Capital One: I Give My Nod Of Approval

Capital One's (NYSE:COF) 1Q18 earnings beat was massive, the largest since at least 4Q13. And even if asset balances grew only modestly and margins headed slightly lower in the quarter, I believe the results reflected more positive than negative news for the Virginia-based bank.

Revenues of $6.9 billion, representing the second-lowest YOY growth rate of the past 10 quarters, failed to reach consensus, but only by a modest $30 million. Not unlike last quarter, NIM (net interest margin) seems to have been in part to blame, having dropped sequentially once again after rising in 3Q17, while average loan balances increased YOY in the low single digits.

The margin contraction does not surprise me, however, as the interest rate spread continues to shrink (see T10Y2Y graph below). For as long as short-term rates continue to increase at a faster pace, margin is likely to remain under pressure, and the trend could very well continue for the next couple of quarters. But any top line concern related to moderating margins, in my view, should be more than fully offset by positive macro factors like continued job growth and wage increases - at least in the immediate term.

(Source: St. Louis Fed)

On the cost side, trends appear to be favorable both on the credit and non-interest sides. Possibly catching me by surprise the most this quarter was a drop in credit loss provision - not the dip itself but the magnitude, with domestic cards reaching -16% YOY. The phenomenon might make sense in the context of a loan portfolio that is starting to stabilize compared to 2016 levels, the tightening up of underwriting standards, and slower subprime growth.

And on non-interest expenses, a reduction in headcount (-3% sequentially) and continued investments in technology suggest to me that the efficiency ratio improvement (of over 200 bps sequentially) is likely to produce lasting benefits to net earnings. In my view, this should bode well for future financial results and stock sentiment.

Below is a quick summary of Capital One's results by segment.

(Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from company reports)

On the stock

To be quite honest, I have never been a COF cheerleader. I argued last quarter that the less-diversified nature of the business and the company's exposure to a potential deterioration in credit quality at a sector-wide level made this stock a tricky proposition. But this Tuesday's results have shown that my concerns may have been a bit overstated, as Capital One seems to be executing well amid what appears to be a healthy banking landscape.

COF PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Company/Ticker Forward PE Forward PEG P/Tang. Book Capital One (COF) 9.8x 0.7x 1.4x Discover (DFS) 9.5x 0.9x 2.6x Amex (AXP) 13.9x 1.4x 4.3x

I am still not buying COF, as I would rather increase my portfolio's exposure to the financial services sector, if at all, through names like Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) or JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM). But the combination of solid fundamentals and attractive valuations (see above) certainly puts COF on my radar for further consideration.

In post-market trading, COF is down 1.5% following the print. If shares kick off Wednesday's session any deeper in the red, I believe the dip could present itself as a potential bargain-hunting opportunity.

