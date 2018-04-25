Sell Qualcomm Into Earnings

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) reports quarterly earnings Wednesday. Analysts expect revenue of $5.19 billion and EPS of $0.7. The revenue estimate implies 4% growth Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items:

Stagnant Top Line

Qualcomm has carved out an image for itself as a growth company. Revenue growth of 4% Y/Y does not connote a growth company. The company generated $6.1 billion of revenue last quarter. If it meets this quarter's expectations, then revenue could fall over 10% sequentially. That could spell disaster in the short term and create volatility for the stock. Last quarter, revenue rose 1% Y/Y. Equipment services revenue was up 14%, while licensing fees fell 27%.

Chipset shipments have been rising steadily amid stable prices. However, my concern is with licensing fees. In the past, Qualcomm has been highly profitable. Success breeds competition, and now the company's licensing fees are under attack. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), a large customer, sued the company for allegedly charging excessive licensing fees. It's never good to get into a dispute with a large client, but Qualcomm's war with Apple has been particularly ugly.

In January, the EU fined Qualcomm over $1 billion for payments to Apple to ensure Apple used only its chips. Qualcomm has about $35 billion in cash on hand, so the fine won't hurt the company that much. Key questions now are, "Will Apple drop Qualcomm's chips completely?" and "How will such a move impact the company's revenue?" We should learn more on Wednesday.

Will Qualcomm's Operating Income Margins Crater?

The rub with Qualcomm is that much like BlackBerry's (BBRY) SAF revenue, its licensing fees have huge margins. If licensing fees continue to decline, then it could cause Qualcomm's operating income margins to crater.

Last quarter, Qualcomm's EBIT was $1.8 billion, which equated to an EBIT margin of 31%. Total EBIT growth was flat sequentially but down 18% Y/Y. The company's EBIT margin of 31% was down compared to a 38% margin in the year-earlier period. The culprit was the company's licensing fees, whose margins fell to 68% from 85% in the year-earlier period.

A decline in licensing fees and margins on those fees is alarming. I expect more of the same this quarter and throughout the rest of the year; the stagnant top line growth could be driven by a decline in licensing fees. The company recently announced it was laying off 1,500 employees in an effort to save $1 billion in annual costs. This could help margins somewhat, but I still expect the slide to continue.

Conclusion

Declining revenue and falling margins sound foreboding for QCOM in the short term. I do not think the company's declining operating income justifies its 13x EBITDA multiple. QCOM is a Sell into earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.