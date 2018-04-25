Illogical Pricing In Convertible CEFs (Part 2)

Author's note: Data from the article are current as of March 7, 2018.

In Part 1 of this series (Illogical Pricing In Convertible CEFs), we gave an introduction to convertible bonds and convertible bonds CEFs. We also discussed how two convertible bond CEFs, the Bancroft Fund (BCV) and the Ellsworth Growth and Income (ECF) appeared undervalued compared to two other convertible bond CEFs in CEFConnect's database, Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund (AVK) and Advent Claymore Convertible Securities & Income Fund II (AGC).

Let's now widen the net to include multi-sector funds in CEFConnect's database that have the world "convertible" in their names. This increases the pool of candidates from 4 to 11 funds.



Ticker Fund Yield Discount z-score Leverage Baseline expense Coverage (BCV) Bancroft Fund 4.66% -14.13% -3.3 19.63% 1.30% 25% (ECF) Ellsworth Growth and Income 4.85% -12.78% -1.6 18.00% 1.04% 13% (AVK) Advent Claymore Conv & Income 9.06% -10.50% -1.3 39.07% 1.14% 49% (AGC) Advent Claymore Cnvt Secs&Inc 9.74% -10.37% -1.3 40.91% 2.09% 38% (CCD) Calamos Dynamic Conv & Income 10.08% -5.11% -1.6 28.14% 1.51% 41% (CHI) Calamos Convertible Opps & Inc 10.24% -0.45% -0.7 28.12% 1.24% 48% (CHY) Calamos Convertible & High 10.26% -0.85% -0.4 28.30% 1.24% 49% (ACV) AllianzGI Divers Inc & Convert 9.21% -6.37% -0.9 31.33% 1.70% 14% (CBH) AllianzGI Conv & Inc 2024 Trg 5.94% -5.29% 0 27.99% 1.29% 23% (NCV) AGIC Convertible & Income 11.21% 6.91% 1.1 37.91% 1.32% 88% (NCZ) AGIC Convertible & Income II 11.17% 5.64% 1.5 38.23% 1.37% 89%

Taking a look a this set of CEFs, there are only two funds that are trading at a premium, NCV and NCZ. Those two are also the only two CEFs trading with a positive z-score. Considering that some of the other funds in the category are trading at double-digit discounts, are the premia of NCV and NCZ justified?

Over a 1-year time period, NCV and NCZ are towards the bottom of the pack in terms of NAV total return, even though their leverage is among the highest of the funds.

NCV and NCZ are again towards the bottom in terms of 3-year annualized NAV return.

NCV and NCZ also fall in the bottom half of the peer group over 5 years.

Only among a 10-year time frame does NCV appear in the top half of the peer group.

Here's the 5-year price total returns of the 8 convertible/hybrid CEFs for which 5-year data are available. Note that NCV and NCZ appear 5th and 7th in this list.

When we look at NAV change (stripping out the effect of distributions), NCV and NCZ have done the worst. This is also partly a consequence of the fact that NCV and NCZ yield the highest out of the peer group, as 11.21% and 11.17% respectively.



Of course, don't forget that NCV and NCZ aren't pure convertibles funds so they might be expected to lag a convertible-focused CEF like BCV and ECF given the strong performance of the U.S. stock markets (and hence, convertibles) recently. NCV and NCZ both have 40-41% of their portfolio in high-yield bonds.



But let's think about that last sentence for a second. As a class, high-yield CEFs are trading with an average discount of -7.47% and an average 1-year z-score of -1.30. And we just saw that convertible-focused CEFs like BCV and ECF were trading at discounts exceeding -10%.

So if both high-yield funds and convertible-focused funds are trading at wide discounts, why should we expect funds that are hybrids of high-yield and convertibles (i.e., NCV and NCZ) be trading at premiums?



It's not like NCV and NCZ (despite their convertibles exposure) are particularly good vs. vanilla high-yield funds either, using Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) and BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT) for comparisons.

All in all, I don't think NCV and NCZ deserve their current premiums of 6.91% and 5.64% respectively. The rather surprising (or not so surprising, given the "insanity of CEF investors" (Doug Albo)) thing is that NCV and NCZ have often traded at premiums in the past, with 5-year average premia of 2.55% and 3.89% respectively. Why? I guess it's because of their high yields of 11.21% and 11.17% respectively, which as I mentioned above are the highest of their peer group.



But as CEF investors, we should remember that we shouldn't just look at the yield! The data above shows that NCZ and NCV have actually been quite poor performers compared to the peer group. Moreover, with both high-yield CEFs and convertibles-focused CEFs trading at wide discounts, I don't see why a fund that is essentially a mixture of those two asset classes should be trading at a premium. Additionally, remember that whenever a fund that is trading at a premium makes a distribution, investors will lose alpha (estimated to be over -0.5% per year for NCV and NCZ). Finally, trading at a premium opens the possibility of capital losses if NCV and NCZ cut their distributions.

Note that I have not spent much time discussing distribution coverage in this article. This is because convertible bonds are partly a total return play, and so the actual earnings from the coupon payments may not be representative of these funds' return capability. As a consequence, all of the funds in the peer group have less than 100% coverage, as well as negative UNII, but this doesn't necessarily suggest that a distribution cut is imminent.

Summary

BCV and ECF appear undervalued given their strong historical performance and high equity-like exposure (considering that equity CEFs are currently trading at a narrower discounts than fixed income CEFs). BCV and ECF appear attractive for anyone wishing to initiate or add to convertible bond exposure. One risk for these two funds are their relatively low volume. BCV is a $131 million fund with an average daily volume of 13k shares, while ECF has $134 million in AUM and an average volume of 29k shares.



NCV and NCZ appear overvalued given their poor historical performance and high-yield bond exposure (considering that high-yield CEFs are currently trading at wide discounts and low z-scores). NCV and NCZ are possible sell candidates. More adventurous traders may consider a pairs trade that shorts NCV and NCZ and pairs it with long positions with other CEFs (a 50:50 mixture of BCV and HYT might work). NCV and NCZ have 50,000 and 85,000 shares available to short according to iBorrowDesk, with borrow rates of 5% and 3.9% respectively.



Finally, please remember my fellow CEF investors: just don't look at the yield!

April 21, 2018 update: Since this article was first disclosed to members, NCV and NCZ have returned -1.44% and -2.36% respectively, while BCV and HYT and returned -0.72% and 1.57% respectively. The average differential is 2.33% over 1.5 months, or about 19% annualized (easily covering the short fee).

However, the two overvalued funds still appear overvalued. NCV has a current premium of 7.28% per CEFConnect and a 1-year z-score of +1.1, while NCZ has a current premium of +4.94% and a z-score of +0.6. In contrast, BCV still appears undervalued with a discount of -14.09% and a z-score of -2.2, so this trade may still have some more room to run.

Addendum: I'd like to take this opportunity to comment on some reader comments in Part 1 of this article.

PB thinker asks:

Since BCV is always trading at large discounts, why not just use CWB an ETF that has similar exposure slightly better performance and lower fees?

acamus writes:

Complicating that comparison, BCV was unleveraged until 2016. Then in 2016, BCV levered up by issuing preferred stock. In contrast, CWB was unleveraged the whole time. ECF issued preferred stock more recently than BCV but was unleveraged for most of its history. AGC and AVK have been leveraged for as long as I can remember and use a lot more than BCV and ECF.

The chart below shows that since inception of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) in April 2009, BCV has slightly outperformed CWB on a total return basis. However, we can see that the two funds tracked each other closely until 2016, when BCV started to outrun CWB. As acamus writes above, this could be due to BCV increasing its leverage in 2016 allowing it to benefit more in rising markets. Moreover, in response to PB thinker's original question, buying a CEF at a wide discount is always better than buying a CEF at a narrow discount, all other things being equal. This is because (1) there is the opportunity to capture capital gains when/if the discount narrows, (2) the market yield gets boosted above the NAV yield due to the discount, and (3) each time a CEF at a deep discount makes a distribution, an investor gains alpha. This is why we have chosen to invest in BCV in our Tactical Income portfolio in the members section.

Sanya Roberts asks:

How does rising rate affect convertible bonds?

According to this Invesco brochure, over the past 18 years, convertibles have outperformed US government bonds when interest rates rose by at least 120 bps. Moreover, convertibles even outperformed the S&P 500 Index in three of those eight periods.

