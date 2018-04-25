Should Dividend Growth'ers Back The Truck Up For Consumer Stocks?

My readers know that I've been cautious at best and downright negative at worst on the consumer non-durables space over the past several years. Paying 20+ earnings for companies struggling with both their top- and bottom-lines, despite comparatively attractive yields, hasn't been my idea of dividend or total return alpha.

So I was interested to read Ian Bezek's bullish take on the space yesterday.

As Ian pointed out, 2018 has been fairly rough, collectively speaking, for the group. While SPY is about flat for the year so far, Vanguard's Consumer Staples Index ETF (VDC) is down almost double digits in price. Take a look at that ETF's top holdings as of April 23rd below.

I've long opined that "expensive defensive" dividend stocks like the list above would probably not hold up very well if and when a reversal in risk-free yields were to occur. For better or worse, slowing growth and elevating payout ratios have created almost a bond- or utility-like aura around your Procter & Gamble's (PG) of the world since the financial crisis.

Surprisingly enough, PG today sits at about the same level it did about a decade ago. Over the same time period, the S&P 500 has almost doubled.

However, this has not been a homogeneous situation. Some smaller consumer companies, including McCormick (MKC) and Hormel (HRL), which Ian also pointed out, have performed well in excess of market return over the past decade. Unfortunately, due to their lower yields, these stocks won't generally hit the radars of most DGers that seem to typically have new-buy yield basements of 3 percent.

From a total return perspective, investors may be better off honing in on dividend payers with lower payout ratios and more disposable cash flow off which to grow. Of course, for the dividend investor who needs to realize more income now, that may not necessarily be a preferred option.

Now And Future

With their growth struggles, we're seeing somewhat of an uptick in M&A activity in the food/consumer space. Campbell's (CPB) has increased its presence in the snack food category with its recent close of Snyder's-Lance. P&G is looking to add a portfolio of OTC food and vitamin supplements to its large product arsenal. General Mills (GIS) is going vertical with its acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products (BUFF). And chocolatier Hershey (HSY) is balancing its high caloric core business with the recent acquisition of SkinnyPop snack maker Amplify.

Two restaurant chains, Fogo de Chau and Buffalo Wild Wings have also recently been taken private. Within the past week, an activist private equity firm has announced a large position in Pinnacle Foods (PF). The market is presuming that it will push for a sale.

The common theme here is generally weakness on the part of the acquirer, the acquiree, or both. I seriously doubt if General Mills' core human business were in good shape that it would have thought for one instant that going into pet food was a good idea. Keep in mind that P&G divested its IAM's pet food division just a few years ago. I guess we'll soon find out if GIS's new venture was worth the spend or not.

In any case, I don't think I see the decision to do unabandoned buying in the staples space quite as easily as Ian does. This has generally become an intensely competitive arena, with little in the way of price control and probably decreasing brand loyalty for the public entities. With the quality of generics and private labels sometimes rivaling that of household brands, buying a Kirkland product at Costco (COST) or a Cott (COT) produced beverage at a supermarket may be less of the trade-down than was once thought.

Meanwhile, we can circle back to the issue with rising risk-free yields. Should credit continue to tighten as it has over the past two years or so, the value of slow-growth durable dividends will continue to dissipate. While the 4% dividend at PG may seem attractive today, if the 10-year Treasury moves to 4% over the next several years, investors might be inclined to push the company's yield higher along with it - especially if growth traction continues to spin.

Strategy Session

Below is a copy of the stocks Ian identified as trading at 52-week lows in his article:

Philip Morris (PM)

(PM) PepsiCo (PEP)

(PEP) Procter & Gamble

Clorox (CLX)

(CLX) British American Tobacco (BTI)

(BTI) Altria Group

Hershey

Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

(KMB) General Mills

Kraft-Heinz (KHC)

(KHC) Campbell's Soup

Molson Coors (TAP)

(TAP) Colgate (CL)

To be honest with you, I do not own any one of them right now. Over the past year, I've taken hard looks at a number of them, but for a variety of reasons continue to sit on the sidelines. Clearly, this is a much better time to be considering most compared to times over the past few years. Still, my confidence in some type of robust growth resurgence for any of these stocks is not high.

Could you do worse than to buy Kraft Heinz (KHC) currently at a 15 multiple and 4.3% yield? Certainly. Especially given the fact that buyers were paying 40% higher prices just a year ago. However, with the company potentially looking to barely budge the top-line needle and only a little better on the bottom line over the near term, one could certainly argue that 15X might be too much to pay.

And, again, does the multiple continue to compress further should risk-free yields move higher? That's a wildcard you'd be unwise to ignore.

If I had to pick one from the list as my #1 stock to potentially allocate to, it might be PepsiCo. Not dirt cheap by any stretch of the imagination, but with better growth visibility, in my view, over the next few years than some others in the group. Its much lower payout ratio as compared to Coke (KO) leaves some room to raise the dividend in excess of growth going forward.

All in all, while I probably would not be vehemently opposed to an investor nibbling on some of these stocks, what we're looking at should not be considered an all-in opportunity in my estimation. An intensely competitive environment, slow growth, and an increasing sense (on my part) that the market may start slapping permanent, perhaps even lower utility-like multiples on the slower growth companies should give investors pause.

While I could see conservative dividend growth investors continuing to overweight the space in a portfolio, those with higher total return aspirations should probably have a much dimmer forward allocative view.

