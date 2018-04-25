Recent Stock Purchase April 2018

I can't believe it's been over a month since my last buy was made, but if you have been following my blog for some time, you know at least one buy is coming every calendar month. With one week left in April, I decided to deploy some fresh capital into a market that has been very, very generous as of late in terms of giving us much better buying opportunities in many "name brand" stocks that have been previously deemed untouchable because of low yields, high valuations and relatively speaking, high prices.

What a difference a couple of months can make. You all know the names, The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX), Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP), Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS), The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC), General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), every health REIT but specifically HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP), Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR), LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) and many utilities like Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D), The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) have all been decimated in 2018. Just go back a year or so and these stocks were all riding high compared to what we're seeing today. Of course, seeing these major declines should whet anyone's long-term buy outlook, and being a dividend-centric investor, I'm excited to be buying into some great stocks that are sporting yields close to or well above 4%. With that being said, and sticking to my April stock considerations:

I have added to my taxable account 8.0358 shares at $99.55 for a total investment of $799.96 in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in KMB now totals 52.2068 shares with a market value of $5,194.58. I also hold 7.5504 shares with a market value of $751.49 in my ROTH account.

What do you think about my recent buy? Are you looking at any of the beaten staples, utilities, industrials or REITs? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long CLX, CL, PG, PEP, PM, GIS, KHC, GE, CAT, MMM, HCP, WELL, VTR, LTC, D, SO, KMB.