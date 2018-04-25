Weekly Review: Preferred Stock CEFs

Recap of news related to them, if there are any.

Introduction

Over the last few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in Closed-End Funds, as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us.

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The News

There were no news relevant to the constituents of this group over the last week.

The Sector

As we can see the leading benchmark for the sector - S&P US Preferred Stock Ishares (PFF) – had a relatively neutral week:

Source: Barchart.com - PFF Daily Chart

During the last trading session of the week, PFF had its quarterly rebalancing which resulted in a lot of movements in different preferred stocks and most definitely some excitement on behalf of active traders involved in them. This did not seem to have an impact on the index itself.

Anyway, let us proceed with the CEFs invested in these products and see if we can find something worth out attention.

1. Sorted by Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Our leader two weeks in a row in the group is the Cohen & Steers Select Preferred & Income fund (PSF) with a Z-score of -2.20. From the end of the last session it has gained only .10 points.

Statistically undervalued is also the JH Preferred Income II fund (HPF) with a negative score of -2.10. This fund has dropped .40 points in just a week and this makes it the silver medalist in our table. Now, I know that these metrics could trigger your ‘buying instincts,’ but let us not rush just yet.

Today the numbers show us that we do not have any overvalued funds, at least from a statistical point of view. I also believe that we cannot find a potential “Sell” candidate here. Therefore, tt would be hard to construct a meaningful pair trade inside the group.

All that said, let us continue with the examination with the other criteria of our preferred funds.

2. Baseline Expense:

Source: CEFConnect.com

What we concluded is that the typical Preferred Stock closed-end fund has an expense ratio in the range of 0.86% to 1.45%. I will not stop saying that these management fees are quite high for me. While building a Fixed Income portfolio does require some knowledge, it definitely is not a task that would justify anything much higher than 1%.

Let us proceed with the quest of finding a bargain.

3. 5-year Return on NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

I think that no one among us is surprised that this group has delivered delightful returns to the fixed income investors over this time frame. The numbers are indeed decent, yet no guarantee of future performance.

Past performance should not be the sole reason to establish a position – a deeper look is needed

5. Discount/Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

In the leading position this week still remains the Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC). It has been the alpha for a third week now with a price which is trading far below its net asset value and a negative Z-score of -1.80 which also makes it statistically undervalued. Without a change in our data, positioned on the second place this week is the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity fund (PFO).

The results from last week are even lower which could make it a even more attractive "Buy". Despite that is trading below its NAV and the fact that it is statistically undervalued, it has also provided its investors with a good return over the last five years. All these indicators could be good buy signals, but is it so? We will conclude later.

Of course we could not skip the only representative trading at a premium - JH Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) continues to trade high above its NAV. As of this week, it is favored by the market to the extent that it trades 4.50% above its Net Asset Value. However, we should not rush making conclusions that this is a 100% sure "sell". The fact that it is trading above its NAV at a big percentage is not the only thing you want to analyze.

6. Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

When we look at the effective leverage percentage, we can understand these high return results that the funds provide us with. This indicator is also quite important when we do our homework on the closed-end-funds. Basically what we have concluded is that the leverage of the different funds is between 20% to 35%.

Conclusion

The sector is still trading at relatively depressed levels due to a plethora of reasons which we would probably need several articles to discuss. One could argue that the group as a whole is undervalued, but this kind of opinions can be very expensive.

Before jumping gun and attempting to be 'the early bird' in any Preferred Stock CEF, we want to see further strength by the related indices, or a upswing in the NAV.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FLC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.