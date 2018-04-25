DoubleLine - Loan Survivor

By VW Staff

DoubleLine Floating Rate webcast hosted by Robert Cohen and Phil Kenney, for the month of April 2018, titled, "Loan Survivor."

TAB I - Market Overview

U.S. Conference Board Leading Economic Indicator

(Source: Bloomberg, DoubleLine)

Conference Board U.S. Leading Index = Leading indicators include economic variables that tend to move before change in the overall economy. These indicators give a sense of the future state of an economy. YoY = year over year. You cannot invest directly in an index.

ISM PMI Leading Up to Recessions

December 31, 1947 to March 30, 2018

(Source: Bloomberg, DoubleLine as of March 31, 2018)

ISM = Institute of Supply Management. Purchase Manager's Index (PMI) is an indicator of the economic health of the manufacturing sector and is based on: new orders, inventory levels, production, supplier deliveries and the employment environment. YoY = year over year. You cannot invest directly in an index.

This chart aggregates the 6 recessions that have occurred since 1947 and uses the 25-75 percentile of PMI in the months leading up to and after each recession. The black line assumes a recession is one year away from March 31, 2018

Measures of Business and Consumer Sentiment

(Source: Bloomberg, DoubleLine as of March 31, 2018)

Z-score indicates how many standard deviations an element is from the mean. Standard deviation measures the dispersion of a set of data from its mean. You cannot invest directly in an index.

U.S. Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

(Source: Bloomberg, DoubleLine)

Unemployment vs. 24 Month Moving Average

(Source: Bloomberg, DoubleLine)

SMAVG = Simple Moving Average

High Yield Spreads

(Source: Bloomberg, DoubleLine as of April 23, 2018)

High Yield as measured by Bloomberg Barclays U.S. High Yield 2% issuer capped OAS.

The option-adjusted spread (OAS) is the measurement of the spread of a fixed-income security rate and the risk-free rate of return, which is adjusted to take into account an embedded option

Leveraged Loan YoY EBITDA 12-Month Growth

(Source: LCD, an offering of S&P Global Market Intelligence)

See the full PDF below.

1 59 Click to enlarge Notes:

Disclosure: None.