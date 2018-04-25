MannKind Gets Some Positive FDA News Regarding Afrezza

MannKind (MNKD) got some incrementally positive news today with the release of REMS restrictions on Afrezza. The FDA notified MannKind that REMS were no longer required. REMS stands for Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy. Essentially, REMS are a way to ensure that a drug is being used safely and that appropriate parties are aware of the risks associated with a drug.

"We have determined that the communication plan is no longer necessary as an element of the REMS to ensure the benefits of Afrezza (insulin human) inhalation powder outweigh its risks because the communication plan has been completed and the most recent assessment demonstrated that the communication plan has met its goals. No further assessments are necessary to assess the current communication plan. Therefore, because the communication plan is no longer necessary to ensure the benefits of the drug outweigh the risks, a REMS is no longer required for Afrezza (insulin human) inhalation powder."

The REMS program for Afrezza can be seen on the Afrezza Rems Website. I would imagine that the company will lock off this section in the near future because the FDA has deemed it unnecessary. Because that link may go down at any time, I am providing the information below:

What is the AFREZZA REMS? A REMS (Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy) is a program required by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to manage known or potential serious risks associated with a drug product. The purpose of the AFREZZA REMS is to inform healthcare providers about the following risks of AFREZZA: Risk of acute bronchospasm in patients with chronic lung disease

Contraindicated in patients with chronic lung disease such as asthma or COPD

Need to evaluate all patients for lung disease before starting AFREZZA Before initiating AFREZZA, perform a detailed medical history

physical examination, and

spirometry (FEV 1 ) A non-promotional factsheet, reviewed by the FDA, with more detailed safety information on these risks is available in the box to the right. You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to MannKind Corporation at 1-877-323-8505 or FDA at (1-800-FDA-1088) or www.fda.gov/medwatch You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to MannKind Corporation at 1-877-323-8505 or FDA at (1-800-FDA-1088) or MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program

The REMS program included fact sheet for providers and a letter to providers.

The bulk of the REMS is also the information included in the Black Box warning on the Afrezza label. While I have already seen some speculation that this letter could remove the black box, I am not yet convinced that this will be the result, as it would require a lot of action on the part of MannKind. The label is different than the REMS program. That being said, it could present a possible (not probable) stance that the black box is no longer needed. That argument would need to be proven with a lot of data. I have also seen speculation that this could remove the spirometry requirement. As with the black box, I am not sure that this would easily go away either. The data from clinical trials shows clear decreased lung function which the FDA would likely still want to see as something monitored.

So What Does This Mean To Investors?

This is an incremental positive. If MannKind issues a press release, it will be positive enough to cause a spike in the stock price. This presents a near term trading opportunity. The immediate spike, unless followed up by other news, will wear off, and the equity will return to a normalized trading pattern in relatively short period of time. That trading opportunity exists for a very short window, and assumes that MannKind does issue a press release.

The longer term impacts are what I find interesting.

Removal of REMS provides some value to the Technosphere platform. Technosphere is the carrier particle that encapsulates the desired drug. Technosphere combined with human insulin creates Afrezza. Technosphere combined with Treprostinil would create what we call TepT. Technosphere just cleared a hurdle on its safety profile with the release of REMS. This makes it more salable to potential partners to use the technology with other drugs. The value of Technosphere can be debated, but there is no denying that this REMS news would increase the value of the technology. Technosphere has its detractors that feel it has little value, and its supporters that feel it is very valuable. To date, only 1 deal has been struck with Receptor Life Sciences. That deal delivered very minimal upfront cash, and Receptor has yet to get very far in progressing its drug.

The sales force now has more time to talk up Afrezza attributes and will be able to spend less time discussing the warnings. If a rep gets 5 minutes with a doctor, that rep used to have to address the REMS attached to Afrezza. That requirement no longer exists. Simply stated, the reps can do more selling and less warning. It is difficult to determine what this actually means, but it is a positive nonetheless.

This could allow for future discussion about label change that could bring about some of the things that MannKind has long desired and has not yet been successful in obtaining. With the REMS discussion in the rear view mirror, MannKind could concentrate the conversation on getting a more favorable label. This could be the point where entertaining thoughts of black box removal could be floated out there to the investment world. Floating it out there and accomplishing it are worlds apart, though sometimes simply floating things is sometimes a viable strategy under the right circumstances.

This shows and demonstrates progress that can be utilized in filing of applications in other countries. Again, the value of this can be debated, but there is no denying that having no REMS is better than having REMS.

Summary

The play on this is somewhat time sensitive. If you assume that a press release will be issued, then you need to play this equity early in the session, or even in the pre-market. There is a tendency for an over-reaction on any news (good or bad). Play the run and watch the volume closely. When the volume begins to dry up, the peak is near. From a technical standpoint, there is clear sailing all the way to $2.35 and then about $2.65. Depending on how the retail investors react, this could touch either on this news. The main reason is that MannKind was getting oversold. If the company has other positive news that it can stack, it can sustain the run. If it does not, the stock will settle back down into trading on the near term fundamentals because that is what the cash on hand at this company dictates.

This was an event that was not on the radar of many, which is good for the equity. It is possible a new trading range gets created with this move, but it will rely on the positives continuing to roll out, a better script story, and getting cash concerns resolved. Enjoy the trade, and Stay Tuned!

