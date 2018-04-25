Cleveland-Cliffs' Q1 Beat Confirms Bull Case

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) is a typical roller coaster stock. There is a ton of volatility and we are still stuck at 2016 levels. That said, the company has been working on restructuring its business, which is increasingly showing good results. The latest results confirmed this trend and showed that the company is back on track.

Source: Cleveland-Cliffs

Sales Are Way Down

Sales have declined from 3.1 million long tons in the first quarter of 2017 to 1.6 million long tons in the first quarter of this year. Does this matter? No, it does not matter at all. I did not even take the time to calculate the percentage of this decline. The reason is quite simple. Cleveland-Cliffs is changing the way they record sales. The new model records sales once iron ore is delivered to a client. This makes sense especially during the winter months when many canals are frozen. The second point is the closing of the company's APAC production facilities due to changing demand and a focus on the US market.

So far so good. If we look at the overview below, we see that production volume has increased 5.2%, which erases all worries one might have regarding the sales volume decline.

Source: Cleveland-Cliffs Q1/2018 Earnings Release

Cost of goods sold were 65.8% of revenues, which was way down from 82.9% in 2017.

Furthermore, the 1.6 million long tons sold in the first quarter were supported by low pellet inventories at customers and favorable shipping conditions. According to CLF, this is going to carry over to the next quarter were 5.5 million long tons are expected to be shipped. Following this stronger demand, Cliffs is increasing their full-year sales volume expectations to 20.5 million long tons.

Cash costs were in the range of $58 to $63 per long ton whereas pallet price realization came in at $105, which is a 32% YoY improvement. This improvement was mainly due to a higher HRC (hot rolled coil) price while iron ore prices were rather weak as you can see in the graph below.

If these conditions last, the company expects full year USIO revenue realization to be between $102-$107 per long ton.

Transformation Remarks

Cleveland-Cliffs' CEO Lourenco Goncalves, who began working for the company in August of 2014 (right before the commodity crash of 2015), had a few interesting remarks that perfectly capture Cliffs' recovery.

Both the company's price realization of $105 per long ton and the USIO EBITDA margin of 46% were the strongest results since the commodity peak of 2014. Moreover, the most recent investments to become the go-to iron ore provider in the Great Lakes region have massively benefited Cliffs. Especially because the company has the highest iron ore quality, shortest supply lines and high entry barriers.

Meanwhile, the company's sales contracts are mainly influenced by the (obvious) strength of the US steel market as well as China's demand for high quality iron ore.

At this point it is important to mention that Cliffs will not deliver directly to China but will benefit from a tightening supply market in the US when China starts buying scrap in the US. The go to company that delivers high quality iron ore to China is Vale (VALE) as I explained in this article.

The U.S. is the largest importer of steel in the world and any restrictions on the steel imports should lead to a stronger demand for domestic­-produced steel and improved the steel pricing. Higher steel prices have clearly benefited Cliffs from a pellet price realization standpoint given that the HRC domestic price is a metric used in our contracts. We are also seeing a worldwide scarcity of pellets. The global pellet market is a small with high barriers to enter. At the same time, demands for pellets continuous to increase even in China. Recent work stoppage at Rio Tinto­ owned IOC, a Canadian company supplying pellets to Europe is adding further tightness to the seaborne pellet markets. - Lourenco Goncalves (Q1/2018 Earnings Call)

Patience Is Key

Cliffs' recovery plans are nothing new. I have covered the company's plans and China's shift towards quality iron ore over the past (almost) 2 years. Despite these positive plans, the stock has gone nowhere while the metals and mining ETF (XME) has gained some ground.

The way I see it, is that Cliffs' work is about to pay off. The trend is up and positive results are finally hitting the company's top and bottom line. It is therefore highly likely that positivity will increasingly lift this stock up. Even though the post-earnings rally has been followed by an ugly sell-off.

The only way to trade this stock is to buy an exposure that is small enough to withstand large fluctuations without hurting your overall performance. It might take another year until this stock starts to trade at sustainable double-digit levels.

Takeaway

Cliffs reported strong financial results. The company beat both sales and earnings expectations while raising its guidance.

Moreover, investors got more information about Cliffs transformation towards sustainable profitability which revealed higher expected shipments and higher margins in 2018.

One thing is for sure, management's hard work is about to pay off which confirms the bull thesis for a long term investment in Cliffs.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF, VALE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.