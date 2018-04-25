Thoughts On Tuesday's Sell-Off: 'CATcalls'

Here's everything you need to know - plus some stuff you probably don't need to know.

There's a lot to digest, but I think it's fair to say that most of Tuesday's malaise can be attributed to an errant comment from Caterpillar and more tech jitters.

Predictably, I've gotten a couple of questions about Tuesday's stateside equities rout.

As you undoubtedly noticed, it was the worst day for U.S. stocks (SPY) since April 6. The Nasdaq (QQQ) has fallen four sessions in a row and Dow (DIA) futures took an ~800 point haircut from their overnight peak.

(Heisenberg)

Obviously, the biggest macro story on Tuesday was 10-Y yields (TLT) finally hitting 3%, for the first time in four years:

(Heisenberg)

For all the fanfare around that "milestone" (scare quotes there for a reason), it was Caterpillar (CAT) that pulled the rug out, a cruelly ironic twist given how strong their quarter was. A beat and raise from a global bellwether like CAT are usually exactly what you want if you're a bull, but let me tell you exactly what you don't want. Exactly what you don't want is for someone to jump on the call and say that the previous quarter "will be the high-water mark for the year," which is exactly what they did.

Transparency is always nice, but that's too much transparency. There are all manner of ways to say that without couching it in those terms and that one misstep was enough to turn what should have been a great day for the shares into an absolute rout.

One thing that's interesting about the whole "high-water mark" comment on the CAT call is that it came on the heels of what certainly sounded like Beijing tipping more fiscal stimulus to counter a possible slowdown in China's economy. An overnight statement following a Politburo meeting flagged the necessity of juicing domestic demand and a reference to deleveraging was omitted. Mainland shares interpreted that as a buy signal and the SHCOMP rallied the most in two months. Both small-caps and large-caps rose on the news:

(Heisenberg)

I guess you can look at that two ways. The optimistic take would be that China is going to take measures to ensure that the engine of global growth doesn't stall, while the pessimistic take would be that it doesn't say anything particularly encouraging about the outlook when they're floating fiscal stimulus trial balloons and downplaying a deleveraging push presumably because Beijing has realized that overemphasizing that in the current environment might not be great for risk sentiment.

So that's that. Clearly, there were more problems in tech land as well. Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) was crushed, the FANG index traded below its 100-DMA (again) and Facebook (FB), already laboring under a Gundlach short call delivered at Sohn on Monday, was hit with a laughably bad headline from Motherboard about stolen social security numbers. Needless to say, that just adds to regulatory risk and exacerbates the burgeoning public trust problem. The shares have fallen for three consecutive sessions.

(Heisenberg)

Ultimately, Tuesday was just another in an increasingly long list of days that, when considered together, amount to a compelling body of evidence to refute the notion that equity volatility (VXX) has a chance of eventually settling back at levels consistent with the environment that prevailed in 2017.

If you look at the right pane in the following set of charts from Goldman (NYSE:GS), you can see that the S&P has had multiple three standard deviation return days this year:

(Goldman)

What you'll also notice in those charts is that this is still confined largely to stocks and in the context of equities, is to a certain extent a U.S. centric phenomenon. I explained the reasons for this last week in "Walk On The Wild Side."

In the near to medium term, it's likely that volatility remains largely confined to equities. One thing you might have noticed on Tuesday is that 10-Y yields fell from their highs as equities sold off, underscoring the notion that a safe-haven bid for the U.S. long end is likely to materialize when the going gets tough, even on days when rising yields initially contributed to the market angst. The safe-haven appeal combined with the relatively attractive yield and portfolio rebalancing mean volatility is going to be pushed away from rates. That stability feeds on itself (i.e., it's self-fulfilling). Have a look at volatility ratios across assets relative to 3M10Y:

(Deutsche Bank)

One other thing to note in the context of the current environment is that there seems to be a kind of self-regulating dynamic at play. I talked about this at length on Monday and while I don't want to spend too much time on it here, I would note that the dollar's (UUP) correlation with 10-Y yields has been restored of late:

(Bloomberg)

The top pane in the split at the bottom is the Bloomberg dollar index's correlation with nominal 10Y yields and the bottom pane there is the correlation with real yields. A rising dollar could eventually cap commodities prices which in turn could limit the rise in inflation expectations:

(Bloomberg)

If that's the case, then it would be left to real yields to push things higher and that, in turn, raises questions about how equities would hold up. Anyway, that's just some food for thought - as it were.

Coming full circle, I'm not sure I would read all that much into Tuesday's action. Clearly, it was not an inspiring session, but there was too much going to extract much in the way of meaning and it didn't help that just as stocks began to slide on the "CATcall" (get it?) the Trump and Macron headlines regarding the future of the Iran nuclear deal were crossing. That's not an attempt to comment on those headlines, rather it's just to say that they only added to the uncertainty by forcing investors to factor in geopolitical concerns at a delicate moment in the day.

We'll see what the rest of the week brings, but the mood is certainly cautious and I guess what I would say is that questions about whether 3% on 10s is actually as meaningful as it's been made out to be are probably going to linger, creating a headwind for sentiment - especially if the long end doesn't rally in the event we get more selling in equities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.