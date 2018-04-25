How Far Could Tiffany Fall?

I offer an alternative investment idea that is more defensive for current owners of Tiffany who want to keep their money in the market instead of going to cash.

Introduction

Several months ago, I wrote an article titled "How Investors Could Have Easily Avoided Chicago Bridge & Iron's Sell-Off." My basic thesis was that if investors would have looked back far enough in history, they would have known that Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) was a highly cyclical stock and that they could expect sell-offs of the stock up to 80% to happen on occasion.

The most pointed critique of the article came from investors who were sitting on gigantic losses in their CBI stock. Several of them noted that my article didn't do them a whole lot of good now, and they wondered where the article had been a year earlier, before CBI's price had dropped.

Even though I claim no ability to predict the top of any stock, I have been trying my best in a recent series of articles to examine some of these rapidly rising stocks from a different point of view - a point of view that examines how far they might fall, rather than simply examining how far they might continue to rise.

In January and February, I wrote about 11 cyclical industrial stocks asking the question "How far could they fall?" if we were to have a market downturn. Beginning in March, I switched over to the service sector and asked the same question, examining Union Pacific Corp. (UNP), Costco (COST), FedEx (FDX), S&P Global (SPGI), CSX Corp. (CSX), Carnival Corporation (CCL), Southwest Airlines (LUV), Ross Stores (ROST), Paychex (PAYX), Magna International (MGA), Best Buy (BBY) and W.W. Grainger (GWW). In this article, I will examine Tiffany & Co. (TIF) to see what its historical cycles might be able to tell us about its next potential downcycle.

This article won't be a comprehensive examination of Tiffany. Instead, it will mostly serve as a way to simply examine the value of the stock from a different point of view. Generally speaking, I assume most readers already own or are interested in owning Tiffany, and already find the business fundamentals attractive. This article also serves as a sort of preliminary examination on my part to see if Tiffany is a stock I might want to buy during the next downturn. Because I employ a medium-term investment strategy, that is the time frame I focus on in the article. That said, I think even if one is a long-term investor, knowing the history of a stock's price fluctuations can be very useful from a psychological standpoint. It can help an investor be mentally prepared for what is "normal" for a certain stock, and potentially prevent selling near the bottom. Additionally, I think an article like this can be useful to anyone sitting on cash waiting for a good entry point for the stock.

Why examine Tiffany?

TIF data by YCharts

Since my intention is to estimate how far TIF might fall from its peak, the first thing we must consider is whether it is reasonable to think that at some point in the next 2-3 years the stock might be close to a peak price. There are several pieces of data I like to look at in order to estimate this. The first two are how far the price has risen since the stock's last major downcycle and whether it is currently trading near all-time highs or not. While Tiffany isn't trading at all-time highs right now, it is very close to the highs set in January of this year. Additionally, while it hasn't dramatically outperformed the S&P 500 index over the past 10 years, it has outperformed to some degree since the last downturn in 2008.

What really interests me about Tiffany stock, though, is its degree of cyclicality over the past ten years. Highly cyclical yet high-quality companies are the types of stocks I like to invest in because they present the medium-term investor with frequent opportunities to profit from the market's overreaction. Tiffany is one of a handful of stocks that have been on my watchlist for a few years now, and I narrowly missed buying the stock in 2016 when I was in the early stages of developing my cyclical investing strategy. Now that I've spent an additional two years refining the strategy, I certainly want to take a deeper look at the stock's historical price cycles to see what I can learn.

Duration, Depth, And Speed

Some of the key factors current Tiffany shareholders might want to consider are the speed at which the stock price could fall, how deep the plunge could be, and how long they might expect the stock to stay below the price at which it is today. Over the past 35 years, Tiffany has had nine sell-offs of 35% or more, as depicted in the table below:

~Year ~Time Until Bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1987 3 months 1.5 years 62% 1989 1 year 2 years* 53% 1991 1 year 4.5 years 57% 1998 6 months 9 months 45% 2000 2 years 2.5 years 53% 2002 4 months 1.5 years* 46% 2007 1 year 3 years 66% 2011 6 months 2 years 38% 2015 1 year 3 years 46%

*These weren't quite full recoveries, but they were very close, and I thought the subsequent drop in price following the near-recoveries was deep enough to warrant treating them like full recoveries. Notably, should January 2018 eventually turn out to be a peak for Tiffany stock, it would have just barely recovered its highs from 2015. So, if it would have failed to climb that last couple percentage points and made a full recovery, then it would have looked a lot like the 1989 and 2002 declines. I make a concerted effort to avoid over-fitting data, but this is one of those cases where I think it pays to recognize the general pattern rather than being overly precise. It is better to be "mostly right than precisely wrong," as the saying goes.

The first notable thing about these data is the frequency of the major drawdowns. In only 31 years' time, Tiffany has had nine significant drawdowns, eight of which were 45% or greater. That said, it only has one truly deep drawdown over 65%, which occurred during the Great Recession. The vast majority of Tiffany's drawdowns can be expected to be in the 45-55% range. For these reasons, I would describe it as a high-frequency, moderate-depth, cyclical stock.

The second notable thing is that Tiffany's recovery time is usually pretty fast, averaging about 2-3 years, and the time it takes the stock to bottom is consistently around 6 months to a year. Putting all this together makes Tiffany an ideal medium-term, cyclical investment. Next, let's look at the medium-term risk/reward of Tiffany stock at its current prices.

Risk/Reward

The goal of the risk/reward analysis is to try to compare Tiffany's potential for price appreciation over the medium term (3-5 years) with its potential if the company were to have a downcycle during that time period. My goal is to find the most optimistic, yet realistic, forecasts and compare them with the historically pessimistic, yet realistic, numbers I presented earlier. I have chosen to use the F.A.S.T. Graphs forecasting calculator in order to produce a consistent methodology and one that is independent of my own psychological biases. Let's take a look:

What the F.A.S.T. Graphs forecaster does is estimate future price appreciation of a stock. It allows you to attach a wide range of P/E multiples to the earnings forecast and calculates future dividends as well. I chose to use a P/E of 23.6, since that is the highest offered on F.A.S.T Graphs and is where Tiffany trades today. It's also well above its 10-year average P/E of 19.8.

If we forecast out three years, we can expect a total gain, including dividends, of $35.44. If we add that to Tiffany's peak stock price in January of $111.44, we would get a price of $146.88, in three years' time, with all the market enthusiasm built into the stock price that we had at the peak in January. If at that point Tiffany stock price were to have a typical decline of 45-55%, we would be looking at a price 4 years from now of around $66.10-80.78. Even on the high end, that's about 20% lower than where the stock price is today. Judging from Tiffany's history, it would take around 5-6 years to get back to even on the stock if the decline began three years from now.

But it's worth considering that the bear market may have started on January 27th, 2018. In that case, Tiffany stock almost certainly has 30-35% more downside, based on its historical cyclicality. Additionally, while on a historical P/E basis, at its current price, Tiffany stock is about 16% overvalued, it typically overshoots its average P/E of 19.8 to the downside during sell-offs and usually bottoms around a 16 P/E. On that basis, Tiffany is likely to fall an additional 32% on top of the 10% it has already fallen since January. Interestingly, this estimate aligns almost perfectly with the estimate using the previous methodology of historical cyclicality.

Alternative Investment Idea

When I began to write this "How far can they fall?" series, I wanted to make sure that I did my best to offer some alternatives for current shareholders other than moving to a cash position, i.e., for those investors who wanted to remain fully invested or those who already have a large cash position in their portfolios.

I think the Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) would be a good defensive investment for Tiffany shareholders who would like to rotate into something more defensive until the stock is closer to the to the bottom of the cycle. VPU is mostly immune to the political headline risk the rest of the stock market has been experiencing. Back in December, when the tax plan passed, utilities were viewed by the market as being on the losing end of the legislation, and they sold off dramatically while the rest of the market roared higher into the new year. I noticed this disconnect in January and began recommending VPU as a good defensive investment just before the market peaked. It has held up very well since then. Here is how the fund has done since the January market peak compared to Tiffany stock:

VPU Total Return Price data by YCharts

Ideally, we would have rotated out Tiffany stock somewhere closer to the (potential) top of the market, but I still think there is plenty of space that can open up between VPU and Tiffany if the market continues to trend downward. My estimate is that one could probably gain about 15-20% more Tiffany shares at no extra cost simply by rotating into VPU here and then rotating back into Tiffany closer to the bottom of the cycle.

Additionally, while VPU likely won't keep up with Tiffany if the market has a big rally, it will likely perform better than a cash alternative. It is entirely possible, if not probable, that the market melts up for another full year as earnings continue to come in strong, workers contribute more to their 401(k)s, etc. In this case, VPU should still do alright, even if it would likely underperform Tiffany over the short term of 1-2 years. In the end, I think the risk/reward here favors VPU over Tiffany over the medium term of 3-5 years.

Conclusion

Tiffany & Co. has been in business for over 180 years, and its brand remains as strong today as it ever has been. It's a fantastic company. However, the stock is subject to frequent, medium-depth, cyclical downturns. It's highly likely that Tiffany stock is somewhere near the top of one of those cycles. This presents an opportunity for shareholders to sell their stock and position themselves more defensively so that they can buy more shares near the bottom of the cycle. For those investors who want to remain invested in the stock market during this time, I think VPU is a good option, and it should capture a good portion of the market's potential upside, while still offering some relative protection to the downside.

Going forward, I will provide monthly updates that compare how my alternative ideas have performed against those I thought were overvalued, as well as commentary about what I think we should be watching for in the marketplace. You can read the most recent of those installments, "Tracking How Far They Fell: March Edition," here. If you would like to read more about the medium-term rotational strategy I outline in this article, then I suggest my article "The Case for Medium-Term Investing." And if you are wondering how you should factor in long-term capital gains taxes into the rotation strategy, I discuss some ideas in my article "Death, Taxes, And Coca-Cola." Thanks for reading, and I'd be happy to answer any questions in the comments section.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.