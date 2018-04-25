Data! Data! Data! I Can't Make Bricks Without Clay

I am seeing the “green-shoots” form and ultimately the demographics will drive the dividend growth.

The stock remains one of my largest holdings and I thought it would be a good time to take a closer look, prior to the upcoming Q1-18 earnings results.

“’Data! Data! Data!’ he cried impatiently. ‘I can’t make bricks without clay.’”– Sherlock Holmes - The Adventure of The Copper Beeches

As a REIT analyst, it’s my job to put my hands on as much data as possible, and to understand what data is and how it works. It’s the data that helps create clarity, which can make a big difference when trying to find the missing piece of the puzzle.

It seems that Mr. Market is also confused, as it relates to shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI). While I don’t have all the pieces of the puzzle, I believe there a few valuable data points that could help me (and other REIT investors) gain more clarity as it relates to my Buy recommendation.

Keep in mind, I did say Buy recommendation. OHI is not part of my newly created “New Money Portfolio” (as viewed in the upcoming edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor), that includes a total of 16 Strong Buy picks.

As you may recall, I downgraded OHI from a SWAN (sleep well at night) to a SALSA, and the company is not part of my high conviction portfolio (of Strong Buys). However, OHI remains one of my largest holdings and I thought it would be a good time to take a closer look, prior to the upcoming Q1-18 earnings results.

So let’s get busy, trying to get a better grasp on this high-yielding (10.4%). As Sherlock Holmes said, ‘I can’t make bricks without clay.’

Omega's Business Model

As of December 31, 2017, Omega had an operating asset portfolio of 973 facilities with approximately 98,000 operating beds. These facilities were spread across 74 third-party operators and located within 40 states in the United Kingdom (central London and the southern and eastern regions of England).

OHI is one of the largest healthcare REITs and is one of the most diversified "pure play" Skilled Nursing REITs. The company has long-term, triple-net master leases with cross collateralization provisions and most operators have strong credit profiles (with security deposits of three to six months). As of Q4-17, Omega had 83% of investments in skilled nursing and 17% of investments in senior housing:

OHI's revenue consists of Medicaid (51%), Medicare (37.3%), and Private Pay (11.7%). Since the leases are triple-net, property level expenses are operator's responsibility (labor, insurance, property taxes, capital expenditures). Omega receives fixed rent payments from tenants, with annual escalators, and operators receive revenues through reimbursement of Medicare, Medicaid, and private pay for services.

Most of the negative news regarding the reliability of Omega's rents is related to the company's operators. Several skilled nursing operators have experienced pressure and this has resulted in a deterioration in earnings. Here is a snapshot of Omega's top operators:

You may recall that last year I wrote an article on Orianna (formerly referred to as "Ark"), OHI’s #5 tenant/operator. I explained that "this operator has continued to experience quarterly pressures, despite finally showing signs of operations improvements."

Since that time Orianna filed bankruptcy (Chapter 11 Reorganization) and there is now more clarity as it relates to the future of the 42-property portfolio. In a previous article last year, I explained that "my back-of-the-napkin analysis suggests that the worst case for Omega is to reposition all of the Orianna properties and rent them out for $35 to $38 million. At the midpoint this re-trade would cost Omega around $.01/share in quarterly FFO."

As you can see (above chart) Orianna’s contractual rents were ~46.5 million and on the last earnings call (Q4-17) OHI’s CFO (Dan Booth) explained,

We are in active confidential negotiations with Orianna and remain confident that our post transition restructuring rent or rent equivalent in the event of asset sales, will be in our previously stated range of between $32 million and $38 million.” The bankruptcy hearing is scheduled for May and as part of the reorganization OHI is planning to transition 23 properties (to current OHI operators) and sell the remaining 19 facilities. Signature Healthcare is another weak link for OHI (and also for SBRA) and on the last earnings call the company said it “has been finalizing a comprehensive agreement among Signature and Signature's three primary landlords, which will effectively bifurcate each of the three portfolios into three distinct legal silos and separate virtually all legal obligations.”

Signature represents 7% of OHI’s annual base rent (60 properties in total) and is currently paying approximately 75% of its monthly contractual rent; as a result, its receivables balance continues to grow. As of December 31, Omega had approximately $21 million in contractual receivables outstanding, which is partially offset by $9.3 million letter of credit as well as significant personal guarantees.

The latest news with regard to Signature is no surprise, and it’s good to see that there are three REITs working hard to get Signature back on its feet.

Genesis (NYSE:GEN), is also a top tenant of OHI (7% of ABR) and a few weeks back the company announced it had secured new financing commitments including a commitment for a new $555 million asset based lending (or ABL) facility and an agreement for an amended and expanded term loan.

Genesis also provided an update on its previously announced master lease and loan restructurings that will substantially reduce annual cash fixed charges retroactively to January 1, 2018. Mr. Market provides us with a visual representation for the “green shoots” for Genesis:

Repositioning Assets, the Key to Growth

On the recent earnings call, Omega's CEO Taylor Pickett said that "strategic asset repositioning, as healthcare delivery continues to evolve we continuously evaluate our assets, our operators and our markets to position our portfolio for success, not just in the near term, but over the next decade."

Omega's strategy includes selling and transitioning assets that do not meet operator, real estate or market criteria. Omega expects resulting portfolios to have improved coverage and provide significant growth opportunities and long-term durability.

As part of Omega's strategic re-positioning during Q4-17 and year-to-date 2018, the company disposed of $224 million of assets and is evaluating over $300 million in potential assets to sell in 2018.

The revenue reduction related to the $224 million in assets disposed is $24 million, while the trailing 12 months cash flow on these assets was only $19 million. The cash flow on these assets did not cover the underlying rent, yet, Omega was able to achieve sale proceeds to equate to yields (cap rates) of 10.7%. As Pickett pointed out,

the strong sales results to date reflect the continued appetite for SNFs assets by local market private buyers."

Pickett added that "the acquisition market remains choppy and to date is not particularly robust. However, as we've seen through several cycles in the SNFs industry, there tends to be a significant uptick in mergers and acquisitions as down cycles come to an end. I would expect to see meaningful growth opportunities later in 2018 and moving into 2019."

During Q4-17, Omega completed $71 million in new investments consisting of $40 million purchase lease transaction for six Skilled Nursing facilities in Texas and $31 million in CapEx spending. New investments for all of 2017 (inclusive of CapEx funding of $145 million) totaled $530 million. The acquisitions consisted of the 45 facilities with 4,320 operating beds.

Building a Better Balance Sheet

As referenced above, Omega is evaluating over $300 million in potential asset disposition opportunities, which could occur over the next several quarters. The company's balance sheet remains strong; as of Q4017, the net debt to annualized EBITDA was 5.87x and the fixed charge coverage ratio was 4.1x.

Note that EBITDA in these calculations has no annual revenue related to Orianna or Daybreak. When adjusting for the likely range of expected rental outcome from Orianna, including expected cash received from Daybreak in addition to a moving revenue related to our Q4 sales, the pro forma leverage will return to its normal range of less than 5x.

Omega has significant liquidity: $1.25B revolving credit facility with $900 million of availability. As illustrated below, the company has well-laddered debt maturities (no material maturities until 2022, assuming allowable credit facility extensions).

Omega minimizes encumbered assets (0.8% of Total Assets), providing the company with exceptional flexibility. The company is rated BBB- by S&P, and the robust credit metrics provide an adequate buffer against the possible effects of tenant-related operating headwinds amid Medicare reimbursement changes and regulatory/licensing risk.

The Latest Earnings Results

Omega's overall occupancy has remained fairly steady over the last six quarters. The company's CEO said yesterday that it "believes that this is just the beginning of a long term positive trend across all markets." He went on to say, "Our best intelligence is that by 2019 we should start to see an upward senses trend in a significant number of markets. Our emphasis will be growth in these markets, which is consistent with our ongoing repositioning efforts."

Omega has an extremely experienced management team that has navigated through several industry cycles, including the late 1990s. The current environment although not favorable is not remotely close to the problems that the company faced and solved in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

In Q4-17, Omega reported FFO on a diluted basis of $159 million (or $0.77 per share), as compared to $172 million (or $0.84 per share) for Q4-16. The company's adjusted FFO was $164 million (or $0.79 per share for the quarter) and excludes the impact of approximately $3.9 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, $900,000 in provision for uncollectible accounts, $500,000 of one-time revenue, and $200,000 in impairments on direct financing leases.

Operating revenue for Q4-17 was approximately $221 million versus $235 million for Q4-16. The decrease was primarily a result of placing Orianna and Daybreak on a cash basis in Q3-17 and therefore, recording no Orianna or Daybreak revenue in Q4-17.

The decrease in revenue was partially offset by incremental revenue from over $375 million of new investments completed in 2017. The $221 million of revenue for the quarter includes approximately $15 million of non-cash revenue.

For 2018, Omega's adjusted FFO guidance is $2.96 to $3.06 per share, while the FAD guidance is $2.64 to $2.74 per share. As Pickett explained,

Timing will play a big role on our guidance as asset sales reduce adjusted funds from operations and the longer it takes to redeploy capital the longer it takes to restore this AFFO in our quarterly run rate."

Omega expects that its quarterly AFFO results will trend upwards throughout 2018, providing the company with a solid baseline run rate as it heads into 2019.

Dividends! Dividends! Dividends!

Omega enjoys an unprecedented streak of 22 straight quarterly dividend increases, wherein the company increased the dividend from $0.43 per share to $0.66 per share, 53% over 5 ½ years. The quarterly dividend growth was predicated on and driven by Omega's consistent FFO growth. Pickett pointed out on the earnings call,

As a result of our strategic repositioning activities, 2018 will not be a growth year and therefore we do not expect to increase the dividend during 2018."

Pickett added,

I want to be very clear that we are very confident in the payout percentage coverage and the sustainability of our current dividend of $0.66 per share per quarter. With the current yield of 10% and our strong beliefs with the headwinds we've been battling are beginning to subside. We believe we're well positioned to deliver substantial shareholder returns over the next five years."

As I reflect on Omega’s Q4-17 and upcoming Q1-18 results, I believe that FFO will improve through 2018 and there is better visibility over the next six months. Demographics is the primary catalyst as the SNF industry has been battling with unfavorable demographics for more than a decade with the aging of the "baby bust" generation. "Baby boomers" started turning 75 in 2016.

Based on natality and SNF utilization information, the industry is at the beginning of a 20+ year secular tailwind. The age 75+ cohort will grow on both an absolute and relative basis through at least 2040 as the baby boomers replace the baby bust generation within the 75+ population.

One of the most interesting things about skilled nursing is the fact that demographic trends are offsetting the efficiencies. With fewer hospital admissions (more outpatient care), the demographics have created a scenario in which occupancy has not dropped. Simply put, the percentage of hospital discharges to SNFs has remained steady in recent years, suggesting SNFs are in a prime position to benefit from this demographic wave.

Let me be clear, I’m not calling the bottom for Omega, if I could do that, I would be worth billions. However, I am feeling more confident that Omega can weather the storms and I am hopeful that the company provides good news with the upcoming earnings results.

The operator issues seem to be under control, and Omega has prepared for the tough times by maintaining a strong balance sheet and reshuffling with top regional operators.

There’s no need to paint a rosy picture, times are tough in the skilled nursing sector, and I do not see an overnight reversal. However, I am seeing the “green-shoots” form and ultimately the demographics will drive the dividend growth. There is limited new construction in the skilled nursing sector (due to certificates of need) and ultimately Omega should be in a position to continue to grow its dividend.

Anyway, this Sherlock Holmes quote is a good way to sum up the article,

“I listen to their story, they listen to my comments, and then I pocket my fee.”

