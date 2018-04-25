Buy Dunkin' Brands At $60 - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/24/18)

Includes: BMY, DNKN, SPR, TTWO, UNVR, WEN
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Hold on to Spirit Aerosystems.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has no growth catalyst.

Univar is going down.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, April 24.

Bullish Calls

Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR): The market is anti-defense stocks right now but it will not last long. Hold tight.

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO): The video game cohort is in turmoil due to cheaper games gaining popularity. It's a high quality stock and Cramer recommends waiting to see earnings before buying.

Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN): Cramer would be a buyer at $60. His trust holds the stock too.

The Wendy's Company (NYSE:WEN): The company tells a good story. Buy it.

Bearish Calls

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY): "Bristol-Myers has sold off so much, and yet it sells at 16 times earnings and it only yields 3%. So I would tell you I don't have a catalyst to make the thing come back other than a takeover, and I don't see one coming. Maybe it surprises you."

Univar (NYSE:UNVR): The chemical stocks are getting crushed. Let them come down.

