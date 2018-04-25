A New Waze Of Investing

GPS apps help drivers get to their destination as quickly as possible, providing the efficiency and ease that consumers have come to expect from technology. But GPS apps aren’t the only way that individuals are getting more efficient. According to Rick Rieder, Global Chief Investment Officer for Fixed Income, rapid changes in technology are dramatically influencing the way we live and invest.

Transcript

Voiceover: Let's take East 52nd Street Manhattan.

Dennis Lee: That's Waze, my go-to GPS app. Waze gets me to my destination as quickly as possible, and informs me of any diversions along the way, whether it's construction, accidents, and even potholes. That's the way we expect our world to operate these days: we like efficiency and fast-moving technology. But Waze isn't the only way we're getting more efficient in our day-to-day lives. According to Rick Rieder, our Global Chief Investment Officer for Fixed Income and today's guest on The Bid, rapid changes in technology are dramatically influencing the way we live and invest. I'm your host, Dennis Lee. We hope you enjoy.

Rick, thank you so much for joining us today.

Rick Rieder: Thank you for having me.

Dennis Lee: So technology has made some pretty big changes to our everyday lives. We're seeing some revolutionary but simple efficiencies like mobile banking and mobile payments come into play, as well as entirely new and more complex speculative assets like cryptocurrencies. So set the stage for us: what is driving these changes?

Rick Rieder: So I think this is something that is unbelievably historic, and I think we're going through the greatest technology revolution of all time. And I think it has to do with data storage, the cost of data transmission, the speed at which that data can be transmitted is extraordinary and hitting every possible part of our everyday life. And I think millennials growing up and being comfortable with that technology and respecting and trusting that technology is changing the whole framework today. And I call it the Waze Economy. We're going to find the best way to get to our destination, and sharing the information flow of what is happening in front of us is going to mean we're going to get there faster and more efficiently, and advertisers are going to be able to provide us services along the way. It's all deflationary. It means that inflation doesn't accelerate that much higher. Because we are literally in a world of, I need to get an answer, I need to get to what I'm going to do quicker, and by the way, I know what the prices are of everything in the world today. It's historic, and it's faster than, I would argue - I would put it up against telephony and transport, automobile, rail, etc. This is a pretty historic point in time.

Dennis Lee: You mentioned data. A key facet to this new technological landscape is data, how we access it, consume it and use it. How is data creating efficiencies that we haven't had before?

Rick Rieder: You know, I go back to this concept of Waze and how Waze has gotten it right all along. We are getting data that we wouldn't otherwise have had, and have used it more efficiently. By the way, I think that is going to be the greatest controversy for a number of years - about who has the data, who has access to it, how is it helping, in terms of it's helping me in terms of efficiently making sure I purchase only at the best prices available in the whole world, not just down the block. It's making sure that I am doing everything that I can do without overdoing it. And whereas I think the great controversy going forward is going to be, people have my data so they can learn more about me than I would want them to know. And I think that is going to be something that is going to be fascinating to watch develop. Because these efficiencies that are being created because we can utilize data effectively has a negative to it. And the negative, I think, is going to be something that we're going to wrestle with - and regulation will wrestle with for a long time to come.

Dennis Lee: We had seen people growing accustomed to sharing their information, and it seemed as though that was on a natural trajectory. Given recent news, do you see that changing at all in the future?

Rick Rieder: I think the way a lot of services are going to be sold going forward is if you are willing to give up the data, you will pay a lower price for that service. And think about what that is. You're literally thinking about, I've got to give up some of my privacy but it's going to get me a better menu, the telephone companies and others providing you where you think about you're much more selective about who gets information. The information flow now benefits from scale, but how much do I want to be in my small part in it, and how much do I want people being introspective in terms of me personally for the benefit of what is the broader good? Ultimately, there are going to be services that develop out of it, like Waze has, or like an Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) or Google (GOOG, GOOGL), etc., that are incredibly powerful and drive a tremendous amount of commerce in the country today and in the world today and going forward.

Dennis Lee: So let's turn our attention a little bit to how this impacts markets. Last time you spoke with us on The Bid in October, inflation was still hovering at historically low levels. Your thesis at the time was that technology was causing a cost revolution changing commerce today and its distribution mechanisms. And your prediction was that we would start to see inflation trend higher, and since then, we're starting to see this come true. Do you believe the same structural factors will continue to keep a lid on inflation moving forward, or do you see some of the elements of that thesis unwinding?

Rick Rieder: Yeah. So I think some are certain to change. I think we've hit the lowest marginal cost point for a lot of industries and a lot of products. Food, apparel, transportation services, there are still some more efficiencies. I remember, over the winter, seeing where you could buy coats. Think about you could buy a coat for $8. I don't think you can get a lot lower than that when you take into account production, manufacturing, distribution, logistics, etc. So I think what's happening is you've hit the bottom price point where the marginal cost of production is pretty hard to shake out from where it is today. But there are other areas that you're seeing developing, so what has created real inflation over the last couple of years? It's in the services sector, healthcare is a big one - why are you looking at more and more mergers and acquisitions in the healthcare space, whether it's generic drugs, whether it's the delivery services, medical care generally? That's where you've had inflation. That means that's the next place where you're going to go for disruption. Education, how do we deliver educational services, which has been this non-stop accelerating at a faster pace than inflation? That can press down. So my sense is that we've had nothing but deflation in goods products for years, and services have stayed reasonably high. I think where we're going now is you can see goods start to trend a bit higher, services maybe come down a bit. But I think we're going to operate at a higher inflation level than we have. But this is not scary. When you think about it, over the last couple of years, or five years, we're going to get to two and a quarter, maybe 2.40-2.50 in core CPI. You put that up in history by the '70s, '80s, and '90s, this is nothing that the Fed would be worried about. Because you still have those deflationary impulses, it's pretty hard to get a catalyzing event to see significant inflation in them.

Dennis Lee: What is it about services that has kept prices generally higher than goods? Is it the nature of the specific industry or business? Why are services less efficient, in your mind?

Rick Rieder: So that's a tough question, but I think there's a few things. The more commoditized something is, the easier it is to functionally take away the pricing power of it. You could take a specific good and that one good is the equivalent of another. It's easy to functionally create deflation around it. Educational services, healthcare services are more personalized, more customized. Those are harder. But when you put together large entities and you take the benefit of scale, whether it's JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Berkshire (BRK.A, BRK.B), Amazon (AMZN), you talk about providing that at scale - and by the way, there is another adjunct to that that I think is really important. It's actually when we're living in a world of doing the right thing by your employees, and much of what drove some of that is that I can provide a better service to my employees, there is something that is really powerful around that. And I think that will push not just the technology side, but whether it's a populist movement, etc., I think you'll push more and more to this dynamic of, "I'm going to provide services that are lower-priced, because it's the right thing to do and it creates benefits well beyond just the cost benefits of those people that take advantage of it."

Dennis Lee: You mentioned JPMorgan and Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon and now Walmart (NYSE:WMT), perhaps, are moving into healthcare, industries typically outside their wheelhouse. How might that impact the inflation dynamic in the future?

Rick Rieder: So I think about where the system has come from and this concept of goods, and I think the tradition of what was a department store is now a whole new virtual department store. So when you think about years ago, where you could acquire all your goods at a Macy's (NYSE:M) or a Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) or what have you, and that was your department store for goods acquisition. If you think about where we are today in a virtual world where you can provide, [it] gets back to this concept of service data storage and being able to provide as much information flow as possible. The new department store is where can you provide the most efficient services? And I quite frankly think through scale, that places like JPMorgan and Amazon, Berkshire, or a Walmart, it is probably a broader network, including an ear of longevity and demographics, that how do you extend your product line to create what is a larger department store over a larger group of people? Virtually. And I think that is a pretty exciting development when you think about how we've come full circle from the technology of a traditional department store to know what is the bigger virtual department store in the world today.

Dennis Lee: Rick, you've mentioned before that disruption in investing closely follows disruption in consumption and industrial development. Do you think we're entering a new phase of investing?

Rick Rieder: Yeah, I do. I think investing, like other parts of the world, is becoming more personalized and more efficient. And you think about the growth of ETFs and indices and portfolio construction where you can take data and break apart different assets. Understand if I look at an asset and I said, "What does that asset do in my portfolio?" It's got a beta to it, it's got convexity, it's got a duration, it's got a currency risk. If I can separate all those pieces out, then I could think about what is an efficient portfolio construction. And while I'm an individual, I can think about how I want to get exposure to a certain part of the world. I can do that efficiently through an ETF today. I would argue investing has been slower than other industries to really develop technology-wise and really become more customizable, more personalized, and it's an exciting point in time. And I'll go back to this analogy that I said about the Waze Revolution and how Waze has gotten it right. If you can think about what are the obstacles or what are the risks along the way in investing. You think about what is potentially going to be in my way, or what is going to create some risk. I can separate that out, think about what assets are the most efficient relative to that, that's going to get me to where I want to go with what is a more stable return paradigm. I think investing is going to go through - is going through - what is a revolution, like other industries.

Dennis Lee: So if we extend that metaphor a little bit more, if you are an investor and you have a portfolio, you could imagine a world where you get a notification on your phone that says you should swap in this fund for another to rebalance your portfolio. Can you help paint a picture of what that might look like?

Rick Rieder: Yeah. The other thing that I think is important - and I go back to this analogy of the Waze thing - is what do I care about? I only care about what is relevant to my portfolio. There is an incredible amount of information flow that comes through. And similar to that, I don't really care about what the traffic is in California if I'm driving in New York. I don't really care if it's not going to affect my return, it's not going to affect my assets that I'm investing in, why do I need that information? But if there is something that I could get an alert on my phone about something - I have investment in this, and I'm overweight to technology, I'm overweight in this area, and how could I rebalance that efficiently, and how do I think about those opportunities - then I think the application of that is tremendous. And I think you will see much more of that, where you can dial up, not just you think about risk, but you dial up the different components of risk on your phone, and think about gosh, I want to take my beta up, or I want to take my liquidity down, up or down, or what have you - that's where I think we're going. And I think it's going to be much more fluid going forward.

Dennis Lee: Rick. Thank you so much for sharing your insights with us today, and to our listeners, we'll see you next time on The Bid.

This post originally appeared on BlackRock.