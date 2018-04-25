Monmouth Still Playing Portfolio Manager But Now Has Amazon As A Friend

As we mentioned back in October, we liked Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) despite its heavy tenant concentration in FedEx (FDX) but we were watching closely for capital allocation decisions. Specifically, we want to see more investments going into real estate than the company's portfolio of securities, of which UMH, a related company, is a big part of.

As of the end of the last quarter, the securities portfolio didn't decline as a percent of total assets. In fact, it went from 8.34% to 8.7% - a modest increase. Further complicating the issue of continuing to increase the investment portfolio relative to the real estate portfolio is the fact that the company's biggest positions declined anywhere from 15% to 22% since October, most of which occurred in 2018.

During the 4th quarter, it purchased another $52 million in real estate assets but also purchased another $19 million in securities. However, despite our preference that the company invest more in its core assets or return cash to shareholders, there are positives to holding a security portfolio – for example, the company received $2.8 million in dividends and interest income.

Same property statistics, however, are still going in the wrong direction, with the latest quarter results showing a 1.4% decline in same property NOI – a continuation of a trend we pointed out last time.

Tenant Concentration Still A Risk

Monmouth is much smaller than some of its Industrial REIT peers so its not surprising it has higher tenant concentration levels than its larger competitors. However, FedEx is still almost 60% of the company's annualized rent. We mentioned last time how highly correlated the stock price was to that of FedEx (FDX) and the last few months were no exception. Except that the company's stock price decoupled from that of FedEx and while Fedex generated a 6.65% price return for investors over the period, Monmouth declined almost 10%.

The Positives

The expansion of the Panama Canal is a focal point to the company’s strategy. In the past few years, the company spent considerable capital to establish a strong portfolio footprint and benefit from the increased capacity of the Panama Canal. It has also streamlined its portfolio to take advantage of the evolving global supply chain, flourishing domestic manufacturing, and continued population growth along the Mississippi River. Most of its assets are situated near airports, transportation hubs, and manufacturing plants and it has built substantial presence at many of the East Coast and Gulf Coast Ports.

Aside from geographical standpoint, Monmouth’s portfolio is also characterized by advantages in terms of asset type. According to CBRE Research, the omnichannel supply chain strategies and growth of e-commerce serve as the primary drivers for the demand for industrial and logistics rent and rent growth. The players in this market are now expanding into “smaller, last-mile facilities near high density urban centers… Institutional-grade industrial real estate doesn’t have to be big-box anymore. It can be a strategically located box, with omnichannel, and may not be ‘industrial’ at all, but a hybrid retail/industrial facility.” This is a different strategy than that pursued by Duke Realty (DRE), which boasts some of the largest properties in the Industrial REIT space.

Apparently, Monmouth has established facilities that address this need. With the aim to serve both B2B and B2C channels or ‘omnichannels,’ “a large investment in the infrastructure of these facilities is made by the tenant. As a result, Monmouth’s mission-critical facilities are characterized by long-term lease agreements and high occupancy rates because they are built to suit – the recent Amazon (AMZN) asset being a prime example of that strategy.

However, Monmouth lacks diversity in its customer profile and lease distribution. As already mentioned Monmouth has recognizable dependence on FedEx Corporation and its subsidiaries.

Source: 1Q 2018 Investor Presentation

And the concentration may get worse as some clients have already announced their intention not to renew. Many lease contracts are set to expire during fiscal year 2018: Caterpillar (218,000 sq. ft. located at Griffin, Georgia); Kellogg’s (65,000 sq. ft. located at Kansas City, Missouri and 50,000 sq. ft. located at Orangeburg, New York); and unnamed tenant (81,000 sq. ft. of the 256,000 sq. ft. building located at Monaca, Pennsylvania).

As for Fedex, the company is facing intense competition in its transportation and business services as other competing players have more financial resources and might even be controlled or subsidized by foreign governments. Moreover, its competitors determine the charges for their services and an irrational pricing environment affects FedEx’s ability to increase its price and grow its market share. With the entrance of e-commerce giant and its own key client (Amazon), FedEx is faced with yet another crucial competitor. In recent years, Amazon has moved towards securing and managing its own supply chain. This threat of competing directly with Amazon is one of the biggest challenges that FedEx will face over the next years, and it could have ramifications across the Industrial REIT sector as well, particularly for those Industrial REITs with high exposure to Fedex.

In the first quarter 2018 Investor call Michael G. Boulegeries of Boulegeris Investments, Inc. asked,

Obviously, you have a 20-year-plus relationship with FedEx and FedEx Ground…But should we think of this Amazon recent acquisition, new tenant, as a one-off situation?... or a possibility…of a new expanding relationship?

Michael P. Landy, Monmouth’s CEO and Director responded,

We’re (Monmouth and Amazon) certainly in discussion to grow the relationship and do more deals. FedEx is a special situation… And Amazon is great for being the portal to conduct the sales. But as far as the logistics and as far as the profitability, FedEx is a unique situation. But yes, I hope to grow with all our clients… and we’re proud to add Amazon into the fold.

The company will continue to maintain FedEx as a major client despite new agreements with Amazon. At this point, the company really has very little choice. But a strengthening relationship with Amazon could be interesting.

The e-commerce sector contributes to the strong demand for industrial properties in strategic locations. In the recent holiday season, the e-commerce sector hit another record-high sales figure with an increase of 18.1% from the previous year. According to IBISWorld, e-commerce sales are projected to increase at annualized rate of 7.8% until 2022. This will continue to drive demand for industrial properties.

Source: IBISWorld

Overall demand is being driven by favorable economic trends and strong consumer confidence and spending. As of February 2018, average asking rent is at $6.92 per square foot, up by 5.3% from a year ago. However, higher demand also means higher costs for the company for its future development projects. With the demand for strategic locations rapidly growing, the most expensive component in the industrial development structure is land. It also becomes more and more difficult to find entitled, flat, and well-located land. Thus, the company expects an increase in its capital expenditures for its future acquisition and expansion projects.

Outlook

Overall, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is off to a good start in fiscal year 2018. Geographically and in terms of asset type, Monmouth is in a better position compared to its peers such as Duke Realty, which is yet to strengthen its position in last-mile, omnichannel locations and asset type. Monmouth, on the other hand, has spent many years establishing a stronghold in ports and other transportation hubs linked to the Panama Canal and Mississippi River and building omnichannel-type of facilities. However, with more than 50% of Monmouth’s facilities leased by a single client, FedEx and its subsidiaries, the company is exposed to the impending business risks of the latter. Nonetheless, as Monmouth welcomes ecommerce giant, Amazon, as a larger customer, Monmouth could continue tapping the opportunities presented by the exponential growth of ecommerce sales.

Our Take

We will reiterate our cautiousness about the company's REIT portfolio despite management's explanation that it helps diversify its asset base. It is especially disconcerting that some of those portfolio holdings are of companies closely linked to executive management and/or their families. Despite the company's recent in-line FFO results, it did miss revenue estimates. For FY2018, analyst estimates are FFO of $0.91, a 15% increase from 2017, which, if happens, could result in an upside surprise for the stock. At a current Price/FFO of 15, anything short of $0.91 would likely result in further pressure on the stock. It trades at a slight premium to its long-term average so any reversion to the mean plus an FFO miss could be painful. The average analyst price target is $18.60, however, a 25.7% increase from current levels – not bad, especially when the 4.5% dividend yield is a nice incentive to sit and wait.

Disclaimer: Please note, this article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It is intended only to provide information to interested parties. Readers should carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances.

Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

Investing in any security has risks and readers should ensure they understand these risks before investing.

Real Estate Investment Trusts are subject to decreases in value, adverse economic conditions, overbuilding, competition, fluctuations in rental income, and fluctuations in property taxes and operating expenses.

This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific offer of products or services.

Information on this blog is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned herein, nor is the author compensated by any of the products mentioned.

Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the topics or subjects discussed.

Information presented is not believed to be exhaustive nor are all the risks associated with the topic of each article explicitly mentioned. Readers are cautioned to perform their own analysis or seek the advice of their financial advisor before making any investment decisions based on this information.

Investment decisions should be based on an individual’s own goals, time horizon, and tolerance for risk. Nothing in this content should be considered to be legal or tax advice and you are encouraged to consult your own lawyer, accountant, or other advisor before making any financial decision.

All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the author, which does not assume any duty to update any of the information

Any positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the author’s abilities to act as an investment advisor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNR, DRE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.