Shell Approves Major GoM Development

Going over the Vito Development in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A) (RDS.B) recently made some news when it decided to go ahead with the Vito Development. Interestingly enough, it wasn’t Royal Dutch Shell PLC that discovered the deepwater Vito Field. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) discovered the field in the Gulf of Mexico back in mid-2009, in Mississippi Canyon Block 984. Operatorship was later transferred over to Royal Dutch Shell PLC. Let’s dig in.

Shell takes over

Since transferring operatorship to Shell, Anadarko decided to divest its remaining stake in the venture back in 2014. Now the two remaining partners are Shell, as operator with a 63.11% stake, and Statoil (STO), the largely state-owned Norwegian energy firm that will soon get a name change (as an aside, that change will be made formal in mid-May), which owns the remaining 36.89% interest.

When originally discovered, the Vito Field was expected to house 200 million potentially recoverable barrels of oil equivalent. Appraisal programs later increased that estimate up to 300 million BOE.

The consortium has been debating on how to economically develop these resources for some time, with the final investment decision already delayed several times since 2016 (the original "deadline"). One option was to tie production back to the Appomattox Development (which is set to become operational by 2019), another deepwater project Shell is leading, but the size of the Vito Field indicated it mould require its own production infrastructure.

While not explicitly stated on its transcript or press release, it appears the Vito Field is going to be developed through a tension leg platform and eight deepwater production wells with in-well gas lift. The field is located below 4,000 feet of water (total depth is ~33,000 feet) and is situated across Mississippi Canyon Blocks 940, 941, 984, and 985. That makes it a shallower field than other more recent GoM developments, which tend to be at water depths closer to 8,000 feet.

Declining development costs touted

In the press release, Shell announced that the Vito Field’s development costs had fallen by 70% versus previous assumptions. Let’s take a look at that statement.

A total project cost wasn’t given, but it appears the venture has something in mind as management touted:

“In 2015, Shell began to redesign the Vito project, reducing cost estimates by more than 70% from the original concept. Vito’s cost savings are due to the simplified design, in addition to working collaboratively with vendors in a variety of areas including well design and completions, subsea, contracting, and topsides design.”

Furthermore, Shell wanted to make it clear that this project (in theory, of course) should be a very economical endeavor as the breakeven cost of supply is pegged at $35/barrel oil realizations. Investors should note oil production in the Gulf of Mexico fetches a premium to the WTI benchmark as LLS (Louisiana Light Sweet) trades at a premium to supplies based in Cushing, OK.

The consortium developing the field (at the time) ran an aggressive appraisal program from 2009 up until 2013. Due to the prohibitively high expected development costs, the venture decided to hold off developing the Vito Field because the economics didn’t make sense.

A large part of this reduction was probably made possible by widespread cost deflation in the industry over the past several years. This is due to the precipitous decline in offshore upstream investments. Rystad Energy, a well-respected research firm, notes that global offshore oil & gas investments peaked around $340 billion in 2014. By 2017, that had fallen to around $175 billion, and Rystad Energy forecasts that will drop further this year.

As demand for offshore infrastructure plummeted, which is generally provided by third-parties (for instance, production platforms and drilling rigs are made by third-parties and are sold/leased/rented to upstream ventures), those third-parties had to cut their rates to win over new contracts.

That is part of the story. The other side of Shell’s assumption rests on organic operational improvements that were spurred on by the downturn. As an example, Shell has been making better use of its helicopter rides (carrying workers to and from offshore platforms isn’t cheap), which, on top of having a smaller workforce, has saved the firm a bundle in the GoM.

Using BP plc (BP) as a guide, it appears there is some truth to Shell's bullish guidance. The BP-led consortium developing the Mad Dog Field, which is located in the Gulf of Mexico at water depths of around 4,500 feet, approved the Mad Dog 2 Development in late 2016 after delaying the project for several years.

Originally, BP saw the Mad Dog 2 Development costing around $22 billion to bring online. By the end of 2016, due to a confluence of organic improvements and third-party cost reductions, the project's expected development costs had fallen by a whopping 60% to $9 billion. As BP has been doing very well on the operational execution front as of late, with several of its recent developments coming online ahead of schedule and under budget, it has some ground to stand on.

This project is particularly comparable to the Vito Development for several reasons. The Mad Dog 2 project is expected to produce a peak 140,000 BOE/d gross via 14 production wells that will be drilled through 4,500 feet of water. The Vito Development is expected to produce a peak 100,000 BOE/d via eight production wells through 4,000 feet of water.

There are differences between these two projects, but it offers a nice place to start until we know more about the Vito Development. Investors should note those volumes will be heavily weighted towards crude, with recoverable oil being the main goal of both projects. Shell expects the Vitol Development to recover 300 million barrels of oil equivalent over its lifetime, with first-oil targeted by 2021.

Final thoughts

The Gulf of Mexico is a big part of Royal Dutch Shell PLC’s long-term upstream growth strategy. While Royal Dutch Shell PLC is shifting its global upstream production base towards gas, conventional offshore oil projects in the Gulf of Mexico are very lucrative and Royal Dutch Shell PLC has a ton of expertise in the space. Let's see how it goes.

