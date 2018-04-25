Are Investors Excessively Punishing Companies That Invest In Growth At The Expense Of Margins?

These shares have been heavily punished in a matter of weeks and are now oversold and sitting on support levels.

This is especially the case with companies with a good investment record, like JD.com.

With investment the cost gets in front of the benefits, so this will produce situations in which time will rectify the problem.

While not a systematic inquiry, we nevertheless spot quite a few companies whose shares get punished for investing when that results in some margin decline.

Here is one of the most disturbing things we noted on the stock exchange recently (from Seeking Alpha):

Chinese internet–related stocks continue to feel pressure from Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY -10%) plans to focus on investments rather than short-term margins and Naspers’ $10.6B sale of Tencent shares.

We noticed this when writing about Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN), one of our favorite stocks not so long ago. Perhaps even more disturbing is that other companies, like Baozun, were tainted with the same brush and also sold off 10%, even if they hadn't recently argued anything about CapEx or spending levels.

In fact, with Baozun exactly the opposite happened. It is shifting from a 'JD.com type' (NASDAQ:JD) model to an 'Alibaba type' (BABA) model; that is, instead of taking inventories on its own account it shifts towards being a mere service provider.

The latter is a more asset-light model and comes with considerably higher margins (even if it blurs the growth picture because revenues are measured on a net basis, not a gross one). Here is how fellow SA contributor Capital Market Laboratories described the move:

Baozun is shifting from a distribution to a service fee business model, which means it's prioritizing profits over top line growth.

Indeed, that prioritizing profits over top-line growth is what got investors' attention, albeit with a considerable delay as the headline growth figure suffered a great deal in this transition.

In fact, when the company presented Q4 earnings its revenue actually missed expectations (by some 2%). However, earnings were almost a third better than expected ($0.42 versus $0.31), and the stock price shot up by a third.

Prioritizing profits over top-line growth pays off...

JD.com

But then we hit on another company, that seems to have met the same fate, Chinese internet retailer JD.com. Here is TechCrunch:

JD.com’s fourth-quarter loss RMB 909.2 million (US$139.7 million) ate into those annual profits on account of spending across the business. Annual revenue dropped by 18 percent year-on-year and the loss was nearly double the prediction from analysts polled by Reuters, all of which sent JD.com shares down 10 percent on Friday.

The shares have really taken a severe beating since the Q4 figures, to such an extent that we picked up another 200 shares for the SHU portfolio at $37.09.

The shares were in the high $40s and they're now heading to the mid-$30s. There hasn't really been much of a slowdown in revenue growth, this was still 38.7% in Q4.

Ok, the company missed revenue by a whopping 1% and Q1 guidance was only 'in-line.' The shares are oversold with an RSI of 25 and sitting on multi-month support.

But what followed was a nearly 25% share plunge that we think is way overdone (the shares are also oversold, technically). The shares are also crazy cheap on some metrics:

JD EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

This is a company that is growing at a 30%+ pace and its shares are selling below one times sales. Add to that the fact that the company actually produced the first profitable year (albeit barely).

And in an excellent article a little while ago fellow SA contributor Theodore Rosenthal had this to say:

At $39 per share, there is $3 of net cash per share. JD Finance (which will get spun off) was recently valued at $5.6 per share in a private funding round. JD logistics (which will likely get spun off) valued at $7.68 per share in the latest private funding round. These two pieces of information imply a $22.9 valuation per share or 6.4x 2017 EBIT for JD’s core ecommerce business, providing a margin of safety to investors.

He added numerous other reasons in his article (we refer you to the article itself), to which we add another one:

JD Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

These figures are a bit off, as it happens, so here are the right ones, from the earnings PR:

Operating cash flow from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 increased to RMB27.3 billion (US$4.2 billion) from RMB10.0 billion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016. Free cash flow6 from continuing operations, which excludes the impact from JD Finance related credit products included in the operating cash flow, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 increased to RMB15.7 billion (US$2.4 billion) from RMB13.5 billion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016.

The company does indeed invest like a drunken sailor, it's really hard to keep up with all the stuff it is developing, acquiring and partnering with.

While there has been a considerable rise in debt in 2016, this is already trending down and the share count is actually pretty well behaved:

JD Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

Well, one can say that earnings drive stock prices and we have argued that ourselves. And JD.com simply doesn't have much in the way of earnings, and if it keeps on investing it might not have much in the way of earnings anytime soon.

Google

We could also add Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to the list. The shares beat both revenues and earnings expectation by quite some margin. Revenues were beaten by 2.8% whilst earnings beat by 6.8%.

While shares initially lifted (a bit) on the good headline news, this soon turned when the big drop in operating margin (from 27% in Q1 2017 to 22% in Q1 2018) became clear. Those increasing costs again, as described by SA contributor Michael Wiggins De Oliveira:

Alphabet's cost of revenue was up significantly to $13.5 billion - up 37% YoY and significantly outpacing its top line growth of 26% (not FX adj.), with its other cost of revenues on a consolidated basis weighing down even more, up 39% YoY.

That is actually gross margin - in Q1 the cost of revenue was 39.57% of revenue, rising to 43.23% in Q1 2018, so the shares experienced a double margin decline. Despite a considerable top- and bottom-line beat, investors didn't like that.

Skechers

The last company we know of that fell victim to this in a big way is Skechers (SKX). We ourselves discussed this at some considerable length just the other day, so we can be relatively brief here.

Its revenue was actually a (tiny) beat, but once again it is largely a story of increasing cost as the company invests heavily to produce top-line growth.

As we argued in our post-earnings article, there is an added insult to investors in the form of broken management promise. Last year management argued that 2017 would be the year of heavy investment whilst 2018 would start the road to margin recovery towards its long-term objective in the low teens.

Now management argues no more that margins will improve in the second half (and we pointed out in our article that the company is well placed for that to happen).

The bottom line

Should stocks be punished for investing in growth? Are they? The article above doesn't provide conclusive evidence, for a couple of reasons:

Short-term stock prices can vary for random reasons, even in the wake of earnings news, one should perhaps not read too much into these movements.

We use a pretty modest sample of companies, this is by no means a comprehensive analysis, of course.

But still, these price swings have been hefty, as in the case of Skechers and JD.com, and it's difficult to find another rationale that can account for them. Here is what Skechers management itself is arguing (from the Q1CC):

We are running our business to grow the top line. And if there is an opportunity to grow the business and it may require some near-term G&A spending, we are going to make that spend. Just think about David's comment about Q1 and the question is, do you ship or do you save G&A dollars? And we would rather ship.

Indeed, what's actually wrong with that? As long as additional sales bring in more additional revenues than additional cost it should be okay, at least that's what students learn in Economics 101.

And then there is the real perspective that all these investments will pay off at a future date, when the investments themselves subside and they start to produce returns. Investments have a habit of doing that, after all.

And speaking about investments, we certainly think that the ones that JD.com is executing will, on the whole, pay off at some future date and with the shares in oversold territory and on multiple year support, we really like the risk-reward ratio here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JD, SKX, BZUN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.