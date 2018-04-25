Ross Stores: One Of Few Retailers Still Gaining Apparel Market Share

As long as this is the case, then ROST will remain one of the better retailers out there.

Amazon (AMZN) continues to gain share of the U.S. Apparel market at the expense of more traditional brick-and-mortar retailers like Macy's (M) and J.C.Penney (JCP). Walmart (WMT) and Costco (COST) also gained share, as Walmart remains the largest apparel retailer at the moment, but Amazon is approaching fast. Morgan Stanley actually thinks Amazon will be the largest apparel retailer (by market share) by the end of this year, however.

One of the bright spots in brick-and-mortar

Ross Stores (ROST) also gained share according to the Morgan Stanley report. The question is, why? If I had to hazard a guess, it's the "treasure hunt" aspect of finding a wide selection of quality merchandise for a great price. As a leading "off-price" retailer, many customers likely go there hunting for bargains on quality clothing, not a specific brand or even an individual item. That likely helps it sustain continuing incoming traffic.

The company's comps also paint this picture well, as comparable store sales grew 4% again in fiscal 2017 on a 52 week basis, so growth is still there, and they actually accelerated to 5% growth in the fourth quarter. Margins also continue to expand along with increasing asset efficiency.

Operating margins and asset turnover were slightly inflated in fiscal 2017 due to an extra week (2017 was a 53 week fiscal year versus 52 weeks for 2016 and 2015), but operating margins in the fourth quarter accelerated to 14.6% - up 95 basis points year-over-year. I suspect that the company's margins will at least remain stable going forward if it's able to retain (or even continue to expand) market share.

The higher ROE over the last few years should also be noted, as the company was able to accomplish this even with sequentially declining leverage (as less leverage deflates overall ROE). Even if the company can just retain similar margins and asset turn in 2018, then I would expect ROE to be higher simply from the lower tax rate it will experience going forward.

I would say that the gains in market share are added positives on top of improving 'underlying' ROE and a lighter tax-burden going forward, therefore. Comps for fiscal 2018 are expected to slow significantly, however, as the company is guiding for Q1 growth in comparable store sales of just 1% to 2%. That's also about where the company sees comps growing for the full fiscal year as well. Growth in comps of 4% on top of 4% in the previous year is a tough act to follow, and while Ross also plans to open more stores in fiscal 2018 to boost overall revenues, comparable sales will likely see a notable deceleration this year. As long as they're not falling into the negatives, I don't think that this should be a huge concern.

Conclusion

Amazon is coming for department store and mall-based apparel retailers' collective lunches, and the "one-two" punch between them and Walmart will probably continue to add pressure on pricing to many traditional brick-and-mortar apparel sellers. If more department-store and/or mall-based apparel retailers are forced to liquidate going forward, there's also the possibility that it actually benefits Ross. It could mean a larger source of cheap "brand name" merchandise for Ross to procure and then sell to customers at a discounted price going forward - but that's more speculation on my part than anything.

ROST shares still appear a little too pricey to me, as they remain stuck around the same price as when I last wrote about the company earlier this month, so I'm still on the sidelines here. The underlying fundamentals of the business remain strong, however, and the dividend increase of over 40% was very impressive - even if that's an outlier due to one-time events like tax-reform. The company retains a relatively strong balance sheet and has increased its dividend every year since 1994. It's one of the few retailers that I have on my watch list as a potential longer-term dividend growth investment - at the right price of course.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to receive further updates and articles in the future, please feel free to hit the "Follow" button at the top of the page next to my name. For even more exclusive content, please consider a free two-week trial to my marketplace service, Harry's High-Quality Club.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Articles I write for Seeking Alpha represent my own personal opinion and should not be taken as professional investment advice. I am not a registered financial adviser. Due diligence and/or consultation with your investment adviser should be undertaken before making any financial decisions, as these decisions are an individual's personal responsibility.