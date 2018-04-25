Weekly Review: High Yield CEFs

Introduction

The opportunities in closed-end funds over the last few months caught the eye of many investors. Most of these products are designed to provide a steady stream of income, usually on a monthly or quarterly basis, as opposed to the biannual payments provided by individual bonds. And this feature continues to attract market participants even when the overall market looks unstable.

In spite of CEFs being mostly of interest to income investors, we have found our path to approaching them as active traders and we are constantly monitoring them. As a testament to this, you will be kept up to date with Weekly Reviews such as this one.

The Benchmark

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

The main index for high yield closed-end funds is the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG). The past week returned us to reality and reminded us that probably it is too early to talk about a new upward trend in the sector. With this drop the price remains stuck in the trading range between $85 and $86.60 and only a breakout through either of these levels can give us a good enough reason to talk ‘direction.’

In my summary, I am going to briefly cover several advantages of high yield bonds and respectively closed-end funds which invest in this asset class. Because the high yield sector generally has a low correlation to other sectors of the fixed income market, along with less sensitivity to interest rate risk, an allocation to high yield bonds may provide portfolio diversification benefits. In addition, high yield bond investments have historically offered similar returns to equity markets, but with lower volatility.

Below you can find a statistical comparison between the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT):

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Regarding the news around the sector, Western Asset High Yld Def Opp (HYI) announced the financial position of the Fund as of late February.

On Thursday, BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (DSU) published the final results of the Fund's tender offer for up to 10% of its outstanding shares of common stock.

First Trust High Inc Long/Shrt (FSD) and First Trust Strategic HighInc2 (FHY) have declared their regularly scheduled monthly distributions. Respectively, in the amounts of $0.105 and $0.080 per common share. Based on the information, the dividends will keep their current levels.

Source: CEFConnect.com, First Trust High Inc Long/Shrt (FSD)

Source: CEFConnect.com, First Trust Strategic HighInc2 (FHY)

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above are the potential "Buy" candidates based on their Z-score. The purpose of this indicator is to show us how many times the Discount/Premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. So, from a statistical perspective, First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) is our weekly leader with a Z-score of -2.50 points.

The previous time, Western Asset High Income Opp (HIO) did not even find a place among the top ten undervalued funds. After an increase of its Discount over the week, this CEF is taking the silver medal of our ranking with its second position.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Western Asset High Income Opp (HIO)

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Z-score is an appropriate indicator to highlight the funds which are statistically overpriced. Compared to the previous week we have a significant change in the leaders of this group. Despite the negative performance of the whole sector, the prices of these two funds went up during the week.

Putnam High Income Securities Fund (PCF) is taking the first place of the table and I see an attractive Z-score of 3.00 points. Unfortunately, the second criteria is not met because the fund is still trading at a Discount. Usually, for a good "Short" it seems more reasonable to look for funds which are traded at a Premium.

Finally, Barings Participation Invs (MPV) has almost everything that I am looking for a potential "Sell". Its Z-score is equal to 2.00 points and the price is above its net asset value. The only thing which I consider as a disadvantage here is its relatively low average daily volume.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Barings Participation Invs (MPV)

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

As expected the price reversal in the sector pushed up the Discounts of the high yield closed-end funds. Based on the performance of the CEFs and the current market situation, the period provides us with many opportunities for additions to our portfolios. The above table is a good starting point for a deeper analysis.

Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (GHY) continues its leading of the chart with a Discount of 14.81% and if it keeps the trend we may see a break of the 15% level during the next few weeks.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (GHY)

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have already discussed the situation around Barings Participation Invs (MPV) and regardless of the satisfying characteristics, you should take into consideration its liquidity, as well. The other funds do not provide us with a statistical reason to discuss them as potential "Sells".

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

In the table above, you can see the funds from the sector sorted by their highest return on net asset value for the past five years. We might find reasonable buy candidates among them. If you combine the return, discount and statistical edge as "Buy" signals, these funds may catch your eye: HYT, EAD, HYB.

6. Lowest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:



Source: CEFConnect.com

From an effective leverage perspective, AllianceBernstein Glb High Inc (AWF) and Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt In (CIK) are leading the table.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt In (CIK)

Statistical Comparison & Potential Trades

Based on the current market environment, it is easier to find potential "Buys" rather than reasonable "Shorts." Due to this, I will present only “Long” ideas in today’s article.

I will start with AllianceBernstein Glb High Inc (AWF). The fund quality deserves our attention. As we saw, it has the lowest effective leverage in the sector, but its return on NAV is still above 5.50% for the past five years.

Source: CEFConnect.com, AllianceBernstein Glb High Inc (AWF)

Additionally, the closed-end fund has a Discount around 13% and Z-score is showing us that the current spread between price and NAV is 2.20 times below its mean.

Source: CEFConnect.com, AllianceBernstein Glb High Inc (AWF)

Most of the investments owned by this CEF are with rating "BB" and something that caught my attention are the assets labeled as "AAA" quality. The portfolio is constructed by issuers located globally, but almost 60% of the assets are located in the United States.

The second choice is New America High Income Fund (HYB). The fund has one of the best returns on NAV among the high-yield closed-end funds. Yes, the effective leverage is relatively high compared to AllianceBernstein Glb High Inc (AWF) for example, but the statistical edge that we have makes me think it is worth it to spend some time to analyze this fund.

Source: CEFConnect.com, New America High Income Fund (HYB)

Source: CEFConnect.com, New America High Income Fund (HYB)

The updated portfolio information is showing us the quality meets the requirements that most of us want to see. The main distribution is between "B" and "BB" ratings. The assets from issuers located in the United States are 74.36% and Energy sector has the biggest weight.

Source: CEFConnect.com, New America High Income Fund (HYB) Source: CEFConnect.com, New America High Income Fund (HYB)

Conclusion

The high yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are traded at discounts and it is difficult to find reasonable "Short" candidates. The recent sell-off in the market has played its role by pushing the sector further down.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, AWF and HYB can be potential additions to your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AWF, EAD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.