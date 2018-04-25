AbbVie: Protection Kicks In

We also discuss the merits of hedged ABBV longs waiting until close to expiration to exit their position.

In our top names portfolio posted then, we included an optimal collar hedge for ABBV. Here we show how that has ameliorated the drop in the stock.

Not all of our top names do well. So far, ABBV is one that hasn't. It's down 21.5% since it was one of our top 10 names on February 22nd.

AbbVie: Not All Of Our Picks Are Winners

AbbVie (ABBV) was one of Portfolio Armor's top ten names on February 22nd, when I presented it to Bulletproof Investing subscribers along with the other top names as of then. Since then, it's down 21.5%.

My approach assumes some names will do poorly though, and so my portfolios hedge each position. Here, I'll show how the hedge I included for ABBV has limited the drawdown suffered by hedged investors so far. First, a quick note about how my system's top names have done on average.

AbbVie-Sized Slides Have Been An Exception

On average, Portfolio Armor's top names tend to outperform the market, as you can see in the table below, which includes the 6-month performance for each cohort since June 8th for which we have six months of data (each starting date links to an interactive chart showing the top names as of then).

That table is updated every week here; on August 22nd, you'll be able to see the final performance for the February 22nd cohort that included AbbVie. On August 22nd, you'll also be able to see the final performance for the February 22nd top names portfolio that included AbbVie (on this page; it will be in the "Portfolios Hedged Against >9% Declines" section). Let's take a quick look at that portfolio, and then zero in on the ABBV hedge in it.

The February 22nd Top Names Portfolio

This was our top names portfolio hedged against a greater-than-9% decline on February 22nd. In addition to ABBV, it included Boeing (BA), Deckers Outdoor (DECK), Netflix (NFLX), Nvidia (NVDA), Twitter (TWTR), and United Rentals (URI) as primary securities, with Paycom Software (PAYC) absorbing cash left over from the process of rounding down dollar amounts of the primary securities to round lots.

The ABBV Hedge

On the Portfolio Armor website, each of the "+" signs in the portfolio can be clicked to show an expanded view. Here's an expanded look at the ABBV hedge from the site.

That hedge, as you can see was an optimal, or least expensive collar. To be conservative, the initial portfolio assumed you bought the put options at their ask price and sold the calls at their bid price; in other words, that you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

How The Hedge Has Reacted To ABBV's Drop

Here's an updated quote on the put leg as of Tuesday's close (via Nasdaq):

And here is an updated quote on the call leg:

How That Hedge Ameliorated ABBV's Drop

ABBV closed at $117.56 on February 22nd. A shareholder who owned 1,000 shares of it and hedged with the collar above then had $117,560 in ABBV shares plus $8,600 in puts, and if he wanted to buy-to-close his short call position, it would have cost him $1,330. So, his net position value on February 22nd was ($117,560 + $8,600) - $1,330 = $124,830.

ABBV closed at $91.36 on Tuesday, April 24th, down about 21.5% from its closing price on February 22nd. The investor's shares were worth $91,360 as of 4/24, his put options were worth $24,525, and it would have cost him $65 to buy-to-close his calls, using the midpoint of the spread in both cases. So: ($91,360 + $24,525) - $65 = $115,820. $115,820 represents a 7.2% drop from $124,830.

Slightly More Protection Than Promised

So, although ABBV had dropped by 21.5% at the time of the calculations above and the investor's hedge was designed to limit him to a loss of no more than 9%, he was actually down 7.21% on his combined net hedge plus underlying stock position by this point.

What Now?

The hedge doesn't expire until August, so hedged longs have time to see if their ABBV shares will recover. The research we conducted while backtesting the hedged portfolio method suggests investors are generally better off not exiting hedged positions early, as, more often than not, the recovery in the underlying security is greater than the options' time value lost by not exiting early. Hence, the instructions Portfolio Armor supplies with each hedged portfolio, for investors to hold each position for 6 months or until just before its hedge expires, whichever comes first.

