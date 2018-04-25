Anadarko Petroleum's Colombian Ambitions

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) is actively researching for hydrocarbons off the coast of Colombia. In 2015, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation located 130-230 feet of net gas pay in the Fuerte Sur block through the Kronos-1 well. At the time, the Grand Fuerte region consisted of the offshore COL 5, Fuerte Sur, and Purple Angel exploration blocks. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation owns a 50% working interest in these blocks and is the operator of the exploratory venture, with Ecopetrol (EC) owning the other 50%. Let’s dig in.

Off the coast of Colombia

Source: Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

The Kronos well “[confirmed] the presence of a working petroleum system and validation of the geologic and seismic interpretation.” A second well, the Purple Angle-1, struck gold three miles to the north of the Kronos discovery in early 2017. That well discovered 70-110 feet of net gas pay, and highlighted the potential exploration upside this region may hold.

During the second quarter of 2017, the Gorgon-1 well located 260-350 feet of net gas pay in the adjacent Purple Angel block. The Gorgon-1 well is the one to remember.

However, due to the lack of certainty regarding the ability to commercialize these resources, Anadarko expensed its exploration investments in the Grand Fuerte area last year. Its 10-K noted:

“While evaluation of the Kronos and Gorgon discovery areas continue, all of the Company’s suspended exploratory well costs related to wells in the Grand Fuerte area were expensed in 2017 due to insufficient progress on contractual and fiscal reforms needed for deepwater gas development.”

Furthermore, Anadarko decided to withdraw from the Fuerte Norte and Fuerte Sur blocks. Going forward, the company will retain a 50% stake in the COL 5 and Purple Angel blocks, along with a 100% interest in the COL 1, COL 2, COL 6, and COL 7 blocks, which make up what is known as the Grand COL area. What matters is that in the Purple Angel and COL 5 blocks, there are known gas prospects Anadarko could capitalize on. The question comes down to, are those resources large enough to be worth developing, or in other words, are those resources economical?

During Anadarko Petroleum’s Q3 2017 conference call, management noted:

“I mentioned earlier that we'll continue to look at the opportunities we have in Colombia, which will be probably late next year or early 2019 before we drill the first well there.”

It is very likely that in the event Anadarko did restart its drilling program, it would appraise the Gorgon prospect. The Gorgon-1 well was drilled through ~7,500 feet of water, making this a deepwater prospect. Deepwater exploration and appraisal activities are expensive, and they aren’t guaranteed to find economical oil & gas resources. Companies need to be willing to spend hundreds of millions of dollars over the course of several years, with production not starting up for at least a decade after drilling on the first exploratory well commences.

Development costs for deepwater fields are relatively higher than development costs for other conventional fields, and gas finds in general tend to require a lot more upfront capital. In particular, liquefied natural gas exporting infrastructure will need to be constructed to commercialize those resources. Colombia consumes a material amount of natural gas, but the EIA noted it produced more natural gas than it consumed back in 2015.

Pipelines could be built out to export gas to Colombia’s neighbors, but there are a lot of hurdles Anadarko would have to vault if it tried to go that route, and the economics of such a plan are questionable. That’s why I expect Anadarko is hoping that the Gorgon-1 well is a harbinger of future exploration successes, and that there is enough gas in the area to support an LNG export development.

It wasn't that long ago that many market participants were worried about a coming glut in LNG that would reduce global gas prices to perennially low levels. That has turned out to not be the case, at least as things stand today. Japanese spot LNG prices have risen from $7.60 per MMBtu in March 2017 to $9.10 per MMBtu as of March 2018. Japanese spot prices are a proxy for Asian LNG prices. In Europe, LNG spot prices are trading around $7 per MMBtu.

LNG prices are usually much higher in the winter, and this past winter was no different. Global LNG spot prices shot north of $11 per MMBtu a few months ago.

What makes those spot prices important is that the type of LNG development Anadarko would want to embark on requires realizations of around $6-7 per MMBtu, depending on transportation costs. With the Panama Canal expansion project now completed, that will make Colombian LNG exports cheaper and easier.

Farther out, Anadarko is assessing what kind of upside the Grand COL region could house. The Esmeralda 3D seismic survey was completed during the third quarter of last year, and Anadarko is currently assessing that data to see if there are any prospects worth testing. Initial assessments indicate there are probably liquid hydrocarbons in the region, indicating there might be recoverable oil resources.

Final thoughts

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation had a lot of success with its offshore exploration program in Mozambique and seeks to replicate that success in Colombia. It hasn't been smooth sailing, but Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a base to build off of. Let's see how it goes.

