Rounds Report: Eleven Biotherapeutics Traded Further North While The Higher FDA Budget Foretells More Approvals

Welcome to another edition of Integrated BioSci Rounds Report for April 24, 2018. As usual, we’ll elucidate notable trading analytics for the day and interesting developments. Without further ado, let’s assess the overall market performance. As follows, iShares of NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) traded down by $1.52 (-1.45%) at $103.27. Moreover, the SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands $1.61 lower at $86.45 (for -1.83% losses). It’s likely that investors were trading with extreme negative sentiment for the day. Regardless of the daily inclination, there are substantial prospects in the bioscience sector: one that delivers hope for patients while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long haul.

Figure 1: Notable BioSci movers. (Source: Morningstar).

Next up is Eleven Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:EBIO), a company focusing on the innovation and commercialization of the novel molecules, Targeted Protein Therapeutics (“TPTs”). Following the strong momentum from yesterday, the stock added another $0.13 to close the session at $2.22 (for over 6% profits).

TPT is a fusion drug - having an antibody linked to a (cytotoxic) protein payload. Designed for the localized cancer destruction, the antibody helps to zone in on specific cancer cells while the cytotoxic protein is used to kill rogue tumors. Notably, TPT can be employed as either a promising single drug or in combinations with other immuno-oncology agents such as checkpoint inhibitors.

Back on Sept. 2017, Elevent commenced a trial at the US National Cancer Institute (“NCI”) - to assessing Vicinium combo with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)’s immune checkpoint inhibitor, Imfinzi for high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (“NMIBC”). If the data will turn out robust as we prognosticated, the company can become a target of acquisition by AstraZeneca.

In addition, the VISTA trial studying Vicinium (a protein coupled with antibody to attack EpCAM positive tumors) designed as a potential treatment of NMIBC will report the topline results in several months. There is a favorable chance that this clinical binary to post positive outcomes to catapult the shares over 80%. However, there is also the risk that the shares can tumble by similar the magnitude.

On April 24, 2018, the FDA announced the remarks from the FDA Commissioner (Dr. Scott Gottlieb) as prepared for testimony before a U.S. Senate Committee on the appropriations on FDA’s Fiscal 2019 budget. Interestingly, the tireless due diligence from the FDA and the support from Congress made 2017 the most successful year in the agency’s history. A record number of innovative and generics drugs as well as medical devices were made available to patients in the said year.

Overall, the budget requests $5.8B in total resources for FDA, which includes an increase of $473 million in budget authority and $190 million in user fees. The spending is well justified, as the agency has been delivering unprecedented results. And, it is proper that more resources need to be devoted to the FDA to foster the increasing due diligence. Asides from the expedited therapeutic approvals, Dr. Gottlieb seeks to improve the generic labeling and safety surveillance. Commenting on the improvement for generics utilization and quality, the Chief remarked,

We believe a structured application, which allows key sections of the generic drug file to be captured in a structured template, will speed the review of the application and cut down on the number of review cycles that applications must undergo, thereby reducing generic drug development timelines. The second component of this initiative is aimed at promoting the more widespread use of existing generic drugs, by looking for ways to keep generic drug labels up-to-date with the latest information about each medicine’s safety and benefits.

In all, we remain optimistic in the prospects of the bioscience market. Despite a temporary depreciation, there is much-unlocked value. And, the sector will reward investors over time. For the day, Eleven Biotherapeutics made our list. It’s not far from the truth that its trading momentum will continue into the clinical binary. That aside, the increased resources to the FDA is much needed to foster innovation that, in and of itself, delivers hopes to countless Americans. Moreover, it will increasingly rewards supporters of such companies. Ultimately, the said policy tailwind will translate into more approvals to boost further values in bioscience stocks.

In all, we remain optimistic in the prospects of the bioscience market. Despite a temporary depreciation, there is much-unlocked value. And, the sector will reward investors over time. For the day, Eleven Biotherapeutics made our list. It's not far from the truth that its trading momentum will continue into the clinical binary. That aside, the increased resources to the FDA is much needed to foster innovation that, in and of itself, delivers hopes to countless Americans. Moreover, it will increasingly rewards supporters of such companies. Ultimately, the said policy tailwind will translate into more approvals to boost further values in bioscience stocks.

