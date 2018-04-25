Buy Dunkin' Brands At $60 - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/24/18)

Univar is going down.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, April 24.

Bullish Calls

Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR): The market is anti-defense stocks right now but it will not last long. Hold tight.

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO): The video game cohort is in turmoil due to cheaper games gaining popularity. It's a high quality stock and Cramer recommends waiting to see earnings before buying.

Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN): Cramer would be a buyer at $60. His trust holds the stock too.

The Wendy's Company (NYSE:WEN): The company tells a good story. Buy it.

Bearish Calls

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY): "Bristol-Myers has sold off so much, and yet it sells at 16 times earnings and it only yields 3%. So I would tell you I don't have a catalyst to make the thing come back other than a takeover, and I don't see one coming. Maybe it surprises you."

Univar (NYSE:UNVR): The chemical stocks are getting crushed. Let them come down.

