Understanding The Ongoing Market Transformation

In recent months, it has become abundantly clear that we have entered a new market phase that bears little semblance to what investors had been conditioned to expect in 2017. Admittedly, ultra-low volatility was the hallmark of last year’s market action. As such, the transition toward a more volatile, with frequent two-way price spikes, environment has been very challenging for the majority of market participants, who are still trying to find an effective alternative investment strategy in order to establish the necessary realignments in the context of a highly fluid and uncertain market regime. It is, thereby, essential to identify the key characteristics of the new market paradigm and assess their durability going forward.

One of the most predictable – yet quite unnerving - consequences of the persistent spike in asset price volatility, has been the meltdown of many newly-introduced volatility ETFs, which were marketed as an instrument to maximize profit amid an exceptionally low volatility market environment. This bust can be viewed both as a reflection as well as a catalyst for the still unfolding shift in the prevailing market conditions. Markets continue to seek a new point of equilibrium, and this journey is likely to be bumpy.

On a historical basis, it is entirely normal for investors to become overwhelmed by a sense of unease and often panic when the market regime enters a process of significant transformation, such as the one we are currently experiencing. The precarious nature of the recently introduced volatility derivatives has played a critical role in the violent shift that has taken hold of traders' psychology, already leading to massive changes in terms of asset allocation. Investors are scrambling to adapt, as the fading complacency reveals the need for urgent portfolio rebalancing.

It is difficult to overstate the degree of surprise that emerged with the first volatility spike back in February, which in essence falsified the widespread market expectation of continued record highs. The extreme market confidence prior to the correction had mostly been anchored by artificially low volatility, which investors speculated would perpetuate the success of popular new trading patterns that had consistently produced significant gains accompanied by little risk throughout 2017. While asset price movements in recent weeks have provided important lessons about the importance of prudent risk management, market conditions are likely to deteriorate further until the majority of market participants finally accepts the fallacy of the notion that a new era of sustainably subdued and unfailingly uptrending markets may be upon us.

Unquestionably, the historically unprecedented level of market calm that dominated asset price movements in 2017 was so extreme that - even in the face of multiple crises that threatened to upend key underpinnings of geopolitical and financial stability - virtually all asset classes remained relatively unaffected. Even the few and minor corrections were so brief and transitory that in hindsight turned out to be buying opportunities for agile traders. This fostered a mentality that typically tends to breed significant moral hazard. The subliminal message that prevailing market dynamics conveyed was that no matter how unpredictable the global political developments the central bank-infused tsunami of liquidity would ensure price stability and consistent stock gains. Even now, several months after the Fed first halted its asset purchase program, the total assets of the world’s most systemically important central banks continue to expand.

The phenomenal stock gains of 2017 combined with record low volatility implied that investors had blissfully stopped worrying about the risk that the true moment of reckoning for markets will be triggered by the eventual and inevitable phase of actual QE unwinding. From a psychological perspective, it can be harrowing for investors who had grown accustomed to a market environment with the VIX below 10 to now have to seek safe haven and hedge their exposure through instruments that are far more expensive, with the VIX substantially higher. Yet, the hope that this is nothing but a transitory phenomenon and that volatility will soon return to the ultra-low levels of 2017 remains very much alive. This, however, reflects a very dangerous misconception that will likely aggravate the market climate and increase volatility in the months ahead, as the main factors behind recurring bouts of risk aversion will prove to be impossible to ignore.

We also have to consider the herd mentality that permeates today's money management industry, which essentially reinforces the expectation that existing trends will endure. Unsurprisingly, the prevailing complacency amid a lengthy bull market encourages high-risk trading behaviors that not only involve excessive leverage but also underestimate actual liquidity risks under the pressure of achieving progressively higher return targets to satisfy clients and outperform competitors. As such, the lower the level of market volatility, the more aggressive risk taking becomes. And the longer the low-volatility environment lasts, the greater the threat to long-term financial stability. The rush to deleverage becomes more frantic and more destabilizing when volatility rises sharply and unexpectedly, after a protracted period of artificial liquidity and mispricing of risk.

All this speaks to the importance of identifying and adapting to the ongoing shifts in macroeconomic policies and emerging trends that have been driving the ongoing market transition. It is time to accept that the period of systematic and well-coordinated central bank efforts to suppress market volatility is behind us. Consequently, investment strategies that centered or relied on unusually low volatility should be abandoned, with a focus on increasing the level of diversification. While the technical dislocations we have experienced thus far have been substantial, the road ahead remains unclear. Asset prices are at a crucial inflection point that could define the fate of this aged and under threat - but still surviving - bull market. It is, therefore, critical to hedge existing positions against a possible technical deterioration that could tip markets into a deeper and longer correction, and possibly a bear market.

It is comforting that the equity volatility spillover has so far been contained, but that should not obscure the alarming level of fluidity in the economic and geopolitical sphere. Investors should seek to recalibrate their approach and rebalance their portfolios in a way that takes into account the wide set of outcomes that could emerge from this ongoing process of broader transition. The gap between asset prices and economic fundamentals had been unsustainably wide for an unusually prolonged period. We are finally beginning to experience the convergence of market prices and underlying fundamentals; it remains to be seen how smooth this process will be.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.