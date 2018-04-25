AbbVie: Protection Kicks In

Summary

Not all of our top names do well. So far, ABBV is one that hasn't. It's down 21.5% since it was one of our top 10 names on February 22nd.

In our top names portfolio posted then, we included an optimal collar hedge for ABBV. Here we show how that has ameliorated the drop in the stock.

We also discuss the merits of hedged ABBV longs waiting until close to expiration to exit their position.

AbbVie: Not All Of Our Picks Are Winners

AbbVie (ABBV) was one of Portfolio Armor's top ten names on February 22nd, when I presented it to Bulletproof Investing subscribers along with the other top names as of then. Since then, it's down 21.5%.

My approach assumes some names will do poorly though, and so my portfolios hedge each position. Here, I'll show how the hedge I included for ABBV has limited the drawdown suffered by hedged investors so far. First, a quick note about how my system's top names have done on average.

AbbVie-Sized Slides Have Been An Exception

On average, Portfolio Armor's top names tend to outperform the market, as you can see in the table below, which includes the 6-month performance for each cohort since June 8th for which we have six months of data (each starting date links to an interactive chart showing the top names as of then).

Starting Date Portfolio Armor 6-Month Performance SPY 6-Month Performance
June 8, 2017 14.49% 9.99%
June 15, 2017 19.85% 10.97%
June 22, 2017 24.46% 11.27%
June 29, 2017 18.24% 11.68%
July 6, 2017 21.03% 14.81%
July 13, 2017 28.25% 14.85%
July 20, 2017 25.04% 14.62%
July 27, 2017 33.52% 17.10%
August 3, 2017 20.72% 12.66%
August 10, 2017 13.05% 8.36%
August 17, 2017 10.71% 13.48%
August 24, 2017 15.23% 13.72%
August 31, 2017 8.42% 10.87%
September 7, 2017 12.75% 11.61%
September 14, 2017 29.19% 11.19%
September 21, 2017 22.56% 9.42%
September 28, 2017 14.30% 4.73%
October 5, 2017 11.53% 5.26%
October 12, 2017 15.46% 5.38%
October 19, 2017 20.73% 6.08%
Average 18.98% 10.90%

That table is updated every week here; on August 22nd, you'll be able to see the final performance for the February 22nd cohort that included AbbVie. On August 22nd, you'll also be able to see the final performance for the February 22nd top names portfolio that included AbbVie (on this page; it will be in the "Portfolios Hedged Against >9% Declines" section). Let's take a quick look at that portfolio, and then zero in on the ABBV hedge in it.

The February 22nd Top Names Portfolio

This was our top names portfolio hedged against a greater-than-9% decline on February 22nd. In addition to ABBV, it included Boeing (BA), Deckers Outdoor (DECK), Netflix (NFLX), Nvidia (NVDA), Twitter (TWTR), and United Rentals (URI) as primary securities, with Paycom Software (PAYC) absorbing cash left over from the process of rounding down dollar amounts of the primary securities to round lots.

The ABBV Hedge

On the Portfolio Armor website, each of the "+" signs in the portfolio can be clicked to show an expanded view. Here's an expanded look at the ABBV hedge from the site.

Image via PA

That hedge, as you can see was an optimal, or least expensive collar. To be conservative, the initial portfolio assumed you bought the put options at their ask price and sold the calls at their bid price; in other words, that you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

How The Hedge Has Reacted To ABBV's Drop

Here's an updated quote on the put leg as of Tuesday's close (via Nasdaq):

Image via Nasdaq.

And here is an updated quote on the call leg:

Image via Nasdaq.

How That Hedge Ameliorated ABBV's Drop

ABBV closed at $117.56 on February 22nd. A shareholder who owned 1,000 shares of it and hedged with the collar above then had $117,560 in ABBV shares plus $8,600 in puts, and if he wanted to buy-to-close his short call position, it would have cost him $1,330. So, his net position value on February 22nd was ($117,560 + $8,600) - $1,330 = $124,830.

ABBV closed at $91.36 on Tuesday, April 24th, down about 21.5% from its closing price on February 22nd. The investor's shares were worth $91,360 as of 4/24, his put options were worth $24,525, and it would have cost him $65 to buy-to-close his calls, using the midpoint of the spread in both cases. So: ($91,360 + $24,525) - $65 = $115,820. $115,820 represents a 7.2% drop from $124,830.

Slightly More Protection Than Promised

So, although ABBV had dropped by 21.5% at the time of the calculations above and the investor's hedge was designed to limit him to a loss of no more than 9%, he was actually down 7.21% on his combined net hedge plus underlying stock position by this point.

What Now?

The hedge doesn't expire until August, so hedged longs have time to see if their ABBV shares will recover. The research we conducted while backtesting the hedged portfolio method suggests investors are generally better off not exiting hedged positions early, as, more often than not, the recovery in the underlying security is greater than the options' time value lost by not exiting early. Hence, the instructions Portfolio Armor supplies with each hedged portfolio, for investors to hold each position for 6 months or until just before its hedge expires, whichever comes first.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.