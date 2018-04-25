Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades

Introduction

Closed-end funds do not seem like the best place to be for active traders, at least on paper. However, these products have been our bread and butter for a while now, and as long as we are capable of detecting opportunities and successfully acting on them - we intend to keep on rolling.

Active followers have taken note of the 'Weekly Review' series and it would only be appropriate to complement these articles with a follow-up, like this one, whose goal is to highlight the funds of interest to us.

Statistical Comparison and Potential Trades

Over the past week, the price of the main index for municipal bond closed-end funds, the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB) reached its one-year bottom. It finished the week at $108.17, the lowest level since March 2017.

Based on the current market conditions, the period is favorable for expansion of the "Long" positions and it is getting even more difficult to find a statistical reason to include "Short" candidates to our portfolio. The prices in the sector may go down in the next months, but for a long-term investor, the present Discounts may be an opportunity.

My target is to find good fundamental characteristics in the funds and to combine them with a statistical edge in order to take a position. Our Weekly Review article proved that we have many interesting "Buy" candidates in the sector.

Very often I include The Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) as my first choice, but this fund deserves that privilege due to the combination of an attractive Discount and its relatively low Z-score. I could not miss the fact that it has the highest five-year return on net asset value in the sector.

The fund average daily volume of 63,000 shares makes it relatively liquid for the sector. The fund provides us with a good quality of the assets and there should not be much to worry about. The main part of the investments is labeled as "AA" rating.

The correlation between Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) and iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB) is 0.69 points for the last 200 days. This metric is an irreplaceable part of my analysis.

The second fund is Nuveen CA AMTFree Qlty Muni In (NKX). What caught my attention here is the statistical edge that I see. A Z-score less than -2 combined with a Discount more than 10% is a sign for a potential bargain. Of course, this is only the first step and a deeper research is needed to support my initial impression.

The chart above only proves that the current spread between price and net asset value is significantly widened. From a technical perspective, the fund entered a price range and we see a support level around $13.40. Even though the correlation between Nuveen CA AMTFree Qlty Muni In (NKX) and iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB) is fairly strong, this CEF finished the week in green territory.

Here the credit quality of the portfolio is even better and 47.29% of the assets carry "AA" rating. Furthermore, all of the investments of the fund are by issuers located in the United States.

Conclusion

Municipal bond closed-end funds seem beaten up, shaken by dividend cuts - which are a healthy necessity most of the time - and full, or perhaps not as much by now, of investors who are scared of the rising interest rate environment. And there is a good reason to consider restructuring your portfolio in accordance with the bigger picture. However, in our view, the selling might have gone too far and there are candidates from this sector for a mean reversion trade, at the very least.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, EVN and NKX can be potential additions to your portfolio.

