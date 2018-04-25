FCB Financial Holdings' (FCB) CEO Kent Ellert on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

FCB Financial Holdings (NYSE:FCB) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Matthew Paluch

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us today. Today, we have Kent Ellert, our President and CEO; Jack Partagas, our CFO; and Jim Baiter, our Chief Credit Officer here with me to review our first quarter results.

Today's call is being recorded and the slide deck we'll refer to during the call can be found on the Investor Relations page of our website, www.floridacommunitybank.com.

This call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, predictions, forecasts, objectives, or assumptions of future events or performance, are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. We caution that forward-looking statements may be affected by Risk Factors, including those set forth in FCB Financial Holdings' SEC filings and actual operations and results may differ materially. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements.

Please remember to refer to our forward-looking statements disclosure at the beginning of the presentation and the reconciliation of certain non-GAAP measures displayed in the appendices.

And now, I would like to turn the call over to our CEO, Kent Ellert.

Kent Ellert

Thank you, Matt, and welcome, everyone, to FCB's first quarter earnings call. We're pleased to be with you today and we hope everyone's having a great start to 2018. This quarter punctuates exciting start to a new year for our company, as we grew the balance sheet by nearly a billion while increasing our net interest margin by five basis points.

We closed our Floridian Community acquisition deepening our position in the Palm Beach and Broward county markets and of course, we continued our organic momentum with over $445 million of organic deposit growth and over $495 million of organic loan funding's. FCB's organic growth and client centric approach continues to differentiate us in the market as we solidify our position as Florida's leading independent commercial bank.

And as always, our current and continued success is driven by our team's unique approach the client acquisition as we continue to focus on sustainable quality growth. I want to take a moment to thank all of our FCB teammates. For years, we have been guided by the principle that no one wins alone. Our results this quarter like all previous ones reflect strong and consistent performance across all business lines. Additionally, our non-customer facing teams continue to significantly contribute to our market leading client experience and strong regulatory profile.

With that the additional financial headlines for the quarter would include. This was our 21st consecutive quarter of record financial results. The first quarter was the most profitable quarter to-date for our company with adjusted or core net income of $40.7 million or $0.85 per share on a fully diluted basis. Core revenue increased by 18% annualized from the fourth quarter of 17% to $91.8 million driven by $339 million of organic loan growth and over $500,0000 of swap mortgage and treasury fee income.

The asset sensitive nature of our balance sheet coupled with new customer loan and deposit acquisition led to a 5 basis points of net interest margin expansion and finally the team delivered a record core efficiency ratio of 39.6% and a core ROA of 150 basis points. Before we review our operating priorities, I do want to mention that with respect to the recent press speculation regarding SCB strategic alternatives we do not comment on such matters and therefore we will not be taking any questions later during the call on that subject.

With that overview, let's discuss our progress on the integration of the Floridian acquisition and FCB's first quarter performance aligned in the following priority again these are disciplined organic low growth core deposit growth and net interest margin maintenance. In regard to our acquisition of flirting community bank we're extremely pleased to have completed this transaction in less than three months. As we believe it represents a low risk in market strategic acquisition that is financially accretive in the first-year integration is well under way and we expect the system conversion and their preponderance of the cost synergies to be realized by the end of the second quarter.

Additionally, as you know, another important facet for FCB is our safety and soundness profile. One key aspect of this is reflected in the quality of our regulatory relationships. This month we completed our annual targeted review with the OCC, we're pleased that our relationship remains positive and constructive and we are satisfied with the exam conclusions across a broad range of operational areas.

Now let's take a few minutes to discuss our performance relative to our key operating priorities. First, we continue to maintain organic momentum and generate quality loan growth as this was our eighth consecutive quarter with over $400 million of organic loan funding. This quarter our bankers delivered funding's of $495 million on $720 million of commitments. The production mix was diversified with new C&I funding of $246 million, CRE funding's of $162 million and residential funding from $87 million.

As a result, the new loan book grew by $315 million during the quarter after syndicated loan sales. Taking into account the reduction of the syndicated portfolio, new loans grew $339 million for the quarter. As it relates to lower production, we continue to focus on our position in the middle market C&I space in Florida. Over the last 12 months, C&I has been our most significant source of production with new C&I funding's of a billion followed by CRE of $729 million and residential of $487 million.

We remain steadfast in our belief that variable rate commercial and commercial real estate loans with 10 years between five and seven years optimizes the balance sheet in a rising rate environment this philosophy is evidenced by the fact that approximately 65% of our C&I and CRE originations are variable rate and we continue to reduce the longer duration mortgage product on our balance sheet.

Now for some additional specifics for the quarter around loan production. Record quarterly production yields of 4.58% helped our overall new loan portfolio yield increase 17 basis points to 4.14%. 69% of this quarter's overall production was priced on a variable rate basis bringing total LIBOR based floating rate loans and investments to $4 billion.

Growth in new loan interest income continued totaling $80.3 million up 31% annualized from the prior quarter. And finally, the team generated $5.1 million of swap residential mortgage fee and treasury fee income representing 73% growth from the same quarter of last year. With respect to credit quality all of our metrics remain very healthy this discipline is evidence that our credit profile as the concentration levels remain very balanced and sponsorship, cash flow coverage and collateralization levels are strong across all asset classes.

Just a few more credit metrics surrounding our portfolio. Commercial construction is only 7% of total loans and 50% of consolidated total capital would total see are yet to earn 50% of consolidated total capital. Our portfolio remains balanced between commercial, CRE and residential and is further balanced within each asset class and from a rich selection perspectives are key policy exceptional levels continue to remain at very acceptable levels.

As a result of this performance, we continue to expect new loan growth to increase to a range of between $400 million and $500 million per quarter over the course of 2018 and new volume rate to range between 4.25% and 4.85%. Our next and highest priority is our focus on core deposit growth. For the quarter, we continue to execute on our deposit makeover centered on low cost demand acquisition augmented by intermediate time deposits this quarter deposit world once again outpace loan growth with organic deposit growth of 445 million highlighted by record new demand deposit customer acquisition of $249 million stemming from $3225 million new demand accounts with the cost of the positive 19 basis points.

Our commercial and retail teams both delivered stand out performances during the quarter contributing in excess of $220 million of demand deposit growth highlighted by $179 million [ph] growth this production was broad-based across our teams with over 80% percent of our commercial bankers and 90% of our retail branches contributing to demand deposit growth. We are pleased with the deposit gathering momentum across the organization and this coupled with our continued ramp up of our age away in business banking deposit businesses gives us further confidence that we will be able to fund our growth with low cost core deposits moving forward.

As it relates to the deposit makeover strategy that we discussed last quarter, we successfully transitioned over $225 million of high cost promotional money market and excess funds in municipal book the intermediate term CD's. We believe that by the end of the third quarter, we will appropriately reduce these two high beta deposit portfolios allowing us to see further net interest margin expansion in the second half of the year this quarter we are pleased that the net interest margin expanded by five basis points in spite of the fact that the overall cost of deposits increased 12 basis points during the quarter, of course the planned time deposit growth we discussed.

Moving forward from a cost of deposit perspective, we expect the costs of deposits to be between 107 and 120 basis points in the current rate environment this of course will reflect our continued effort to migrate the high beta portfolios within the money market in public fund books into term time deposits.

In concert with our first two priorities, our third priorities sustained net interest maintenance and expansion this quarter the bank's overall adjusted net interest margin was 3.14% representing the aforementioned five basis point increase from last quarter. For the quarter, the five basis points increase in adjusted net interest margin is primarily driven by the overall asset sensitive nature of the balance sheet. This is evidenced by organic loan portfolio yields increasing 17 basis points over the period while the cost of funds increased by 10. This led to the following impact on the margin for the quarter. 13 basis point increase as a result of the increase in the new loan portfolio yield, two basis point increase from the rise in the investment portfolio yield and a decrease of eight basis points due to the increase in funding costs.

The balance sheet remains well positioned for margin expansion in a rising rate environment as we continue to predominantly be a variable rate lander and grow our stable demand and time deposit balances. At the end of the day, margin expansion provides validation that we are effectively making progress on our deposit makeover through the acquisition of quality new loan and demand deposit relationships and reducing our price sensitive funding sources utilizing time deposits.

Overall, we're very excited about the momentum as we continue our evolution as a proven high growth organic engine operating a unified brand in an integrated platform throughout our footprint. We continue to believe a consistent quality organic growth engine is one of the most important attributes the bank may enjoy and we look to continue to build on our success throughout the year.

With that, I'd like to turn it over now to Jack for some additional details and comments.

Jack Partagas

Thank you, Kent, it's great to be with you all today. Let's continue to review our quarterly results on slide two of the presentation with our core or adjusted financial highlights. Adjusted net income of $40.7 million reflects sequential growth of $5.4 million from $35.3 million reported in Q4 and 40% higher than the $29.1 million reported in the first quarter of last year. This record income performance was driven by continued revenue growth and disciplined cost containment resulting in fully diluted earnings per share of $0.85 and an adjusted ROA of 150 basis points.

The primary driver of our adjusted net income increase was the growth in total revenue to $91.7 million mainly driven by new loan interest income of $80.3 million up $5.8 million or 31% percent annualized from the prior quarter. Adjusted non-interest expense was $36.6 million for the quarter and our core efficiency ratio improved to 39.6%.

As more fully detailed in the appendix of the slide presentation. For the quarter, we highlight non-core expenses including $2.6 million of merger related expenses and $1.4 standing from Lawson Investment Securities. From a tax perspective, our affected combined tax rate is projected to be between 20% and 23% for the year with our adjusted net income for the quarter reflecting tax expense at 22%.

Slide three is played new loan portfolio growth approximately $315 million for the quarter driven by total organic funding's of $495 million and reflects a $240 million reduction of the syndicated loan portfolio which now stands at 3% total loans. New loans have increased by $1.4 billion or 22% over the last 12 months with new loans representing 92% percent or total loan portfolio at quarter end.

For the first quarter, we produced $408 million in commercial and CRE loan funding's with weighted average yields of 4.68%. As a quarter and our utilization rate on a new loan portfolio remain consistent at 84%. On funding commitments were $1.7 billion diversified and in line with our balance origination activity. Our portfolio remains equally weighted across our core product lines with each commercial segment and residential balance at approximately one-third of the new loan portfolio.

Moving to slide four, the credit quality of our new loan portfolio remains strong with a non-performing loan ratio of only 4 basis points as of quarter end. The provision for loan losses of $2.1 million recorded for the first quarter of 2018 included $2.1 million provision for new loans and evaluation loans of $16,000 for the quarter loan portfolio.

The provision for new loans serve to increase related allowance to $46.2 million or 0.58% of the $8 billion in new loans outstanding. From an overall balance sheet perspective with the continued strong performance of the loan portfolio overall non-performing assets continue to remain low and represent only 26 basis points of total assets.

Moving to deposits, as you can see on slide 5 and 6 overall deposits grew by $812 million during the quarter highlighted by $164 million of demand deposit growth. Over the last 12 months demand deposits have grown by $728 million or 34% and demand deposits have increase from 28% to 30% of total deposits.

As a result of this strong deposit, as of quarter end our loan to deposit ratio decreased to 91.76%. From an expense perspective, slide 7 exhibits that we continue to enhance operating leverage through new loan revenue growth and expense management. It The adjusted efficiency ratio was 39.6% down from 40.5% in Q4 and 42.9% in the same quarter last year. This quarterly improvement is primarily driven by new loan interest income growth and stable expenses.

Moving to slides eight and nine, our adjusted net interest margin for the quarter was 3.14%. This reflects an increase of 5 basis points from last quarter. As it relates the loan portfolio the overall new loan yield increased 17 basis points to 4.14% with average balances for new loans up $398 million for the quarter. From an acquired loan perspective, the excess yield over contractual interest rates totaled $1.5 million during the quarter. We continue to maintain asset sensitive balance sheet with over $4 billion in loans and investments tied to LIBOR. As a result, at a 100-basis point yield curve increased it's projected to result in a 5.1% increase in net interest income.

Page 10 reflects our strong capital position which remains well in excess of regulatory requirements with tangible common equity and total risk based ratios of 10.0% and 12.2% respectively. During the quarter, tangible book value per common share increased to $24.80. Finally, we did not repurchase any share of common stock during the quarter and our fully diluted share count is $47.6 million including the effect of $2.3 million dilutive shares.

Moving forward we anticipate our fully diluted share count will be approximately 49 million shares when taking into account the full quarter impact for shares issued in Floridian acquisition.

And now, I'd like to turn the presentation back over to Kent for concluding remarks.

Kent Ellert

Thank you, Jack. This quarter was a great start to 2018 for FCB. We're pleased with the rhythm of the business and look forward to continuing to differentiate FCB as Florida's leading independent bank in the new year. Thank you again for joining us and now let's open up the floor for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And the first question comes from Steve Alexopoulos from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Steve Alexopoulos

I wanted to start on the loan growth. You had a really strong quarter for new funding's is there any reason that loan funding's wouldn't remain at the upper end of the $400 million to $500 million guided range?

Kent Ellert

Well, in the first quarter we had about $100 million of pay offs in the commercial real estate book. We'll have a similar amount in Q2 and then it tapers down to almost nothing in Q3 and Q4. So aside from that pressure, we feel very good about the momentum of the book. We did 400 between C&I and CRE in Q1 and looking at the pipelines now we're ahead of that at this point.

So, you know, we'd rather under commit and over deliver but we feel pretty good about the range.

Steve Alexopoulos

Okay. Hi Kent, as you are out there with your commercial customers I'd imagine most of them are privately held and they're not buying back stock with a lower tax rate. What are your customers doing with the benefit they've received of lower taxes so far?

Kent Ellert

You know it's hard to see it in the -- companies in terms of what they're doing with the excess capital they're generating but what I would tell you is there's general optimism and confidence that really people I think was pent up last year and I think they are starting to put it to work.

But the quantifiable evidence is yet to come I think.

Steve Alexopoulos

Okay. And then on the deposit side. I saw you increased the cost of deposits, the expected cost last quarter can you talk about what's driving that?

Kent Ellert

Sure. So, first of all the deposit makeover continues. We moved $225 million of the high beta product into CD's and that's where you get the pressure on cost of funds. We view that as a timing difference relative to the yield curve at least that's our expectation. We will continue that this quarter and probably into the third quarter as well until we get that high beta book down to around $0.5 billion.

The good news though on the deposit front, since we're on that topic is when you look at new client acquisition around DDA between the commercial teams and the retail team the new acquisition and DDA was $250 million commercial did it at 14 basis points, retail did it at 33 basis points. If you think about the loan growth at 340, we funded 70% of that loan growth with low cost core. That's really been our goal all along as you know historically we were running at about 50% coverage and that was causing the pressure on cost of funds so I think we're starting to see nice progress in the direction we want to move.

Steve Alexopoulos

So, Kent if we think about the cost rising given this transformation should we expect less name benefit on future hikes or as the LIBOR repricing enough to offset that will you still see consistent NIM expansion? Thanks.

Kent Ellert

I think there's two parts to that there's a little bit of a lag as we continue to book the CD's before the next rate hike, but LIBOR is moving pretty quickly so we're getting the benefit from LIBOR, we're also getting the benefit from better pricing discipline on origination side. So, I think we're going to be able to deliver as you may go back to the prior call we sort of were thinking that we would hold NIM constant in Q and yet we saw this expansion.

So we're not calling it for Q2, but we feel very good about the strategy and the progress we're making and we're very confident we're going to get the asset sensitivity we're looking for across the balance sheet.

Steve Alexopoulos

Okay. Thanks for taking my questions.

Kent Ellert

Good talking to you.

Operator

And the next question comes from Dave Rochester from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Dave Rochester

Hi, good evening guys.

Kent Ellert

Hi David.

Dave Rochester

So just back on the NIM discussion. It sounds like just given the guidance range that you have and the fact that you're right in the middle of that. It sounds like you are sort of conservatively modeling for that NIM to remain stable into the queue and then potentially you could see some expansion in the back half of your specially have rate hikes is that a fair way to characterize it?

Kent Ellert

That's right.

Dave Rochester

Okay perfect. And just switching to the outstanding option plan you have for 2009. How much of that actually ran off this quarter just with exercises where does that balance sit at the end of the first quarter and then are there any outstanding plans for share sales amongst executive management at this point?

Kent Ellert

We'll start with the third question first. There are no outstanding plans for share sales across the management team as relates to specific numbers as related 2009 plan I'd have to follow-up with you for that specific number after the call.

Dave Rochester

Sure. No problem. And in prior calls you've talked about seeing larger/regional bank interest in gaining more exposure to the Florida market. Have you guys continued to see evidence of that interest in the last few months?

Jack Partagas

Competitive landscape would be what he is really looking for the larger regional banks.

Kent Ellert

Yes. I think primarily on the real estate side we'll see that across all property types in the C&I side we continue to compete and take away their clients.

Jack Partagas

You know what I would tell you on that front is some of the other banks have gone through sizable M&A transactions they've been very quiet so it feels like a number of the other competitors are maybe a little more internally focused at the present time.

Dave Rochester

Great. And then just given your -- switching to expenses taking a look at your new guidance updated for the deal it seems like it potentially you got a little bit better cost savings and you may have thought originally is that fair and can you talk about where you're able to start extract a little more value?

Kent Ellert

Sure. So, from a run rate perspective we're going at about $3.5 million per quarter we're comfortable taking that to about $1.5 per quarter per quarter, so about 60% cost saves close to the 45% when the deal was originally announced and that's really across the board from immigration perspective we're a little conservative on our initial estimates.

Jack Partagas

And I tell you I think the teams got a great job it's been up would really out any interruption in the business front and we haven't heard any dissatisfaction from their client base at this point.

Dave Rochester

Perfect. And then just one last one. How much more work do you guys need to do to get the high beta deposit book down to that $500 million level where are we now in terms of how much is left?

Kent Ellert

We started out a little over $1.2 billion we're down to $1 billion, so we've got a $0.5 billion to go two more quarters.

Dave Rochester

Great. Okay. Thanks guys.

Operator

And the next question comes from Ebrahim Poonawala from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Good afternoon guys.

Kent Ellert

Hi Ebrahim.

Ebrahim Poonawala

One just quick follow-up Kent in terms of when we look at non-interest bank deposit growth we're at about 16% of total deposits in one year. Do you expect that mix to continue to change and realistically where do you think that 16% could land a year from now?

Kent Ellert

A year from now it better be 20% and I'll tell you this quarter our commercial bank has staked himself out of self-funding his loan funding. So, if we continue to execute based upon what we see in the pipelines and particularly the momentum we have in our treasury management area, I think it's doable and I think when you look at best in class peers you want to be at 20%, so that's what we're targeting.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Understood. And is that all local Florida deposits coming from commercial or are there any other national kind of deposit strategies complimenting that?

Jack Partagas

Everything we do is local and we find that these wholesale businesses are a little bit of a false promise so well we're going to stay away from that.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Understood. And just switching to capital for a second means the PCE about 10%, if you can remind us where we want to sort of run the bank and just as an acquirer would you look for another deal now that it be and are not that sort of Freudian means you're in the process of integrating it but are there any deal opportunities or its most likely going to be organic from here on?

Kent Ellert

I'll let Jack handle the capital question. As it relates to Floridian type opportunities, we're certainly open to them. We wouldn't have anything to comment on, but as you think about our franchise and as we've expanded and we're starting to fill in in the I-4 Corridor Tampa, to Orlando and over to the East Coast that would be interesting to us and I think we're good at these types of M&A transaction and if the right one presented itself, we would take a hard look at it.

Jack Partagas

From the capital perspective, we're comfortable with where we are but we do have room to go down target 90% very comfortably. So, we just getting reason to need to raise capital at this point.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Alright. Thank you.

Operator

And the next question comes from Stephen Scouten from Sandler O'Neill. Please go ahead.

Stephen Scouten

Hi guys. Good evening.

Kent Ellert

Hi Stephen. How are you?

Stephen Scouten

Doing well. Hi, you had some really nice movement here in the new loan yield up 21 basis points and obviously you gave a pretty wide range I guess for what you think is going to happen moving forward. Can you talk a little bit about why that range and if you think there could be pressure on the new loan yields moving forward or would that just be kind of composition driven is that why that range is it's what is.

Kent Ellert

I'll ask Jim to comment on the competitive influences, but the thing I would point to that's very encouraging is 70% percent of our production was floating rate basis this quarter so we were loading up on balance sheet to try to stretch for yield that makes is actually have you heard of variable than it has been the last few quarters.

So, I like it, we've been working very hard on relationship profitability and asset class pricing. Not every asset is the same and we now have enough data on our book where we can take an asset type, say you're looking at a multi-family deal for instance and you can see how we're priced everything historically and we have a better understanding of what we ought to be asking for from our clients and prospects on the street.

And now pricing and deposits is the first part of the conversation not the third and I think it's that evolution of the platform that's giving us better outcomes on pricing because it's really round discipline and process management. But Jim, you can speak to maybe the competitive factors you see.

James Baiter

Yes, Steven. I think when you look at the competitors out there. We do compete against people that are thrown lower on balance sheet fixed rates, some lower spreads and we continue to compete on our execution capability, the relationship pricing that we have and the strong relationships and sponsors.

Kent Ellert

I think the brand too at this point now has more relevance in the marketplace, so we're viable people. We don't have to prove ourselves in that sense and I think that allows us to have a little more pricing power.

Stephen Scouten

That makes sense and just curious from the competitive landscape further have you seen folks since the tax reform is in place now with ROE based pricing models that have become even more aggressive on pricing given that they're making more money overall or is it been pretty static?

Kent Ellert

Knowing what the competitors have said about us, I would just say that they're all rational out there and it's a hyper competitive marketplace.

Stephen Scouten

Sounds good. And then just one last to clarify on the deposit side with the CD growth. As you work down over the next two quarters that billion dollars of the high beta stuff you could you theoretically slow the CD growth in the back half of the year or maybe even early 19 whenever that happens time. If the loan to deposit ratio stayed in this kind of range.

James Baiter

Yes. We could do it if the balance sheet looks like that. Also, if our acquisition engine really turns on the way we think it might that would also take off pressure relative the need to do CD's.

Kent Ellert

And that's the new customer acquisition actually.

James Baiter

That's right. Yeah.

Stephen Scouten

Got you. Okay. Thanks guys appreciate the color.

Operator

And the next question comes from Steven Comery from Gabelli & Company. Please go ahead.

Steven Comery

Hi guys. Thanks for taking my question. Kent, you called a pick-up in loan fees during the quarter it looks pretty substantial. Was there anything sort of new there that you guys are doing and kind of do you have any expectations for that going forward?

Kent Ellert

I think the yield curve really does create an opportunity in the marketplace relative to having the discussion with the client around adding value in terms of interest rate risk management and that really translates into the opportunity to provide swaps for term transactions and that's what you really saw happen this quarter. So, we would like to think that's going to continue so long as the yield curve looks like it does and you know the marketplace believes that the Fed is going to continue to move.

Steven Comery

Okay. And then that's definitely helpful. And then so on merger cost, it doesn't look like you guys really called out any, specifically its type of one-time cost in this quarter. Are there any lurking sort of later in the year and if so are they in your expense guns already.

Kent Ellert

Yeah, we've got about $2 million coming through in the second quarter that we expect to see from merger related kind of one-time cost. The cost that we did call out the $2.6 million in the first quarter were one-time related type costs as well and we have another couple million that ended up in the balance sheet on the purchase accounting.

So we expect another $2 million or so in Q2 we'll definitely call out and then it'll pretty much trail off after that.

Steven Comery

Okay and is that still in the range of the $37 million to $40 million expense per quarter is that sort of [ph]?

Jack Partagas

So, the $37 million to $40 million is core expenses but we should be within that range including those expenses as well.

Steven Comery

Okay. Very good. Thanks.

Operator

And the next question comes from David Feaster from Raymond James. Please go ahead.

David Feaster

I just wanted to get an update on your organic build out and your expectation for what your new branches and hires can drive in terms of loan and deposit growth and last quarter you also highlighted that you've been getting more inbound calls from bankers and just curious on your hiring pain hiring plans and whether you think that what we talked about last quarter might be increasing as more people look to join the FCB family?

Kent Ellert

I'll take the inbound calls on HR and then maybe Jack can walk you through the network expansion. But clearly what happens when these banks go through large M&A the people get nervous and so there's a lot of soul searching on the street and you know what we're considered a pretty attractive employer. So, we do have a lot of traffic, we are however pretty careful hirers. So, we don't want someone to come here because they're running from another situation. We want to bring them here because they have very strong presence in the marketplace and the following the clients.

So, I think we're very opportunistic if you look at our expense run rates we can afford a higher about as many people on the production side as we would like to but I wouldn't say we're going to stretch because the talent pool in Florida is not particularly deep. So we're going to be careful, but we'll add personnel in all of our outbound selling disciplines across the footprint this year I would expect. As far as the network does Jack maybe you can walk him through the general.

Jack Partagas

Yes. Just a real high level on that. We've got three sites in Orlando, two in Tampa and two in Southeast Broward and Miami Dade County they're all going to be coming on line between late 18 and 19 and 1 might trail into 2020. So, we can expect to bring those up to probably $40 million $50 million in deposits fairly quickly after we open those sites. So, I can't give you more specifics in the timing.

It's going to move around a little bit, it's build up to get done. But you could see that sort of linear progression, we don't want to overload the quarter but we got to appreciate -- 2018 through early 2020.

Kent Ellert

And we'll probably do some pruning, some lower performing centers along the way. So we're going to be smart about rationalizing the overhead that we take on as we do this.

David Feaster

Okay. That's helpful. And then just kind of go back to the C&I you talked about your focus on C&I and how that's been your largest source of production, which is pretty impressive. I mean listening to other banks calls, a lot of them were talking about that demand for C&I has been weaker and competition has really picked up and the pricing for C&I has been pretty tight.

Could you just talk a little bit about where you're seeing the strength and I guess your competitor like well how you're able to steal share from some of the bigger banks?

Kent Ellert

Sure. A couple of thoughts on that and then Jim might add some things he wants to add to it. First of all, Florida one of the unique things about the Florida landscape when you think about the bank's participating in the marketplace you've got the very largest banks, the Bank of America and those types and then as you go down market the banks that can provide sort of that local decision in that we can provide tend to be smaller and so when we're competing against the incumbent of one of these very large banks we often find ourselves it's us against them and we don't have two or three other banks competing alongside of us for that opportunity because they're more down market and they're not of staff with people who are deeply skilled in C&I.

And so, we like that sort of mix in the marketplace and our chance to win because what we're really delivering in terms of a differentiated system is first of all access. We're one of the very few banks where you can meet with senior management the next day if the opportunity comes across our doorstep and then what we do is we have a more driven process that gives you speed to market. The DCM model where we have nightly calls to [ph] credit in the pipeline that allows us to not only weed out transactions were not interested in but also formulate structure how we want to approach new opportunities.

That speed to market allows us to be back in for that after the faster than the big bank competitors and then once we win those opportunities it's a white glove experience. And so, every client we originate matters to us. We know them. We have a relationship with them. And when you package that makes us different, now you can't do that unless you have the right people. So, the backdrop for that is that FCB was built seven eight years ago with nationally trained bankers that we've known for many years are very talented people and so the execution level is very high and again in Florida having this kind of talent pool is very difficult to put together.

And so, that's really what's allowed us to move market share and we continue to operate in this place where there is really not a lot of other banks are in the space that we're working against the very largest banks. So it's working out nicely for us.

Jack Partagas

The only thing that I would add to that is that the majority of the clients that we're bringing in are known to us. And so what Kent just talked about. It resonates with them, it's the entrepreneurial spirit that we have but it's the connectivity that we've had probably for 15-20 years with these clients. It's not it's not cold call.

David Feaster

Okay. That's helpful. And last one from me. Just wanted to know if there was an update for the accretion expectations for the remainder of the year given that already in closed?

Kent Ellert

Sure. With the acquisition of Floridian, we would expect to be between 1.5 million to 3.5 million per quarter.

David Feaster

Got it. Thanks guys.

Operator

And the next question comes from Brady Gailey from KBW.

Brady Gailey

So, I noticed you all put out a press release couple of weeks ago talking about the return of free check in. I know service charges and fees are not a big piece of your revenue, but what we see any notable changes in the fee income line with free check-in coming back?

Kent Ellert

I don't think so. But that was really a response to the big banks turning it off. So, what we thought it would do is give us deeper penetration in the mass markets within the three-mile radius of our 50 financial centers.

Brady Gailey

And then I know last quarter I think you had to go hiring about 12 new people that would bring your salesforce up to 100. Did you make any progress on that front in 1Q and is that still the plan to look at adding a dozen new sales people this year?

Kent Ellert

Two new in Q1 and yes, I think 12 is a good number for the year.

Brady Gailey

Alright great. Thanks guys.

Operator

And our next question comes from Brock Vanderbilt [ph]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks for taking my question. I was just curious if maybe covered this but is there any color on the U.S. securities loss in the quarter at $1.4 million?

Kent Ellert

Sure. So, you may or may not know there was a new accounting master that came out the beginning of the year this year that required all equities to be mark to market through the P&L. So, we had a situation where we had the mark to market on that decline by $1.4 million on our records book.

Unidentified Analyst

$75 million. Okay. And that will be periodic marks on that going forward?

Kent Ellert

Every quarter we'll have to mark to that to market. We lowered that position down from $150 million last year.

Unidentified Analyst

Got you. Okay. Thank you.

Kent Ellert

Thank you, Brock. Good meeting you.

Operator

And this concludes our question and answer session therefore concluding today's conference. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

