morning and good evening. First of all, thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we will begin the conference of the fiscal year 2018 First Quarter Earnings Results by SK Hynix.

[Interpreted] Good morning and good afternoon and evening to those calling in from abroad. This is Seong-Geun Cha, the Head of IR at SK Hynix. Welcome to the SK Hynix 2018 first quarter earnings release conference call.

[Interpreted] Before starting the conference call, allow me to introduce the executives present here with me today. First, Executive Vice President, in charge of Corporate Support and CFO, Lee Myoung Young; Vice President, Kim Seok, in charge of DRAM Marketing Group; and Vice President, Kim Young Rae, in charge of the NAND Marketing Group.

[Interpreted] Let me issue a disclaimer that all outlooks presented by the company are subject to change, depending on the macroeconomic and market circumstances.

[Interpreted] With that, we will now begin SK Hynix 2018 First Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call. Let me now turn over to Executive Vice President, Lee Myoung Young, to present the first quarter earnings and the company's plan and market outlook for this year.

[Interpreted] Good morning. This is Lee Myoung Young in charge of SK Hynix's Corporate Support. Let me begins with a review of our financial performance in the first quarter of 2018.

[Interpreted] Favorable pricing conditions continued despite seasonal slowdown of demand. However, with DRAM and NAND bit shipments decrease, first quarter consolidated sales totaled KRW8.72 trillion down 3% from the previous quarter.

[Interpreted] Despite expanded bit shipment for server products on the back of continuous strong demand, DRAM bit shipment fell by 5% quarter-on-quarter due to mobile demand weakness and fewer production dates. ASP rose by 9% quarter-on-quarter on pie with last quarter's increase rising across all DRAM products including mobile.

[Interpreted] For NAND Flash, bit shipment fell by 10% quarter-on-quarter. There was a weaker demand for mobile products and sales of some leading edge products had to be carried forward due to some customer's qualification schedule. Prices weakened in all product categories however, price fall was minimal resulting in ASP fall of 1% from the previous quarter.

[Interpreted] For MCP, sales grew by 17% from the previous quarter, and its portion out of sales rose to 24%. There was increase in both its price and shipment as Chinese smart phone makers continued to adopt higher density memory.

[Interpreted] Our operating profit in the first quarter was KRW4.367 trillion, down slightly quarter-on-quarter following slower sales. Operating profit margin rose slightly to 50%.

[Interpreted] Depreciation and amortization expense for the quarter was KRW1.446 trillion, up from the previous quarter. EBITDA was KRW5.813 trillion, representing an EBITDA margin of 67%.

[Interpreted] There was a net non-operating expense of KRW77 billion. Foreign currency loss was reduced to around KRW81billion following the relative stability of the Korean won exchange rate.

[Interpreted] Corporate tax for the first quarter was KRW1.17 trillion, an increase from the previous quarter. There was increase in the statutory maximum corporate tax rate as well as recognition of the deferred tax asset of overseas subsidiaries in the previous quarter, which ended the one off reduction effect in corporate tax. Our net profit after corporate tax for the quarter was KRW3.121 trillion, with a net profit margin of 36%.

[Interpreted] Consolidated cash balance at the end of the first quarter was KRW8.266 trillion, a decrease of approximately KRW289 billion from the end of 2017. Our interest-bearing debt stood at KRW3.867 trillion, a decrease by KRW305 billion maintain a net cash position of KRW4.4 trillion.

[Interpreted] Next, I would like to discuss the company's market outlook and plan.

[Interpreted] Demand growth for server DRAM continues from last year and it is expected to keep driving the overall DRAM market growth not only this year, but beyond.

[Interpreted] Globally major IDC provider's investment is expected to grow by 20% to 30% from the previous year, as they keep focusing on expending their data centers, first in the North American market and now in the Chinese market. This trend is not likely to be temporary, even the volume and growth in global data traffic and workload. With the addition of new service infrastructure for AI and IoT and broader use of new server platforms, adoption of high density server DRAM module is accelerating.

[Interpreted] In addition, demand for DRAM is gaining strength in non-server categories as well. The decline in key PC shipments has slowed down with pickup in demand for high performance gaming PC's and Chrome books. Graphic DRAM demand is also expected to grow with higher demand for crypto currency mining and growing adoption of graphic processors through big data processing in servers.

[Interpreted] Our Smartphone's, shipment growth will slow down as the market reaches maturation. However, camera performance keeps getting upgraded in pace with consumers need to communicate through video and images, allowing more Smartphone's adding AI features, leading to continuous increase in DRAM content per box.

[Interpreted] Given the above, demand for DRAM is expected to grow by low 20% level this year. Supply growth will not be enough to ease the price supply situation, even if suppliers accelerate their migration to 1X nano and continue to add wafer capacity by increasing investment.

[Interpreted] For the NAND market the demand growth continues around SSD. Enterprise SSD in particular is expected to drive growth.

[Interpreted] Enterprise SSD achieved high growth in shipment and density as large IDC providers led the way in adopting them in servers despite the rising NAND price during last year. Growing production of 72 layer and 64 layer 3D NAND products at this year, lead to the launch and increased adoption of high density SSD's. Thus the portion of enterprise SSD will increase to nearly half of all NAND demand for SSD.

[Interpreted] Client SSD has relatively high price elasticity. Client SSD content per box is expected to grow as more supply growth with 3D NAND production which will lead to NAND pricing stabilization.

[Interpreted] Mobile customers are continuing to aim for their better smartphone sales, based on differentiation through higher NAND content with 128 gigabyte NAND being adopted for not only the flagship UFS smartphone's but also for mid-end Smartphone's with eMCP. Following this trend there will be continued high adoption of high density 3D NAND for smartphone's.

[Interpreted] Although some uncertainties remain due to the 3D transition in the NAND industry, NAND Flash supply growth is expected at mid-40% for the year with the industry going into mass production in earnest with 72 layer and 64 layer products. Demand growth is expected to be in line with supply growth easing paid supply in the NAND market compared to previous year.

[Interpreted] The recent memory demand environment lead by server DRAM and enterprise SSD is certainly a big opportunity for memory makers, but there is also higher demand for quality and integrity coming from customers. SK Hynix will strive to provide customer satisfaction through technological development as planned and volume production.

[Interpreted] First for DRAM, the company plans to speed up migration to 1X nano. Following the PC and mobile products, we will also start sales of server and graphic products with 1X nano technology in the second quarter. We will also expand supply of the server DRAM for which demand remains strong and thus respond to the PC OEM's and Chinese mobile customers demand for inventory buildup.

[Interpreted] For NAND, the company plans to grow sales of 72 layer 3D NAND products used for high density mobile UFS products as well as client SSD with different interfaces and form factors. Particularly for our plan to enter the enterprise SSD market, we will start supplying in the second quarter, PCIE based products that have been recently qualified by an IDC customer. It will enable the company to establish itself as a significant player in the fast growing enterprise SSD market and diversify our product portfolio.

[Interpreted] At the same time the company will move ahead as planned with the new construction at M15 Cheongju plant and expansion of the Wuxi FAB to serve as the basis of our future growth and to enable us to meet market demand in a timely manner.

[Interpreted] The company's shipment growth plan for this year is in line with market growth for both DRAM and NAND. For the second quarter shipment growth for DRAM is planned at mid-10% level and NAND at high 10% level. This plan is based on the projective production increase in the second quarter based on higher use of next generation processes and the base effect of reduced shipment in the previous quarter.

[Interpreted] The current data driven technological development is bringing about faster and bigger changes to our lives than ever before. As a result, customers are placing greater importance on the role and value of memory semiconductors. Given this trend, SK Hynix will focus on improving our memory technology and product quality based on our understanding of the technologies and industries of the future. We will work towards sustainable growth by providing unique yet core values to customers. Thank you very much for your attention.

[Interpreted] And with that we are now ready to take your questions.

[Interpreted] Now, Q&A session will begin.

[Interpreted] The first question will be provided by Ricky Sohal from HSBC. Please go ahead sir.

[Interpreted] I have two questions regarding NAND. First, in the first quarter it appears as if the NAND price had remained more robust than market concerns. So could you explain the background that made it possible per application? And then second is we see that for - across all the NAND suppliers, it seems as if the bit growth is falling short for the initial plan in the early part of this year. So perhaps this is due to the difficulties in upgrading to the 72 layer and the 64 layer. So if you could give us an update on Hynix and do you believe that you'll be able to achieve your bit growth guidance for this year?

[Interpreted] Now I will answer the question about the NAND price first. Now for the channel market there has been increase in the supply meaning that the prices slightly fell. But then for the OEM market, which is the bigger part of the market. For the solutions market the supply and demand dynamics improved slightly, so for the applications in this field, the price also fell.

[Interpreted] So, across the OEM market - thanks to the stability in the OEM market, the market also - so there was also stability across the market as well, but then we believe that for - by supplier there would also be some differences depending on the applications.

[Interpreted] And then regarding your second question about the 72 layer, now, it is true that there is some delays in the customer qualifications and also in difficulties in securing the yield because of the increasing process complexity as the number of layers for the 3D NAND continues to increase.

[Foreign Language - Korean]

[Interpreted] But then for SK Hynix, the validation the 72 layer as well as the portion out of the production are moving as scheduled and we believe that we will be able to achieve the bit growth plan for this year.

[Interpreted] The following question will be presented by [indiscernible]. Please go ahead sir.

[Interpreted] I also have two questions, first is about DRAM. Now, across industry we see that the migration to finer technology is slowing down considerably, so I would just like to get an update on SK Hynix. So for example your migration to 1X nano, so what is your current update and also what is your target for this year? And then also in terms of the cost reduction, what is your plan for the percentage of the cost reduction? And then, second question is about NAND, so for hyper scale we see that there is growing demand for self-built SSD, for a lower NAND. And then - so this probably means that this is a good opportunity for SK Hynix to diversify its customers. But, then also at the same time, this could also be a threat for NAND makers to create new value, so what would be your view regarding this trend?

[Interpreted] Now, first for the SK Hynix 1X DRAM, now starting late last year for PC and then also early this year for mobile, we see there is a spread of qualifications and volume production for server and graphics as well.

[Interpreted] So we are moving on schedule for both the production as well as the yield up and at this pace we believe that by the end of this year the 1X nano out of the total DRAM will take up over one third. And thanks to this, we believe that the cost would also fall to an appropriate level.

[Interpreted] Now regarding your second question about NAND, in terms of the demand growth for the self-built SSD at hyper scale, now, on one hand it is positive because it is extending from the demand growth for ESS - the enterprises SSD. But then at the same time it is also difficult to tell, so it's too early to tell whether it is going to be a threat or opportunity because there is going to be different types of collaboration or competition to unfold in this sector.

[Interpreted] Now, for SK Hynix we are trying to expand our presence in the enterprise SSD market. So our focus for now is to continue to develop SSD module products and increase sales.

[Interpreted] The following question will be presented by Peter Li from Citigroup Global Markets Securities. Please go-ahead sir.

[Interpreted] I also have two questions about DRAM, the first, as you have mentioned earlier there seemed to be a lot of changes on the server and graphic side and then in the first quarter and the second quarter, so what would be your demand forecast for each application of DRAM? And then second is, recently there is increase in DRAM capacity across the industry are causing some concerns of possible oversupply in the second half of this year or next year, so what would be SK Hynix's view regarding this?

[Interpreted] Now, I would take your question about the second quarter and the second half demand. Now, first when we look at the market then, it is true that in the first quarter the Chinese market was a bit slow, but then when we look at the big four including [indiscernible] we can now see that they were performing quite nicely.

[Interpreted] So for the smartphone market in general, then it is likely that the growth in the asset is going to stagnate a bit, but then when we look at the Chinese big four then we believe that the content per box will continue to grow, meaning that for the demand for both the NAND and DRAM, we believe that it is going to remain robust into the second half.

[Interpreted] And then next is about the graphics market. Now, it is true that up until recently the graphics market was quite hard due to the demand for mining for crypto currency. But then in the second half with the expected launch of the A6 Minor for [indiscernible], it is likely to balance out the demand for graphics.

[Interpreted] The last for the server market, now the IDC providers not only in the US but also in China, so represented by the BAT [ph], they are increasing their investment this year significantly.

[Interpreted] And also with the appearance of the new SLC, the memory content per server keep increasing. Now, with most of the server IDC's we have one year locking deal, but then in the first half we have also received some additional upside volume request. But then there was not enough supply and we believe that this trend will continue into the second half.

[Interpreted] Now, I would like to take your second question about the capacity increase across the market and the concerns for oversupply.

[Interpreted] Now, starting from last year there has been limited bit growth in DRAM supply because of the continuing tech migration. And as a result although the demand has grown considerably because of the limited bit growth coming from the tech migration, that demand growth has not been fully met.

[Interpreted] And again when we look at the demand, so customers demand then we can see that of course for the smartphone's although growth is limited, but we are still seeing some growth and then very rapid growth in other applications. So given such demand growth that we see these days, it's simply not enough to fulfill such demand growth using only tech migration.

[Interpreted] So this means to meet the demand growth then it is almost unavoidable that we increase capacity by increasing investment. So consequently we believe that for the suppliers they will have to meet the demand growth by increasing wafer capacity by 6% to 7% per annum.

[Interpreted] Then now from the market there are some concerns about the supply as the capacity continues to increase with growing investment. But then as I mentioned earlier because the bit growth is blowing down from the tech migration, for the suppliers I believe that they will be able to make some adjustments based on their investments or capacity increase. So I believe that - thanks to this demand and supply dynamics in the market will remain favorable.

[Interpreted] The following question will be provided by [indiscernible] from Korea Investments and Securities. Please go ahead sir.

[Interpreted] Now, I have two questions. First is about the server DRAM. We see that the price increase continues for server DRAM and it was mentioned recently that there is no resistance coming from the buyers despite the price increase. And, how long do you believe that this is going to continue? So what is the company's view on this? And the second question is about the company, so now your server DRAM price is, I understand is higher than the competitors, so by bit, the portion of the server DRAM is expected to exceed the mobile DRAM soon likely this year. So when do you foresee the server DRAM out numbering mobile DRAM this year? And also as the server DRAM continues to rise in portion, do you believe that this is going to affect the demand, meaning that do you believe that this will cause any changes in the demand?

[Interpreted] Now, for server DRAM pricing, actually now for the second quarter we have already completed the price negotiation with the major server DRAM customers and basically as the shortage continues, the tight supply continued the customers were focusing on securing the needed volume.

[Interpreted] Then unlike a smartphone which are ordinary consumables in your consumer products, the servers now, they are more production, so used for production. So in terms of the PCO for data centers then in terms of the server machine portion as well as the server machine components portion, we believe that the investment into them will continue for some time.

[Interpreted] Now regarding your second question, now in the market like bit, mobile is so large that for a long time the mobile portion was the dominant one.

[Interpreted] But now for the company, for us the server portion is quite large and we have a large market share in the server side. So already this year the difference between the mobile and server portions has been really reduced and we believe that as early as next year, the server bit is going to outgrow the mobile bit.

[Interpreted] And last point now, the server market's growth rate has out paid the DRAM growth rate and we believe that this trend will continue into the next two to three years. So given this and for SK Hynix to keep increasing its server portion and to keep increasing the market share we believe that things bode well for us.

[Interpreted] The following question will be presented by [indiscernible] Financial Investment. Please go ahead sir.

[Interpreted] Now, I also have two questions. First is about your NAND competitiveness. Now, I understand that SK Hynix has recently launched the enterprises SSD, which is going to have an impact on the productivity and profitability over your NAND products. And also for the 72 layer solution business, what is your - if you could give us an update on the business development for the 72 layer solutions? And then second question is about the memory semiconductor industry overall, so you have already given some hints about your view on the supply and demand dynamics for the second quarter and the second half, but then if you could give us more specific view or guidance for the DRAM pricing in the second quarter and second half?

[Interpreted] Now, I would take your first question about the 72 layer business. Now, regarding the enterprise SSD, we have already completed the validation and so for both the enterprises SSD as well as across all applications. And then currently we are trying to get additional validation for the applications.

[Interpreted] So based on this starting from the third quarter of this year we are going to have the 72 layer as our mainstream product for the enterprises SSD as well as all other applications and continue to increase sales. And so based on that we believe that by the end of this year the 72 layer will be about half.

[Interpreted] Then now, regarding your second question about the NAND market outlook, in the second quarter and the second half there is going to be - so based on the qualifications and increase in the share of the 72 layer and the 64 layer, we believe that there is also going to be increase in the supply. But at the same time due to the seasonality driving further demand as well as the increase in the content per box, we believe that overall there's going to be a balance in the supply and demand.

[Interpreted] And because of this there is not going to be much price volatility that could come from imbalance in the supply and demand, but then there could be some gradual pricing adjustment for some of the high density products. And then it could also depend on the applications, so in terms of the - so the market outlook would also depend slightly for each application depending on the competition as well as the price elasticity.

[Interpreted] And then regarding the DRAM pricing, now into the second half of this year, although it is going to ease a bit, we believe that the tight supply will continue.

[Interpreted] This is also the view that is shared by the customers and that is why they are focusing on securing the volume for the second half of this year. And as a result we believe that the pricing in the market will be determined based on the circumstances.

[Interpreted] The following question will be provided by [indiscernible] Investment and Securities. Please go-ahead sir.

[Interpreted] Now, I also have two questions. First, I see that in your first quarter financial performance there have been some changes in the inventory. Has there been increase in the inventory of the DRAM and NAND and what is your outlook regarding the inventory in the future? And then second question is about the new Fab completion, so the completion schedule as well as the schedule for moving in the equipment, have there also been changes?

[Interpreted] Now, first about the inventory for DRAM, now, for DRAM compared to last year, there has been almost no increase in the first quarter either. So it remains at early - so low one week level. And then as the tight supply continues, we believe that this level will also continue until the end of this year, meaning that the inventory level is not likely to increase by much or it could actually fall slightly.

[Interpreted] And then for NAND, compared to the end of last year, there has been increase in the inventory in the first quarter from two weeks to four weeks. And this is because, first of all, the ramp up in the 72 layer production and we need to hold some volume before the qualifications are completed. Then also in the second quarter the inventory will still remain a bit high because you also have to be ready for the mobile demand in the third quarter. So that is why we believe that up until the second quarter of this year the inventory for NAND will remain at about four weeks level, but then afterwards in the third and the fourth quarters it is going to fall to two weeks level again.

[Interpreted] And then about our schedule for the new Fab, now the M15 in Cheongju and the Fab expansion in China, now, for both the decision has not been finalized yet, so we are still making some adjustments and trying to co-ordinate between the different teams. Having said that, it is likely that for the Cheongju, M15, the clean room might be opened slightly earlier than we had initially scheduled, so perhaps a bit earlier than the end of this year, but then for the Fab expansion in China, it is likely to move as scheduled, meaning that to be completed by the end of this year.

[Interpreted] We will take one last question.

[Interpreted] The last question will be presented by Nicolas Gaudois from UBS. Please go-ahead sir.

Yes, hi, thanks for taking my question. First of all could you comment a little bit on your CapEx, I mean if you look at the level in Q1, '18, that increased quite significantly q-over-q and in the context of that do you still expect overall CapEx to be up about 30% year-over-year or do you have to make adjustments to these also regarding what you just said for M15? And second question is more of a clarification, for DRAM you gave us some idea about the 2018 expected bit demand growth in middle [ph] 20's. And you said supply would not be enough and Hynix going out of the market [ph]. So all-in-all what would you expect SK Hynix to grow in terms of bit shipments vis-a-vis back to the market growth, which I suspect will be a little bit lower than the demand growth you gave? Thank you.

[Interpreted] Now, first about the CapEx plan, now for this year as was explained earlier, because we have not finalized the completion for the new Fab as well as the schedule for moving in the equipment, we have not been able to finalize the overall CapEx amount yet. But then one thing is for sure is that there is going to be at least 30% increase to the 10.3 trillion CapEx of last year. And aside from this there is increase in the process complexity, meaning that there is also increase in the R&D investment, as well as increase in the investment for package and testing. So when I say 30% increase, this is the minimum level and potentially there is a very likelihood of an upside to the CapEx increase. And then also for the Fab, now, if the clean room is ready much earlier than we had initially scheduled, meaning if it can be opened much earlier than in the end of this year, to receive the equipment then it is also likely that the investment for the equipment that we had planned for next year would be pulled up to this year.

[Interpreted] And when you look at the cash flow for the first quarter, in terms of the cash out from the investment spending then it was about KWR4 trillion, and this is because there has been simultaneous ramp up for the new technologies of IX as well as the NAND 72 layer in the first quarter. And so basically this means that there has been a big increase in the investment into equipment in the first quarter. And then based on this, we believe that in the second quarter, the bit growth is going to be much higher, but then the bit growth will slow down afterwards in the third and the fourth quarters. So for the year, we expect the DRAM bit growth to be on par with the market at low 20% level.

Thank you.

And this concludes the SK Hynix 2018 first quarter earnings release conference call. Thank you very much for your participation.

