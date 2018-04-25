Market Is Creating Bargains - Cramer's Mad Money (4/24/18)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Tuesday, April 24.

The market saw big declines on Tuesday as 30 of the S&P 500 stocks went down by 5%. "I can't escape the feeling that this was a bit of a self-inflicted wound. We had three separate companies this morning say the wrong thing and it obliterated their stocks. Frankly, I bet every one of these execs wishes they could take back their statements, but there are no do-overs in this game," said Cramer.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had their best quarter to date but the company said they will not see a repeat performance. That clobbered the stock by 6%. This led to pin action in industrial stocks. The outgoing 3M (NYSE:MMM) CEO Inge Thulin also lowered the guidance range for 2018. Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) delivered a strong quarter but failed to lift cash flow outlook which sent the stock down 5%.

On top of this, interest rates touched 3% and commodity prices are rising. All this led to investor fears. Cramer said this is good news as this has created opportunities of bargains in high quality stocks. "This breakdown was so incoherent, so random, so ferocious and so thoughtless that it's created a ton of bargains in all of the chaos. I just don't think many people feel like looking for them after today's carnage," he concluded.

The selling could continue on Wednesday and Cramer suggested waiting for the selloff to settle so investors can buy good stocks at bargain prices.

Market and the interest rates

Investors' fear can be felt in the index declines as the treasury yields touched 3%. "Given how many people on Wall Street take their cue from this stuff, I think you need to be aware of these key levels in case we breach them in either direction," said Cramer. He went to the charts with the help of technician Carolyn Boroden to get a reading on where the indexes are headed.

They analyzed the charts of Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500 cash index. "Down a few percent from these levels both indices become a lot uglier. Up a few percent and they start looking real pretty. Weakness like this could end up, not is, being a buying opportunity," said Cramer.

Boroden said that rallies and declines tend to operate on a similar scale. In the four most recent declines for Nasdaq 100, the index fell between 850-900 points before recovering. As the index has fallen 863 points from its March peak, Cramer believes that the worst could be over. There are reasons to be cautious though. "The Nasdaq 100's recent rally from the April 2 lows put it within striking distance of not one, not two, but three important Fibonacci levels. In other words, last week's highs came right around where Boroden would expect a rally to run out of steam. Boroden says that when you see a confluence of cycles like this, you need to anticipate a possible reversal of whatever the index was doing beforehand," added Cramer. This means the index needs to hold above the February lows of 6,164, and it also has to break out above last week's highs of around 6,856.

The same theory applies to S&P 500 cash index. "From a technical perspective, the S&P is also balanced on a knife's edge. Up 3%, we're in good shape, down 4% and in we're in for world of hurt," said Cramer.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

Alphabet reported a fabulous quarter, according to Cramer, and yet the stock went down. Cramer said Alphabet is not getting the respect it deserves from investors, apart from his trust which owns the stock. Investors find it hard to value Alphabet.

The company reported 26% revenue growth and higher than expected operating income and EPS. "Google search, better than expected. YouTube, better than expected. Advertising, better than expected. The cloud business, much better than expected. The paid clicks are also up 59% year over year. Google Other Revenues, which include all the various Google apps, Google's online media store and Google's cloud platform was also up 36%. And the company is benefiting from a current tax rate of 11%, compared with 20% the same time last year," said Cramer.

Investors are worried that Alphabet is spending a lot of money. But the fact is that management had already said that their traffic acquisition costs would rise for some time as the company is expanding. "Amazon and Netflix they can get away with spending much more on their hyper-growth stocks. Growth-oriented money managers are perfectly happy with these companies spending money like drunken sailors," added Cramer.

As far as growth is concerned, the company is growing, albeit not like a hyper-growth stock. When it comes to value, the company is trading at 21 times earnings which is cheap. "Clearly they're not having trouble making the numbers," concluded Cramer.

CEO interview - Six Flags (NYSE:SIX)

The stock of Six Flags went up 5% AH on revenue growth and earnings beat. Cramer interviewed chairman, President and CEO Jim Reid-Anderson to find out what lies ahead.

Reid-Anderson said this was the best Q1 in company history following the best Q4. The company offers both growth and 5% dividend yield that has been steady.

The company has transformed their business model from selling just one-day passes to keeping people with them for the long term. The growth in the membership program was 10% Y/Y. Apart from that, international expansion is contributing to the company's growth. They opened 3 new parks in China and 1 in Saudi Arabia.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN): It's in the supermarket aisle, after all, which is a tough space to be in. Cramer said he is "gun-shy".

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK): Their quarter was not good. Cramer suggested buying stocks of companies that sell Black & Decker products instead.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD): AMD is in a battle with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). The stock could go down after earnings on the market decline, but "tomorrow could be different."

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up