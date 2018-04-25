Striking Options: 4/24 Equities And Treasuries

Jim Iuorio is managing director of TJM Institutional Services and a veteran futures and options trader. Jim has spent his career brokering futures and options trades for large institutional clients in equity indexes, interest rate products, commodities and foreign exchange. His recommendations to clients blend macro-economic themes with technical analysis.

Jeff Kilburg has twenty years of investment experience and is the CEO of KKM Financial, a SEC registered alternative investment advisory firm that provides alternative asset management utilizing dynamic stock selection, hedging, option-overlay, and volatility strategies that seek to control risk across various asset classes to a variety of investors. Jeff started his career at the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) and then moved to the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) bond option pit. After spending time in the bond option pits, Jeff gravitated to the bond futures pits and joined a specialist group in the 30-year pit. After launching a floor operation of his own in 1999, Jeff went on to become one of the larger market makers in the ten-year note futures pit. He is regarded as one of the industry's premier futures traders and is a member of the Futures Now team on CNBC.