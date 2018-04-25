Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds, as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us.

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The Benchmark

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

After a negative weekly performance, the price of the main index for municipal bond closed-end funds, the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB) reached its one-year bottom. The last time when the benchmark closed below these levels was in March 2017. The next several weeks will show us if this break of the technical support is a start of a new downtrend or the main index will return to its range-bound trading.

Over the past weeks, the primary factor for the positive performance of the Municipal Bond CEFs was the panic that we observed on the stock market. As you know, the market participants prefer fixed income instruments when there an uncertainty on the market. If some turbulence occurs again, this will be beneficial for the prices of the CEFs in the sector.

Talking about fixed income, I will compare the municipal sector to U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them the risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The chart below proves the strong correlation between these major indices. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in Municipal Bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal & Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal & Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, M/T ratio, as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net-worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal & Treasury Yields

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

Over the past week, four funds, sponsored by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisors, announced their financial positions as of February 2018.

Neuberger Berman Inter Muni (NBH), Neuberger Berman CA Inter Muni (NBW) and Neuberger Berman NY Inter Muni (NBO) published information regarding the decrease in their monthly distribution rates. The changes in the dividends will be as follow:

Neuberger Berman Inter Muni (NYSEMKT:NBH) rate of $0.06244 per share.

Neuberger Berman CA Inter Muni (NYSEMKT:NBW) rate of $0.04480 per share.

Neuberger Berman NY Inter Muni (NYSEMKT:NBO) rate of $0.03933 per share.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

When I am sorting the table by the lowest one year Z-score, my aim is to find the most statistically undervalued CEFs from the sector. Based on this criterion we have several interesting "Buy" candidates. This week, BlackRock MuniVest (MVF) is stepping down from the leading position and it is not a surprise that we see Nuveen AZ Quality Muni Income (NAZ) on it. Last time I mentioned that this fund caught my attention with its fast increasing Discount.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Nuveen AZ Quality Muni Income

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The Z-score is an appropriate indicator to see how many times the Discount/Premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. In our case, we use it to find closed-end funds with a statistical edge for a "Short" or a "Long" position. Therefore, when the value of the Z-score is between 0 and 2 points we do not have any statistical reason to sell any of these funds.

Managed Duration InvGrade Muni (MZF) is leading the chart for a fourth consequent week, but even its Z-score fell below 1 point over the past week.

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The leader here, once again, is Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust (EVJ). The above table shows potential "Buys" with a Discount more than 15% and all of them have the statistical edge that I am looking for. If you are planning to expand your portfolio with "Long" positions, these criteria are a strong foundation to start with.

This week, Neuberger Berman NY Inter Muni (NBO) is the new member of the top ten ranking. The fund has the quality to be reviewed as potential "Buy" candidate except its relatively low average daily volume of 14 000 shares, which probably all of us will consider as a disadvantage.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Neuberger Berman NY Inter Muni

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other hand, above is the sample where we will be searching for overpriced funds in order to see if some of the closed-end funds will surprise me with a "Short" opportunity. To conclude that some CEF is potential "Sell" I would like to find a fundamental and a statistical reason to establish a position.

Even though we have several funds which are trading at a Premium, their Z-score is below 1 point which is not giving us any statistical edge. Therefore, I will restrain myself from considering any involvement in them.

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above sample shows the funds with the highest return on net asset value for the last 5 years. Our undisputed leader is EV Municipal Income (EVN). Additionally, it deserves our attention based on its attractive Discount of 10.30%. Based on the return and from a statistical point of view, Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp (NMZ) also caught my eye with its Z-score of -2.70 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp

6. Lowest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

As usual, I will highlight that these funds have provided the lowest returns, but it is worthwhile to review them. As expected, most of them are categorized as "the safest ones" or at least their credit structures suggest that.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Nuveen CT Quality Muni Income

7. Lowest Effective Leverage % :

Source: CEFConnect.com

From a leverage perspective, we have six closed-end funds whose effective leverage is equal to zero. The above table is answering the question why for example Nuveen NY Municipal Value 2 (NYV) is sitting among the Muni CEFs with the lowest return in the sector. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage and be sure it is included in your analysis.

Conclusion

The price of the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF is still range-bound, and the next several weeks will show us if these technical levels will be kept. Compared to the previous year, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened. While I find this to be fundamentally justified, I always expect some buying impulse to give us at least a mean reversion trade in these products.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, deeper analysis of potential trades can be found in my previous marketplace article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.