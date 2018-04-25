Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of April 2018

Welcome to the April 2018 cobalt miner news. For some background on the cobalt miners, please check out my earlier articles:

The past month saw geopolitical issues (sanctions) affected some Russian companies, thereby impacting mostly nickel and aluminum prices. Continued dramas in the DRC also affected some cobalt companies as you can read below.

Cobalt price news

As of April 23, the cobalt spot price was US$41.50, slightly down from this time last month. The LME cobalt price is 91,000/tonne. The London Metals Exchange [LME] inventory remains low but managed a small rise this month (see graph below).

Cobalt demand and supply

Investors can read my article on Trend Investing - "My Cobalt Demand Versus Supply Model - March 2018."

Cobalt market news

On April 11, Reuters reported, "South Korea's LG Chem to set up battery material JVs with China's Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt. Under the deal, LG Chem said it would raise a total of 239.4 billion won ($224.8 million) by 2020 to set up precursor and cathode joint ventures in China. The joint ventures are expected to start producing 40,000 tonnes a year of precursors and cathodes from 2020, the South Korean battery maker said in the statement. LG Chem said it plans to use precursor and cathode materials produced from the joint ventures for its battery plants in China and Poland." You can read more here.

Note: LG Chem has also recently formed a partnership with Cobalt Blue.

Cobalt company news



China Molybdenum [HKSE:3993] [SHE:603993] (OTC:CMCLF)

On March 29, 4-traders reported China Molybdenum's annual results, with an EPS of 0.16.



Glencore [HK:805] (OTCPK:GLCNF)



On April 10, Glencore reported: "Designation of Rusal and EN+ as Specially Designated Nationals. Glencore is committed to complying with all applicable sanctions in its business and is taking all necessary measures in order to mitigate any risks to Glencore’s business as result of the designation of Rusal and EN+ as SDNs, including in respect of secondary sanctions. Mr. Glasenberg has resigned from his position as a director of Rusal. Glencore is still evaluating the position under its contracts with Rusal, but notes that these contracts are not financially material to Glencore."

Katanga Mining [TSX:KAT] (OTCPK:KATFF)



On October 23, Bloomberg reported: "Glencore says legal proceedings opened against Congo unit. Congo business flagged $3.9-billion deficiency last year. Toronto-listed Katanga Mining Co. said it has several options to remedy the deficit at Kamoto Copper Co., which operates a copper and cobalt mine in southeastern Congo, according to a statement issued on Sunday. Possible courses of action include the conversion into equity of a portion of existing debt owed by KCC to Katanga or forgiving some debt, it said."

You can also read my original article from Jan. 1, 2017, "Katanga Mining is a potential turnaround story." Followers of mine who bought back then with me at CAD 0.13 and sold when I recommended Trend Investing subscribers to reduce at CAD 2.89 have made a nice 2,123% gain in just over a year.

Sherritt International [TSX:S] (OTCPK:SHERF)



On April 24, Sherritt announced First Quarter 2018 results.



“Sherritt’s results for Q1 reflect the positive impact of improving commodity prices and our continuing efforts to strengthen our balance sheet,” said David Pathe, President and CEO of Sherritt International. “We ended the quarter with more cash on hand, less debt, and higher cash received from the Moa JV – all clear signs of progress.” Mr. Pathe added, “with production challenges at the Moa JV caused by excessive rainfall and rail transportation delays largely behind us, we are bullish about our prospects for the balance of 2018 given the favorable outlook for nickel and cobalt prices due to favorable demand trends, particularly within the electric vehicle battery market. Average-realized prices at the Moa Joint Venture (“Moa JV”) for nickel improved 26% to $7.80 per pound while average-realized prices for cobalt increased 100% to $48.47 per pound. Sherritt’s share of finished nickel production at the Moa JV was 2,854 tonnes in Q1 2018, down 26% from Q1 2017, while its share of finished cobalt was 336 tonnes, down 23% from Q1 2017. Consistent with previous disclosure, the decline in production in Q1 2018 was attributable to the reduced availability of mixed sulphides due to the highest level of rainfall at Moa’s operations in more than 20 years and rail transportation delays to the refinery in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta by the rail service provider. Subsequent to quarter end, delays with rail transportation service have largely been resolved and mixed sulphides availability has been restored to normal levels.”

Umicore SA [Brussels:UMI] (OTCPK:UMICY)



No news for the month.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (TYO:5713) (OTCPK:SMMYY)

On April 2, Sumitomo announced, "FY2018 metal production plans." Unfortunately, there was no mention of cobalt production targets.

MMC Norilsk Nickel [LSX:MNOD] [GR:NNIC] (OTCPK:NILSY)



During April, Norilsk Nickel was sold off based on US led sanctions on some Russian companies and businessmen following the chemical weapons attacks in Syria.

Investors can also read my article, "Time To Buy Norilsk Nickel Before The Nickel Boom Perhaps Starts In 2018."

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)



On April 24, Freeport-McMoRan announced, "Freeport-McMoRan reports First-Quarter March 31, 2018 results. Net income attributable to common stock totaled $692 million, $0.47 per share, for first-quarter 2018. After adjusting for net gains of $13 million, $0.01 per share, first-quarter 2018 adjusted net income attributable to common stock totaled $679 million, $0.46 per share. Consolidated sales for the year 2018 are expected to approximate 3.8 billion pounds of copper, 2.4 million ounces of gold and 95 million pounds of molybdenum." Richard C. Adkerson, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "We continue to engage in negotiations with the Indonesian government to restore long-term stability for our Grasberg operations and look forward to reaching a mutually positive resolution."



Highlands Pacific [ASX:HIG] (OTC:HLPCF)

On April 11, Highlands Pacific announced, "Frieda Feasibility Study on track." The company is also currently going through an arbitration process with their partners stating that the FS was not properly completed.

Of interest, 4-traders shows an analyst price target of AUD 0.21, representing 150% upside.

Possible mid-term producers (by ~2020)



eCobalt Solutions [TSX:ECS] (OTCQX:ECSIF)



On April 23, eCobalt announced, "eCobalt ramps up pre-construction activities at the Idaho Cobalt Project. Delivery of the water treatment plant components has commenced, and we have awarded contracts to construct the (water) plant starting in May."

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2018 - Project financing and off-take agreements

Fortune Minerals [TSX:FT] (OTCQX:FTMDF)

On April 4, Fortune announced, "Fortune Minerals reports Tlicho all-season road approval."

On April 19, Fortune announced, "Fortune Minerals provides project finance update. Fortune has engaged Hatch Ltd. ("Hatch"), P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E") and Micon International Limited ("Micon") to update the National Instrument 43-101 technical report on the NICO Project Feasibility Study prepared in 2014 based on new design developments and improvements, current capital and operating costs, commodity prices and currency exchange rates, and the economies of scale of an approximate 30% increase in the mill throughput rate. As this study nears completion, Fortune has been advancing discussions with a number of parties to participate in a complete project finance solution to fund construction of the NICO Project. The Company has entered into approximately 25 Confidentiality Agreements to date with prospective investors and has also been conducting marketing trips to meet with potential partners in North America, Asia and Europe. Discussions are continuing with automotive manufacturers, battery and trading companies, mining companies, banks, sovereign wealth funds and intermediaries. Fortune's preferred strategy is to attract one or more asset level strategic partners to contribute equity toward a conventional debt and equity project financing. Fortune expects to enter into additional confidentiality agreements before the new technical report has been completed, at which time it expects to begin negotiations with a shortlist of companies. As Fortune continues to evaluate its financing strategies, it has provided notice to Pricewaterhouse Coopers Corporate Finance Inc. that it is terminating its engagement as financial advisor effective May 18, 2018."

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Mid 2018 - Updated feasibility study capital and operating costs

2018 - Possible off-take or equity partners; project financing

RNC Minerals [TSX:RNX] (OTCQX:RNKLF)(formerly Royal Nickel Corporation)

On April 9, RNC announced, "RNC Minerals begins testwork to produce Nickel and Cobalt Sulphate for the electric vehicle market directly from Dumont nickel sulphide concentrate, without smelting and refining."

On April 10, RNC announced, "RNC Minerals - Beta Hunt - Final Results received for 2017 Drilling further high-grade gold intersections. Intersections include 15.4m @ 7.09g/t Au, 7m @ 7.78g/t Au, 4.30 @ 16.43g/t Au and 2.52m @ 39.17g/t Au."

On April 24, RNC announced, "RNC Minerals announces commencement of drilling on high-quality Haile mine-style targets on Carolina gold properties."

Investors can view the company presentations here, or my CEO Mark Selby interview on Trend Investing here.

Clean TeQ [ASX:CLQ] [TSX:CLQ] (OTCQX:CTEQF)

On April 11, Clean TeQ announced, "Quarterly Activities Report – March 2018." Highlights included:

"Successful completion of a A$150 million institutional placement to accelerate development of the Clean TeQ Sunrise Project.

Definitive Feasibility Study on track for completion in June 2018.

Mining Leases granted over Clean TeQ Sunrise Project.

Key executive appointments made to support Clean TeQ Sunrise execution and operational readiness.

Partnership agreement with Chinalco and Chongqing University for scandium alloy development.

Clean TeQ Water awarded breakthrough contract with Multotec."

Clean TeQ has 132kt contained cobalt at their Sunrise project.

Investors can also read my recent article, "Is A Scandium Boom Next - A Look At The Scandium Miners", and the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

June 2018 - DFS

Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ] (OTCQB:AMSLF)

On March 26, Australian Mines announced: "Study Manager appointed: finalising BFS of Sconi Project, initiating PFS of Flemington Project."

On April 4, Australian Mines announced: "Technical team bolstered with appointment of exploration manager Stuart Peterson."

Investors can read my recent article here, my CEO interview here, or view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

June 2018 - BFS

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTC:ARRRF)

On March 28, Ardea Resources announced, "Ardea delivers outstanding Pre-Feasibility Study for the Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt Project with significant expansion potential." Highlights include:

"1.0 Mtpa base case over an initial 25-year mine life is readily capable of expansion to reflect the orebody’s larger production potential.

95.5 % cobalt recovery and 94.5 % nickel recovery (life of mine).

Strong financials for both the base 1.0 Mtpa and 1.5 Mtpa cases.

1.0 Mtpa base case production. 5,500 tpa of cobalt sulphate (1,180 tpa contained cobalt). 41,500 tpa of nickel sulphate (9,300 tpa contained nickel). Capital cost of A$599 million including A$77 million contingency. Competitive industry C1 cash cost of US$0.42/lb nickel metal (after cobalt credits).

Strong interest from potential EPC and offtake partners.

Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) programs underway.

Upside options being assessed, including higher throughput/shorter autoclave residence time, multiple parallel trains, mineralised neutraliser optimisation, and scandium production.

Goongarrie reserve is less than 5 % of the total Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) resource, confirming the project’s potential scalability."

"We have already commenced initial DFS programs and a scoping study on an expanded 2.25 Mtpa production scenario is being evaluated... The 1.0 Mtpa base case was selected to minimise initial funding requirements given the current market capitalisation of Ardea. A larger scale project is potentially fundable with a consortium or strategic partners assisting in development of the project as the resource base at Goongarrie is large."

On April 3, Ardea announced, "Ardea announces leadership transition Brett Clark appointed to lead Ardea through feasibility and operations Matt Painter to drive advancement of gold assets."

In total, Ardea has 405kt of contained cobalt and 5.46mt of contained nickel at their KNP project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

Investors can view their latest company presentation here, and my interview with former Managing Director Dr. Matt Painter on Trend Investing here. Interesting to now read in the latest company presentation Ardea state "commence production ~2021-2022", compared to the PFS which said 2022-23. They also stated "Scoping Studies exploring the potential of an upside 2.25Mtpa throughput scenario are nearing completion – Over 8,000 tpa cobalt sulphate, over 70,000tpa nickel sulphate."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2018 - Scoping Study on a 2.25Mtpa throughput scenario.

End 2019 - DFS results - KNP cobalt project.

A comparison of Ardea Resources to peers

Source

Cobalt Blue Holdings [ASX:COB] (OTCPK:CBBHF)



On April, 20 4-traders reported, "Broken Hill Prospecting Ltd. [ASX:BPL] Thackaringa Cobalt Project JV completes Stage 1 earn-in."

In total, Cobalt Blue currently has 61kt of contained cobalt at their Thackaringa cobalt project in NSW, Australia.

Trend Investing subscribers would have been able to buy Cobalt Blue when I wrote about them back in November 2017 at AUD 0.23, making a nice 473% gain in 6 months. My interview with CEO Joe Kaderavek is on Trend Investing here, with an updated interview discussing the LG deal coming very soon.

Upcoming catalysts include:

June 2018 - PFS to be released.

June 2019 - DFS to be released.

Aeon Metals [ASX:AML](OTC:AEOMF)

Aeon Metals 100% owns their Walford Creek copper-cobalt project in Queensland, Australia. The 2012 JORC stated Indicated and Inferred Resources of 73Mt at 1.43% Cu equivalent containing: 296,000t of copper, 60,000t of cobalt, 623,000t of zinc, 626,000t of lead, 55moz of silver.

On April 24, Aeon Metals announced: "Mineralisation hit 4.6km from resource."

Investors can view a recent Bell Potter broker report here, with a price target of AUD 0.48 (~100% upside), and the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2018 - Further drilling and drill results, further upgrades to the resource.

GME Resources [ASX:GME][GR:GM9] (OTC:GMRSF)



GME Resources own the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project located adjacent to Glencore’s Murrin Nickel operations in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The NiWest Project which has a total resource (0.8% Ni cut-off): 81Mt at 1.03% Ni and 0.06% Co (~75% in M&I categories) for an estimated 830,000 tonnes of nickel metal and 52,000 tonnes of cobalt.



No significant news this month.

Investors can read the latest activities report here, or an excellent investor presentation here.

Havilah Resources [ASX:HAV] [GR:FWL]

Havilah 100% owns the Mutooroo copper-cobalt project about 60km west of Broken Hill in South Australia, with an average cobalt grade of 0.13% and 17,100 tonnes of contained cobalt in sulphide ore. They also have the nearby Kalkaroo copper-cobalt project. Havilah also have a 15% royalty on the Portia gold mine which assists their cash flow, and their soon to be developed North Portia gold project. They also have a massive iron ore project called Grants iron (within the Mutorroo area), and several other very promising exploration projects including the massive Jupiter Iron Oxide Copper Gold Target.

Havilah's Mutooroo cobalt project near to Cobalt Blue's Thackaringa project

Source

On April 17, Proactive Investors reported, "Havilah Resources transitions primary focus to copper with cobalt and gold as value-adds."

Note: Investors can learn more by reading my recent article - "The Broken Hill District May Grow To Become Australia's Premiere Cobalt Mining Center."

Note: Other neighbors to Cobalt Blue include Alloy Resources [ASX:AYR], Castillo Copper [ASX:CCZ], and Broken Hill Prospecting [ASX:BPL].

Cassini Resources [ASX:CZI] [GR:ICR] (OTC:CSSQF)



Cassini's flagship is the West Musgrave Project hosting over 1.0 million tonnes of contained nickel and 2.0 million tonnes of contained copper in Resource. The company has a buy in JV with OZ Minerals [ASX:OZL] (OTCPK:OZMLF) for West Musgrave. The company also has several other promising projects.

On April 23, Cassini announced: "West Musgrave field program underway. Activities are part of the West Musgrave Pre-Feasibility Study"

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Nzuri Copper [ASX:NZC] (OTCPK:NZRIF)

Nzuri owns 85% of the Kalongwe copper-cobalt project in the Kolwezi region of the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC]. The Kalongwe resource is a near surface oxide resource of 302,000t contained copper at an average grade of 2.72% copper, that also includes 42,000t contained Cobalt (at an average 0.62% grade). In late 2017, China’s Huayou Cobalt invested US$10 million in Nzuri Copper buying a 14.8% stake.

On April 16, Nzuri Copper released their updated Preliminary Feasibility Study. The results are in the table below including a post tax NPV10% of US$130 million, with a 1,370tpa cobalt production. CapEx is only US$53.12 million.

Source

Note: JORC Ore Reserve has increased to 7.99Mt at 2.94% Cu and 0.34% Co for 234,868t of Cu and 27,102t of Co (adding 11% Cu, 8% Co). All production targets and forecast financial outcomes for stage 1 are 100% underpinned by Ore Reserves.

Celsius Resources [ASX:CLA] [GR:FX8]



Celsius owns 100% of Opuwo Cobalt Pty Ltd., which in turn holds the right to earn up to 76% of the Opuwo Cobalt (sulphide) Project in Namibia. Mineralisation has already been intersected over a 15 km zone in the initial Celsius drilling program.

On April 16, Celsius Resources announced, "Opuwo Cobalt Project maiden JORC mineral resource." Highlights included:

"Maiden Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource of 112.4 million tonnes, grading 0.11% cobalt, 0.41% copper and 0.43% zinc, at a cut-off grade of 0.06% cobalt.

126,100 tonnes of contained cobalt significantly exceeds the Company’s expectation and its previously announced exploration target.

Mineralised zones comprising the resource are open in all directions, with excellent scope for expansion with further drilling.

The Mineral Resource will form the basis of the Project Scoping Study for Opuwo, for which key work programs are advancing well, with delivery expected late in Q2, 2018."

Cruz Cobalt [CUZ] (OTCPK:BKTPF)

On April 12, Cruz Cobalt announced, "Cruz Cobalt Corp. significantly increases landholdings in the Ontario Cobalt Camp."



First Cobalt [TSXV:FCC] (OTCQB:FTSSF)

On April 18, First Cobalt announced, "US Cobalt and First Cobalt provide transaction update."

On April 19, First Cobalt announced, "First Cobalt initiates study on refinery restart requirements."

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Bankers Cobalt [TSXV:BANC] [GR:BC2] (NDENF)



On April 7, 4-traders reported, "Bankers Cobalt Corp discovers elevated cobalt and copper in soil sampling at Kabolela South."

Investors can view the company presentations here, or my CEO Stephen Barley interview on Trend Investing here.

Australian cobalt projects listed by resource size including grade

(Source: Ardea Resources)

NB: Additional to the above, Aeon Metals has 60kt of contained cobalt at their Walford Creek project, and Australian Mines has 54.5kt of contained cobalt at their Sconi project. Cobalt Blue now has 61kt of contained cobalt.

Cobalt27 Capital Corp. [TSXV:KBLT] [GR:27O][LN:OUPZ] (OTC:CBLLF)

Cobalt27 is a listed investment company that offers unique exposure to a portfolio of cobalt assets - Cobalt metal, cobalt royalties and direct cobalt properties. Cobalt27 owns 2,982.9 tonnes of cobalt.

No significant news for the month.

Investors can read my article "Cobalt 27 Is A Unique Opportunity To Invest In The Cobalt Boom With None Of The Risks Associated With Mining."

Other juniors and miners with cobalt



I am happy to hear any news updates from commentators. Tickers of cobalt juniors I will be following include:

African Battery Metals [AIM:ABM], Artemis Resources Ltd [ASX:ARV] (OTCPK:ARTTF), Auroch [ASX:AOU] [GR:T59], Azure Minerals [ASX:AZS] (OTC:AZRMF), Barra Resources Ltd. (OTC:BRCSF) [ASX:BAR], Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX], BHP (NYSE:BHP), Berkut Minerals [ASX:BMT], Brixton Metals Corporation [TSXV:BBB](OTC:BXTMD), Canadian International Minerals [TSXV:CIN], Cassini Resources [ASX:CZI] (OTC:CSSQF), Castle Silver Resources Inc. [TSXV:CSR] (OTC:TAKRF), Cobalt Power Group [TSX:CPO], Cohiba Minerals [ASX:CHK], Conico Ltd [ASX:CNJ], Corazon Mining Ltd [ASX:CZN], Cudeco Ltd [ASX:CDU] [GR:AMR], Dragon Energy [ASX:DLE], European Cobalt Ltd. [ASX:EUC], First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF), Global Energy Metals [TSXV:GEMC] (OTC:GBLEF), GME Resources [ASX:GME] (OTC:GMRSF), Global Energy Metals [TSXV:GEMC] [GR:5GE1] (GBLEF), Hinterland Metals Inc. (OTC:HNLMF), Independence Group [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY), King's Bay Res (OTC:KBGCF) [TSXV:KBG], Latin American Resources, LiCo Energy Metals [TSXV:LIC] (OTCQB:WCTXF), M2 Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: MC) (OTCQB: OTCPK:MCCBF), MetalsTech [ASE:MTC], Metals X (ASX:MLX) (OTCPK:MLXEF), Meteoric Resources [ASX:MEI], Mincor Resources (OTCPK:MCRZF) [ASX:MCR], Northern Cobalt [ASX:N27], Pacific Rim Cobalt [BOLT:CSE], PolyMet Mining [TSXV:POM] (NYSEMKT:PLM), OreCorp [ASX:ORR], Power Americas Minerals [TSXV:PAM], Panoramic Resources (OTCPK:PANRF) [ASX:PAN], Pioneer Resources Limited [ASX:PIO], Platina Resources (OTCPK:PTNUF) [ASX:PGM], Quantum Cobalt Corp [CSE:QBOT] GR:23BA] (OTCPK:BRVVF), Regal Resources (OTC:RGARF), Riva Resources [ASX:RIR], Sienna Resources [TSXV:SIE], (OTCPK:SNNAF), US Cobalt [TSXV:USCO] (OTCQB:USCFF), and Victory Mines [ASX:VIC].

Conclusion

Cobalt spot prices fell slightly in April to USD 41.50. LME inventories rose slightly. April was a month wherein investors were harshly reminded about geopolitical risks - particularly in the DRC (Katanga Mining) and Russia (Norilsk Nickel) where both stocks took large hits. Meanwhile, juniors in safe jurisdictions with growing resources (ideally sulphide ore) are doing the best (Cobalt Blue is an example). As I had expected, 2018 will be more a stock picker's year, compared to 2017 when the tripling of the cobalt price lifted most players indiscriminately.

My highlight for the month was the Celsius Resources outstanding maiden resource at Opuwo of 126,100 tonnes of contained at a cobalt grade of 0.11%. The LG deal with China's Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt was yet another strong signal that the battery manufacturers are moving fast to secure cobalt. The Ardea Resources PFS headline numbers were strong, but due to high pricing assumptions and perhaps a delayed (2022-2023) production start, the stock was sold off heavily. Katanga Mining was also brutally sold off on news of the $3.9 billion deficiency last year within their project company Kamoto Copper Co (JV between Katanga Mining and state owned Gecamines). At least on a positive note many of the juniors in safer jurisdictions continue to make good progress. The way things are going in Russia and the DRC and with strong cobalt demand they will likely all be needed after 2021.

For those investors interested in buying the best cobalt juniors with huge potential upside, you can read my latest Trend Investing articles below.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLENCORE (LSX:GLEN), KATANGA MINING [TSX:KAT], NORSILK NICKEL (LME:MNOD), HIGHLANDS PACIFIC [ASX:HIG], AUSTRALIA MINES [ASX:AUZ], FORTUNE MINERALS [TSX:FT], RNC MINERALS [TSX:RNX] , ARDEA RESOURCES [ASX:ARL], COBALT BLUE [ASX:COB], AEON METALS [ASX:AML], GME RESOURCES [ASX:GME], CASSINI RESOURCES (ASX:CZI) , HAVILLAH RESOURCES [ASX:HAV], CONICO LTD [ASX:CNJ], CRUZ COBALT CORP [TSXV:CUZ], BANKERS COBALT [TSXV:BANC], POSEIDON NICKEL [ASX:POS], ALLOY RESOURCES (ASX:AYR), CASTILLO COPPER (ASX:CCZ).

