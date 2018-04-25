Ford Motor Company: Was My Pessimism Too Much?

Previously, I made the argument that due to lower than expected performance in Ford Motor Company's (F) truck segment, along with a continued fall in price, the company should be avoided right now. However, I admit that this view was a case of bad judgment.

Of course, it is also very easy to make the contrarian argument that Ford now trades at a highly attractive dividend yield given the price drop and is ideal as a long-term investment assuming long-term growth.

This is all well and good, but what will be the catalyst that would propel this stock back to its former glory? As we've seen, truck sales from General Motors (NYSE:GM) have been highly competitive with Ford, and with stiff competition in the automobile industry more generally, what is this company's competitive edge?

As I pointed out in a previous article, while truck sales for Ford Motor Company are facing competition from GM in general, Ford continues to dominate in the full-size truck sales market. As a matter of fact, the F-150 series is among the most profitable vehicles on the market - with the vehicle having made a profit of $13,000 on every sale of the vehicle. Moreover, we see that for the end of 2017, sales of the Ford F-Series beat out that of GM's Chevrolet Silverado by a considerable margin, both in terms of overall sales as well as sales growth:

Source: pickuptrucks.com

Source: Ford Motor Company 4Q 2017 and Full-Year Earnings Review and 2018 Outlook

Therefore, should full-size truck sales continue a strong trajectory of growth, then it is highly possible that we could see a revival in overall profitability. Moreover, Ford is taking steps to reduce production costs on lower-margin sales such as passenger vehicles, while concurrently placing greater focus on offerings with higher margins such as the F-150. This is a solid strategy and one which I see propelling the company back to growth.

One of the reasons for my hesitance in recommending Ford as a stock was that while full-size truck sales continue to show profitability, higher production costs and difficulty in meeting sales demand could potentially derail growth. While it is true that macroeconomic pressures such as a rise in aluminium prices have placed strain on Ford, profitability also came under pressure last year as Ford incurred costs of $248 million to move production of the Ford Focus model to China.

However, this is also expected to save the company $500 million in reduced tooling costs over time, allowing Ford to focus on the more lucrative full-size truck market. While car sales accounted for roughly 50% of Ford's total revenue in the United States, that number is now down to 37%. Therefore, the decision to reduce production costs for the Focus is a good move and allows Ford to play to its strengths. Moreover, macroeconomic changes that result in higher production costs - while they may have a short-term impact - are not indicative of problems inherent within the company itself. Therefore, the long-term outlook for Ford reducing its production costs and concurrently growing profitability remains solid.

When looking at earnings more generally, we see there has been a slow but steady rise in overall EPS per share (normalized) while the P/E ratio has remained low. Therefore, Ford is very likely to be trading at a significant discount from an earnings perspective.

From a dividend standpoint, free cash flow for the company has maintained a respectable level of long-term growth over the past five years, and with Ford Motor Company currently offering a 5.43% yield, this company remains attractive for income purposes.

With that being said, Ford Motor Company does have high debt levels. For instance, if we compare both Ford and GM, we see that the former is trading at a much higher debt to equity ratio than the latter:

However, simply looking at the debt to equity ratio of Ford doesn't tell the whole story. As an excellent article from the Motley Fool reminds us, Ford has incurred high debt due to its exposure to auto loans by Ford Credit. Essentially, Ford Credit acts as an auto loan provider to potential customers, and this, in turn, increases revenue opportunities for other segments of Ford's business.

With that being said, Ford's growing long-term debt still has risk. If we take a look at the ratio of long-term debt to revenue, we see that the proportion of debt has been increasing over the past five years:

Moreover, low-rate car loans are slowly becoming a thing of the past and vehicle financing is set to get more expensive. Therefore, it is somewhat of a risky strategy for a company to be funding revenue with debt, and more conservative investors might choose to give this stock a miss for that reason.

That said, there is still good reason to believe that Ford Motor Company stands to rebound from a price standpoint. While one never wants to buy a stock that is cheap in price for that reason alone, Ford Motor Company does have the fundamentals to back it up from an earnings and free cash flow perspective - notwithstanding the company's high debt levels.

To conclude, I was overly pessimistic on the prospects of this company and rate Ford Motor Company as a buy at this time.

