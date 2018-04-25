Supervalu's (SVU) CEO Mark Gross on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Supervalu, Inc. (NYSE:SVU) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Mark Gross - CEO, President & Director

Steven Bloomquist - VP, IR & Corporate Planning

Rob Woseth - EVP & CFO

Analysts

Ajay Jain - Pivotal Research Group

Scott Mushkin - Wolfe Research

Judah Frommer - Crédit Suisse AG

Paul Trussell - Deutsche Bank AG

Vincent Sinisi - Morgan Stanley

William Kirk - RBC Capital Markets

John Heinbockel - Guggenheim Securities

Operator

Mr. Steve Bloomquist, you may begin your conference.

Steven Bloomquist

Thank you, and I want to welcome you to SUPERVALU's Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Mark Gross, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Rob Woseth, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Following prepared remarks, we will open up the call for your questions. [Operator Instructions].

The information presented and discussed today includes forward-looking statements, which are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The risks and uncertainties related to such statements are detailed in our most recent 10-K filing and our interim 10-Q filings. In addition, certain information presented and discussed today constitutes non-GAAP financial measures. Information required to be disclosed about these measures is included in our earnings release and 8-K issued earlier today.

A replay of today's call will be available on our corporate website at www.supervalu.com. You will also find on our website a supplemental series of slides that we believe you'll find helpful and that could be used in conjunction with our prepared remarks.

A replay of today's call will be available on our corporate website at www.supervalu.com. You will also find on our website a supplemental series of slides that we believe you'll find helpful and that could be used in conjunction with our prepared remarks.

With that, let me now turn the call over to Mark.

Mark Gross

Thanks, Steve, and welcome, everyone, to our fourth quarter conference call. Two quick comments. First, joining me on today's call is Rob Woseth, our recently appointed Chief Financial Officer. Having served as Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer at SUPERVALU since 2013, and as our interim Chief Financial Officer since last July, Rob has tremendous knowledge of our business, our financial and capital structure, and the food distribution and supermarket retail industry. I know he'll continue to do a great job and play a critical role as we move forward with our business transformation.

Second, we posted to our website a series of supplemental slides, and I'll reference these slides from time to time. There's a lot going on here, and we want to help our investors track several changes. In particular, the slides help explain the numbers as first, we've moved three banners to discontinued operations; second, our modifications to our definition of adjusted EBITDA that we believe makes it more representative of cash flow; and third, we'll begin incurring rent expense under the sale-leaseback announced this afternoon. Our slides are meant to walk you through all these items and how they impact our results and outlook, and Rob will get into the details shortly.

All right. Let's start, big picture, with Slide 4. The four pillars of our strategy are growing our core Wholesale business; further optimizing our asset base; delevering our balance sheet to strength our financial foundation for the company's long-term success; and executing on strategic and opportunistic M&A in what is a consolidating industry.

To execute on these pillars, first and foremost is operational excellence. We finished the year strong and delivered results within our recent guidance range. Next, we're continuing to advance our transformation strategy and beginning to see the results of our efforts. Including the two announcements made this afternoon, we've taken three additional significant steps, recently, as we continue to transform our business.

First, in mid-March, we announced our intent to exit the Farm Fresh banner through store sales to several retailers. Next, this afternoon, we announced a series of agreements for the sale-leaseback of eight warehouses for approximately $483 million in gross proceeds. Finally, this afternoon, we also announced we're pursuing the sale of our corporately owned and operated Shop 'n Save stores in St. Louis, and the Shop 'n Save East retail operations that we purchased from Food Lion.

Beyond these announcements, sales in our wholesale business remained strong, where full year sales were up 43%, and the fourth quarter was up 60%. Excluding Unified and AG Florida, sales were up 6% this quarter and 9% for the year. And finally, excluding select large customers and our military business, all is detailed on Slide 13, sales were up 4% for the quarter and 5% for the year. In addition, the integration work at Unified and AG Florida is going well, which gives us the confidence to raise our three-year synergy estimate for Unified by $20 million to a run rate of at least $80 million.

I'll talk more about each of these in a moment, but let me start with the fourth quarter and our full year results. We delivered full year adjusted EBITDA of $478 million, near the midpoint of our guidance range from last quarter. This breaks down as $436 million of adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and $42 million in discontinued operations, with the retail operations of Farm Fresh, Shop 'n Save, Shop 'n Save East, now being reported in disc ops. Rob will provide more detail on that treatment shortly.

The successes we achieved throughout the year reflect how the team executed against our strategy. We grew our business, particularly our Wholesale business, by doing a great job of understanding our customers' needs and by engaging with them to do more business with us. As a result, wholesale sales in the fourth quarter were approximately 80% of consolidated sales from continuing operations, up from 44% reported two years ago. We remain focused on our core wholesale growth strategy of keeping our customers, doing more business with these customers, and adding new customers.

Additionally, during the fourth quarter and since the end of our fiscal year, we've taken several decisive, strategic actions to further our ongoing Wholesale business transformation. As I mentioned in March, we announced a plan to exit our Farm Fresh banner located in and around Virginia Beach, Virginia. This exit includes the sale of 10 stores to Harris Teeter, eight stores to Kroger, and three stores to Food Lion. We're actively working to sell the remaining stores to wholesale customers -- prospective wholesale customers as well as select Farm Fresh employees.

Earlier today, we've announced we're pursuing the sale of our St. Louis-based Shop 'n Save banner and our owned Shop 'n Save East stores. These stores have faced challenges for some time now, and we're undertaking actions that we believe are in the best interest of our business and shareholders. We're working with advisers to assist with the process and are optimistic that interested buyers would retain many of our employees. Any net proceeds from store sales are planned to be used to further pay down debt.

Exiting from our Farm Fresh banner and our announcement to pursue the sale of two others, demonstrates our efforts to transform this company and make SUPERVALU an increasingly wholesale-oriented company.

Additionally, today, we announced we've entered into agreements to sell and leaseback eight distribution centers, totaling nearly 6 million square feet or about 30% of our owned real estate portfolio, which is outlined on Slide 9. We're planning to close on seven of these properties in May, and to maximize proceeds, the eighth by October. We'll use the approximately $445 million of net proceeds after customary fees and taxes to reduce outstanding debt.

The buyer of these properties will also fund an incremental $20 million towards the remaining improvements of our Harrisburg facility. Monetizing a portion of our industrial real estate will delever our balance sheet and better position us to take advantage of future strategic opportunities. We will continue to evaluate the balance of our owned real estate portfolio for further value-enhancing opportunities.

Let me now discuss our two business segments. Our Wholesale business had another strong quarter. In addition to the sales increases that I mentioned earlier, we made significant progress on resolving the logistics issues that we experienced in the third quarter and delivered operating margins in line with our expectations. Our legacy wholesale adjusted EBITDA margin was about the same as last year's fourth quarter. Our total wholesale results, however, include the contribution from Unified Grocers, which historically had lower margins that brought our overall operating margin down. Over time, we expect the benefit of the synergies from acquiring this business will bring the Unified margins closer to our legacy wholesale margins. That will take some time, but we are on schedule.

From an operational and customer-facing perspective, the team continues to do a great job maintaining and growing sales with our customers by thoroughly understanding their needs and making sure we take every effort to satisfy those needs. I've spent a considerable amount of time with several of our new customers on the West Coast and in Florida, and I continue to be impressed with their unique operations and customer focus.

Many of our customers that we're serving today have highly differentiated product assortments and unique merchandising approaches that we believe would be difficult for larger national chains to replicate. We believe we have incremental opportunities to make their operations even stronger, with offerings such as private brands, Market Centre, and on the operations and cost side, professional services.

On the new business front, we're having ongoing dialogue with potential new customers who operate a broad range of traditional and nontraditional formats, and our broad new business pipeline is strong. We obviously need to convert conversations into sales, but I'm optimistic we'll be able to add more customers here in fiscal '19.

Lastly, as I touched upon earlier, I'm happy to again report that our integration work at Unified and AG Florida is progressing well. We now expect to outperform the original $60 million, three-year synergy goal that we previously announced for Unified on a run-rate basis by at least $20 million per year by the end of year three, which is the summer of calendar 2020.

As we move into the new fiscal year, our integration efforts will continue to be a critical focus of the organization. During this first year following the Unified acquisition, and to a lesser extent, the AG Florida acquisition, most of the synergies we are realizing are related to duplicative overhead costs. Further, overhead and more meaningful operational savings are dependent on moving these two businesses on to SUPERVALU systems, which we don't expect to be complete until later this fiscal year. We've also begun to realize improved cost of goods, resulting from our larger scale and growth.

Lastly, we're finalizing our review on optimizing our distribution network in the Pacific Northwest, which should also drive operating improvements and lower working capital levels when complete.

Moving to our retail business. I'm happy to report that identical store sales were positive 10 basis points for our three banners in continuing operations, Cub Foods, which is predominantly located here in the Minneapolis, St. Paul market; Shoppers Food and Pharmacy in the Washington, D.C. Baltimore market; and Hornbacher's based in Fargo, North Dakota.

Our results this quarter reflect improved performance, driven by the initiatives we outlined on the last call, in which seemed to be growing in importance to shoppers across the country. First, is the strength of our fresh departments, including produce and meal solutions. Produce ideas were up nearly 5% in the quarter, which we attribute to the strategic investments in our perishable departments, including improved layouts, new fixtures and signage, as well as an increased focus on quality.

Organic produce sales were up nearly 7%, including an increase in units sold of nearly 3%. Sales of meal solutions also increased about 5%, led by our Quick'n Easy offering that continues to evolve and grow across the network. We are adding new items and flavor sensations to our existing offerings to satisfy the ever-evolving taste profile of today's time-starved consumer.

We're also seeing strong growth in our e-commerce sales, which continued to ramp up, where Home Delivery is an option for the majority of our customers in as fast as an hour. And Click & Collect is now available in about 15% of our continuing operations stores. We remain committed to offering a multichannel solution to our customers that provides them the options of where and how they want to shop for groceries and meal solutions. Overall, we're seeing e-com transaction sizes that are 2.5x that of a typical in-store purchase, and we're continually refining our marketing messages to these customers as we learn more and more about their shopping habits and motivations.

Finally, we continue to prominently feature private brands products in our advertising, in-store promotions and store sets. We currently offer more than 5,000 unique items across our portfolio of brands, essentially, a small CPG company within SUPERVALU and introduced about 350 new SKUs in fiscal '18. Our efforts and successes on fresh meal solutions, e-com and private brands also benefit our Wholesale customers. Private brands, for example, are important differentiators for our Wholesale customers, and we've received favorable feedback from our Unified and AG Florida customers about the pricing, quality, variety and packaging of our brands.

Similarly, our customers are enjoying success with our Quick'n Easy meal solutions, which was tested and piloted in our retail stores, and we're continuing to bring new wholesale customers onto our expanding e-commerce platform.

Let me now turn the call over to Rob for further insights into the transformation actions I discussed, fourth quarter results, our outlook for fiscal '19, and some longer-term thoughts on sales and cash flow. Rob?

Rob Woseth

Thank you, Mark, and good morning, everyone. Today, I will speak to our consolidated fourth quarter and full year results and provide more details on our outlook for fiscal 2019 and beyond. As outlined in this morning's press release, for the 12-week fourth quarter fiscal '18 consolidated net sales were $3.6 billion, an increase of $1.1 billion or 42% compared to last year's fourth quarter. This total included sales of approximately $840 million from Unified Grocers and $130 million from AG Florida. Identical store sales from the three banners remaining in our retail segment are positive 10 basis points.

Consolidated gross profit was 9.9% of net sales, lower than last year by about 350 basis points, which was primarily driven by the continuing shift in our business mix towards Wholesale. As to the mix of sales across business segments, in last year's fiscal fourth quarter, we reported Wholesale sales to be about 62% of our consolidated total, including operations now in disc ops. In this year's fourth quarter, this figure increased to about 80%.

Consolidated SG&A expense, excluding $14 million in pretax charges and costs related to the merger and integration of Unified Grocers and AG Florida; store closures as well as severance, which were offset by $14 million in income related to a benefit plan termination, legal settlement and a gain of sale on property, was 8% of net sales for this year's fourth quarter compared to 10.7% in last year's fourth quarter, before a $1 million pension settlement charge and $1 million in store closure charges and costs. The decrease in SG&A rate as a percent of sales was also driven by the changing sales mix of the business.

Net interest expense in the fourth quarter was $31 million compared to $28 million in last year's fourth quarter before $12 million in unamortized financing cost charges related to last year's material term loan paydown following the sale of Save-A-Lot. The increase in net interest expense reflects higher outstanding debt levels following the purchase of Unified Grocers and AG Florida during the fiscal year.

Finally, we had income tax expense of $26 million in the quarter, which included a $31 million charge recorded to adjust the carrying value of our deferred tax assets, reflecting the lower tax rate in effect under the new tax legislation as well as a $22 million credit or income to reflect an adjustment made to our capital loss carryforward valuation allowance. Last year's tax expense was $3 million.

Adjusted earnings after tax from continuing operations was $23 million, and adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations was $0.61. Our GAAP results for the quarter included tax charges I just mentioned as well as several discrete items. Let me touch on a few of the larger ones.

First, SUPERVALU sold its minority interest in an LLC that operated multiple Cub stores here in the Twin Cities. The buyer was a majority owner of that LLC, meaning these locations are now fully franchised stores. This sale resulted in a pretax gain of $13 million. In fiscal '19, we'll no longer have an ownership interest in these stores, and accordingly, we will not be recording equity earnings from this LLC.

Second, following the Unified Grocers acquisition, we've eliminated one of their executive retiree benefit programs that was previously provided to several former leaders of Unified Grocers. We released the previously established reserve for future anticipated executive insurance costs, which resulted in a pretax noncash income of $8 million. Next, we received a litigation settlement that resulted in pretax income of $5 million.

Finally, we also incurred charges and costs for severance as well as merger and integration activities, primarily related to Unified Grocers in AG Florida, which totaled approximately $11 million in pretax expense.

Full year adjusted EBITDA was $478 million, including $436 million in continuing operations. You will see a $13 million pro forma adjustment at the bottom of Tables 5 through 7 in our earnings release, which moves lease expense from continuing ops to disc ops for certain stores presented in disc ops, where the accounting rules require the rent expense be recorded in continuing ops. As stores are sold, this rent expense will go away.

The $42 million of adjusted EBITDA and disc ops can be thought of as an incremental contribution for these operations before allocating any corporate overhead, fixed supply chain or indirect costs or the $13 million of rent expense that would have been charged when part of continuing ops. Historically, these banners have received an allocated amount of overhead costs for the administrative services provided to them by SUPERVALU and have this rent charged to them. Because these costs were not directly attributed to these banners and stores, they remain in continuing operations and can be thought of as temporary stranded costs.

As the stores are sold, we have plans in place to remove or mitigate as much of these stranded costs as we can. If we burdened the discontinued operations with these costs at historical levels, they would have shown a collective adjusted EBITDA loss in fiscal '18.

As we've announced, and as Mark discussed, we plan to exit our Farm Fresh banner, and we are pursuing the sale of our own Shop 'n Save and Shop 'n Save East retail operations. As a result, our P&L cash flow statements and balance sheet now reflect these retail operations and discontinued operations for all historical periods.

Moving from our consolidated P&L to the segment results. Wholesale adjusted operating earnings were $67 million or 2.3% of net sales compared to $60 million or 3.4% of net sales in last year's fourth quarter. Our Q4 operating margin reflects the meaningful progress we've made towards addressing the trucking, outside storage and overtime cost that impacted Q3 results. Compared to last year's fourth quarter, our margin rate was lower, primarily due to the mix impact of inclusion of Unified and its lower margin rate.

For retail, we reported adjusted operating earnings from continuing operations of $1 million in the fourth quarter compared to an adjusting operating profit of $11 million in last year's fourth quarter. The decrease in operating earnings as a percent of sales was the result of higher shrink costs and lower base margins designed to drive customer traffic.

Finally, corporate adjusted operating earnings were zero in this year's fourth quarter compared to an adjusted operating loss of $4 million in last year's fourth quarter. Higher pension income was partially offset by the reduced contribution from the Albertsons' TSA.

Moving to the balance sheet. At the end of the quarter, our outstanding debt and capital lease obligations, net of cash, totaled $1.9 billion, $18 million higher than where we ended the third quarter. We funded the $193 million acquisition of AG Florida at the beginning of the quarter, which was nearly offset by the fourth quarter decrease in net working capital following the holiday selling season. We ended the year with $127 million of ABL borrowings and approximately $860 million of available liquidity from the combination of our ABL facility and our cash balance.

Separately, the unfunded amount of our company-sponsored defined benefit pension plans improved by $115 million in fiscal '18 as we ended the year with an underfunding of $182 million. This does not include the addition of the acquired Unified Grocers cash balance plan, which had an underfunding of approximately $46 million at fiscal year-end, bringing the combined underfunded amount to $228 million. In total, these plans are approximately 91% funded.

Turning to full year cash flow. Cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations was $139 million compared to $233 million in fiscal '17, reflecting higher levels of working capital, including forward buy inventory. Full year capital spending for continuing operations totaled $277 million, which included about $135 million for the purchase and improvements of the distribution centers in Joliet, Illinois and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Turning to our outlook. For fiscal 2019, we expect total sales to increase by approximately $1.5 billion, driven predominantly by the incremental annualized contribution from both Unified and AG Florida. This would bring full year consolidated sales to a range of $15.5 million to $15.7 million. ID sales for our retail stores in continuing operations are expected to be flat to slightly positive. Lastly, in our corporate unit, we expect the TSA revenue from Albertsons and the TSA revenue from Save-A-Lot to total approximately $85 million in fiscal '19, consistent with the prior comments we've made. Now Albertsons' TSA should total approximately $55 million this year and be spread on a declining basis over the first three quarters before it is substantially complete.

Beginning with the first quarter of fiscal '19, we'll be changing our definition of adjusted EBITDA to coincide with changes being made on the presentation of pension and OPEB, which is short for other post-employment benefits. Starting next quarter, our profit and loss statement will show a non-service-related pension and OPEB as a separate line following operating earnings. Because each of these are predominantly noncash inclusions within our P&L as a stock comp expense, we will exclude all three from the definition of adjusted EBITDA. Had we made this change prior to fiscal '18, adjusted EBITDA for continuing operations in fiscal '18 would have been $399 million. This historical impact of this change is shown on Slides 19 and 20 of our supplemental slides.

Under this revised definition, our expectation for full year adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for fiscal '19 is that it will be in the range of $375 million to $400 million, which compares to the $399 million in fiscal '18. Let me address some of the large drivers of the year-over-year change from fiscal '18, which are also shown on Slide 22 of our supplemental slides.

First is the wind-down and termination of the TSA with Albertsons as well as our move out of the distribution center we've shared with Albertsons in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Consistent with prior disclosures, the year-over-year impact of the TSA wind-down will be an estimated $50 million decline in adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2019. We'll also lose operating leverage we've benefited from in the shared automated Lancaster distribution facility and we'll need to absorb some startup costs in Harrisburg. In total, the move from Lancaster to Harrisburg will be an additional headwind of about $13 million in fiscal '19.

Looking ahead, the TSA anticipated completion later this year will enable us to begin to unwind certain dedicated systems, separate from those used to support Save-A-Lot, which should serve as a catalyst for further cost reductions in fiscal '20 and beyond. We also expect to reduce future years' impact of the move to Harrisburg.

Second, the sale-leaseback transaction announced today will burden our P&L with additional rent in fiscal '19 of approximately $27 million. The $483 million in gross proceeds equates to an effective cap rate of 6.4%, meaning annual cash rent for these leases for the first 12 months will be approximately $31 million. Because of the rent escalators in these leases, annualized book rent will be approximately $37 million. We'll benefit from lower net interest expense as the funded debt on our balance sheet will be reduced by the proceeds of the sale-leaseback.

Third, fiscal '18 includes several favorable items that we're not planning to repeat in fiscal '19. For example, the company did not achieve all of its incentive compensation targets in fiscal '18, meaning our planned level of incentive compensation expense in fiscal '19 is higher than our actual fiscal '18 expense. Separately, we'll be investing additional dollars in our infrastructure, largely in tech services, to support strategic business initiatives such as the growth of Market Centre, e-commerce, and several distribution center network upgrades. Collectively, these items total around $23 million.

These headwinds will be nearly offset by two things, our efforts to mitigate the stranded costs in continuing operations I mentioned before, which amounts to about $22 million; and higher adjusted EBITDA in our Wholesale business from the annualization of the Unified Grocer and AG Florida acquisitions. The incremental synergies we expect to realize and underlying growth in our legacy Wholesale business, which, altogether, should add nearly $90 million to adjusted EBITDA.

Lastly, I want you to be aware that our overhead allocation in fiscal '19 will result in more expense dollars being allocated to our wholesale and retail segments, with less expense remaining in corporate. This is a result of the changing nature of our business, including the runoff of the TSA relative to our allocation approach. Our Wholesale segment will be burdened with an additional $40 million of expense, and our Retail segment will be with an approximately $15 million of added expense. The favorable offset of the $55 million will be in corporate. This is a zero-sum process, but it will impact how we report segment results in the new fiscal year.

As a reminder for those of you who maintain financial models. You'll need to exclude the three banners that are now in disc ops. We're not providing any guidance within disc ops. From a capital perspective, we intend to invest $190 million to $210 million into the business, half of which we consider maintenance CapEx. Included in the total capital spend is about $35 million for facility and system upgrades to several of the warehouses we purchased during the last fiscal year. We planned for any cash tax savings, which we estimate to be around $20 million this fiscal year to drop to the bottom line and be used to invest in the business and pay down debt.

For fiscal '19, our goal is to produce free cash flow, which I'm defining as net cash provided by operating activities less net cash used in investing activities of at least $550 million that we plan to use to reduce total outstanding debt. This includes $445 million of net proceeds from the sale-leaseback transaction, our estimate of proceeds from the exit of Farm Fresh and the balance from operation -- operations, which include anticipated cash costs related to the merger and integration activities as well as dollars related to the exiting Farm Fresh.

By the end of fiscal '19, our leverage ratio net debt, including capital leases, divided by adjusted EBITDA, as newly defined, is expected to be in the low 3x range.

Looking longer term and assuming the same asset base as we have now in continuing operations. We believe we can grow Wholesale sales, excluding future M&A activity, by a low mid- to single-digit percentage. There may be degrees of lumpiness to this, but over several years, we believe this is a reasonable way to think about our sales growth outlook. We expect this growth, combined with the ramp-up of synergies and lower interest costs, to translate to improved operating Clash flow over time, which, when combined with lower capital requirements of wholesaling, to drive free cash flow.

From fiscal '20 through fiscal '22, we believe we have multiple paths to generate cash, which could be used to further reduce debt and improve our leverage. Examples would be optimizing our DC and store networks, including through additional sale-leasebacks and improving working capital.

Lastly, we expect the consolidation to continue and believe we're uniquely positioned to take advantage of potential opportunities. We have a platform from which to grow, the people and discipline to assess and execute on opportunities and the balance sheet that allows us to do so.

With that, let me turn it back to Mark.

Mark Gross

Thanks, Rob. I'd like to build on Rob's comments, that gave you a sense for where we think our performance and cash generation will be over the near-term horizon as well as some insights into our longer-term thoughts about the business. We've accomplished a great deal in the two-plus years since my arrival. We sold the Save-A-Lot business in December 2016 for $1.3 billion in cash, which we used to pay down debt and create operational flexibility to execute on our wholesale growth strategy. We affiliated several new wholesale customers, while not losing customers to other wholesalers, which has added meaningful volume to our wholesale business for the first time in several years.

We acquired approximately 2 million square feet of distribution center space to strategically support our Wholesale growth. We acquired Unified Grocers last June, which expanded our footprint on the West Coast and increased our expertise in growing demographic areas, including specialty, organic, Latino and Hispanic markets. We acquired AG Florida last December, which expanded our footprint in South Florida as well as several international markets. We've announced we'll be exiting the Farm Fresh banner, and we're pursuing the sale of our own Shop 'n Save and Shop 'n Save East retail operations. And we've announced agreements for a $483 million sale-leaseback on several of our distribution centers that we believe unlock a portion of the value embedded in our own real estate and will reduce our outstanding debt. We'll also continue to explore other real estate transactions.

We've been working on a number of these initiatives for some time now. And as I suggested on the last call, I'm thrilled that we've gotten these projects to this stage and thank the team for their good work.

Looking forward, we're urgently working to further our business formation. We're focused on the integration of the two acquisitions we did last year. Things are going well, and we're pleased with how our new customers view the business. This is hard work. The wholesale business was less than $8 billion two years ago, and we've added approximately $5 billion in additional run rate sales from these two acquisitions and our strong organic growth. We're working on adding more new customers and remain optimistic on our prospects.

We're striving to do more business with our current customers where we believe we still have a good opportunity to grow volume. The availability of Market Centre products across the network will create additional opportunities later this year as we commence business in Harrisburg and Joliet. We continue to assess our asset base and cost structure for additional opportunities to be more efficient. This may include further asset sales if we think it would be in the best long-term interest of the company and our shareholders.

As we enter the next phase of our transformational journey, I believe we have a solid plan in place to grow our business, further reduce debt, and drive shareholder value. Our smaller retail base will allow us to better focus on driving growth in our core Wholesale business. And the TSA wind-down will be substantially complete this fall. The combination of these two events will allow us to simplify our business and remove additional costs.

Our vision remains unchanged, to be the grocery supplier of choice for retailers throughout this country. We are making solid progress, but also know, we have much more to do. We have an active and engaged board that values shareholder input and a management team that continues to proactively develop and pursue opportunities to enhance shareholder value. As we move forward, we remain focused on our four pillars forming the platform for our transformation strategy.

I also want to quickly touch on a recent announcement of director nominations made by a shareholder as well as recent media stories and market rumors around our business. We don't have any further comment to make regarding the nominations, and as a matter of policy, like any public company, we don't comment on rumors or speculation. We're here today to discuss our performance and outlook and ask that you keep your questions focused on those topics.

Finally, I want to conclude by formally thanking all of our associates for their efforts over the past year. We accomplished a great deal in a short period of time, and I believe our collective efforts position us well for future success.

With that, we're ready to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question is from Ajay Jain from Pivotal Research.

Ajay Jain

I just wanted to get some clarification on the EBITDA guidance. So on the bridge from fiscal '18 to '19, it's in your presentation deck, in the slide presentation, it looks like the TSA headwind is $50 million. And I thought $50 million was supposed to be the incremental revenue impact for next year, but -- and that the EBITDA impact was supposed to be around half that. So did something change along the way? Or is that included as part of your definitional changes with EBITDA?

Rob Woseth

No. Nothing has changed, Ajay. That $50 million is EBITDA impact that we talked about in last quarter release. In addition to that, there's another, I think, about $30 million in fiscal '20 that we talked about. So no, nothing has changed.

Mark Gross

Yes. I think if you look at the Q2 10-Q, Ajay, that's where we pretty much outlined the year-over-year step-down at TSA. So I don't have it right in front of me, but I thought the revenue was $75 million and the EBITDA was $50 million. So that's consistent with that second quarter disclosure.

Ajay Jain

Okay. That's helpful. And I apologize if this was already covered in your prepared comments, but with Shop 'n Save in discontinued ops, can you comment on the EBITDA contribution for Shop 'n Save specifically? What was that in fiscal '18? And then, based on the exit in St. Louis, does that have any implications for Shoppers Food and the other banners? Are you potential looking at other retail disposals? Or you've basically done that with retail divestitures?

Rob Woseth

Yes. Maybe I'll start with the Shop 'n Save question. So we're not going to give individual banners that we put in the discontinued ops color on EBITDAs by banner. But I'll tell you that, in aggregate, when they're fully burdened, they did produce negative EBITDA for fiscal '18. You'll see that the contribution of about $42 million of EBITDA in discontinued ops, but just keep in mind that, that does not include shared costs that get allocated to the banners or indirect costs that are also allocated to the banners. In terms of our view on the additional kind of remaining retail banners, we're going to look at those businesses like we look at all businesses and make the assets and make sure that they're returning the appropriate return on capital. And we'll continue to look at ways to maximize shareholder value. And with that said, we will invest where we're strong. Both Cub and Hornbacher's are leading banners in their markets, and we'll continue to invest in those -- in those markets.

Ajay Jain

Okay. I had one final question, if I could sneak it in. So on the updated synergy guidance over three years, can you just confirm how much synergy benefit from Unified and AG Florida is assumed in fiscal '19?

Rob Woseth

We really haven't broken out that type of guidance. I will type you that the increase was largely attributed to the Unified transaction. Florida, as you know, kind of just started.

Ajay Jain

Okay. But in terms of how back-end loaded that might be, like the $60 million figure, for example, over three years, you can't comment?

Mark Gross

Yes, Ajay. It's Mark. We haven't given that breakdown, and that increase is more towards the back of the guidance. But it's coming from a work plan that we quantified that increased synergy.

Operator

Your next question is from Scott Mushkin from Wolfe Research.

Scott Mushkin

So one of the things I wanted to poke out a little bit is, as you move these retail operations into discontinued operations and as they -- assuming you sell them or maybe stores are closed, they're clearly -- the distribution part of your business is actually supplying these guys. And I just want to try to frame that and how we should think about that vis-a-vis the, I guess, the midpoint of the $388 million guidance for EBITDA. How is that going to work, assuming a lot of that revenue goes away? Is there going to be some dis-synergies that you're going to experience? Or you feel like you've captured those?

Rob Woseth

Well, we do think that we've captured those. In the chart, I think, on page, about 22, it shows we have a line item there that shows stranded cost mitigation. About half of that is related to the Wholesale business. I will tell you just a little bit more color. We expect EBITDA growth in both of our business segments in fiscal '19 compared to fiscal '18. But specifically to your question, we do have plans to mitigate some of those stranded costs and/or eliminate those costs to the extent that we're able to.

Mark Gross

Yes, that's probably about half of it, Scott. If you think about -- kind of triangulate around Rob's comments. $42 million was in disc ops. He said they collectively lost money, so you can kind of do the math there. And we're mitigating $22 million of it. So ballpark, call it, half of those what you might think of as stranded costs across the company.

Scott Mushkin

Great. And then, I just wanted to make sure I understood some of what you guys were saying about the future growth. Maybe you could just go over it again, what your expectation is out of 2020 -- 2020, 2021, 2022, on what this business can grow on a revenue line, and then, maybe, on the EBITDA line.

Rob Woseth

Yes. I think, long arch-type growth on the top line, we're looking to low to middle-single-digit percentage type growth. So some of that can be lumpy. Think of customers like the fresh market and the like. But over time, it's kind of that low to middle single-digit type growth. Basically, what we've been generating over the last 12-plus months. From an EBITDA perspective, I would imagine that's going to go in line with kind of sales growth. And as we drive sales higher and really realize those synergies that we've talked about, we're expecting good organic growth to offset some of those TSA-type pressures that will still be climbing over this year, and obviously, another $30 million or so next year, rather.

Mark Gross

So Scott, it's Mark. If you look, Page 26 in the slides that we posted, has the long-term outlook and to grow the wholesale and grow the core wholesale business, and it walks you through the different pieces. And what we're saying on that slide from our experience over the last two years, what we're bringing to our customers with this scale and cost of goods and variety in Market Centre and private brands and the growth prospects and the success that we're seeing in our independent customers, and particularly, when we look at in what we can bring to both the West Coast and to the Florida market, we add all that up in our world, and we're pretty comfortable that the growth that we've been experiencing in the organic part of our business that, that should continue. And then, layered on top of that is what opportunistic pieces we might see for larger chunks to come into the system.

Scott Mushkin

And clearly, you guys thought through like what Amazon might do in the business. I mean, you really took a hard look at that. I mean, I would say that, that's a -- I mean I know you've been doing it, but the idea that, that's going to continue, I guess, I'm trying to get my arms around how realistic it is.

Mark Gross

Yes. So we look at Amazon and all other players in the e-com space, but also what we're able to bring to our customers in that space. We're able to take some of our technology and some of our partnerships, also bring that to our customers. And we think it's this piece of just being pure-play is not going to be the key of success here, that if you look at the way our customers are succeeding in the fresh perimeter department in prepared foods and in a curated selection for their communities, that if we can marry that up with our scale and our variety and our technology, yes, we see that growth for them. And then, we see just the growth that we're able to capture of being able to do more for the customers we have. And what we're seeing in this, I'll call it, the addressable market, their -- as food becomes more and more fragmented, and there are more and more places that are selling food, I would tell you, in all of those markets, they might not necessarily have the distribution network to fully embrace all food, particularly in the cold chain. And there, we see great opportunity for us. So you mix all of those things in, yes, increased competition, but also, what we bring to our customers and what we think is a broader addressable market. Then, yes, we're good on this low to mid-single digits. We're very comfortable.

Operator

Your next question is from Judah Frommer from Credit Suisse.

Judah Frommer

A couple here on Wholesale and some of the areas you touched on. Maybe you can help us. Within that organic growth number of 4%, excluding some of the larger chains, what are some of the areas you're having success in, in terms of maybe better penetration of existing customers? Or getting Market Centre into new customers? Can you help us there?

Mark Gross

Absolutely. So where we've seen the growth so far, it's really been -- I'll break it down into -- part of it is getting more customers. Second is doing more business with the customers we have. And there, the success is -- will follow, I'll call it, both an industry and a demographic trend in the fresh department, particularly in produce. Market Centre, we're just rolling that out. So our expectations, we start up this Joliet facility. Harrisburg will come online, and we bring Market Centre down into Florida as well. And we see all three of those as significant growth opportunities in F '19 that we did not have the benefit of in F '18. I'll pause there, and you can take it from there.

Judah Frommer

Okay. So maybe to follow up on that. For the F '19 growth in Wholesale that you're thinking about, can you break down at all for us how much is coming from further penetration of existing customers versus new? And within the new, can you give us an idea of who the conversations are with? Are they single source? Are they multi-store chains? Any color you can give there will be great.

Mark Gross

Yes. So not much, but I'll try to walk you through it because the answer is varied. The answer is yes to all of those different segments. It is more customers of people who are look at our offering, of both -- of all of those pieces that variety and technology and scale and are saying, "I want to be a SUPERVALU supply customer." So there are more customers coming in. And those more customers coming in, I think, the days have just -- the business shifts from the operators who are smaller stand on their own, and these would generally be larger players bringing on more stores and also people who want to add food or expand food in their offering. So that's one piece of, I'll call it, the new customer. Then, there's this bit of -- with all of our customers, that maybe the distribution was more spread out, of it becoming more concentrated with us as we improve, particularly in produce, also some significant improvements in our meat offering.

And then you add in this -- the variety that we flow through to the country on Market Centre. I mean, one of the great things about our customer base is we're able to take, what I'll call, the authenticity of some of these different markets, whether it's Southern California or it's Florida, and then, make that offering available elsewhere. Same with Asian products across the country, not to mention gourmet and natural organic. You take all of those pieces and you add scale to it and you make it available, along with some data of what's really moving and what's resonating with the customer, and that mix seems to be driving a great deal of sale. So I'm sorry not to give you the specificity, Judah, because it is -- it's growth in all of these different elements, and we have teams out there selling all of that stuff everywhere they can.

Operator

Your next question is from Paul Trussell from Deutsche Bank.

Paul Trussell

I wanted to ask about the balance sheet. I believe you're paying down the secured term loan with the sale-leaseback proceeds. Could you just touch on targeted leverage by year-end? How we should think about targeted leverage long term? Also, are there any goals and objectives with regards to the pension funding in fiscal '19?

Rob Woseth

Yes, I'll take that one. So our target for the year-end, from a leverage perspective, we have it on Page 28 of our deck if you want to refer to it, is in the low 3x range. So we will take our $445 million of net proceeds, pay off about $100 million of our term loan, another $27 million related to a mortgage with our Harrisburg DC. And the remaining $300-odd million, we will pay down either our ABL, the term loan or the notes. Beyond kind of the low 3x net debt leverage that is our target for the end of this year, I would say, longer term, we're looking to pay down more debt. So we haven't provided a specific target, but any excess cash flow that we have is going towards debt paydown.

Paul Trussell

And on the pension?

Rob Woseth

Sorry. On the pension, we're about 91% funded for the year. But a good year this year with our legacy pension deficit declining about $115 million, offset by about $46 million of obligation deficit that we acquired from the Unified transaction. We are not required to make any contribution to the pension. I think we have about $4 million, $5 million planned for this fiscal year and fiscal '19 beyond that. We don't have and haven't made any comments on plans to fund that.

Mark Gross

And Paul, there is just a slide on Page 17 in the deck that will help capture some of Rob's comments there.

Paul Trussell

And lastly for me, just curious about your appetite. Eventually, prefer the M&A to scale the platform?

Mark Gross

Yes. It's our goal, it's our picture, it's our vision to be the supplier of choice. And I'd like us to focus on integrating the Unified deal and the AG Florida deal, and there's a lot of promise there and a lot of work to be done. And I think that's what we should set our sights on and focus our efforts. That said, as opportunities come up, I think we have a great platform to grow. I look at -- if you look at Page 10 in our presentation, that sort of walked through how I would picture the last two deals that we did. And I know that when those deals first came out, it would appear that something like a Unified Grocers with a purchase price of $390 million and their EBITDA of $35 million looked expensive to many people. But I'd like to think that now that we've completed the sale-leaseback, and we've been able to provide some more color on both additional real estate value and synergies, that if you walk through that math where you take the $390 million of a purchase price and you subtract out the sale of leaseback proceeds from this deal and guess it is net purchase price, and then, reduce out the remaining real estate value, compare that up against now the synergies. That -- and you've got their historical number, the updated synergy piece and then make a reduction for the sale-leaseback, and you've got a run rate EBITDA of $105 million. And I put that up against the $245 million less the $110 million of, call that, $135 million of essentially net-net purchase price, I think that's a great deal for shareholders. And I -- and as these opportunities come up, if we can drive shareholder value with those type of deals, we should do so.

Operator

Your next question is from Vincent Sinisi from Morgan Stanley.

Vincent Sinisi

So I guess, just first question. We all know, of course, on the phone that you've been doing a lot of work around sale-leasebacks. And for the number that was announced, certainly shows the progress there. I guess, can you just give us a little bit of a sense for as you've been working over all these months, kind of how that did, obviously, end up materializing versus kind of the expectations around the process? And I know you said kind of further ones may be untapped. Can you just give us a sense for, are you kind of in discussions on -- kind of right now, should we kind of expect maybe anything over the nearer term or is just kind of something that you're always just kind of working on?

Mark Gross

I think, Vince, probably the best answer is, I think, a management team should always be looking at what's the right mix on its asset base. And does it need to own? Can it lease different assets as part of a monetization strategy? In different ways to look at it. Ultimately, for the distribution centers, these are operating assets, and we have to be mindful on how we structure these deals, that we don't cause any problem with the operations. So as we went through this whole process, one piece was of these assets that came in here, a majority of them were assets that we picked up in the last 12 months. When we look at that, though, included in that would be something like a Harrisburg warehouse. Now Harrisburg is a warehouse that we've added to be part of the Lancaster move. It needed an expansion. So it's not so simple to say, "Hey, I need to put on a $20 million expansion to a building, but then do a sale-leaseback." So these things take a little time and some work with your counterparties. Ultimately, though, hey, we look at every asset, and we figure out where it should be and what is the ownership structure should be to drive shareholder value. And these projects, I know sometimes people would like to see them be faster, but I'm really happy with where this came out and how the team executed on the whole sale-leaseback work with these warehouses.

Vincent Sinisi

Okay. All right. And then, one just quick follow-up, just a point of clarification. For your full year outlook for top line, I know you phrased it like you're pursuing some Shop 'n Save sales. Is that included or not within? And I guess, maybe, just any kind of further color around should we basically think that the three that are remaining are likely kind of there to stay? Kind of the -- should we say 90% coming from wholesale for the year? Any further just even qualitative thoughts would be great.

Mark Gross

Yes. I'll take a stab at it, Vince, and Rob can join in. First, with the definition of discontinued operations. So for those pieces, the assumption is that by year-end, they're sold. With respect to the items that are in continuing operations, we expect to see growth in both segments over the year. Now our core business is wholesale, and that's where I would see, yes, the vast majority of that growth will come on the Wholesale side. I'll also say, though, we're very encouraged. If you look at the sequential improvement in ID sales on -- in those continuing operations, I think the teams are -- have been doing a very good job there. And we should expect to see, particularly at Cub and Hornbacher's, continued growth in those markets.

Operator

Your next question comes from Bill Kirk from RBC Capital Markets.

William Kirk

So my first question relates to one that Scott had asked. Most of those Farm Fresh stores were sold to folks who have their own distribution. So I guess, my question is how many more stores can be sold to buyers with captive distribution before you have to worry about some of that volume deleverage or stranded costs that can't be mitigated?

Mark Gross

Bill, it's Mark. So on one level, I worry from store one, right? You would want to keep as much volume as you can. But ultimately, it is this balancing of the bottom line for the company. And we looked at different pieces here, and those were what was in the best interest of the total entity to sell those stores even if the buyer was not going to be supplied by SUPERVALU. On a go-forward basis with the remaining stores, our preference would be that we keep the supply. But that, again, is not a requirement. It's whatever is in the best interest of shareholders. To your -- to the -- I'll call it the Part B question. We've made assumptions in our model of what we should be able to retain and what we shouldn't be able to retain. There are some fixed cost that is in the rest of the business. And some of the growth and some of the good stuff that's going on in the rest of the business is going to have to cover some breakage in our operations of sales that previously were covered by these stores, and now it won't. But we've modeled that into this F '19 plan. And we're confident in what we're going to be able to cover from all the growth.

Rob Woseth

The only thing I'd add, Bill, is that the St. Louis Shop 'n Save banner is serviced primarily by its own dedicated distribution center. So we're not needing to find -- there's not going to be any shared DC stranded costs, if you will, down in that market.

William Kirk

I see. So most of the stranded cost is coming -- from your estimate is coming from Farm Fresh?

Mark Gross

Exactly.

William Kirk

Okay. And my second question relates to one that, I think, Vinnie had asked. When you were determining eight distribution centers to be sold, how did you determine which? Is it -- was it tax reasons? I mean, five of them, I think, were recent purchases. So why was the mix so many recent purchases in just three, call it, long-owned facilities?

Mark Gross

Yes. It is a warehouse-by-warehouse analysis. You go through each of them, and you're taking an assessment of what's the customer mix in the warehouse, whether you're going -- what your plans are on whether you would need a substantial remodel, if there needs to be changes. There are a whole series of operational issues that go into that selection on customers and concentration and different pieces. And I don't want to outline every single one of them, but it's a fairly in-depth review. The piece that -- with respect to the mix on new versus old, I mean, you take a facility like a Joliet or a Harrisburg, the most important thing was the facility. We had a picture of how it fit into our network on a long-term basis. But there's no requirement, for example, on setting up a new warehouse in the middle of the country to help expand our Market Centre offering that we own that facility versus lease that facility. So that then becomes a prime candidate for a sale-leaseback. And call that, that would be at the -- the easiest decision, and then, you run through the rest of the portfolio to ones that are a little more difficult. And these are ones that we felt highly comfortable with that we could do these type of transactions, not have an impact to operations or future construction plans or expansion plans, and it made sense. And as you know, the market timing was pretty good. There's a healthy market for industrial space right now, and we were able to take advantage of some nice rates and get the deal done.

William Kirk

Maybe I missed it, but who was the buyer? Or were there multiple buyers?

Mark Gross

Yes. So you did not miss it, Bill. But great question. We did not -- at the buyer's request, we have not disclosed the buyer.

William Kirk

Okay. So singular buyer?

Mark Gross

Yes. Yes. A singular buyer. As you go through these types of things, you can go through different options where you could be doing -- you could do a transaction by warehouse or you could do a multiple deal. Obviously, there's transaction risk when you start doing multiple deals, but we didn't have to face that. One singular buyer, and a deal that we feel very comfortable with.

Operator

Your last question comes from John Heinbockel from Guggenheim Securities.

John Heinbockel

So a couple of things. So Mark, where do you guys stand on the Pacific Northwest ecosystem, right? As I recall, I think you used called the facility leases up right about now. So is there -- does that get extended? How are you handling that when you think about the rest of '18?

Mark Gross

Right. Great question, John. So that lease has expired. We're just about done as we clean out the last bits. So what that meant was -- so that's the -- for those who might not be as familiar with these warehouses, John's referring to the Seattle warehouse that Unified Grocers had where the lease was expiring in April. We have a warehouse in Tacoma, and Unified had a warehouse in Portland. So with the expiration of the lease in Seattle, that meant some of that volume went into our Tacoma warehouse. Other went into the Portland warehouse, which then cascaded some volume that was in Portland down into our Stockton warehouses that were part of the Unified environment. We've done that work. We've moved the teams. Now the next phase, so that move, the lease expired. We knew that was going to happen. It had the benefit for us on inventory that we should be able to take some inventory out of the system by the Seattle warehouse going away. The next phase is now the integration of warehouse systems in the Pacific Northwest. Unified Grocers was actually a merger of some other West Coast operations, and they had not fully integrated those systems together. So now the hard work that we're doing and part of the synergy analysis is that we're now going to move forward with the integration of those systems, and that's, I'll call it, Phase 2 of several phases of work going on in the Pacific Northwest. So far, things are going pretty well.

John Heinbockel

And the incremental $20 million of synergy, right, that you found at UG, I know, originally, there were 3 big buckets. Is this equally spread out among the buckets? Did you find another one? What's driving the bulk of the $20 million?

Mark Gross

Yes. I don't think we've given any disclosure on this, but what you could picture is that it's not generally going to come from taking out more heads. That type of synergy, you identify, you go through the work and you execute on it. In some cases, you might get a few heads out earlier than you anticipated. But the real benefit would come in those other buckets on logistics and on systems integration.

John Heinbockel

All right. And then, lastly, if you think about the -- in your bridge, right, to the '19 outlook, so the $86 million is -- that is wholesale and retail are both in that bucket? Or just wholesale? And then, of that $86 million, if it's largely Wholesale, is it fair to think that the vast majority of that is the annualization the two acquisitions in the synergy and the base growth is a pretty small piece of that or no?

Rob Woseth

Yes. It is the Wholesale. It's purely Wholesale and not retail in that $86 million. It is a combination of both the annualization of both Unified and AG Florida. I think we owned Unified about 35 weeks last year, and I think only 11 weeks for Florida. And the rest is synergies.

John Heinbockel

And the retail piece goes where? Or is it too small to not matter?

Rob Woseth

I'd say that the bridge is probably not big enough to make this chart.

Mark Gross

It's part of the all other, John. Yes. I think we're going to wrap it up there. I appreciate everybody taking the time to join us today. I imagine there might be some follow-up questions. So I will be in my office tomorrow. Feel free to reach out, and have a good evening everybody. Thank you.

Rob Woseth

Thank you.

