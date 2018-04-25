Micron's RSI Says 'Buy Now'

I promised to write a dividend stock article this week, highlighting my computer assisted stock-picking system's latest dividend stock ideas. Unfortunately, I am still tweaking the algorithms, so I have decided instead to write about another stock that I think presents a great opportunity at this time.

That stock is Micron Technology (MU), also known as the "Rodney Dangerfield" of stocks. This stock just doesn't get any respect whatsoever. They are currently firing on all cylinders, putting out great quarterly earnings reports every quarter, and still only sport a PE of around 6. I get it. Their debt is higher than it should be and they have some really smelly convertible debt sitting out there. With the enormous cash flow they have coming in right now, the debt should start to be less and less of an issue.

I'm not going to rehash all the earnings numbers and debt levels here. That has been done in many articles already by authors that are much better in covering financial data. Instead, I would like to discuss Micron's Relative Strength Index (RSI).

What is RSI?

For those not familiar with RSI, it is an extremely useful and popular momentum oscillator. The RSI compares the magnitude of a stock's recent gains to the magnitude of its recent losses and turns that information into a number that ranges from 0 to 100. Typically, when the RSI is less than 30, it indicates that the stock is oversold, and when the RSI rises to over 70, the stock is overbought.

Micron seems to respond very well to these buy/sell signals, although its RSI chart lately has been skewed slightly to the upside. It flashes a buy signal at an RSI of 40 and a sell at 80. Here is Micron's current price chart, with a corresponding 14-day RSI chart shown directly below.

You can see that historically, a person has done very well if they time their purchases when Micron drops below an RSI of 40 (the purple line) and sell or lighten their position when the RSI rises above 70 or 75.

RSI says "Buy"

At the current RSI level of 39.2 (intraday on Tuesday), I believe Micron presents a great buying opportunity going forward.

Some analysts lately are trying to look smart by lowering their price projections based on their thesis that the memory cycle has peaked. In my opinion, the world is going more and more digital every day with no end in sight, and all of these digital technologies are going to require massive amounts of memory to run and store data. With this in mind, and the RSI at the "Buy" level, I say it is time to buy Micron and ride the next wave up.

RSI is just another tool to be used to help confirm your research when looking at stock buying and selling strategy. It shouldn't be used by itself. Please do your own due diligence by considering all available data when making your decisions.

