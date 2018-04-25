Connect To 8.57% YTM With Consolidated Communications, Bonds Mature October 2022 - Durig Fixed Income Review

This week, Durig Capital looks at a broadband services provider who has managed outstanding growth through acquisitions. Consolidated Communications (CNSL) recently acquired FairPoint Communications – a move that effectively doubled the size of the Illinois-based broadband / communications company. Since the acquisition, the company has reaped the benefit of the addition of FairPoint’s revenues. Given CNSL’s successful track record and excellent interest coverage, Durig Capital has identified these bonds as an ideal addition to its Fixed Income 2 (FX2) managed income portfolio.

Q4 2017 revenues more than doubled over the previous year, and full year 2017 revenues also increased handsomely.

Full year 2017 net income grew by over 4x as compared to 2016

Interest coverage is an outstanding 3.7x.

Consolidated Communications has a history of acquiring and successfully integrating smaller broadband / communications providers - four times since 2002. This most recent acquisition is its biggest yet, but management appears extremely adept at integrating and combining the two companies quickly and efficiently. As an example, only 6 months after acquisition, CNSL had already realized $30 million of the projected $55 million in cost synergies. The company’s 2022 bonds are currently at a slight discount, giving these 6.5% couponed notes a bump in their yield-to-maturity to ~8.57%. Given CNSL’s successful track record and excellent interest coverage, Durig Capital has identified these bonds as an ideal addition to its Fixed Income 2 (FX2) managed income portfolio which has historically provided outstanding returns over its lifetime, with the most recent performance of FX2 displayed below.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

CNSL recently released the results for its fourth quarter and full year 2017. The company’s most recent acquisition (see below) has proven to be accretive based on the numbers posted.

Revenues more than doubled for Q4, increasing from $175.9 million in Q4 2016 to $356.4 million in Q4 2017.

2017 full year revenues also showed a robust increase growing from $743.2 million in 2016 to $1.1 billion in 2017.

Net income for Q4 increased from $48,000 in 2016 to $100 million in Q4 2017. Full year net income also showed an impressive increase from $15.2 million in 2017 to $65.3 million in 2017, growing by over 4x.

Consolidated looks to have hit the jackpot, so to speak, with its most recent acquisition in July 2017. While Consolidated has acquired several smaller service providers since 2002, the FairPoint Communications acquisition is CNSL’s largest acquisition to date.

FairPoint Acquisition

In July 2017, Consolidated Communications completed its acquisition of FairPoint Communications. This transaction effectively doubled the size of Consolidated Communications. Some of the highlights of the acquisition:

Acquiring FairPoint added 22,000 fiber route miles, expanding the combined company’s fiber network to more than 36,000 miles across 24 states. Consolidated Communications is now the ninth largest fiber provider in the United States.

FairPoint and Consolidated had complementary business strategies, giving the combined company significant operational and financial scaling abilities.

Consolidated expects annual run-rate cost savings of approximately $55 million within two years. Consolidated has demonstrated its ability to successfully integrate its acquisitions to meet or exceed synergy goals.

Consolidated expects this acquisition to be accretive to free cash flow in the first year after acquisition completion.

About the Issuer

Consolidated Communications is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses of all sizes, and wireless companies and carriers, across a 24-state service area. Leveraging its advanced fiber optic network, spanning more than 36,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: data, voice, video, managed services, cloud computing and wireless backhaul. Headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois, Consolidated Communications has been providing services in many of its markets for more than a century. The company’s most recent acquisition of FairPoint Communications made Consolidated Communications the ninth largest fiber provider in the United States.

Risks

The risk for bondholders is whether Consolidated can fully capitalize on the FairPoint acquisition, realizing the full projected cost-saving synergies, balancing increasing revenues with increasing capital expenditures to drive growth and also balancing the debt load that came with the acquisition. Consolidated has done a fantastic job since acquiring FairPoint in the area of cost synergies, realizing $30 million of the projected $55 million in synergies as of the end of Q4 2017. As far as debt management, the company does not have any major debt coming due until 2021, with the bulk of its debt coming due in 2023. The FairPoint acquisition looks to be a very shrewd move by Consolidated management. The over 8.5% yield-to-maturity on the company’s 2022 bonds does appear to outweigh the risks identified.

These Consolidated Communications bonds have a similar risk profile and return to those of another issuer we reviewed, “Find 9.5% with Uniti Group”.

In general, bond prices rise when interest rates fall and vice versa. This effect tends to be more pronounced for lower couponed, longer-term debt instruments. Any fixed income security sold or redeemed prior to maturity may be subject to a gain or loss. Higher yielding bonds typically have lower credit ratings, if any, and therefore involve higher degrees of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Summary and Conclusion

Consolidated Communications has grown through a series of smart acquisitions. The company’s most recent acquisition of FairPoint Communications was a big one – effectively doubling the size of the company. Nine months after acquisition completion, Consolidated has already realized a sizeable portion of the cost synergies and there are many opportunities to grow revenues in the new markets gained through FairPoint. Consolidated’s 2022 bonds are currently discounted, giving them a very competitive yield-to-maturity of over 8.5%. CNSL’s excellent track record for integrating acquired companies makes this outstanding yield even more attractive and these bonds a perfect candidate for addition to Durig’s Fixed Income 2 (FX2) managed income portfolio.

Issuer: Consolidated Communications

Ticker: (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Coupon: 6.500%

Maturity: 10/01/2022

Ratings: B3 / B

Pays: Semiannually

Price: 92.5

Yield to Maturity: ~8.57%

Disclosure: Durig Capital and certain clients may hold positions in Consolidated Communications 2022 bonds.

We track thousands of bond issues and their underlying fundamentals for months, sometimes years, before finding any that achieve or surpass the targeted criteria we have found to be successful. Our main priority is to provide the best opportunities for our clients. Our bond reviews are first distributed to our clients, then published on our website and our free email newsletter, and lastly on the Internet and distributed to thousands of prospective clients and competitive firms. Bond selections may not be published if they have very limited availability or liquidity, or viewed as not being in the best interests of our clients. When high yielding bonds with improving fundamentals are acquired at lower costs, Durig Capital believes that investors will appreciate earning higher incomes with our superior high income, low cost, fiduciary services.

Please note that all yield and price indications are shown from the time of our research. Our reports are never an offer to buy or sell any security. We are not a broker/dealer, and reports are intended for distribution to our clients. As a result of our institutional association, we frequently obtain better yield/price executions for our clients than is initially indicated in our reports. We welcome inquiries from other advisors that may also be interested in our work and the possibilities of achieving higher yields for retail clients.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.