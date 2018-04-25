Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Hitting The Next Growth Curve

Spend each day trying to be a little wiser than you were when you woke up. Day by day, and at the end of the day-if you live long enough-like most people, you will get out of life what you deserve. - Charlie Munger

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is a bioscience riding the next wave of therapeutic development, interference RNA (RNAi). Similar to other gene-based innovators, the company is brewing highly advanced individualized medicines that, in and of itself, will change the pharmaceuticals landscape. Reflective of the increasing intrinsic value due to highly promising events, the stock is moving northbound. In the past 52-week, the share price traded $45.56 higher at $94.73 for over 90% profits. In this research, we’ll elucidate the fundamental improvements powering this stellar company.

Figure 1: Alnylam stock chart. (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

Based in Cambridge MA, Alnylam was founded in 2002 by Drs. Phil Sharp and Craig Mello. Along with Andrew Fire, Ph.D., Dr. Mello won the 2006 Nobel Prize for Physiology and Medicine for the discovery of RNAi. Harnessing on the tremendous potential of the said drug, the company is powering a highly enriched and robust portfolio of therapeutics to service three strategic therapeutic areas (STArs): genetic conditions, cardio-metabolic and hepatic infectious diseases (as shown in figure 2). In hitting its next growth spurt, the firm is executing the “Alnylam 2020” strategy to become a multi-product, commercial-stage bioscience with a sustainable pipeline of RNAi-based medicines.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Alnylam)

To appreciate the ramifications of RNAi, we’ll explicate the basis of the “central dogma” in biology. Accordingly, the said law stated that the DNA (genetic materials coding for various genes) are transcribed into messenger RNA (mRNA) strips. These transcripts are then translated into proteins. As macromolecules, proteins are cellular enzymes responsible for various bodily processes. And, the aberration in different proteins can be manifested as specific diseases. For instance, the condition (hereditary amyloidosis) arises from certain DNA mutations, thereby leading to the abnormal protein synthesis. As these dysfunctional enzymes are deposited in tissues, they disrupt normal physiology. Of note, the most common type of hereditary amyloidosis is transthyretin amyloidosis(“ATTR”), a condition in which the transthyretin protein deposits are mostly in the liver.

Figure 3: Mechanisms of action of RNAi (Source: Miami.edu)

As alluded, the technology captures the catalytic power of the RNA-Induced Silencing Complex (“RISC”) - a machinery that suppresses mRNA via a single silencing molecule (siRNA), which can cut a large number of mRNA-targets (per figure 3 above). By disrupting the mRNA, the abnormal protein production is halted upstream, thus preventing the disease manifestations. That being said, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach for the treatment of a wide range of debilitating diseases. And, these novel therapeutics carry the potential to transform the lives of patients who have limited or inadequate treatment options.

Of note, Alnylam procured $89.9M revenues for Fiscal 2017 (ended on Dec. 31). This represents the 90% improved compared to $47.2M for the same period a year prior. Moreover, the company recognized $490.9M ($5.42 per share) net losses versus $410.1M (or $4.79 per share) decline for the similar period. Notably, it’s expected that a developing bioscience to incur significant losses for years prior to banking a net profit. Regarding the balance sheet, there were $1.73B in cash and equivalents. Based on the metrics above, there should be adequate cash to fund operations for at least two years (prior to any financing).

Interestingly, there were many recent catalytic developments. Nevertheless, we are most interested in the advancement of the stellar molecule (patisiran) for hereditary ATTR amyloidosis. Specifically, the company reported the robust topline results for the phase 3 (APOLLO) trial. As follows, the potential blockbuster (patisiran) already earned the breakthrough therapy designation (“BTD”) from the FDA as well as the promising medicine initiative (“PIM “) from the EMA. And, the firm already completed the new drug application (“NDA”) and marketing authorization application (“MAA”) with the FDA and the EMA, respectively.

Final Remarks

Riding on what is most likely the next wave of medical innovation - featuring other developers like Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE), Anylam is powering a highly promising pipeline of potential blockbusters via RNAi. Most likely to service a vast number of genetic conditions and rare diseases, RNAi has many advantages over conventional medicines, in that it reduces the rogue proteins at upstream: this is analogous to turning off the faucet to prevent a flood (rather than mopping the floor). As with all investment, there are risks investors should note. That said, there are still significant risks for the various trials studying RNAi. Nevertheless, the fact that patisiran cleared APOLLO with flying colors significantly deleveraged the clinical binary risks. The other concern is the chance of a negative regulatory binary.

Author’s Notes: We’re honored that you took the time to read our market intelligence. Founded by Dr. Hung Tran, MD, MS, CNPR, (in collaborations with Analyst Vu, and other PhDs), Integrated BioSci Investing (“IBI”) is delivering stellar returns. To name a few, Nektar, Spectrum, Atara, and Kite procured over 349%, 125%, 184%, and 83% profits, respectively. Our secret sauce is extreme due diligence with expert data analysis. The service features a once-weekly exclusive Alpha-Intelligence article, daily analysis/consulting, and model portfolios. Of note, there is an IBI version of this article that is a higher-level intelligence with extensive

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I like to inform our readers of Seeking Alpha's recent policy change, in which the company implemented the paywall (not only to my articles but to all articles that are published over 10-day). This is in place, as the company is, after all, a business. And, the revenues from ads are not adequate to support the high-quality research that the company is providing. If you are a REAL TIME FOLLOWER, you will be notified immediately of our new research for you to continue to benefit from our due diligence. You can also gain access to all of my old articles and much more by taking the 2-week FREE trial of my marketplace, Integrated BioSci Investing.