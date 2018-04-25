General Dynamics: Considerable Underappreciation For The Business

Investment Thesis

We are adding General Dynamics (GD) to our portfolio as the company is a well-positioned leader in the submarine duopoly that has impressive barriers to entry, and has the $100+ billion Columbia program in its favour (that is poised to drive strong and predictable growth well into the 2020s). General Dynamics is seeing strong demand for combat vehicles in international markets, including sales of mature products that come at attractive margins. We believe that General Dynamics’ position in submarines to be among the most secure in the defense sector based on the growth outlook as the Columbia ramps up, and the greater budget support/visibility inherent in projects of this nature. This visibility creates a solid likelihood that General Dynamics’ Marine Systems (26% of sales) should be a strong and steady growth driver over the next five years.

Prime position in Virginia Class Submarines

The key aspect to note here is that most of the US fleet of nuclear attack subs is comprised of the Los Angeles submarines, but these are approaching retirement since they entered into service between 1976 and 1996. Nuclear submarines have a limited life based on nuclear fuel supply and reactor output, thereby making it difficult to extend their lives. The firm is investing in its program to update the Virginia Class submarine as the Navy grapples with its sourcing decision.

General Dynamics to generate 80% of the revenue on the $100+ billion Columbia program

The Columbia is a nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine that it is replacing the Ohio class submarine, which entered into service in 1981 and will be retired over the next two decades. This is a critical part of the US’s nuclear triad of deterrents, and appears to be a high priority program. The original Ohio subs were designed to have a thirty-year life, though that has been extended to forty-two years (including a four-year period of refurbishment and nuclear refueling), and will therefore start to be retired in 2027. The Navy’s budget has included roughly $1 billion for RDT&E since 2012, though the first Columbia is not to be delivered until 2021. Roughly 80% of the work for the Columbia is to be done by General Dynamics with the remaining 20% completed by Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII).

General Dynamics has already been generating revenue from the Columbia program since 2012, though the first sub is not expected to be delivered until 2021. The ramp up in engineering work should drive revenue growth in 2017, 2018 and 2019, with a more meaningful sales acceleration in the beginning of the 2020s when it gets into production. The Navy’s 30-year Shipbuilding Plan calls for 44 attack submarines and 12 ballistic missile submarines through 2046, giving the General Dynamics a high level of visibility to very long-term demand.

CSRA acquisition is a positive for the company

In our view, there is a negative outlook in the market regarding the CSRA transaction. The company acquired CSRA for US$41.25 per share which was a ~32% premium over the closing price and translated into an enterprise value of ~US$9.6 billion. On a pre-synergy basis, the company paid ~17x on 2019E P/E, which is in line with GD’s own earnings multiple. The deal being all cash means the company will have to raise debt and then de-leverage the balance sheet, leading to a likely pullback in share repurchases for a number of years. CSRA is one of the largest federal IT services providers and the combination of the two businesses, in our view, creates one of the largest companies in the space. In a market where few technical differentiators exist and customers award contracts based on LPTA, scale is a strategic advantage, and should help them drive overall cost down and competitiveness up. This may of course lead to synergies in revenue, though they are difficult to quantify at this point in time. In addition to scale, GD gains expertise in next-gen IT, cloud, software development, data analytics and managed services, to help round out their overall portfolio. Acquirer stocks often underperform on M&A announcements and the decision to double down on IT Services, a defense end market that investors value less highly than products, may come across as surprising, especially in light of prior M&A commentary. Nevertheless, the deal shores up GD’s IT business and propels the company ahead.

Valuation



The company has been trading at a lower multiple compared to other defense primes. The sector – based on comparable companies including Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), Boeing (NYSE: BA), Raytheon (NYSE: RTN) and Northrop (NYSE: NOC) – trades at a 2018E P/E multiple of 22.7x. Taking an estimated midpoint of the 2018E EPS at ~US$11, we expect the share to trade in a range of US$250-US$260 in the next twelve months, an upside of ~15% from the current share price.

Conclusion

CSRA has also shown itself as a margin leader in the industry. We think this is due to the scalability of some of its tech implementations, and is likely a key reason why GD was interested in acquiring the business: all of GD’s businesses are best-in-class. We expect the stock to trend upwards given its importance in submarine defense systems and, given the current environment, expect faster-than-expected growth in defense.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.