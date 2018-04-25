3 Things In Biotech, April 24: A Good, A Bad, And A Strong Maybe

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication. Try for free today and see what we're talking about! Here is some more information if you're curious.

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Pfizer biosimilar face-plants with the FDA

Company: Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Therapy: Herceptin biosimilar

Disease: Various

News: PFE announced the receipt of a complete response letter from the FDA regarding its application for a biosimilar, trastuzumab. The company stated that this rejection does not pertain to the clinical or safety data, but rather that the agency needs more technical information than was provided. PFE guided that it intends to comply and resubmit soon.

Looking forward: It's an unfortunate setback, one that could mean another 6 months or so until approval of the trastuzumab biosimilar. This, in particular, seems like a weird way to go down and become delayed further, and it's a shame that so many resources at the FDA are going to these agents that are, at best, the same as something already marketed. Still, I have little doubt that PFE will be able to resolve these issues and ultimately get approval.

This should be a relatively minor setback in the grand scheme of things.

Pfizer picks up the bad news with an approval in Europe

Company: PFE

Therapy: Gemtuzumab ozogamicin

Disease: Acute myeloid leukemia

News: PFE announced that it has received approval from the EMA for gemtuzumab ozogamicin in combination with standard chemotherapy for adolescent or adult patients with untreated, CD33-positive acute myeloid leukemia. This approval was based on the same pivotal study that led to the approval of this agent in the United States.

Looking forward: Well, book another one. As I've stated before, these kinds of "me too" approvals aren't the sexiest, but they are key market drivers for any drug, particularly in a space like AML where the competition is beginning to heat up, what with the recent emergence of targeted therapy and less toxic formulations of chemotherapy.

This is good, offsetting news for the disappointing result in biosimilars.

Sage moves toward the finish with its depression drug

Company: Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Therapy: Brexanolone

Disease: Post-partum depression

News: SAGE announced the submission of a new drug application to the US FDA for its intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of post-partum depression. The application is supported by three randomized trials from the so-called Hummingbird Program, which showed positive findings and were published last year.

Looking forward: Thus begins the last leg of the journey for this particular drug, which showed pretty impressive ability to control severe postpartum depression in the published study. The fact that the drug is also associated with favorable safety suggests to me that the application process is going to proceed pretty smoothly from here. The next announcement we can expect is a decision to review from the FDA, likely within a month or two. From there, if accepted, we should know generally when the final decision will be rendered.

Author's note: Thank you for taking some time out of your day to read some commentary on recent biotech happenings. I hope you'll consider leaving a comment or a question in the section below! This is one way in which Seeking Alpha is able to gauge the effectiveness of its writers and the platform. So if you want to keep seeing more editions of "3 Things," go ahead and participate!

As I mentioned above, I am now collaborating with Avisol Capital Partners on their Marketplace service known as the Total Pharma Tracker (TPT). Some of my work will be available to TPT subscribers either exclusively, or in advance. I will also collaborate in developing watchlists and other investment essentials. Please subscribe to TPT by clicking on this link - Total Pharma Tracker.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.