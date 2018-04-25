Facebook Steps Up To The Earnings Plate, Comcast Bids For Sky (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast)

Get today's Wall Street Breakfast in podcast form to listen on the go.

Today's top stories: Facebook is set to impress in its first post-Cambridge Analytica earnings report; volatility hit crude oil prices as Trump and Iran traded words over its nuclear activity; and Comcast’s bid for Sky is official.

If you are interested in listening to Wall Street Breakfast to start your day, look for us in the following places:

The podcast version will be posted by 8:30 am ET each morning. Have any feedback? Let us know below.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.