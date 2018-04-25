HFF's (HF) CEO Mark Gibson on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2018 6:00 PM ET

Executives

Myra Moren - Head of IR

Mark Gibson - CEO

Gregory Conley - CFO

Analysts

Stephen Sheldon - William Blair

Jade Rahmani - KBW

Mitch Germain - JMP Securities

Myra Moren

Thank you, and welcome to HFF, Inc.'s earnings conference call to review the company's operating performance and production results for the first quarter of 2018. Earlier today, we issued a press release announcing our financial results. The release is available in our Investor Relations website at hfflp.com. This conference call is being webcast and is available on the IR section of our website, along with the slide deck you may reference during our prepared remarks.

Please turn to the slide labeled Disclaimer and the reference to forward-looking statements. This presentation contains statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our future growth momentum, operations, financial performance, and business outlook. These statements should be considered as estimates only, and actual results may ultimately differ from these estimates. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements you may hear today.

For a more detailed discussion of risks and other factors that could cause results to differ, please refer to our first quarter 2018 earnings release filed on Form 8-K and our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, all of which are filed with the SEC and available on their website at sec.gov.

We may make certain statements during today's call which will refer to a non-GAAP financial measure, and we have provided a reconciliation of this measure to GAAP figures in our earnings release.

With that in mind, I'll introduce our senior management team. Conducting the call today will be Mark Gibson, HFF's Chief Executive Officer; and Greg Conley, HFF's Chief Financial Officer.

I'll now turn the call over to our CEO, Mr. Mark Gibson.

Mark Gibson

Thank you, Myra. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the call. As outlined in our earnings release, revenue totaled $131.6 million in the first quarter 2018, representing a decrease of 5.2% when compared to the same period in previous year.

Net income totaled $17.1 million in the first quarter of 2018, representing a decrease of 13.2% when compared to the same period in the previous year. While HFF's first quarter revenue declined, we would like to emphasize that we do not control timing decisions on closings, which is why we have opted to not give forward guidance since the company became public in 2007.

However, we remain constructive on the fundamental drivers of the business, and are generally pleased with the performance of the platform given the volatility in the capital markets environment, and believe the results are thus a testament to the professional integrity and work ethic firms [ph] capital market, advisers and our collaborative team culture.

HFF believes this volatility is due to a number of factors including increasing cost of capital, the persistent bid ask gap in certain markets, liquidity of the U. S. debt market, economic cycle risk, real estate being viewed as an excellent asset liability management tool for funds with long dated liabilities, which as to a limited degree, elongated hold periods and reinvestment risk.

These factors resulted in the institutional commercial real estate market experiencing a period of price discovery beginning in 2016, which continued through 2017 as evidenced by the 15% decline in investment sale transactions since 2015 as reported by Real Capital Analytics.

Given the existence of the aforementioned price discovery or bid ask gap between buyers and sellers and other in factors impacting investment advisory volumes in the U.S., we have opted to amend our usual market commentary for a more nuanced explanation of same.

As previously stated, there are several factors influencing investment sales in the U.S. However, the most impactful are the more conservative underwriting metrics being used by institutional buyers to account for into cycle risk in certain markets; the liquidity of the U.S. debt market and reinvestment risk.

As we have stated on previous earnings calls, we believe the institutional investor market has been quite disciplined in its collective underwriting of commercial real estate since the great recession, and we believe that statement is best demonstrated by the current bid ask differences between buyers and sellers, which exists primarily in markets where either fundamental demand measured by absorption and rent growth or lack thereof is being reflected in buyer side underwriting metrics resulting in lower offer prices for assets.

Stated differently, institutional investors are adjusting underwriting to take into consideration both moderating rent growth or increases in concessions and, of course, received increased risk given economic cycle concerns.

New York City investment sale transaction volume is a good example of this, as rents have moderated in some properties sectors and in some submarkets, and therefore a bid ask gap has emerged resulting in transaction volumes declining 43% in 2017 according to RCA.

However, in cities where rent growth is accelerating, the buy side investor base is reflecting those facts in its underwriting, and therefore bid ask gap does not exist in those markets, and generally speaking, transaction velocity is increasing.

This scenario is somewhat heightened by three additional factors, those being reinvestment risk, again the liquidity of the U.S. debt market and the attractiveness of hard assets as an excellent asset liability management tool for long-dated liability entities [ph], such as pension plans, sovereign wealth plans and corporate plans.

In terms of reinvestment risk, some institutional investors are enjoying excellent cash on cash returns with their existing real estate investments, and we believe it would be difficult to replicate same in the current environment.

Additionally, they believe in commercial real estate has an excellent store of value long-term, and therefore represents an ideal match for long-dated liabilities, thereby helping a given plans asset liability management strategies. These facts have resulted in an elongation of holding periods for some operators and institutional investors.

Finally given the liquidity of the U. S. debt market for commercial real estate, if current pricing does not meet a given owner's view of value, an excellent alternative is to recapitalize or refinance the asset in lieu of the sale. This is illustrated by the U.S. investment sale market declining 7% and U.S. debt market increasing 8% in 2017.

It should be noted there appears to be some reconciliation of the bid-ask gap in certain markets as buyers and sellers are reaching a middle ground. An additional factor to consider is the potential increase in real estate M&A activity driven by changing business models for operators and institutional investors and persistent NAV discounts in the public crude [ph] market for certain companies and property sectors.

HFF views all of these conditions to be potential positives for the industry in general. As the commentary suggests that commercial real estate remains in favor with institutional investors due to the readiness to hold assets for longer durations and underwriting continues to be measured.

Additionally, HFF believes the following factors are important foundational components of the commercial real estate industry, which would seem to be positive drivers for transaction volumes.

The composition of ownership is becoming increasingly institutional, which we believe is and will continue to positively impact transactional volumes for select intermediaries as investors continue to consolidate service providers.

Effective in the third quarter 2016, commercial estate was re-categorized from the broader financial sector and became a stand-alone category as the 11th Global Industry Classification Standard, GICS [ph] trading vertical, the first distinct trading vertical created since 1999, indicating commercial real estate's enhanced standing among global investors, and has resulted in an increased inflow of capital into commercial real estate.

HFF believes the recognition of commercial real estate as a core investment holding ensures the industry will continue to benefit from consistent annual allocations of capital, and that investing in the asset class is necessary in order to obtain a diversify the investment portfolio.

This is best illustrated on slide 17 and 18 showing an approximate 85% increase in allocations to commercial real estate since 2010, and approximately $150 billion of capital raised both open-end and closed-end funds to deploy into commercial real estate, a historical high watermark for the industry.

Additionally, actual investment in the asset class is approximately 120 basis points below target, as a percentage of AUM. This underinvestment is also a contributor to elongated hold periods for some investors.

As previously noted, and as illustrated on slide 19, capital managed by institutional investors in commercial real estate and measured by assets held within closed-ended and open-ended funds, has increased approximately 95% net of price appreciation, suggesting both increased demand for the asset class and a larger denominator of assets, which could be a positive relative to future transactional volume.

Interestingly, for the year 2017, transactional activity is reported by RCA was down 18.8% from the 2007 transaction market peak of $571.2 billion. Therefore, the increases in AUMs since 2007 mentioned previously should be a positive catalyst for future transaction volumes.

In terms of a near term future transaction volume for U.S. commercial real estate assets, please note the size of the closed-end fund market on slide 19. As stated on previous earnings calls, the closed-end fund market in the U.S. is generally defined as 10-year finite-life funds with a preferred return promote [ph] based compensation structure.

Given the limited life of these funds, the compensation structure and the fact that investment matters will have difficulty raising capital for future funds without realized returns, meaning the sale of the assets within the fund, the largest holders of institutional commercial real estate assets in the U.S. generally liquidate their portfolios every five to seven years on average. Stated differently, the closed-end fund market is structured to transact in order to recognize value.

An important source of capital for the U.S. commercial real estate industry's participation of retail investor, which in the past has invested via private non-listed REITs. Given reforms implemented by government regulators at this industry, a significant number of low-load real estate investment funds from private investment class real estate operators and investment management firms are emerging or are already investing.

HFF believes there is considerable demand from the traditional retail investor, universe as few retail investors have exposure to best-in-class private commercial real estate investment managers.

Foreign capital flows in the U.S. totaled $50.5 billion in 2017, a 25% decrease from the same period in the previous year. HFF believes the decline among foreign investors are largely due to the same concerns as those previously mentioned among the best institutions, as well as changes in investment preferences and a shift in the geographic origins of inbound foreign capital into the U.S.

As an example, while the capital controls initiated by China have reduced capital flows from that country by 65%, HFF expects any sustained pullback to be somewhat offset by Australia, Japan and other EU countries given their demand for U.S. commercial real estate.

Additionally, there are other factors impacting the competitiveness of foreign investment in the U.S. commercial real estate industry, the majority of which are centered on currency risk and the cost of hedging same as domestic interest rates diverge from those other developed countries.

Another significant factor affecting the overall health of the U.S. commercial real estate industry is supply of new assets being developed. As shown on slide 29 and 30, supply remains largely in balance with demand relative to previous economic cycles.

There are specific submarkets wherein completions of certain property types have exceeded demand resulting in increased rent concessions. However, HFF believes an environment of sustained job growth over the next two to three years could afford landlords additional pricing power given the relatively modest scale of new construction, the lending community's substantial reduction in construction, loan funding, the economic cycle risk negatively impacting build-to-core strategies and compression and return on cost metrics.

Given these facts and our views of the industry in general, we continue to invest in our core business as illustrated by the following points, we continue to add headcounts to our firm, evidenced by a 9.2% increase at headcount over the past 12 months, resulting in 85 net new associates including 40 new - net new capital market advisers.

For the first quarter of 2018, the firm added 27 associates including 14 capital markets advisers. As we have mentioned on previous earnings calls, our headcount growth is a result of both our organic and external or recruiting efforts.

We also continue to invest in our London operation through the addition of personnel, which now totals 19 individuals. We have significantly invested in the firm's general infrastructure including additional administrative personnel in our accounting, human resources, research and information technology support functions.

Related to technology, the firm continues to make significant investments in expanding our infrastructure to allow our capital markets advisers to more efficiently and effectively originate and conduct their business.

HFF has a long history of embracing information technology, fostering an innovative reputation by leveraging the full breadth of our technology resources for the benefit of our clients and capital market advisers.

As a prime example, and as outlined on slide 13, CapTrack is a proprietary transaction and client relationship management workflow software developed internally by HFF. The firm is able to form insights from our pipeline of transactions and gain invaluable market intelligence derived from more than 55,000 client relationships which are housed in CapTrack.

In an era where real-time intelligence provides a significant competitive advantage, HFF will continue to develop unique and differentiated technology driven solutions for our associates and clients.

HFF views these expenditures as investments to support the future growth of the firm. In keeping with the firm's long-term strategic plan, we will continue to add personnel to our offices, property verticals and business lines throughout 2018, and we'll continue to invest in strategically beneficial business endeavors subject to the overall performance of the U.S. economy.

In summary, we believe the commercial real estate industry is generally healthy, benefiting from ample liquidity and debt equity capital markets, supply being reasonably constrained and disciplined in overall underwriting.

With that, let me turn the call over to Greg.

Gregory Conley

Thank you, Mark. The information I will discuss today is also set forth on slides 34 through 45.

Beginning on slides 34 and 35. During the first quarter, our revenue was $131.6 million, as compared to $138.8 million in the first quarter of 2017, which is a 5.2% decrease year-over-year.

Total transaction volumes decreased 17.4% in the first quarter, which included a decrease in investment advisory transaction volumes of 30.4% year-over-year. Given the decrease in revenues for the quarter, combined with the ongoing investments in the business, operating income and margins were impacted in the first quarter.

Operating income was $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2018, down $18.1 million, while operating margins were down 12.9 percentage points primarily due to our decision to strategically invest in our business and people during 2017 and into the first quarter of 2018, and the continued investment related to start-up of our London operations.

We continue to maintain healthy levels of liquidity and operate a highly diversified and fully integrated capital market services platform as it relates to both consumers and providers of capital as no one borrower or seller client represented more than 2.2% of our capital market services revenue for the trailing 12-month period ending March 31, 2018.

As you will note on slide 35, operating margin for the first quarter of 2018 was 2.1% compared to the operating margin of 15% for the first quarter of 2017. The decline in operating margins for the quarter is attributable to the decrease in revenue and the increase in the company's operating expenses, primarily related to the strategic investments we are making in our business through growth in headcount, expansion of offices such as the start-up in integration of our London operations, the additional compensation of work and the increase in depreciation and amortization.

The company's adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2018 was $20.7 million, a decrease of $11.8 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $32. 5 million in the first quarter of 2017.

This decrease in adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was primarily driven by the decrease in operating income, which was partially offset by increases in interest and other income. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the first quarter of 2018 was 15.7% compared to 23.4% for the first quarter of 2017.

Cost of services as a percentage of revenue was 59.8% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 57.7% in the same period of 2017. The 210 basis point increase is driven by the higher direct operating costs associated with the strategic investments made during 2017 in the first quarter of 2018, including the start-up in integration of our London operations.

Operating, administrative and other expenses were up by approximately $10.5 million or 30.8% for the first quarter when compared to the same period in 2017. This increase was primarily due to additional compensation-related expenses, including salaries and payroll taxes, stock compensation, the cash payments related to the additional compensation award, as well as an increase in the interest on our warehouse lines of credit and additional other discretionary operating expenses due in part to the growth in headcount.

In addition, other operating expenses have increased as the company continues to make strategic investments in technology which should result in increased productivity.

Depreciation and amortization increased $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017. This increase is primarily attributable to the amortization expense associated with an increase in the mortgage servicing rights asset resulting from the valuation of recognition of the mortgage servicing rights acquired by the company.

As shown on slide 35, interest and other income increased $4.4 million in the first quarter of 2018 when compared to the same period in 2017. This increase for the quarter is attributable to increases in income from the valuation of the company's mortgage servicing rights, interest income and other agency-related income, which includes securitization compensation.

The agency-related income is primarily attributable to the company's Freddie Mac originations, which have been very strong the past two years, with a record level of originations in 2017 of approximately $6.8 billion and originations of $5.2 billion in 2016.

The company's Freddie Mac business continues to be strong with approximately $1.8 billion of loans originated in the first quarter of 2018 compared to approximately $2 billion for the same period in 2017.

Earnings per share on a fully diluted basis was $0.42 per share for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $0.50 for the same period in 2017. Earnings per diluted share benefited by approximately $0.06 from the reduction in the statutory corporate federal tax rates from the 2017 Tax Reform Act and also benefited by approximately $0.11 from the additional tax deductions from the windfall adjustment related to equity compensation.

The company's effective tax rate, before consideration of the impact from the additional tax deduction from the windfall adjustment, was 29.9% for the first quarter of 2018, as compared to 41.3% for the same period in 2017. This rate reduction is primarily the impact of the 2017 Tax Reform Act.

The windfall adjustment created an additional tax benefit that further reduced the effective tax rate by 25.4% in the first quarter of 2018, resulting in an overall effective tax rate of 4.5% as compared to an effective tax rate of 37.7% in the first quarter 2017, net of a 3.6% rate reduction from the windfall adjustment.

Slides 37 through 39 relate to balance sheet and liquidity. Our cash balance, net of client advances, at March 31, 2018, was $186.9 million compared to $265.7 million at December 31, 2017.

As shown on slide 37, during the first quarter of 2018, the company generated $3.2 million in cash from operating activities net of a $5.1 million decrease in client advances, as compared to $13.3 million of cash provided by operating activities net of $200,000 decrease in client advances during the same period in 2017.

The company's use of cash is typically related to modest working capital needs during the year and the payment of taxes. The company has virtually no corporate level debt to service other than that related to our Freddie Mac business, which is offset with mortgage notes receivable.

As shown on slide 38, our balance sheet as of March 31, 2018, included $958.8 million of outstanding borrowings on 26 loans under our warehouse credit facilities to support our Freddie Mac Multifamily business, and we also had a corresponding asset recorded for the related mortgage notes receivable. To date, the majority of these loans have been purchased by Freddie Mac.

On February 21, the company paid a special cash dividend of $1.75 per share. The aggregate dividend payment totaled $67.8 million and since December 2012, the company has returned capital to our shareholders in the form of six special cash dividends totaling $388.5 million or $10.27 per share.

I would like to make a few comments regarding our production volume and operational measurements, which can be found on slides 40 to 42. As noted on slide 40, on a year-over-year basis, our transaction volume decreased by 17.4% or approximately $3.7 billion for the first quarter of 2018.

The total number of transactions were relatively flat compared to the prior year with one less transaction in the first quarter of 2018. The company's loan servicing portfolio grew by $11.3 billion or 18.7% in 2018 when compared to the portfolio size at the end of the first quarter of 2017. The loan servicing portfolio balance is $72 billion as of March 31, 2018.

Slide 41 provides a historical summary of our headcount and also shows the first quarter comparison to the same period in 2017. Total headcount in capital markets advisers as of March 31, 2018, were up 9.2% and 11.6%, respectively year-over-year.

Slide 42 provides a summary of select production and operational measures. The revenue per capital markets advisers decreased 2.6% for the trailing 12-month period to $1,621,000 million from $1,664,000 million for the same period in 2017.

In summary, the first quarter 2018 is characterized by a volatile capital markets environment for a variety of factors as mentioned by Mark. Those factors resulted in subdued first quarter operating performance for the company, as revenues were down 5.2% combined with increased operating cost, which resulted in decreased operating income and margins when compared to the strong first quarter 2017 performance.

We would like to make a few comments regarding our operating income and margins in the first quarter of 2018. Specific to the first quarter of 2018, the primary reason for the decrease in operating income and margins is timing relative to expense recognition and reported revenues in what is seasonally a slower quarter of the year and is attributable to a few key factors.

First, revenue was down 5.2%. Second, operating, administrative and other cost includes $4.2 million related to the cash payment made in the first quarter of 2018 from the additional compensation award. The non-recurring cash payments related to the additional compensation award decreased earnings for the first quarter 2018 by approximately $0.08 per diluted share.

And third, cost of services, as a percentage of revenue, increased 210 basis points, which was in large part related to our investments in the startup in integration of our London operations.

As always, we continue to be very disciplined, efficient and strategic as it relates to the management of our expenses and are always mindful of balancing our long-term strategic growth initiatives with the current operating environment.

I would now like to turn the call back over to Mark. Mark?

Mark Gibson

Thank you, Greg. Operator, we'll take questions at this time.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions] And our first question will come from the line of Stephen Sheldon with William Blair. Your line is now open.

Stephen Sheldon

Hi. And I appreciate you taking my questions. I guess just first, as we think about 2018 and relative to what you would have thought a few months ago during your prior earnings call, has your level of optimism about overall growth prospects this year changed, both I guess broadly for the industry and then specifically for HFF? Or I guess said another way, are you more or less optimistic than you would have been a few months ago?

Mark Gibson

So Stephen, it's a good question. As you know, we don't give forward guidance. But as we stated in the prepared remarks, our plan for 2018 has not changed. And specifically, addressing the revenue decline of roughly 5.2%, unfortunately, we just don't have the privilege of telling our clients when to close transactions.

However, as we have demonstrated in the past, with the investments we've made in the platform in '17 and continuing through the first quarter of '18, we remain constructive on the fundamental drivers of the industry and our ability to participate in same.

And I would just also remind everyone that we do not manage or measure the firm on a quarterly basis, and believe the results are best viewed over a 12-month period. So in terms of changing attitudes about the industry, not specifically related to HFF, even with the industry in general, they have not changed.

Stephen Sheldon

Got it. That's very helpful. And then I guess yes, with total transaction counts flat, the biggest change was the smaller size of average transaction. Were you still seeing a lot of activity within the smaller kind of non-institutional base?

And then I guess second off of that, do you view the slower trends with institutional investors, you know, on the larger transactions being mostly timing related and kind of pushing out activity to later into 2018?

Mark Gibson

I would characterize it this way. I think that larger transactions have been more difficult but that has really occurred over the last 24 months. So there is nothing new to take from this quarter's results in that regard relative to size.

And I think I've mentioned this on previous calls, but one mitigating factor that investors can initiate to alleviate end of cycle risk is to take what might have been a very large investment from an equity standpoint in a single asset and disperse it over many. So diversification is a key mitigating strategy to end the cycle risk.

And to some extent, that has affected size in certain situations. But really, nothing has changed in the market in general over the past 18 to 24 months relative to size of transactions. And again, I wouldn't read trends into a quarterly result.

Stephen Sheldon

Understood. Yes, that's helpful. And then I just wanted to make sure, the $4.2 million cash expense related to the performance awards in the first quarter, there wasn't a similar payment in the year ago period, correct?

Gregory Conley

That is correct.

Stephen Sheldon

Okay. And then just lastly I guess, I think you talked about the tax rate being I think you said 29.9% in the first quarter excluding the windfall, is that kind of the right rate that we should kind of look at or kind of assume I guess going forward?

Gregory Conley

Again, that is the rate that's based on the first quarter results. We'll have to progress through the year. The effective windfall, first of all, are going to diminish over time. That is based on the pretax income of little over $17 million and that $4.5 million adjustment is going to be spread over the whole year - pretax income by the time we get to the end of the year. So that diminishes significantly as far as an impact on the effective rate.

So the rest of the impact is going to come from just the decrease in the statutory rate from the Tax Reform Act. We stated in the past that we're still in the process of evaluating the full impact and we'll deal with that quarter-by-quarter. And we've stated that we think that on an annualized basis, our effective tax rate is going to be somewhere in the range of 27% to 30%. And we still believe that's where the effective rate will fall out.

So 29.9% typically the effective rate is a little bit higher in the first quarter, and you see that diminish slightly as you progress through the year. Again, we're still evaluating the full impact of the deductions and other things that are part of the Tax Reform Act, and we'll push that through accordingly. So again, I think 27% to 30% is still a rational range of where we think it's going to fall off.

Stephen Sheldon

Got it. Thank you. Appreciate the color.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question will come from the line of Jade Rahmani with KBW. Your line is now open.

Jade Rahmani

Thanks very much. Can you hear me?

Mark Gibson

Yes.

Jade Rahmani

Your slide that shows future debt maturities, I guess as a risk, how do you evaluate the ability of those debt maturities to be refinanced considering future expected interest rate hikes?

Mark Gibson

So Jade, well, there's two elements I think to your question. One is we look at debt maturities schedule relative to future transaction flow. It is not a one-to-one correlation, meaning a maturity does not correlate into an absolute transaction for an intermediary to handle necessarily.

Given that banks are keen to keep real estate loans on book, and there is ample liquidity in the debt market as we mentioned in our prepared remarks. So from transaction volume perspective, generally what happens is these maturities tend to get pushed year-to -year. The only difference in what I've stated here is with CMBS, which does correlate to a one-to-one correlation in terms of transactional activities due to their largely inability of refinance themselves are on books. So that's number one.

In terms of refinanceability, with a - in a rising rate environment and what that means, the net effective increased in cost of capital to the end consumer, so the borrower of real estate that capital in the United States has been relatively small given the rise in treasuries has been largely offset by a decrease in spreads.

So what we have witnessed is a very competitive debt market in the United States over the last six months and in particular in the first quarter, where spreads have taken a good majority of the base cost increases and the treasury and other indices. So at this moment, it's been relatively non-impactful. Now, if we continue on a trajectory that could change, but today it's been relatively non-impactful in terms of affecting transactions.

Jade Rahmani

But do you feel that we could be at the cusp of some kind of change in terms of the pricing dynamic because cap rates may start to widen, and a lot of the debt funds that have absorbed the spread compression are likely hitting there sort of target return profile and can't really compress spreads much further without changing their business models?

Mark Gibson

So it's a good question. That would be pure speculation on my part, but let me give you some historical data to think about. In May of 2013, through approximately August, September of 2013, the U.S. Treasury increased almost 140 basis points to 3.03% from 1.6%.

During that period of time, in a rapid increase, HFF saw very little re-trade institutional commercial real estate assets, with the noted exception being in the triple net space and also with high levered product, that makes sense. So we're leverage as much more a percentage of the capital stack, it would have an outsized impact on the ultimate pricing.

So we have seen this happen over time, but I just gave you our results. In 2013, that's certainly no guarantee of what would happen in the current environment. What I can tell you it is been largely non-impactful. At some point, when it reaches some threshold, does it begin to affect price? I think the answer would be yes. And the question would be what is that threshold and I don't have a good answer for that.

Jade Rahmani

In terms of New York City, and it's worth noting that the New York City investment sales market accounts for a meaningful and disproportionate share of total investment sales volumes.

There have been articles reporting on a pickup in activity in New York, and I was wondering outside of the Google [indiscernible] market deal at a couple of other large transactions, are you seeing any change in the New York City environment?

Mark Gibson

Well, we specifically referenced New York in our prepared commentary relative to bid-ask gap that is existed for some time. I would say that, that bid-ask gap appears to be narrowing and you do see the beginnings of increased transactional activity there, and this is to be expected.

In terms of where the values meet in the middle, so to speak. So it really is more of a point, in my view, Jade, in talking about the discipline that exists in the marketplace, which we have been pretty specific on since the great recession. And when you see a bid-ask gap emerge, it's really is reflective of buyers being measured in their underwriting and sellers believing there is much more value, and that is the quintessential definition of a bid-ask gap. And when you see that narrow, then you see things adjusting based on pure fundamental drivers.

So as we see the bid-ask gap narrowing and as you see transactional flow increasing in various markets whereas it's been down such as New York City, it tells you that we have a meeting of the minds in terms of future demand and that there is likely some evidence of demand pick up in the form of tenant demand and/or rent increases.

Jade Rahmani

And the stock maybe quite volatile tomorrow and so you don't usually provide an intra-quarter update. But I was wondering if you could provide any color on how second quarter transaction volumes might be compared with a year ago.

And in particular, one of the major swings this quarter was the decline in average transaction size, which reversed a trend over the past probably five or so quarters of increased transaction size. So any color you could provide on either of those two points would be probably helpful to investors.

Mark Gibson

Yes. Thank you, Jade. So we don't give guidance, but we did state in our prepared remarks that nothing has changed in our strategic plan for 2018, and we remain constructive on the fundamental drivers of the industry for the industry at large, not speaking of HFF but just in general what we have stated in past earnings calls we continue to see. So from that perspective, that's where I'll comment there. And the second part of your question again, can you repeat that, Jade?

Jade Rahmani

Just on the change in average transaction size, this quarter has declined in average transaction size of about 17.5%. Reversed the trend over the past six, five or so quarters of steadily increasing average transaction size. So any color on that front?

Mark Gibson

Yes. I would not - I don't see a trend there. And I wouldn't read anything into a quarterly result there.

Jade Rahmani

Thanks for taking the questions.

Mark Gibson

You bet.

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from the line of Mitch Germain with JMP Securities Group. Your line is now open.

Mitch Germain

Good evening. Mark, you previously talked about certain amount of time several quarters for a break even and then profitability after you open an office. Is the process that's playing out in London consistent with what you've seen in other offices?

Mark Gibson

Yes. It is, Mitch. And it's a good point. And let me just address it in this fashion. As noted in our commentary, we officially opened in London in January of 2017 with the action of [indiscernible]. However, we continue to add transaction or professionals to the business throughout the calendar year 2017, and therefore the office did not have a full team of transaction professionals across our various business lines of M&A corporate advisory, investment advisory, equity placement, debt until the third quarter of 2017.

So as a result, the first quarter 2018 represented the first quarter in which the full investment in London was protected. And as noted, as we mentioned on previous earnings calls, stabilization of a given office, whether in the U.S. or in the U.K., is generally a one to three year process and we're approximately three quarters into that time frame.

We are very pleased with the market share and the momentum the London office has experienced though in a very short period of time. So hopefully that answers your question there, Mitch.

Mitch Germain

It does, it does. Last quarter, I think it was last quarter, I asked about the bid-ask spread, and I think your commentary suggested it was narrowing. So three months fast forward from that period of time, it seems like the opposite is happening. Is that broad? Is it particular sectors that you're seeing a widening? Maybe if you can just provide some color, I'll appreciate that.

Mark Gibson

I don't - we don't see a widening. In fact, we see a narrowing. So again, I wouldn't read much into the quarterly results here relative to trends in the industry.

Mitch Germain

Got you. And then last question for me. Greg, I guess you got some tax savings. How should I think about that? Is the tax saving somewhat offset the additional compensation?

Gregory Conley

Obviously, Mitch, from a tax savings perspective, it's going to translate into cash. So to a certain extent, you are correct in that - the cash that we're going to generate from these additional tax savings would help benefit making continued investments in the business and our people.

So I think overall though, as I stated, look, the first quarter has a little bit of noise in it with the windfall adjustment that we talked about. But overall, we're going to see a drop in our effective tax rate from about 40% down to a 27% to 30% range. And you've seen historically the pretax income we generated. So you can take that differential and see the kind of cash that will generate for the company on an annual basis.

Mitch Germain

Thank you

Mark Gibson

Mitch, it was a very good question. And Stephen, you asked about compensation. So let me just go ahead and address this, because they are one and the same to some extent. So similar to what we did in 2010 and 2014, the management team and the board of HFF voted award additional conversation above and beyond our various existing compensation plans to various individuals throughout the HFF platform, have added value and helping grow or lead our risk businesses.

And is also worth noting that we will Mitch to your point be the beneficiary of additional cash savings as a result of the Tax Reform Act and we've opted to reinvest some of those savings back into the business to ensure its future growth.

Additionally, the firm has experienced significant growth in financial performance over the last several years. Therefore, consistent with past actions, and in keeping with firms strategic operating philosophy and investing in its people and platform and recognition of acceptable performance and for our mission addition statement, we elected to reward those individuals for the same with an additional award in 2018.

Again, I would like to reiterate a couple of points on this. One, the actions of management, the board of HFF are consistent with past actions and practices, and number two, the awards were broadly distributed, and the metrics used were all performance value add based in keeping with our past practices.

So I just wanted to address that a little bit more in-depth, because it was impactful in the first quarter. And as Greg mentioned, we had non-recurring cash expense of approximately $4.2 million reflecting.

Operator

Thank you And I'm showing our next question will come from the line of Jade Rahmani with KBW. Your line is now open.

Jade Rahmani

Thanks. Just a quick follow-up. To what extent can the London office be used as a foothold to generate transaction volumes in Western Europe?

Mark Gibson

Jade, it is a very good question. Similar to our philosophy in general as a company, we walk before we run. And as we know, we're very conservative in that regard, we're very conservative with balance sheet management with no debt and significant liquidity.

Relative to growth and where we take it at present, we are focused primarily on the U.K. and continue to establish the brand there. To the extent that, that results in future expansion that's currently not in the plan at present, but again, we're just focused on running a best-in-class business in the U.K. and establishing the HFF brand there first.

Jade Rahmani

Thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you. And I'm showing no further questions. I'd like to turn the call back over to Mr. Mark Gibson for closing remarks.

Mark Gibson

Thank you, all for attending our call this evening. And we look forward to speaking with you again for the second quarter 2018 call. Have a good evening.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude your program. You may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

