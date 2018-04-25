Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds, as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us.

Master Limited Partnerships, or MLPs, have had a couple of rough years, and we have been exposing ourselves to them through the related CEFs every now and then, as avid followers have noticed from our articles. Now this group shall become part of our Weekly Reviews so we can keep an eye on them in a more consistent manner and share our thoughts with you.

The Sector

Source: Barchart.com - AMLP Daily Chart (1 year)

Look at the beautiful big green bar on the first day of the session. A second week of great performance of the sector. We have not seen something like this for a long time. Despite the consolidation over the last few sessions, the sector has been showing relative strength when the market is covered in blood.

Now let us proceed with a brief examination of how the closed-end funds which invest in Master Limited Partnerships ended last week.

1. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Z-score is an appropriate indicator to highlight the funds which are statistically overpriced. Compared to the previous week we have some changes in the ranking and in the scores.

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (CEN) stays on the first place of the table and I see an attractive Z-score of 3.10 points. I want to stop your focus on the fact that except it is statistically overvalued it is trading on a high premium too. The combination of these two criteria is a good “Short” signal. I mean that this is everything that we would be looking for in a trade of this kind. Another positive is the liquidity of the fund, which is highlighted below:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Numbers show us another fund that is also quite overvalued. This week Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy fund (MIE) takes the second place on the chart with a Z-Score of 2.50 which means that it is relatively overvalued. This is true only from a statistical perspective, however, as the CEF is still trading at a Discount.

2. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Overall, Z-Scores in the sector have increased relative to last week. I would attribute this to the shift in sentiment towards the sector.

Without a change this week, still a gold medalist in our chart remains the First Trust MLP and Energy Income fund (FEI) with a Z-Score of -1.80. Since the last time its score has been -2.60 now we see that is has gone quite higher just for a week. In spite of the Z-Score being higher than -2.00, which by definition means it is not statistically undervalued any longer, it is still ‘the best’ from this perspective. Should the move to the upside in the sector continue, it will probably normalize even further.

3. 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Week by week the ‘returns,’ if you get the joke, are improving based on the numbers shown above. However, I suppose that this is still far from what investors in these products had hoped for.

We should note that this week’s data shows us that market participants were even willing to pay a Premium for Kayne Anderson Energy Dev Co fund (KED).

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

A new leader in the group has risen in the face of Tortoise MLP Fund (NTG). It is trading high above its net asset value with a Premium of 7.54. In the previous article we could have seen it on the third place but today it has climbed to the top of our list. We should also note its Z-Score, sitting at 1.70, which means that in spite of the seemingly high Premium, it is not ridiculously overvalued on a 52-week basis.

NTG could represent a potential “Sell” candidate, however, given that it was recommended by a prominent manager in the face of Gundlach and how its portfolio has skyrocketed over the last few sessions, this most definitely would not be a good course of action

5. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Our leader three weeks in a row is the Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF). With a current discount of -14.91% it is definitely the most undervalued fund, at least in terms of Discount. The change here is that last week its Z-Score was 1.00. The week before it was almost overvalued with a score of 2.10 and today we see that it has turned negative to -1.10. However, statistically it is still not a bargain.



Source: CEFConnect.com -Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)

And if you are wondering why it continues to trade so far below its NAV, we can show you that there is nothing strange, nor new, here because it has been doing this for quite some time.

Once again, this is definitely not the sector where one should pick his investment based on discount as an absolute value, because there are other more relevant metrics to look at.

6. Highest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Closed-end funds are no stranger to leverage, and investors interested in this kind of products should be familiar where their holdings stand in this regard.

Higher leverage is great when the portfolio of a fund is blooming, yet things get gloomy once the direction changes.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage: Source: CEFConnect.com

The difference between the different funds' leverage is not that huge, or rather, there apparently is no MLP CEF that does not use it.

Statistical Comparison and Potential Pair Trades

If there is no content, there is almost no point in having this section of the weekly review. However, we believe it is important to emphasize that pair trades can be a dangerous approach in heightened volatility, such as what we have observed lately - especially in the Master Limited Partnership segment of the market. That being said, there are no deviations meaningful enough to justify active involvement.

What you might find interesting is a statistical comparison between one of the main indices for the sector - Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) - and Oil itself:

Source: Author's software

On a 200-day time frame, there is absolutely no correlation between MLPs and USO.

Conclusion

The sector finally woke up from a multi-week nap at what we may refer to as a "bottom," yet next week might be crucial as it will either provide us with a beautiful continuation, or a significant sign of weakness, if MLPs end it in red territory.

Currently MLPs are not following any group in the energy sector, neither are they reacting to changes in the prices of Oil to the upside and so on. That being said, we would not be surprised to see weakness if the rest of the sector crumbles, that is why we are proceeding with extra caution while eyeing these closed-end funds.

