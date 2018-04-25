If You Like Visa, You Gotta Love Mastercard Going Into Earnings

The two companies will join forces via one single online payment function as a competitive response to e-commerce alternatives like PayPal and other fintech firms. This should help both firms.

Insiders own only 0.10% of the shares at Visa, and management seems to focus more on top-line growth.

Insider Ownership of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Visa (NYSE:V)

Insiders at MA own 10.93% of the stock. At V, they own 0.10% (source: Yahoo). Does this result in a different kind of corporate culture? We think it does.

We like to invest in companies where insiders hold a large percentage of the stock. It is comforting to know that top management has the same interest as we do – maximum bottom line results. Companies where top management owns a negligible share of the stock tend to be different. From our experience, management at these companies tend to be less creative, less willing to take risks, and are more interested in keeping their jobs than they are at maximizing returns for shareholders. They tend to focus on the top line, not the bottom one.

Differences in Corporate Culture

These companies could locate anywhere. Their choices of cities for headquarters are revealing. V is headquartered in San Francisco, a city with the highest cost of living in the entire U.S., 48.8% above the national average. Presumably, workers need to be paid more when they live in this part of the world. The average yearly cost to rent office space per employee in San Francisco is $13,032. This compares to $6,702 in L.A. and only $4,618 in Dallas.

MA, on the other hand, is located in Purchase, NY, a 3,600 population hamlet of the town of Harrison, NY, a good 30 miles outside the New York City, and surely with a much lower office rental cost. PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) is also located there.

MA does other things differently. Four of the top five MA executives listed at Yahoo are women. How many other major U.S. companies do you imagine have this amount of female representation at the top? Only one of the top five V executives listed at Yahoo are women, and she is the general counsel (and probably doesn’t have direct managerial responsibilities).

The Costco Story

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is the second largest retailer in the U.S., trailing only Walmart (NYSE:WMT). The Motley Fool estimates that Costco has 64 million card-holders, or about 26% of the total U.S. population. Remarkably, it is the only major retailer that accepts only a single credit card. AmEx was the only credit card accepted at Costco for 15 years leading up to 2015 when Visa was selected as a new partner.

The Costco partnership represented 8%, or $80 billion, of AmEx's billed business and about 20%, or about $14 billion, of its interest-bearing credit portfolio. When the AmEx contract expired, Costco clearly asked for a better arrangement. We can assume that Costco would have preferred AmEx to accept their new terms to avoid the hassle and expense of converting its huge membership base to another credit card company, but AmEx declined to accept those terms in spite of the even bigger cost they would incur to replace their lost business.

For 20 years, I had had an AmEx card which I migrated to a Costco AmEx card at some point. When Visa replaced the AmEx card for Costco, AmEx offered me $300 of free buying power as well as cash rebates greater than those the Costco card had offered if I would accept a new non-Costco AmEx card. This had to cost AmEx many millions of dollars during this conversion.

What stands out to me here is that AmEx had concluded that there was insufficient margin in the deal that Costco offered to them, yet Visa accepted what was probably a worse deal (assuming that Costco would have preferred AmEx to Visa if the terms were the same). Visa’s acceptance of the Costco contract would increase their top line but probably not make much difference to their net profit. This decision seems consistent with a corporate philosophy that was more concerned with the top line growth rather than the bottom line.

Mastercard vs. Visa by the Numbers

Let’s check how these companies stack up by some important measures

V sales are 1 ½ times as much as MA, but their return on assets lags far behind MA’s. It is even worse for return on equity – MA makes more than three times as much as V. MA trades at a slightly higher forward P/E while growing at a rate which is more than double V’s growth rate.

Neither company pays much of a dividend. V’s yield is slightly higher, but they have to employ a higher payout ratio to deliver it.

Bottom line, it looks like MA is a much better value at this time than V. MA has a slightly higher P/E and a considerably higher growth rate. The chart shows that MA has clearly outperformed Visa over the past year:

Weekly stock prices seem to fluctuate pretty much in tandem for the two companies, but MA’s stock price edged consistently higher throughout the year. For the past year, MA has advanced 53% while V has picked up only 35%. The market seems to reward bottom-line performance rather than top-line results.

Analysts seem to like both companies about equally. Their rankings are unusually high across the board:

The Technical Picture

MA has traded mostly sideways over the past three months which signals some exhaustion from the earlier bull run. On a daily chart, the bullish trend remains intact as the stock continues print successions of higher highs and higher lows. The most recent retracement that originated from highs posted in mid-March was met with buyers at a horizontal level residing at $169. This level remains strong support especially as the 100-day moving average nears the horizontal price point. Ahead of it, $175 has acted as both support and resistance and is found near the 50-day moving average. Near-term resistance is found at $179 followed by $183 which is a level that held the stock price lower on a few attempts in March.

MA’s Earnings History for the Past Two Years

Here are the numbers:

For the past eight quarters, MA has had an unblemished record of exceeding analyst expectations. That didn’t prevent the stock from trading lower after the announcement half of the time, however. The market apparently expects the company to slightly exceed these estimates (which are basically conveyed to the analysts with their guidance statements). The significant point is that the fluctuations were extremely small, regardless of whether they were up or down.

Option traders have priced in a 3.8% price fluctuation after earnings while the actual historical change has been only 1.1%. If this pattern persists this time around, MA would be a perfect candidate for what we call the Diagonal Condor Earnings Strategy.

EarningsWhisper.com reports that the whisper numbers for next week’s report is $1.29 compared to the composite analyst estimate of $1.26. This seems consistent with the approximate amount that MA has exceeded estimates for the past two years.

The numbers in green in the above table are less than the price of the stock on the close of the day before the announcement. The pattern for MA is similar to what we see for most companies heading into earnings – the stock usually trades higher as hopes rise for a positive announcement. Short-term gains in the stock prior to the announcement are common. They are often a sign that expectations might be running a little too high, as evidenced by the lower post-announcement prices exactly half the time even though the company bested estimates.

On the other hand, it is rare to see prices fall in the few weeks leading up to the announcement. When that occurs, it is usually a sign of diminished expectations, and most of the time, the stock trades higher after the results are made public. In the last eight quarters, that has only happened once for MA (1/31/17) and the stock did indeed climb on the reported earnings.

Summary

Lots of people have been extolling the prospects for Visa. In our opinion, if Visa is good, Mastercard is great. We prefer the MA business model to the V model based on what looks like MA’s focus on the bottom line while V seems to prefer higher sales to higher profits. MA sports a slightly higher forward P/E than V but is slated to grow at twice V’s rate. We like to see top management own a large share of the company stock, as does MA.

We would be surprised if MA failed to best estimates once again. That is surely the pattern. However, what happens after the announcement is anyone’s guess. Whatever it is, it will probably be a small fluctuation, and the best way to capitalize on that is with an options strategy that uses diagonal and/or calendar spreads which do best if there is only a small post-announcement price fluctuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MA OPTION SPREADS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.