Redeemed Issues: The Latest Ones

Review of preferred and baby bond issues which got redeemed, and whether this was financed through new ones.

The value of the information provided might be questionable, but it is good to keep track in a formal manner.

We will review the most relevant ones here and provide you with a recap of previous in another article.

The time to catch up with redeemed issues has come.

Introduction

There is no incredible value created by the series of articles covering fixed income products whose Call Option was finally, or perhaps timely, exercised by the issuing company. However, it turns out that not all of us have the resources and time to keep track of their portfolio, thus we are continuing our coverage of these events.

The GDL Fund - GDL-B

Redemption : GDL Fund, 7.00% Series B Cumulative Puttable and Callable Preferred Shares (GDL-B)

: GDL Fund, 7.00% Series B Cumulative Puttable and Callable Preferred Shares (GDL-B) Call Date: 5/29/2018

Source: BusinessWire.com - Redemption Announcement by The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) (the “Fund”) announced today that it will redeem all remaining shares of its issued and outstanding Series B Cumulative Puttable and Callable Preferred Shares (the “Series B Preferred Shares”). The shares will be redeemed at $50.2625 per Series B Preferred Share (the "Redemption Price"), which consists of $50.00 per Series B Preferred Share (the liquidation preference) plus all accumulated and unpaid dividends through the redemption date of May 29, 2018.

Source: BusinessWire.com - Redemption Announcement by The GDL Fund

There are not many preferred stocks with a Put Option out there and one of the few will bite the dust on the 29th of May. Those of you acquainted with the concept of a "Put" realize that these products are intriguing and pinned to par in most cases, so we will surely miss GDL-B.

Below you can see a chart which clearly depicts how Par Value ($50.00) acted as a level of support for this one:

Source: Barchart.com - GDL-B Daily Chart (1 year)

What is more intriguing in this particular case is that The GDL Fund (GDL) did not leave preferred holders hanging, but gave them an option instead - have their Series B redeemed or exercise a Right to purchase the fresh Series C Cumulative Puttable and Callable Preferred Shares. Basically every holder of the redeemed issue received a non-transferable right to switch over to the Series C.

Source: SEC.gov - Form 497 by The GDL Fund

AEGON - AEK

Redemption : AEGON N.V., 8.00% Non-Cumulative Subordinated Notes due 2/15/2042 (AEK)

: AEGON N.V., 8.00% Non-Cumulative Subordinated Notes due 2/15/2042 (AEK) Call Date: 5/15/2018

Source: SEC.gov - Form 6-K by AEGON N.V.

Aegon announces that it exercises its right to redeem the USD 525 million 8% non-cumulative subordinated notes. The redemption of these grandfathered Tier 2 securities will be effective May 15, 2018, when the aggregate principal amount of USD 525 million will be repaid together with any accrued and unpaid interest.

Source: SEC.gov - Form 6-K by AEGON N.V.

Well, we told you so. There was not much repetition as we do not really have the time to go over the same thing over and over again, but we sincerely hope that none of you participated in the buying frenzy long-long way from Par Value.

The chart illustrates the previous paragraph:

Source: Barchart.com - AEK Daily Chart (1 year)

Chasing great yielders must be done with caution. We do have our share of trades in such products and the risk is always calculated. This is something anyone buying above $26.50 cannot relate to, I believe.

Other outstanding issues by AEGON (AEG) available are:

- AEGON N.V., 6.375% Perpetual Capital Securities (AEH)

- AEGON N.V., 6.50% Perpetual Capital Securities (AED)

- AEGON N.V., Floating Rate Perpetual Capital Securities (AEB)

Banco Santander - SAN-C

Redemption : Santander Finance Preferred, 6.50% Non-cumul Guar Series 5 Preferred Stock (SAN-C)

: Santander Finance Preferred, 6.50% Non-cumul Guar Series 5 Preferred Stock (SAN-C) Call Date: 4/30/2018

For some weird reason we are unable to find a source which confirms the redemption of this preferred stock right now, however, the price at which it trades does the job just as well:

Source: Barchart.com - SAN-C Daily Chart (1 year)

As this is a confirmation good enough for us, albeit we are not satisfied with not having, and being unable to find, a source to ensure that we are on the same page. Perhaps Santader (SAN) should provide us, humble investors, with an official statement next time.

As of SAN-C's Call Option exercise, we are left with:

- Santander Finance Preferred, 6.41% Non-cumul Guar Series 1 Preferred Stock (SAN-I)

- Santander Finance Preferred, 6.80% Non-cumul Guar Series 4 Preferred Securities (SAN-A)

- Santander Finance Preferred, Float Rate Non-cumul Guar Series 6 Preferred Stock (SAN-B)

- Santander Holdings USA, 7.30% Dep Shares Series C Non-cumul Perp Preferred Stock (SOV-C)

Arbor Realty Trust - ABRN

Redemption : Arbor Realty Trust, 7.375% Senior Notes due 5/15/2021 (ABRN)

: Arbor Realty Trust, 7.375% Senior Notes due 5/15/2021 (ABRN) Call Date: 4/27/2018

Source: GlobeNewswire.com - Arbor Realty Trust

...The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the redemption of all $97,860,025 aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 7.375% Notes due May 15, 2021 (the “2021 Notes”)...

Source: GlobeNewswire.com - Arbor Realty Trust

A private offering of 5.625% Notes will be the refinancing of choice for Arbor Realty Trust (ABR).

Here is a final chart of ABRN:

Source: Barchart.com - ABRN Daily Chart (1 year)

Once these baby bonds are gone, we will have the following products at our disposal:

- Arbor Realty Trust, 7.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (ABR-B)

- Arbor Realty Trust, 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (ABR-A)

- Arbor Realty Trust, 8.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (ABR-C)

Conclusion

All of the products above, with the exception of AEK, were trading in a appropriate manner where the market was pricing in the potential exercise of their respective Call Option by the companies. That being said, there were no real shockers in them.

AEK, however, is a whole different story and was one of the reasons why we attempt to pay special attention to 'dangerous preferred stocks,' and keep on reminding you about them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.