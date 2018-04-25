Total System Services' (TSS) CEO Troy Woods on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Shawn Roberts - Senior Director of Investor Relations

Troy Woods - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Paul Todd - Chief Financial Officer

Philip McHugh - Senior EVP and President, Merchant Solutions

Analysts

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citi

Timothy Willi - Wells Fargo

George Mihalos - Cowen and Company

James Friedman - Susquehanna Financial Group

Brett Huff - Stephens Inc

Dan Perlin - RBC Capital Markets

Dave Koning - Robert W. Baird

Steven Kwok - KBW

Jim Schneider - Goldman Sachs

Jeff Cantwell - Guggenheim Securities

Bryan Keane - Deutsche Bank

Thomas McCrohan - Mizuho

David Scharf - JMP

Timothy Willi - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good day. And welcome to the TSYS 2018 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode [Operator Instructions]. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Shawn Roberts, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Shawn Roberts

Thank you, Andrea, and welcome, everyone. We'll begin this evening's call with opening comments by TSYS's Chairman, President and CEO, Troy Woods, followed by TSYS's CFO, Paul Todd, who will both be reviewing the first quarter 2018 highlights, as well as the consolidated financials. Troy and Paul will be referencing a slide presentation during their prepared remarks. A copy of this presentation, as well as our earnings release and supplemental schedules are available on our Web site at investors.tsys.com. After their prepared remarks, we'll open the call up for Q&A. I will remind everyone participating in the Q&A that each person will have the opportunity to ask one question and one follow up question.

I'll now call your attention to the fact that we'll be making some forward-looking statements about future operating results of TSYS. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause TSYS's actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements are set forth in the TSYS's reports filed with the SEC, including our 2017 annual report on Form 10-K. We will also discuss items that do not confirm to GAAP and we reconcile those measures to GAAP measures in the appendix of the slide presentation and in the supplemental schedules to the press release.

At this point, I'll turn the call over to Troy Woods.

Troy Woods

Thank you, Shawn. Good evening, and welcome to our first quarter earnings call. We're very pleased with the overall results for the first quarter. We delivered record consolidated net revenue, operating income and net income, driven by the exceptional performance across all three of our segments. Some of the highlights for the first quarter that I'd like to callout include net revenue up 12.3%, adjusted EBITDA increased 15.2%, adjusted diluted earnings per share increased over 37% and our consolidated operating margin expanded 47 basis points.

These outstanding results and expectations for the remainder of the year provided us with great momentum and have allowed us to increase our guidance for 2018. And Paul will provide additional details on this regarding this guidance in his report. I want to congratulate and thank all of our team members for their continued commitment and focus, and for producing these outstanding first quarter results.

Over the course of the quarter, TSYS was recognized and honored by certain organizations that I would like to highlight before I move into the specific results of each segment. And it's inaugural year, Thomson Reuters selected TSYS as a top 100 global tech company based on our commitment to leadership. The top 100 companies chosen are the tech industry's most operationally sound and financially successful organizations around the globe. Additionally, TSYS was selected as one of the world's most ethical companies by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. This is the sixth time TSYS has been named to this prestigious list.

Also in March, we were honor to remain the top 10 most innovative company in Georgia by the Technology Association of Georgia. And lastly, I am incredibly proud that our Chief Information Officer, Patty Watson was named as one of the most influential women by PaymentsSource, who recognizes the 25 most influential women across the industry each year. This is the second time Patty has been named for this prominent list, which is no surprise to many of us at TSYS. These honors and recognitions are a true testament to the dedication, hard work and loyalty of our nearly 12,000 team members around the world.

Now, I would like to provide a few comments on each of our business segments. In Issuer Solutions, we carried over the momentum from 2017 with a strong start to 2018. In the first quarter, we set a new record for net revenue of $423.6 million, a 6.7% constant currency increase over the first quarter of last year. This is the fifth straight quarter of achieving record level net revenue. Segment operating income was also a new record at $151 million, exceeding the previous record set in the third quarter of last year. We ended the first quarter with $578.6 million traditional accounts on file, yet another record, and the operating margin expanded 108 basis points.

On the business development front, we added the Commercial Card business with the Bank of Oklahoma, and the Bank of the West. In addition, we renewed contracts with several of our longstanding clients, including KeyBanc, Target, City National and Capital One in the UK. To continue the good news on the business development front, J.P. Morgan Chase will begin offering our Virtual Payment Precept solution for strategic commercial to our payable solution for corporations.

And finally in March, we announced an agreement with Walmart to implement our new patent pending payment solution, Advanced AuthControl at all Walmart and Sam's Club's locations nationwide. In addition to Advance AuthControl, we continue to see progress related to executing on our product roadmap and new product development initiatives that I have discussed the past few quarters; to include, take discussion of service, fraud servicing and its fleet management and a new data and analytics platform. Our product teams continue to work diligently and demonstrate their ability to execute and deliver innovative new products and services to our customers. The issuing team continues to execute on their growth plans and we're very pleased with the first quarter results and excited about this momentum going forward.

Now, let's turn to our Merchant Solutions segment. Our integration activities associated with Cayan continued to move along quickly. As a result of the Cayan acquisition somewhat that realigns as management within this segment. As far as the realignment, we are pleased that Henry Helgeson, Co-Founder and CEO of Cayan, will take on an expanded role for the merchant business to help frame more innovative products to our broad customers base and accelerate our integrated solutions product.

We're also very proud that just last week Henry was recognized in this year's Electronic Transactions Association, Distinguished Payments Professional. This annual award goes to an individual who demonstrates significant leadership within the industry, and is an acknowledged trendsetter, role model and positive contributor. This award comes from industry peers who've independently recognized what Henry has accomplished over the course of his carrier and how he is going about it. And we couldn't agree more with their conclusion and extend our congratulations to Henry.

In terms of business performance, the merchant segment set records for both net revenue and adjusted segment operating income this quarter. Top line growth was 21.8% and our operating margin for the quarter was 34.7%, slightly below first quarter 2017. The acquisition of Cayan during the quarter did have approximately 100 basis points negative point impact on the merchant segment margin. In our [FI] channel, we signed a huge partnered line and also signed a multi-year extension with Investors Bank, one of the largest banks headquartered in New Jersey. Overall, we're very pleased with our timing and integration efforts, our record performance and momentum for our merchant segment.

Finally, I would like to make a few comments about Netspend. In late January, we announced the appointment of Kelley Knutson as the new President of Netspend. Kelley is just the ground way and is driving hard to prioritize our product agenda, stimulate our business development pipeline and ensure we have deeper engagement with key brands in each of the four sales channels within the Netspend business. As always, tech season represents the biggest part of the year for the second, and was again a key driver of Netspend's first quarter results.

Net revenue grew 6.6% year-over-year to a record $210 million. This growth exceeded our expectations considering the loss of the TurboTax distribution relationship. From a new product standpoint, we continue to see solid growth with our DDA product, with the number of DDA debit active cards increasing to more than 350,000 at the end of the first quarter. This includes both customers who are new to Netspend, as well as those who have chosen to upgrade their GPR prepaid card to the DDA product.

During the quarter, Netspend had two key brands in the retail channel where we signed a new major retail brand to a private label solution with a loyalty tie-in along with an existing retail brand, really added PayPal product distribution. In the direct channel, we announced a new program with Major League Baseball, where we are testing the sports vicinity proposition that is designed to provide access to offers that are a value to Major League Baseball's fan base. Additionally, we signed a two year extension to our existing agreement with PayPal, which has been a Netspend partner since 2011. The PayPal program has grown steadily since its inception, driven by our direct marketing team and our retail distribution partnerships, as well as an integration solution that enables customers to easily transfer money from their PayPal account to their prepaid account.

Other highlights for the quarter included being selected supplier of the year at 7-Eleven, finalizing our [indiscernible] redesign and refresh program for 2018 rollout and creating new card designs for our DDA products, which as we say good reviews from our customers. We also continued to add distribution by surpassing 122,000 distributing locations and employers across the retail, partner and pay card channels. Finally, as you know, the CFPB issued its Prepaid-Rule effective date announcement on January 25th. This new effective date is now April 01, 2019.

Last quarter in providing guidance for 2018, we had assumed an effective date of October 2018. Paul will provide additional color on what all of this means to our new 2018 guidance. Overall, it was a solid first quarter for Kelley and the Netspend team. In summary, I believe these results and our increased guidance underscore the financial health of our business, continued commitment to our customers and the strength of our strategic plans.

Now, let me turn things over to Paul to provide detailed financial information and revised guidance for 2018. Paul?

Paul Todd

Thank you, Troy. And I echo the positive comments about how we have started the year. Turning to Slide 7. I will cover our consolidated and segment performance and our revised 2018 outlook. First quarter GAAP total revenues were $987.2 million, down 16.7% due to the adoption of ASC 606. And non-GAAP net revenues were $935.5 million, up 12.3% from 1Q last year. We have added a schedule on the back of our press release highlighting the impact of the adoption of ASC 606 on our first quarter results.

GAAP diluted EPS was $0.77 for the quarter, an increase of 35.2% over 1Q of 2017. And non GAAP quarterly adjusted diluted EPS was $1.13, an increase of 37.6% from last year. On a year-over-year basis, both GAAP and adjusted diluted EPS 1Q results were positively impacted by additional discrete tax items equating to roughly $0.07, resulting in an effective tax rate of approximately 12% of the quarter. These discrete items were largely related to excess tax benefits on share based compensation.

Our non-GAAP quarterly adjusted EBITDA increased 15.2% to $330.9 million and our adjusted EBITDA margin of 35.4% was up approximately 88 basis points from 1Q margin levels last year. We expect adjusted EBITDA margin expansion in the 25 to 50 basis points range for the year. But depending on how we pace investments in the remaining part of the year and other factors, we could trend to the higher end of this range.

Free cash flow was $165.7 million for the quarter. As you may recall, we had a number of timing related benefits in Q1, 17 that didn't repeat this quarter, as well as the adoption of ASU 2016-18 related to the presentation of restricted cash. We continue to expect our free cash flow for the year to be between $770 million to $800 million.

On the capital front, we paid down $125 million of our debt consistent with the deleveraging plan I mentioned on our last call. Yesterday, we also entered into a new five-year $1.75 billion revolving credit facility and drew down $1.3 billion to repay outstanding term loans and drawn revolver funding under our prior credit facility. In addition, we retired $200 million of our bilateral term loan.

Our undrawn capacity in light of these moves is approximately $415 million. Also, all of these moves are consistent with maintaining our investment-grade rating. In addition on April 3rd, we completed the remaining 15% purchase of our Central Payments' joint venture for $126 million. Central Payments or CPay has been an outstanding performance channel for us in our merchant segment and we look forward to continued success now that we own 100% of the business.

So wrapping up from a consolidated standpoint, we were pleased with the first quarter in terms of consolidated net revenue growth and margin expansion, as well as moves to improve our longer-term capital position. Now, we will move to covering our segments, starting with our Issuer segment on Slide 8, first on growth. The Issuer segment grew net revenue 6.7% on a constant currency basis for the quarter, and 9.4% on a reported basis. This represents a new record level of reported quarterly net revenue of $423.6 million. We saw good growth in both volume and non-volume revenue for the segment on a constant currency basis. We also had approximately 100 basis points of growth related to distinct items that are non-recurring.

Next on margin. Quarterly report segment margin of 35.6% is up 108 basis points from last year. And similar to revenue, was aided by the some distinct non-recurring items. And finally on outlook. We continue to expect this segment to grow net revenue in the 5% to 7% constant currency range with a slightly expanding margin consistent with what I outlined on our last call. As we continue to build on our capabilities in this segment, as evidenced by our new output services facility recently going live, we are pleased to be in a position to invest in the business, while expanding margin. In all, the Issuer segment is off to a strong start for 2018.

Now, on to Slide 9 and our Merchant segment, first on growth. Net revenue grew 21.8% for the quarter, right in line with the 20% to 22% annual range we outlined on our last call. Obviously, this with the first quarter that included our Cayan acquisition and that, coupled with the benefit of a strong roughly 10% organic net revenue growth of our pre-Cayan business with some headwind related to the adoption of ASC 606, resulted in 21.8% reported net revenue growth for the quarter.

On margins, our adjustment segment operating margin was down 37 basis points, which reflects the impact of the lower standalone margin Cayan business in 1Q and not in the prior year. Cayan negatively impacted our 1Q margin by approximately 100 basis points. We also had a small non-recurring distinct expense item during the quarter that reported adjusted segment operating margin would have slightly expanded for the quarter. Finally, on outlook. We continue to expect this segment to grow net revenue in the 20% to 22% range with an expanding margin of approximately 50 basis points.

Now, on to Netspend on slide 10, first on growth. As Troy mentioned, the key highlights for this segment is the all time high net revenue in the quarter of $210.5 million, which represents year-over-year organic growth of 6.6%. GDV and debit active cards also reached all time highs of 9.7 million and 5.2 million respectively in the first quarter. While we saw the net revenue growth rate soften this quarter compared to the prior year due to the loss of the TurboTax distribution relationship and the impact of ASC 606, we were pleased with NetSpend's better than expected performance this past season with relationships such as Liberty Tax. The growth for this quarter is also continued evidence of the benefit of having a multi-channel diversified growth engine.

Strong revenue in our retail and pay card distribution channels, as well as the benefits from our direct channel investments throughout the latter half of 2017, helped drive the net revenue growth of 6.6% and GDV growth of 0.9%. We also had some favorable distinct items that are non-recurring that accounted for roughly 100 basis points of growth.

Next on margin, Q1 2018 adjusted segment operating margin of 23.4% is down approximately 119 basis points from the 24.6% in Q1 2017 due to several factors, including our large partner renewal that we mentioned last year. Finally, on outlook for Netspend. Given the additional delay and the effective date of the CFPB rules on prepaid to April 1, 2019 and other factors, we are increasing our net revenue growth expectations for this segment from the previous growth rate of 1% to 3% to new range of 5% to 7%, roughly consistent with 6% to 8% longer term growth rate expectation that we provided at our Investor Day last year.

On the margin front, our expectations are for adjusted segment operating margin to increase from the previous 20% to 22% range to a new 22% to 24% range, a 200 basis point improvement from our previous expectation. This additional margin expansion in this business helps to fuel investment opportunities in both Netspend and our other segments and at the corporate level, while still focusing on our overall consolidated margin expansion goals.

Now, I want to comment on our revised full year consolidated guidance on Slide 12. We are increasing our total revenue range from $3.85 billion to $3.95 billion to a $3.9 billion to $4 billion range, and net revenue range from $3.65 billion to $3.75 billion to a $3.7 billion to $3.8 billion range. We're also revising our GAAP EPS range upward from $2.85 to $2.95 to a $3 to $3.10 range or essentially a $0.15 raise. We're also increasing our adjusted diluted EPS range from $4.10 to $4.20 to $4.25 to $4.35 range, representing a year-over-year growth rate range of 26% to 29%. Also, largely related to the discrete tax items I mentioned earlier that we had in 1Q, we are lowering our expected effective tax rate range from 21% to 23% to a 19% to 21% range. This 200 basis point reduction in yearly tax rate results in approximately $0.07 of the $0.15% increase in adjusted diluted EPS guidance. Without these 1Q discrete items, our expected effective tax rate would remain in the 21.23% range discussed on our last.

Finally, I want to wrap up with three call outs from today's call. The first call out is on performance, particularly revenue growth. We had significant headwinds going into this quarter in two of our segments with the renegotiation of a large customer contract in the Issuer segment, as well as the loss of the TurboTax business in our Netspend segment. We effectively grew our net revenue through both of those headwinds and grew both of those segments in their longer term expected growth rates of 5% to 7% on a constant currency basis for Issuer and 6% to 8% for Netspend for the quarter.

We also organically grew our net revenue in merchant and above our longer-term expected growth rate of 7% to 9%. While we did have some distinct non-recurring items that added to our first quarter net revenue growth, our organic net revenue growth picture for 1Q is strong and has been the case for several quarters, allows for reinvestment in our business while still managing to our consolidated margin goals. This is a continuing theme from our commentary from last quarter.

The second call out is our guidance. The $0.15 increase in our adjusted diluted EPS guidance range for the year is a result of three primary factors. First, is the impact of the 1Q discrete tax benefits that are behind the 200 basis points of improvement and our expected effective tax rate for the year, and result in an approximately $0.07 benefit from our expectations previously.

Next is the approximately $0.06 related to the expected impact of the CFPB rule delay from our original expectations that I referenced on our last call. Finally, there is approximately $0.02 related to our expected over-performance during the year given some of the reinvestment actions that we've taken. These reinvestments, particularly on the people and products side, begin to ramp up in the second quarter.

And the third call out is related to our capital position. Our strong cash flow for the quarter allowed us to strengthen our capital position as we de-levered by $125 million during the quarter, which positions us ahead of what we outlined at the time of the Cayan acquisition. We also expanded our revolver capacity to allow for more flexibility and capacity for the longer term. In all, we are very pleased with how we have started the year and how our first quarter performance positions us well as we continue to execute against our strategic plans.

And with that, we will open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Ashwin Shirvaikar of Citi. Please go ahead.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

I want to first clarify that the range revenue outlook, it seems to be due to the -- partly due to extent CFPB push out and partly I would say 1Q outperformance, so a clarification. But then the little question then becomes when you look at Issuer Solutions growth near towards the upper end of the range in spite of the challenge that you mentioned with Capital One. Why should this decelerate as the year progresses if you're hanging onto the previous lower end of 5 to 7 that you've mentioned last quarter? Are there other things that we need to consider as the year progresses?

Paul Todd

On the first point, you're exactly right. Of the roughly $50 million of raise on the revenue side, roughly $20 million of that is CFPB related and then there is rather roughly $30 million associated with over-performance. So you have that correct. As it relates to Issuer Solutions, really a couple of things, you're right we had roughly about 100 basis points of non-recurring items. And then we did have a little bit of seasonality or some things related to some seasonality activity that also play in this 1Q. So with those two items, that's what lifted us to the higher end and our expectations are pull more back to our expectations for the year.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

And then as you rollout new products at an accelerated pace, and in prior 2Q you referenced a number of these. Can you speak perhaps to the influence of value add services versus transaction growth versus traditional AOS in these segments. What's that ratio is today, where it might get to?

Troy Woods

Ashwin, I assume you're still making a reference to the Issuer group?

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Yes.

Troy Woods

As we talked about on the past several quarters, probably in my tenure in this company, I am not sure we've ever had so many products. And some stage of data and/or production that we're rolling out in our Issuer Solutions group. We talked about a lot and I mentioned two or three in my prepared remarks cases customer service module that will be fully operational in the third quarter of this year.

We've talked about the developers portal, which is now live, we talked about data, we talked about communications engine, the digital engagement platform, it's just -- we talked about foresight it just keep rolling in. But all are beginning to have some degree of contribution from it and obviously stronger in data, some like full size stores that in production for a quarter or two, so each one has its own different dynamics. As we said before, our goal is to continue to roll out these products. So overtime, the contribution of our value added number continues to grow and so it will just turn out that some of these really have a meaningful contribution to the bottom line. But they are all extremely important to our Issuer Solutions group.

Operator

Our next question comes from Timothy Willi of Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Timothy Willi

On the issuer side, I apologize if I didn't catch this number earlier. But could you just talk a bit about what you were seeing in terms of seeing customer organic growth for that issuance or spend volume to try and get a feel for what we're seeing from the banks on like for like basis.

Troy Woods

Our transaction growth for the first quarter Tim was 13.8%.

Timothy Willi

And would that be accrued more so by new issuance of cards I guess or give you that as like same household spending driving that?

Troy Woods

Again, same clients to be there on a comparable basis and working at the transaction growth over the period of time, so it would be a combination of our current customers issuing more accounts and cards in addition to just spend, but would not include new business and converting in during that period of time.

Operator

Our next question comes from George Mihalos of Cowen. Please go ahead.

George Mihalos

I wanted to start off on the on the prepaid side, and is there a way to Paul, if we were to isolate the impact from TurboTax. What would the growth rate have been in prepared? I mean it seems to strike in the high teens range, but I just want to make sure I'm thinking about that correctly.

Paul Todd

George, if you isolate, we have 1Q and 2Q on TurboTax, because you remember last year's tax season had some delaying. So you can't just take the range that we gave on TurboTax and just apply it to 1Q. And so your number there is too high. And I think what I commented on earlier if you took it 6.6 that we grew at and you deducted out to roughly 100 basis points of growth that puts us into that 5% to 7% range and that's a good organic range relative to the whole year of our expectation to the business.

George Mihalos

And then just to clarify on some of the non-recurring revenue streams. I just want to make sure I got that correctly. Was it 100 basis points to issuer, 100 basis points to prepaid to call it $6 million or so, of non-recurring one-time gains in the quarter?

Paul Todd

It is roughly 100 basis points of Issuer growth and roughly 100 basis points of Netspend growth.

Operator

Our next question comes from Matthew Roswell of RBC. Please go ahead. Mr. Roswell, your line is open. Okay. Our next question comes from James Friedman of FIG. Please go ahead.

James Friedman

It's Jamie at Susquehanna. Just two, I will ask about further short. Equity income seemed to have dipped a little bit. I was just looking for -- kill the buzz, it's a great quarter, just asking about that because people ask me, that's the first one? And then I was wondering Troy in elaborating value-added services, is there one killer app that you would highlight here that you're really excited about that would be helpful? So equity income and then the value-added services, thank you.

Paul Todd

Jamie, I will take the first part and then Troy can take the second part. On equity and income growth, yes, we have at the timing primarily related issue. You recall we've had that super-sized growth in 1Q of '17, and so that's providing a comp headwind. And so we would say that our expectations for -- I commented on our last call, is more in the more historical double-digit range. Last year's with outsized growth, because we had some timing related issues and then we also had some new products. And so we're at the higher base and so it returns more to a historical norm. But the impact that you're seeing in this 1Q is primarily related to the outsized impact in 1Q of last year.

Troy Woods

And I think Jamie on the value-added product. Basically not one killer app, not at this stage anyway. We certainly hope there or feel overtime that come about. But they're all important. They all make significant contributions we hope overtime. I think all indicated in the first quarter and we grew the value-added group in 14% and so we will see overtime we'd certainly like to come back to killer app.

Operator

Our next question comes from Blake Anderson of Stephens. Please go ahead.

Brett Huff

This is Brett Huff. Two questions, one just I want to make sure I understand the numbers. Net rev for Netspend was, call it 5.5% ex the one-timer but the GDV was only a 100 basis points or so up. I don't know if that's a triple tax thing, but it seems like there was an implied mix shift in there. So can you comment on that? And then number two is on issuing processing. Any commentary on rest of year pipeline that might be interesting, renewals, we need to keep an eye on or think about. And Paul I know you've given us 5% to 7% range, which is really helpful. But just within that any moving parts? Thank you.

Paul Todd

So on the Netspend side, yes, you are right that roughly the net of non-recurring items that mid 5s is the right number. We did have some mix improvement, which is somewhat due to TurboTax and some other factors. And so with some additional fee income revenue that we saw, we were able to grow net revenue at a faster pace than GDV. So you kind of have both a TurboTax kind of mix issue and then overall kind of fee mix issue as well that helped us in that regard on revenue growth to GDV growth.

As it relates to the pipeline maybe I will start off and Troy may have something to add, but there isn't anything that I would uniquely call out specifically for 2018 related to the pipeline. We are continuing to see good pipeline activity, but those are more of a forward year looking kind of impact as opposed to anything in the calendar year '18 related to the pipeline renewals.

Troy Woods

I don't really think anything to add to that, Paul has communicated before. I think we did 17, 18 renewals last year, we will do probably 7, 8, or 9 renewals this year in our Asian business. And as Paul already indicated they are all baked in and some have already been done in the first quarter and some will get done over the remainder of the year. They are all baked into our [issuing] balance.

Operator

Our next question comes from Dan Perlin of RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Dan Perlin

Just a couple of quick questions, in the merchant business you know from the industry guidance and you guys are running at high single digits, it looks like organically that's industry high standard. I'm wondering what is the competitive dynamic you guys are seeing in that market and how much of that is when we parse it out, should we be thinking about share gains in your integrated model, maybe from more traditional means or is it something that you guys are able to do with market there?

Paul Todd

Well I will start, Troy you may want to add and Philip may want to add as well. I mean, yeah, we're pleased with our merchant growth, just really across the board. The organic growth of the pre Cayan business, we talked about that being at the 7% to 9% expectation range over the longer term, as I commented in my prepared remarks we were higher than that and just almost approximately 10% on that piece of the business. So the growth there primarily driven by an integrated growth and that kind of pre Cayan business was extremely impressive, growing faster than the industry and its both kind of Cayan growth, as well as overall share gain, because we're growing faster than the industry. So that's obviously a high point and then Cayan grew, right in line with our expectations at much faster than industry growth rates. And so when you put those two together you get this 21.8% combined growth after kind of some headwinds related to ASC 606 adoption.

Dan Perlin

Can you give us just a quick update in terms of where you guys are in terms of leverage, you just talked about a lot of financing that you kind have cut through, what you are I guess trying to get to by the end of the year? And then in that same vein, when do you see on the M&A pipeline we may not be rightly looking up to talk about 300 million or 400 million flexibility there? So that will be great thank you.

Paul Todd

So on the leverage side, as I commented in my prepared remarks, we were pleased to put in our new credit facility that gives us longer-term flexibility and some additional capacity. Our leverage plan is to get below 3 times by the end of the year, roughly we talked about 12 to 18 month time horizon when we did the acquisition to get below kind of that 3 times marker. And what we did in the first quarter with our plans for the remaining part of the year, we have [worked] right back into that plan in a very good way. So we have good flexibility now and we're managing in such a way to have the kind of outcome at the end of this period that we had planned when we made the Cayan acquisition. Troy you want to take the second part on M&A pipeline.

Troy Woods

Yes, I'd be glad to. As obviously Paul indicated we want to continue to digest Cayan, we have had an ample good quarter. I think we have made some good progress during the quarter and some of our integrated networks is going extremely well. We have already reduced some of our debt. I think and we think about our M&A when we look at the assets we have accumulated over the past few years, we believe that we have got some of the best in class products and services. When you think about gateway particularly you taking up the gateway with the Cayan acquisition, we think we have got extremely strong distribution. We have got one of the best frontend CEO of frontend authorization systems in the business. We think our ProPay model, the Payment Facilitator model is strong as there is in the market. So I think we have got a lot of good assets on the [route]. And with all of that said we continue to look at opportunities and we will continue to look at anything that we believe can help us, with scale help us particularly on our verticals and with our integrated solution properties. So that's kind of how I think frame up the M&A pipe if you will.

Operator

Our next question comes from Dave Koning of Baird. Please go ahead.

Dave Koning

My first question I guess in the issuer segment the -- it looks like EBITDA margin went down year-over-year. But I think that's just because that amortization piece from 606 is no longer in there as a D&A item. So is it fair to say did EBITDA on a normalized basis go up, EBITDA margin go up year-over-year in Q1?

Paul Todd

Yes, Dave, I think that's fair to day.

Dave Koning

Secondly, I guess my other question just on Cayan, you closed it I think January 12, so if we think about the merchant growth this quarter being 22% you get an extra 10% of a quarter out of Cayan in Q2. Should we actually see a little bit of accelerating growth, an extra couple of percent maybe 24% type growth in Q2 just given the timing?

Paul Todd

No, Dave. The way we actually recognize that was we ended up picking up the full month of that so we got a full quarter impact. So there isn't any pickup there from a timing aspect of the close there.

Operator

Our next question comes from Steven Kwok of KBW. Please go ahead.

Steven Kwok

Just first on the merchant services segment. The margin was down a little bit this quarter and you guided to up 50 basis points of expansion for the full year, how should we think about the trajectory around the margin? And is it going to be backend loaded or should we start seeing some form of margin expansion from your second quarter?

Paul Todd

Sure, Steven. The margin will be more backend loaded. As I commented in the prepared remarks, if you would exclude it out onetime expense item, if you exclude it out we have been slightly expanding for the first quarter kind of adjusting out for that non-recurring item. But if you look at kind of the components of the margin, obviously Cayan is a 100 basis point headwind in the first quarter. And when we made the acquisition I commented on the Cayan margin kind of approaching that 30%. And so obviously if you are baking that in across these quarters that's kind of playing itself out in the numbers, the back half of the year obviously from a comp standpoint and also getting some synergies picking up in the back half will aid in that. So it's more of a back half of the year expansion picture there on the margin front.

Steven Kwok

And just specifically as it relates to Cayan are you seeing any synergies between Cayan and TransFirst that you are able to perhaps help to accelerate the growth further as we head into next year?

Troy Woods

I think Steven, we are seeing some synergies, I can give you maybe a dozen examples that come to my mind and maybe Philip will do the same. I know over the past really 60 days we have been able to ramp our channel together which is primarily TransFirst channel and we've introduced Cayan products and the gateway to distribution channel. We are scalable to roll out all of the Cayan capabilities to the rest of our distribution in I believe May, coming up next month. I believe we've also have the ability, Philip, correct me if I am wrong, but we are kind of [chasing] already with Cayan-TransFirst-ProPay to deliver a product to the legacy customers in the last couple of months.

Philip McHugh

Yes absolutely we have seen for a couple of key strategic clients we've gone and then we pitched both ProPay and Cayan together. As Troy said, we are working really hard to make Cayan the Genius platform available for all of the distribution channels with both kind of TSYS and the TransFirst channels put together. Also on the agent side, the [indiscernible] side of the business, we were seeing some opportunities where we will be putting those two teams together in the latter half of the year and getting some synergies there as well. But the TransFirst distribution with the Cayan product, that's already together we will start to see some real traction in May as Troy said and that will start to accelerate through the back half of the year.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jim Schneider of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Jim Schneider

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. I was wondering if you can maybe give us a little bit of color on the Issuer segment and comment on the relative growth rates in the US, international, it was a little bit difficult to tell given the FX tailwinds you saw in the quarter. Any color on that would be helpful?

Troy Woods

On the Issuer side, Jim, we don't break that out because we are treating our clients now on a global basis. And so we don't have the traditional kind of international and domestic kind of breakouts. I wish we did get from just a customer's standpoint. When you look across the globe we got good growth across the customer base, both the domestic customers and also the international customers. So it was good growth kind of across the board but if it relates to breaking it out to those geographies we don't provide that because of the way we're managing the business.

Jim Schneider

Fair enough. And then just maybe a follow up on the margins. Can you maybe talk about as you get to the back half of the year -- you talked about some of the margin expansion plans, can you may be talk about some of the specific areas where you are kind of reinvesting and again to the extent that you are able to do as well on margins in the back half as you did in the front half, whether you would plan to kind of let that fall through the bottom line or just reinvest even more to drive the growth?

Paul Todd

Sure Jim and so if you think about our investments the reinvestments that we been talking about really for several quarters and then also obviously talked about it at a higher pitch during the tax act, there is three real buckets, there is people, there is product and innovation and then there is just infrastructure related investment. And so on the people side, some of those are going in really in the second quarter and so we had some different initiatives there. Some of which we've done, but some more of that we will phase in throughout this year. On the product side, Troy commented on the product pipeline and obviously with that comes an investment pipeline that we're continuing to execute again, and so the pacing of some of the benefits plays into that. And then on the infrastructure side, I commented on the output services facility that recently went live and then we have some other infrastructure investments on the technology side. We did some investment in this first quarter on that side as well.

And so those are the three different buckets. As it relates to the margin expansion, obviously we are managing this through a consolidated margin picture of 25 to 50 basis points and the reinvestment pacing is in line of that. And so we're constantly looking at opportunistically reinvesting but also allowing for that margin to accrue. So we will continue to play out that management of those two dynamics in the remaining three quarters and we're just in a -- we're very pleased to be in a position where we can invest for the long-term. We have the strong pipeline to make those investments for the long-term and still be able to get margin expansion, while growing organic net revenue growth in the ranges that we're doing it.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jeff Cantwell of Guggenheim Securities. Please go ahead.

Jeff Cantwell

Most of my questions have already been answered, but I wanted to ask about merchant solutions. I guess, just listening to your commentary over the past 12 months it's been very consistent in terms of the strength coming from there. So I guess in terms of this quarter, you're showing merchants RPT increased by 3%. Can you just give us a little more color in terms of the biggest driver or drivers of that RPT expansion, as you're thinking back over the past 12 months? And secondly I'm sort of wondering right now if you are seeing Cayan start to layer in, what is sort of the strategic roadmap for the remainder of the year? Thanks.

Paul Todd

I will take the first part maybe, Troy and Philip may comment on the second part. As it relates to revenue per transaction for merchant, the biggest thing I would call out for this quarter is Cayan. And we commented on this I think in our call that we gave about Cayan. It was actually going to provide some tailwind on that metric due to the mix of the business that Cayan had. So that would be the biggest thing I would point you for this year. As it relates to prior, we have been focused on yield management and so we do look at the expansion in the odd revenue per transaction on the fees business as well as Cayan. But that's the biggest driver to answer your direct question on the expansion there for Cayan.

Troy Woods

The Cayan strategic growth map maybe two or three things [indiscernible] obviously as we mentioned a few minutes ago, we're working extremely hard to introduce to the rest of our entire legacy virtual business if you will accounting and tech abilities, the Genius platform, the gateway, et cetera and we talked about that a minute ago. We are working very hard for the backend conversion for becoming a platform to be effective this summer. And once those have done we will certainly zero in on some infrastructure I think somebody mentioned earlier, the synergies begin to kick in for the second after the year primarily in 2019. Normally it's things like data centers to email systems and things like that. So I don't know if you have anything, you want to add to that Philip?

Philip McHugh

I think you [knew] as we announced a full reorganization of the team so Cayan isn't a separate entity. So actually everything is integrated and as mentioned by Troy, Henry Helgeson the founder of Cayan has taken on a key role running our integrated channels and product developments. So organizationally they are very integrated. The process and the conversion there is a real synergy this year and the rest now is accelerating our product development and combining our channels as they integrated a bit more over the next several months.

Operator

Our next question comes from Bryan Keane of Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Bryan Keane

Just wanted to ask a couple of clarifications. Just on the EBITDA margins you kept the same guidance so I think 25 to 50 basis points yet guidance went up due to the CFPB push out. So I am just trying to figure out is there any incremental investment that you are talking about there? Or is that just while the numbers that it doesn't quite push it above the range even though CFPB pushed out an extra couple quarters?

Paul Todd

So Bryan, you know and I commented on that in the prepared remarks around some of the improvement, depending on how we could take the investments to push us to the higher end of that 25 to 50 basis points so there is some there. And then it gets back to what I commented earlier, on just how things play out and how we pace the investments. We do have a pipeline of these investments and so depending on how things play out the pacing of that given that overall extension goal is at play there. So you are thinking about it right.

Bryan Keane

But there is no new investment, so to speak I guess is what I was trying to figure out that wasn't signed previously?

Paul Todd

No.

Bryan Keane

And then my last question was just on the $0.02 of over performance I think it was people and products that was part of the $0.15 you broke out. What specifically was that? Is that in the Issuer as well I'm just trying to figure where that was?

Paul Todd

So I didn't really break it out by segment, there is a little bit of better performance in a couple of different areas and there is some offsets. So there is not kind of a specific item that I'd point to. Its rather looking at first quarter performance, looking at our forecasts for the year, looking at the investment and when we blend all that in, it was about $0.02 of improved core performance that we expect for this year relative to our original expectations.

Operator

Our next question comes from Thomas McCrohan of Mizuho. Please go ahead.

Thomas McCrohan

Just a couple of clarifications. The merchant segment organic revenue growth of 10% just want to make sure that I did hear you correctly that despite the 10% organic this quarter you are going to keep the organic guidance for that segment 7% to 9%, is that right?

Paul Todd

Yes our longer term kind of guidance for that segment is in that 7% to 9% range.

Thomas McCrohan

Okay. So is there anything…

Troy Woods

On a pre-Cayan basis right. I mean obviously talking of that 7% to 9% is kind of the organic. And so for this year obviously we are in the earnings I talked about. But we haven't changed the longer term organic growth rate range for the segment or the pre-Cayan business growth rate range for this year.

Thomas McCrohan

But the 10% organic debt excludes Cayan for this quarter, is that right?

Troy Woods

That is correct, right.

Thomas McCrohan

Okay. That's great. So exceeding that base is maybe for conservative, and just kind of leaving that longer term range unchanged. I just want to make sure I have that right. And in terms of I guess pricing changes by the cloud networks can you just kind of talk us through what if any impact that would be for the acquiring segment? Thanks.

Troy Woods

I wouldn't call it anything specific there. As you know under our new ASC 606 interchange and assessments in fee share on kind of a net basis. So there isn't anything unique that I would call out there being distinctly [as if] that I would point to.

Operator

Our next question comes from David Scharf of JMP. Please go ahead.

David Scharf

Just a couple clean up ones. The first, within Merchant I know in the past you've provided some updates on the direct versus indirect growth, is that available this time around?

Troy Woods

Basically we didn't really provide. Starting in the indirect side with the Cayan acquisition has gotten so de minimis relative to the overall growth. So we didn't really break it out. Cayan now we are up over 85% on a direct basis. Actually our indirect business performed right in line with kind of what we expected. Obviously the direct business grows at a faster than 10% range, managing the business is just roughly around flat. And so those are kind of the components. But as Philip said, we are managing this business as one now with Cayan in it and so the comparative periods of direct and indirect are not as comparative as they would have been having not been with Cayan.

Paul Todd

That's still some [indiscernible] have changed.

David Scharf

Understood. Also on the CFPB timing, maybe I missed this. Was there an actual announcement regarding pushing out the implementation date and I am wondering what your thoughts are if you have any feedback and just given the new regime over there whether you expect the rules to actually be implemented at the end of day?

Philip McHugh

Yes. There was actually a new data came out I mentioned it in our prepared remarks. It actually came out a day or two after our January earnings call. And so it's kind of unfortunate with the timing. We made the assumption that our January earnings call without 2018 guidance there would be six month delay, so we assume in October 2018 implementation date. But now within a couple of days it came of April of 2019. So that's as Paul indicated far between -- that's 20 million of the 50 million raise in revenue. As per the new regime, we don't really know any more than you do. We are still [indiscernible] course, we're absolutely moving ahead as of now for an April 2019 implementation date.

Operator

Our next question comes from Timothy Willi of Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Timothy Willi

Hi, thanks. Just had a follow up on merchant, I think you probably touched on some questions, but I guess as you look at the Cayan property and having had for a while, I guess what has been the most pleasant surprise as you have gotten further into the platform and the technology or the management or whatever it is that really jumps out as you post close?

Philip McHugh

Well a lot of things. I like the way you phrased that Cayan for a while. Maybe almost 90 days but I wouldn't say there's really been anything that jumped out that's surprised us. We [indiscernible] we found it a very, very good asset. And so nothing has started to tell us anything different. We're very, very happy with the management team as we indicated earlier and the reorganization of the merchant segment. Henry has taken on a significant piece of the merchant solutions segment. He handles all integrated solutions and all the product and all national accounts. So he has a big piece of our merchant business. Number two, the technology is just as good as a gift, the Gateway, the Cayan, the gateway of Genius platform. Also we have recently in this -- as you're saying since we have had it a while, we've authorized the expansion of our Belfast facility to add some additional people because we're so impressed with their capabilities in doing our product. So I don't know if you have got anything more to add to that Troy. We're very happy so far, thank you, working well.

Timothy Willi

Could I just ask one quick follow-up, I guess. Before we got to the discussion around product investment, which I think has been a pretty consistent theme out for a couple of years, and I know this is probably more art than science. But if you think about issuing -- and since you have already talked even quite a bit on NetSpend, some of the growth you're seeing now could you take that back to investments that you're putting into the ground two years ago, that they paid off well to sort of [indiscernible] to sort of think about what's going into the ground now to the sustainability of the revenue growth you guys currently enjoy?

Paul Todd

So I will start and I am sure you want to add. But if you think about the investments in both Issuing and NetSpend, and particularly more on the NetSpend side if you are going back kind of two years, when we really ramped up a lot of our investments particularly on the marketing side and our direct channel. But really across the platform as well, we built out some more infrastructure in NetSpend, we hit a step change of size and so yes. I mean our ability to be able to grow that business through a loss like TurboTax in the first quarter and get organic growth rates in the mid-fives to six range speaks volumes to the investments that we have made over the past two years.

And so we have clearly seen a return on those investment. Our heightened level investment on the Issuer side has probably a little bit shorter time frame just because we have been ramping those really into the last year. But we will continue to see returns on those investments. The output services facility that we opened up, we are going to have additional capabilities and capacity to be able to sell. And on the product side, as Troy mentioned, to have a product portfolio that we have now is a direct result of some of the investments. But I'd say we are kind of mid cycle in that investment on the Issuer side because we are going to continue to do more and we are pleased to be in a position to have the pipeline that we see those investments paying off as well as still being able to expand the margins while we make those investments.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Shawn Roberts for any closing remarks.

Shawn Roberts

Thank you. I'd like to thank everybody who participated in the call, we certainly appreciate your interest in our company, and we hope to see you as well as others on the road in the near future at investor events. Thank you.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.