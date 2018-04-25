Institutional Top Ideas Series: Baker Brothers

As always, each position has certain risks that readers need to be aware of and take into account as they conduct further due diligence.

In the last entry of this series, we took a look at top ideas from Scopia Capital Management (whose performance significantly exceeded that of the IBB during the time frame we looked at). We also took into account the fact that they are a long/short market neutral fund with several outsized holdings in other sectors outside of biotech as well.

Going forward, I hope to continue to delve into the portfolios of successful hedge funds predominantly in the biotech sector, trying to place ourselves in the mindset of the managers and analysts. We do so humbly, knowing that we don't have access to their research or thought processes (and keeping in mind that positions are constantly changing) - nevertheless, it is an interesting exercise that I hope readers find useful.

Today's Fund: Baker Bros. Advisors

Founded: 2000

Manager: Julian Baker and Felix Baker

Strategy: Long-term view (and some activist stakes)

Relevant Reading Material: N/A

Market Value: Around $11.5 billion

Top 10 Holdings %: 81.68%

Turnover %: 11.48%

Time Held Top 20 holdings: 12.5 quarters

Performance 4/16- 2/18: 33.68%

Figure 1: Performance compared to S&P Total Return Index (source: Whale Wisdom)

IBB data by YCharts

Top 5 Weighted Biotech Positions:

#1: Incyte Corp (INCY) @ 28.1% of portfolio

INCY data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: After the pivotal failure of epacadostat, the present valuation appears cheap and Jakafi's revenues provide a downside cushion- they still have a few attractive late stage assets and their early-stage portfolio provides significant optionality with several proof of concept readouts in the not so far off future.

Opinion: Baracitinib approval is somewhere between a question mark to on the negative side as efficacy isn't in question but the FDA is raising concerns on safety data. The cheaper the valuation gets the firm becomes an attractive M&A target considering that Jakafi could do up to $3 billion in peak sales. While it's never popular to buy a serial disappointer, as I've shown with other prior picks (Nektar Therapeutics, ArQule, Amicus Therapeutics, etc) it can potentially be lucrative. On the other hand, if management continues to disappoint the decline in share price could have legs for some time.

#2: Seattle Genetics (SGEN) @ 21.2% of portfolio

SGEN data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: Management continues to make the right strategic moves, there's a strong institutional base, ADCETRIS should eventually prove to be a blockbuster, and it has a deep pipeline likely to drive future growth. The recent secondary at $52 indicates a near-term bottom, and the inherent value of ADCETRIS, plus important news flow in the medium term (including tucatinib data in metastatic CRC), leads me to believe downside risk is limited.

Opinion: I was quite angry that the company bought out my turnaround pick, Cascadian Therapeutics. After interviews with management and substantial due diligence I was convinced it would head much higher- however, I´ve got to give management at Seattle Genetics credit for the savvy strategic move and believe that tucatinib will be a significant value driver going forward. While the stock has been weak lately, continued label expansion for ADCETRIS and smart collaborations such as the recent one with Pieris Pharmaceuticals convince me that this Core biotech idea will continue to perform as they go it solo or eventually get acquired.

#3: Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) @ 8.86% of portfolio

ALXN data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: Soliris is their primary source of revenue but management is wisely taking steps to diversify their drug portfolio as seen with the recent acquisition of Wilson Therapeutics- positive phase 3 data (and trends in superiority across all endpoints) for ALXN1210 also bodes well considering it is supposed to replace Soliris and extend IP into the late 2020's.

Opinion: The stock has behaved weakly after the Brazilian Attorney General's Office court decision paved the way for a biosimilar version of Soliris, but it is important to keep in mind that Brazilian sales are not a significant factor in the story (and a generic version won´t likely come on the market for another 2 to 3 years). 2017 financial peformance was solid with over $3.5 billion in revenue (15% growth)- Strensiq and Kanuma growth continue to ramp up as well. I still don´t find the stock particularly attractive, but it does seem that they have enough going on to provide a floor to the stock price.

#4: Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) @ 7.1% of portfolio

ACAD data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: The stock is quite cheap if you believe Nuplazid will be approved for schizophrenia and dementia psychosis- Q4 sales of $43.6 million (253% increase) and full year net product sales of $124.9 million (622% increase) reveal that the launch/ramp up is going in a good direction.

Opinion: The Baker Brothers have really been feeling the pain on this one. The recent media report about deaths of patients on pimavanserin has weighed on the stock even as management contends that the narrative hasn't changed. The fact that an FDA advisory committee voted 12-2 in favor of Nuplazid´s benefit even though a key physician warned about the more than double rate of serious outcomes versus placebo certain raises questions. Questions on lack of sufficient differentiation and safety make me less optimistic on this one as well.

#5: Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) @ 5.86% of portfolio

BMRN data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: 2018 revenue guidance was better than expected (across six approved drugs), in the next couple years they should have several assets hitting critical inflection points (including updates for their hemophilia A program), the upcoming PDUFA for pegvaliase is a major catalyst and their extensive pipeline including gene therapy candidates shouldn´t be underestimated.

Opinion: Aside from Seattle Genetics, this one appears more attractive than other ideas presented above. Their increasingly diversified drug portfolio and participation in the gene therapy theme quickly gain attention, while their prior track record of executing on revenue growth and strong future prospects lead me to believe management is competently executing and will continue to do so.

Commentary on Top Weighted Positions: I'm sure a more updated performance figure would show just how badly the Baker Brothers are currently struggling considering how heavily weighted they are in their top positions and recent disappointments. That said, everyone goes through rough patches and that's part of investing. Especially in their case, we can see that portfolio turnover is very low as they take a long term view (which contrasts to several of the funds we've looked at recently). All positions above have the possibility of turning around and it will be interesting to see any changes to the fund's positions in the coming quarters (whether they double down, hold or slowly reduce exposure to certain stakes). For investors who consider themselves to have a long term time frame (including followers of the Core Biotech series), the above serves to remind us that we will all have to weather rough patches from time to time.

3 New Positions of Note:

Erytech Pharma (ERYP) @ 0.58% of portfolio

ERYP data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: An investment here is a bet on their ability to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells via their technology platform, ERYCAPS- their approach has already been validated by four forms of L-asparaginase products being marketed (2016 total sales of $400 million) and candidate eryaspase appears to have prolonged activity and fewer toxicity issues than its peers.

Opinion: Their failed study in AML appears to be a minor setback and the company has strong IP protection- it's also a net positive that management has been planning ahead with ownership of a cGMP production facility in France that should allow for the first two years marketing of lead product GRASPA in ALL (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia) in Europe. I like the additional upside that's possible with the pancreatic cancer indication, where phase 2 data showed significant extension of overall survival and median progression free survival along with raising the disease control rate. While far from a sure thing, this one appears to have favorable prospects.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) @ 0.51% of portfolio

RYTM data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: Lead clinical candidate setmelanotide has the potential to reestablish weight and appetite control in patients with rare, genetic life-threatening obesity disorders, institutional ownership is encouraging, management is highly experienced and early data encouraging.

Opinion: While the obesity sector has been a poor area to invest in the past, this situation is quite different as these are genetic disorders being addressed. Peak sales potential of $750 million or more across several indications being addressed compares favorably to the current valuation, but it is true that the updated data in patients Bardet-Biedl syndrome was inconsistent (one patient did very well and another discontinued due to lack of efficacy). With several readouts coming in the first half of the year, this could be one to keep a close eye on.

Inflarx NV (IFRX) @ 0.03% of portfolio

IFRX data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: The company is taking a unique approach to addressing life-threatening inflammatory diseases via targeting the complement system, efficacy for lead candidate IFX-1 in a phase 2a study treating Hidradenitis Suppurativa bodes well for topline results coming next year and expansion into additional indications (ANCA-associated vasculitis) could drive further upside.

Opinion: This November IPO has been a strong performer and prior to their IPO they pulled off a solid $55 million private financing (access to capital markets is a green flag). The private financing was co-led by Bain Capital Life Sciences, Cormorant Asset Management and RA Capital Management, among others. I wish I had taken more notice of this one when it went public but agree that the future looks promising, even after the recent run up in share price.

3 Noteworthy Positions to Which They Are Adding:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) @ 0.48% of portfolio

MDGL data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: The company could potentially become a NASH powerhouse, full 12 week data presented at EASL was encouraging and 36-week biopsy data in May is a very material catalyst for driving further upside and will determine whether MGL-3196 is the blockbuster treatment Wall Street believes it to be.

Opinion: The stock's recent decline appears to be a buying opportunity with data coming up. The company has a solid cash position as a result of successive raises and I believe prior data for their lead asset truly indicates it could be a gamechanger. There's also a large commercial opportunity for them to potentially target in HoFH where initial results were promising.

Argenx SE (ARGX) @ 0.52% of portfolio

ARGX data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: First-in-class FcRn antagonist ARGX-113 is a "pipeline in a product" with strong initial results from a mid-stage study in myasthenia gravis which bodes well for upcoming top-line data from the ITP study and interim data from the pemphigus vulgaris (PV) study in the second half of 2018 - follow up data for oncology asset ARGX-111 could also boost upside after promising initial results were presented at ASH.

Opinion: This one was a triple for us in ROTY that we bought prior to MG data and several readers/members still hold it even though we traded out of it - I told readers I wouldn't be surprised to see this above $100 in the near to medium term as the stock remains attractive across multiple time frames and underfollowed. In the near term they have several presentations coming up that could boost the stock price including at ASCO.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA) @ 0.33% of portfolio

IDRA data by YCharts

Possible 1 Sentence Thesis: TLR9 agonist IMO-2125's approach of activating the tumor microenvironment has shown promise in PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma patients and data from the ILLUMINATE 204 phase 2 trial of IMO-2125 could make waves at ASCO- their phase 3 study ILLUMINATE 301 is well underway and their 3GA platform could generate additional opportunities in the future.

Opinion: The Baker Brothers own a large stake here relatively speaking (18%) and the recent agreement with Pillar Partners to provide direct funding to support three investigator initiated clinical trials is a positive development. I haven't been a fan of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals so I can´t say I have a good feeling on the proposed merger (July vote coming I believe). It looks like RA Capital is opposed as well, and they make a good point on questioning the ¨strategic alignment¨ of the two companies in addition to varied risk profiles. At the same time, there are quite a few immunotherapy players in this highly competitive field and although data is intriguing Idera has a long path ahead to commercialization.

Conclusion/Final Thoughts:

As you can see, this is by no means a comprehensive piece and just covers a few of the fund's positions that stuck out to me or to which they were heavily adding.

I hope you found the above article useful. I look forward to reading your feedback in the comments section, including which stocks mentioned above that you own or also find attractive (along with your thesis and plan if you'd like to share with the Seeking Alpha community). Another interesting question to debate is which institutional investor we will choose next!

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account. I am in a collaborative relationship with The Biotech Forum/Bret Jensen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGEN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.