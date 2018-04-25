Microsoft Cloud Is Firing On All Cylinders, Potentially 40% Upside

Microsoft has at least 20% upside to conservative fair value, and 44% upside to my optimistic targets.

Do not be afraid of its low 1.7% yield as dividends will grow fast backed by growing earnings.

Thesis

Microsoft (MSFT) is a company most well known for its Windows operating system and Office suite including Microsoft Word and Microsoft Powerpoint. In fact, I initially counted them out due to my increased use of rival Google Docs instead of Microsoft Word. Since Satya Nadella took the helm as CEO, the company has made a push to become a cloud company, and this has led the market to view it as a growth stock. Microsoft is a great long term hold for all dividend investors.

The Nadella Effect

The story of Microsoft could be understood through the CEOs at the helm. Bill Gates created a tech juggernaut and massive stock returns, upon which Steve Ballmer apparently did not do enough to produce more than subpar returns, and finally Satya Nadella’s pushes towards the cloud have allowed the stock to finally return to its 1999 all-time highs:

(Financial Review)

How did CEO Nadella manage to bring about such dramatic change to the stock price? Hint: it has something to do with the cloud.

Business Overview

Microsoft owns so many business segments that it is hard to pinpoint one thing to define as their business model. As we look at each of their product lines, we will see that each one of their core businesses is firing on all cylinders.

Microsoft splits its business into three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing.

(All results for Q2 FY 2018)

Productivity and Business Processes

This is a segment where the move to cloud is very apparent. Office Commercial revenue grew 41%, and Office Commercial Products revenue dropped 16%. For those unaware, these encompass their entire Microsoft 365 Suite:

(Office.com)

Dynamics 365 saw a ginormous 65% increase in revenue. This includes both their CRM and ERP offerings:

(Microsoft Dynamics)

The takeaway is that people are spending less on the software product and moving towards cloud subscriptions. Investors should look to see continued increase in customers in addition to the cloud conversions.

Intelligent Cloud

The big story was Azure revenue up 98% YOY. For those unfamiliar with Azure, this enables customers to move their businesses to the cloud. According to CNBC, Amazon Web Services has 62% market share, down from 68% a year ago. Microsoft Azure has jumped from 16% to 20% and Google Cloud remains third as its share jumped from 10% to 12%. Azure is seeing strong growth in market share due to its strong product, and this segment should continue to see strong tailwinds as more and more companies move towards the cloud. 80% of the Fortune 500 is now using Microsoft Cloud. This is the business segment I am most optimistic about.

More Personal Computing

Windows OEM stands for Windows Original Equipment Manufacturer and is sold to PC companies which build their computers on top of it sell it to others. Growth in this segment is much slower, growing only 4%. I do not anticipate any catalyst to change this trend of slower growth. That said, as Azure and Office continue to grow, I do anticipate this segment to become less and less important to total revenues.

We can see the revenue growth for all their main products below:

(Microsoft FY18 Q2 Press Release)

We can also see the corresponding margins below:

(Microsoft FY18 Q2 Press Release)

As we can see, as more and more of the business diversifies away from More Personal Computing, the associated margins increase dramatically from ~23% to ~33% (not to mention the revenues also become more recurring). With Commercial Cloud revenue at $5.3 billion representing over 18% of total quarterly revenues and rapidly rising, I am confident earnings per share growth will continue to grow aggressively for the long future.

Balance Sheet

As of year end 2017 Microsoft had $142.8 billion in cash and marketable securities. While they also had $73.3 billion in debt, I do not anticipate them paying off a significant portion of this debt as due to their normal leverage, they can simply refinance the loans to a later maturity date. With a fixed charge coverage of 11, they have a very strong financial position.

Shareholder Cash Return

The company has been an aggressive buyer of its own stock, purchasing $38.2 billion worth of stock the past three years and $10.3 billion last year alone. This represents about 6.7% of shares outstanding being repurchased since 2015.

The company has grown its dividend aggressively for the past 14 years:



(Chart by Author, data from Dividend.com)

At recent prices, this trades at a 1.7% yield. While this is low, it should be raised aggressively for more than the next decade due to aggressively rising earnings per share.

Valuation

Microsoft trades 24 times consensus forward earnings. Adjusting for cash, they sell for 19 times forward earnings. While I initially had my doubts due to thinking that they were tied to the success of their Microsoft Office suites, after seeing the strong momentum at their cloud offerings, I do believe that this multiple is too cheap. A more reasonable valuation is 25 times adjusted forward earnings for a price of $111 per share, or 20% upside. I also would not be surprised to see this trade at 30 times adjust forward earnings for a price of $134 per share or 44% upside.

Conclusion

While many may confuse Microsoft to be tied down to its Windows operating system, in reality they are making a significant push towards the cloud which would both increase pricing power and consistency of revenues. The recent tech selloff has created an attractive buy point for this top tier tech giant. This is a stock to drip, drip, drip.

