Sentiment Speaks: Have You Not Yet Learned - Just Buy The Dip!

One of the main benefits of understanding Elliott Wave analysis is that it places the market into a larger degree objective context from which you can make your major decisions about your investments.

While most analysis is either strongly bullish or strongly bearish for years on end (as I am sure many of you read perma-bears and perma-bulls alike), markets do not work like that. They are not always moving up or always moving down. While the last 5 years have certainly seen some tremendous market gains, there were clear periods of time which chopped traders up before the market continued higher.

In fact, one of my newer members to The Market Pinball Wizard service that I run thanked me for opening his eyes to the larger objective context provided by our Elliott Wave analysis. He noted that he always did well on the major rallies, but always gave back a lot of his profits while trading during the consolidation periods. His point was that he now has much better context for the market in the larger picture, and he has been able to avoid giving back his profits during this 4th wave pullback we identified earlier this year.

As I just mentioned, the specific structure within which we are navigating is a 4th wave structure, which is the most variable wave within the 5-wave Elliott Wave structure. And, in true 4th wave fashion, the market has not given us a clear micro-path as to how we will complete this 4th wave over the next month or two just yet. But, it does suggest that we will likely be heading lower before we see the set up to break us out towards 3000. And, that still applies even if the market begins a rally to 2740-2770SPX later this week.

I warned you well before this correction began that it would convince most market participants that the bull market which started in 2009 has concluded. And, amazingly, the more we move sideways, more and more market participants become convinced that this bull market is over. While the usual analysts who have been bearish for the last 5 years remain bearish, quite a few former bulls are moving into the bearish camp. But, we will likely need more of them moving into the bearish camp before we are ready to trek towards our next higher targets over 3000SPX. It is no different than how we set up to rally from 1800 to 2600+, as we predicted back in 2016.

As I have been reiterating, it is unusual to see a year-and-a-half rally corrected by only a several-week correction. So, while we did see an initial two-week drop off the 2018 highs to the top of the target we set for this wave (4) (2424-2539SPX), and it is “possible” that wave (4) may be over already, it seems that the greater probabilities suggest that this correction is going to push out a bit longer in time. But, I don’t think this bull market will complete until we are well over the 3000-mark.

And, as I have also been reiterating, I still think we have several more years to run before we complete this longer-term rally off the 2009 lows. Our bigger picture perspective is still expecting a rally to 3011-3223 as our next rally phase, as long as we hold the 2400SPX region. Alternatively, a break of 2370 would suggest that we are in a 4th wave of one larger degree (presented in yellow on the chart below), but I would still expect that we see a rally over 3000 into the early 2020’s before this bull market has been fully cooked.

Housekeeping Matter

It seems that Seeking Alpha has changed the way they tag articles. So, while my articles used to be sent out as an email to those that follow the metals complex, they are now only being sent out to those that have chosen to “Follow” me. So, if you would like notification as to when my articles are published, please hit the button at the top to “Follow” me.

Thank you.

THE MARKET PINBALL WIZARD The Market Pinball Wizard attempts to identify turning points and targets in the market with high levels of probability. Our goal is to teach you to fish so you can become a better trader and investor, and ultimately, learn to master the markets on your own. A subscription includes video tutorials and articles about risk management, Elliott Wave analysis, and Fibonacci Pinball, as well as regular updates on the S&P500, metals and GDX, USO, and the DXY. As the metals market develops its bottoming, and the equities market sets up for its run to 3000+, come join us at The Market Pinball Wizard for a free trial while we track these markets to their long-term targets. “Just joined and this is by far the most efficient and accurate technical analysis I have seen in a while. Well done.” -- Black Dune Capital

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.