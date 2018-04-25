EOS Is Having A Huge Month; Will It Continue?

There are lots of positive price indicators showing that EOS can bounce back to its high of $20—and well beyond that.

Intro

The coin EOS-USD has moved its way up to #5 on the coinmarketcap.com list of cryptocurrencies—a site that measures coins on their “market cap” (total circulating coins times exchangeable value). This move pushed EOS passed Litecoin, a coin traded for some time on U.S. market mainstay Coinbase.com (and one of the earlier coins to have a direct trading pair with the U.S. dollar). It also pushed EOS passed Cardano, Stellar (a coin with an already announced partnership with IBM), and NEO—perhaps the most famous Chinese coin.

The EOS coin has been valued at nearly $20 per coin at the height of the crypto market’s bull run (mid-January) before dropping down to its 2018 low of about $4. That was mid/late March, and in just one month EOS has seen its price recover to well over $10, with some momentum propelling it to past $14 again.

So why the month’s bull run? We’ve seen a good recovery in crypto over the last four weeks or so; but the market as a whole has moved up 20% or so (Bitcoin itself, in that same period, has seen its price simply return back to its March 21st price of just under $9k).

We’re going to take a deep dive into what EOS is, why it’s drawn so much attention as of late, and decide whether we can say it’s overvalued at prices near $12 or not.



Coin Fundamentals

EOS was started by a team called Block One, which includes several cryptocurrency experts and industry mainstays, including Dan Larimer—the creator of BitShares. The team started EOS with the goal of bringing a decentralized platform for applications to blockchain. But not just simple, smart-contract based one-use, singular-focused applications; the goal with EOS is full-scale applications that can support autonomous and decentralized protocols and businesses. The aim here is big.

What EOS opens up is an ecosystem which developers can plug and play, similar to how the big tech “app stores” function now. EOS provides a “kit” of resources and an easy on-ramp to get into the network. As this article explains (in part 1), this eliminates both friction for developers and the revenue that app developers hand over to hosting companies.

Here’s how the team directly describes what they’re attempting to build, “The EOS.IO software introduces a new blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications. This is achieved by creating an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication, and the scheduling of applications across many of CPU cores or clusters.”

The idea is a one-stop solution to create decentralized applications (DApps), and make them high-performing. While Ethereum, and many others, are attempting the same thing, EOS is focused more on the application building than the underlying technology of something like smart contracts.

As this site points out, there are a few things which also separate EOS from the rest of the pack:

Parallel Processing: The ability to do things in parallel, faster transaction speeds and more scalability.

A Constitution: A set of rules on which everyone agrees upon, these are linked to every block mined.

Self Sufficiency and Evolution: The current model allows for a 5% inflation, this will be used to develop the network further.

One critique of the system, which is legitimate, and was echoed by Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin, is that there’s more centralization inherent in EOS’ system. My take is that, while a true point, it shouldn’t affect whether EOS can see success in being an application platform. And the centralization argument seems to be a moral one, less about the economics of a particular coin.

Holding the EOS tokens gives owner a directly proportional share of network power, as well as voting rights. EOS uses delegated proof-of-stake (DPos) to power its blockchain, so coin owners take a heightened importance in blockchain functionality. This is a positive, as the network here has built in incentives to hold the coin, as a store of a value. Coin holders become part of a network which includes delegates, or “witnesses” which, through protocol, can upkeep the legitimacy of the chain. This is what miners do in proof-of-work systems, but mining brings with it a whole slew of challenges—economic, electrical, and in who holds network authority. You can read more about EOS governance protocols here. (For an even more basic breakdown, check this out).

Moreover, the DPoS here is an innovation of the EOS coin and is credited as being invented by Larimer. It could—if executed correctly, and there’s enough tech talent here to make sure it gets there—allow for more transactions per second than Ethereum (or most coins) are currently powering. This is important. Blockchain, if it wants to reach global legitimacy, needs to be able to compete with other plateaus on how much it can process (VISA’s 2,000 transactions per seconds is often the benchmark used). The team here claims that, using DPos, they’ll be able to get to millions of transactions per second. We’ll see about this—but we won’t have to wait too much longer to see if it actually can get there.

That’s because June 2018 is a big roadmap event for EOS (and likely part of what has sparked the coin’s rise in price). June will be an officially launching for EOS where it will de-couple itself from Ethereum (as a former ERC20 token) and launch its own native tokens, on its own native chain. Some more info can be found here, but what we can say is that there is high positive speculation for this and a successful launch will fuel that further (and vice versa). If you plan to buy EOS, keep your eyes on news as June approaches (partnerships, technical updates, etc…)

For more technical info, you can read EOS’ Whitepaper v2 here.



Price Analysis

EOS is one of the more promising coins in crypto, which is reflected by its placement at the top of these coins.

Three important crypto basic fundamentals are volume, supply, and currency pairings.

On the volume side, EOS is a popular coin, exceeding $1 billion in trading volume on big pricejump days, and staying consistently above $300 million in transactions over the last month. Compare this to NEO, for instance, a popular coin in its own right, and you can see more attention focused on EOS by a significant factor. The same is true of a comparison wtih Litecoin, a coin immersed in this space for years now. Some days, EOS is out-trading Ripple, too, a coin with a market cap 4x that of EOS. This is a good sign.

On the supply side, we see positive indicators here. EOS has a circulating supply of over 800 million, with a total supply of 1 billion coins. So not many more EOS are going to be added, and there’s a cap at a billion. This all included one of the more interesting token sales out there, where the EOS team used a year-long (basically) initial sale period which comes to an end this June. You can read more about the sale and coin distribution here. But, happily, EOS won’t see a huge deluge of more coins coming in that could hamper down the market and price.

Lastly, in currency pairings, I like to look for bigger coins to establish their own base that is not reliant on Bitcoin. EOS is doing well here—with much of its top volume trading from foreign currencies (USD and KRW, for instance), rather than the direct BTC trade pairing. This can help keep EOS stable if BTC isn’t, and provides an underpinning of investors that are going directly to EOS as a blockchain investment. Looking at just today (Monday, April 23rd), we’re seeing $250 million in trading coming from USD and KRW, on some of the biggest exchanges (UpBit, Bitfinex). The trading in USDT (Tether) always makes me a bit more nervous, but that seems unavoidable right now.

With these in mind (positive indicators), we can look at some actual technical analysis—with several key factors pointing toward buy for EOS right now. Here’s a chart from April 18, but it shows positive pressure that has and can still push EOS price upward.

Risks?

The risks here run alongside much of the industry. For one, the technology is so new that it’s hard to say for certain that developers will find success building on top of it. That may take some time, and other “platforms” will be competing for developer talent to utilize it.

Second, is the economic incentives. With ICOs raising so much money, teams are incentivized to launch their own coin, often on their own chains. These coins can be EOS-based, but the extent to which they utilize the EOS chain (and thus need EOS coins) could vary.

And the biggest risk? With all coins, is legal and regulatory (at least for the moment). We’re seeing those questions surface daily, and news hasn’t been great.

On EOS, specifically, the risk is likely that Ethereum expands to encompass much of what it plans to do, especially on the mobile side. Thus far, the Ethereum team seems to be focused on implementation, its own technological hurdles, and enterprise solutions. But it could pivot to mobile, and if Ether is the first of the big tides to come ashore, it could render EOS entirely overvalued.

I just don’t see that happening. If this succeeds (this being the blockchain revolution), there will be room for EOS to easily back its value. There will be solutions to legal challenges. And there will be buyouts, in which EOS can find developers using other platforms and incentivize them to come to a larger, more built-out ecosystem like it’s own.

There’s a lot to like here and, like this author, I see EOS prices shooting back toward $20 and beyond in 2018 (and 2019), especially if we see Chinese money come in AND more expansion in user base (these are likely not exclusive). If we see a crypto (full market) recovery, it will begin with coins that have this kind of promise (eventually, trickling down toward more alternative coins). EOS is attracting a lot of attention now—what kind of trading volume will it see when Bitcoin starts to get above $10,000 again, or when Ethereum starts making front page news again.

June is the big test for this coin. And then beyond it will be seeing WHAT applications come to EOS and what kind of developer talent comes into making these viable. If devs find EOS is both easy to use and a profitable enterprise for them, we can see talent flocking and huge demand for EOS tokens to get on the network early.

Bitcoin may have come down from the stratosphere, but there’s still an abundance of opportunities in cryptocurrencies. At the Coin Agora, our focus is on altcoins - the smaller cap cryptos that have massive potential to disrupt business ecosystems. Invest with us for your chance to get in on the ground floor. Our mission is to help you find small, new and growing coins and reap rich returns. Let us help you cut through the noise and find winners - join the Coin Agora community today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EOS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.