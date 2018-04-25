Tesla: It Feels Like Endgame

This price target is generous, given that there is no considerable cash flow or equity to fall back on.

Tesla stock could easily fall by 50% to reprice the company at a (still overvalued) market cap of ~$25B, where it was 18 months ago.

There's a litany of new and serious issues that anyone considering an investment in Tesla need to familiarize themselves with.

Tesla stock is a risk to own right now more than it has ever been. This feels like a perfect storm brewing for Tesla.

The risk for Tesla (TSLA) long investors right now could arguably be the highest it has been since the stock started trading. Tesla's valuation is absolutely insanely aggressive, the regulatory risk is at a height which I have never seen before with the company and Elon Musk has drawn and fired the last arrow from his quiver: more incredibly lofty promises.

Except this time, it doesn't seem like the market is buying it.

And that could be a large problem for the one main asset that has held up Tesla stock of late: blind faith in Elon Musk and confidence that the company will one day make money.

The timing for Tesla investors has never been more ominous. At a time where the company stock has given Tesla a valuation of almost $50 billion, the company has yet to do anything aside from miss production targets and make promises for the future.

TSLA Market Cap data by YCharts

I think Tesla could easily reprice to levels seen in late 2016, and fall to a nearly $25B market cap, which would reprice the stock near about $140.

Ford has a market cap of about $43B and GM about $53B - a $25B cap for Tesla is extremely generous and a conservative price target, given that:

1. Ford and GM both consistently generate a profit

2. Both are valued at about 8-10 PE, standard for the sector

3. Both have a dominant position with EVs, without any of the startup hassle that Tesla is dealing with.

A $25B market cap is still extremely high for Tesla, but makes sense to me to use as a conservative point because:

1. It's a solid technical level for the stock

2. It still prices in speculation and an intangible that the Tesla brand could have/be worth

I'm really giving the benefit of the doubt to bulls here.

I also think this could happen quickly. Tesla went from a $27B market cap to an over $60B market cap in about 6 months (see above). I think loss of confidence could be a self-fulfilling prophecy that could see shares give back all of this valuation in a much quicker fashion. Ever heard the expression that stocks "take the stairs up and the elevator down"?

You could argue a bunch of technical nonsense from looking at various Tesla charts, but I'm simply basing this on fundamentals, and timing.

Because Tesla has never been profitable with any sort of consistency the only asset the company has had to hang its head on has been confidence from its investors. Let’s face it: those investing in the company now are either investing in Elon Musk's vision for the future or they are investing on the notion that the company will eventually be profitable. Nobody is buying the stock today because the company is already profitable or generating cash, simply because the company isn’t and hasn't.

Future expectations have been the one mainstay of the Tesla long case.

Despite this, analyst estimates over the last couple of years, like those of MS analyst Adam Jonas, continue to move lower and lower while the stock price stays the same and analyst estimates remain lofty. How long until we see some reversion to the mean? Here are Jonas' EPS estimates and price targets over time (h/t SA Contributor Keubiko for this data):

The point is that Tesla has gotten a little shaky here but it has, in no way, really cracked in a serious fashion yet. I think that could be coming very soon: a swift and serious repricing. As I said, the old saying that stocks "take the stairs up and the elevator down" may hold very true for Tesla going forward and it is easy to think that investors could smack the valuation of this company, easily, by 50% and still be paying too much for it.

But these are all facts that Tesla short sellers and longs have both probably heard over and over again. What is different about right now? Glad you asked. I wanted to make a list of why right now could be very different for Tesla. Why is Tesla really on the clock this time, as opposed to many times in the past that shorts have screamed "fire"? Try these reasons on for size.



1. The company is for the first time receiving negative press coverage dominantly from mainstream outlets, like for example this article that was written today by Keith Crain, the editor in chief of Automotive News. He stated "Tesla gave it a good run" like he was writing a competition induced obituary for the company and/or its valuation. He makes the point that:

"Now it would appear that not just reality but competition is catching up with the company."

My takeaway: Tesla has always relied upon positive press coverage to help it keep the market's confidence. This shift is important to note, as the company's whole valuation is based on confidence.

2. Tesla has a queue of projects lined up but are now the furthest behind in executing that they have been since they’ve been a public company. The operational crunch is nearing catastrophic, with hundreds of thousands of Model 3's needing to be produced and projects like the Model Y and semi truck already dominating headlines. The cart has gotten too far out in front of the horse this time. Musk reminds me of the famous I Love Lucy conveyor belt scene.

My takeaway: You can only hold the carrot on a string so many times before the public starts to catch on. At some point you have to produce results instead of further kicking the can down the road.

3. The company has shown no proof that it operates with the efficiency necessary to be able to address this production bottleneck quickly and effectively. It has been one uninspiring headline after another when it comes to production at the company. The most recent is that is has halted Model 3 production altogether for now.

My takeaway: In order to make point 2 work, production has to be fluid, without interrupt and effective. Tesla has yet to demonstrate that they can consistently produce vehicles.



4. The production constraints are now made even worse by both a lawsuit and several regulator investigations into workplace safety practices at the Tesla factory. At the best, these could slow down production. At the worst, they may lead to another unplanned hole in production.

My takeaway: This is yet another obstacle that stands in the way of producing effectively.



5. Elon Musk is officially out of arrows in his quiver that he can shoot at the stock price when it falls. The stock has been weak over the last two weeks despite the fact that Musk has made some grandiose promises, namely that the company will be cash flow positive and will not need to do another capital raise in 2018. I believe his feet need to be held firmly to the fire on these predictions and that if they don't materialize, regulators need to look very closely into the company and the timing and veracity of statements it has made.

My takeaway: So much of the confidence put into the company has been based on what Musk has said. To a degree, he had executed on his statements early on in company history. However, bridging the gap from R&D to commercialization is one of the hardest parts of a business this early on in its life cycle - the test is on.

6. Since then, Musk has set a 6000 car per week target for the Model 3 this summer that has wholly unimpressed the market thus far, leading me to believe the market simply just doesn't believe Elon anymore.

My takeaway: Again, Elon needs the market to believe him - when that stops happening, the long thesis disappears.

7. Elon Musk just signed on for a pay package that, despite what everyone thinks, isn't necessarily tied to profitability or cash flow. I explain that in this podcast.

My takeaway: Tesla needs Elon to stay - the company is his namesake. If Musk were to step back from his role or leave the company altogether, this could cripple confidence and, ergo, the stock price.

8. The SolarCity deal is coming under incredibly intense scrutiny. Not only was it recently reported that a judge was allowing a lawsuit to proceed against Elon Musk related to his acquisition of SolarCity, but it was also written about critically on a Harvard Law blog on Monday. The lawsuit argues that Elon was an interested party in making the acquisition and that it was done not in the best interest of Tesla shareholders. Among other things, the Harvard Law blog concluded that:

"Musk exercised control over Tesla’s board as the company’s visionary, CEO and chairman of the board. Musk had strong personal and business connections with the other directors, making a majority of them interested in the transaction. Musk and Tesla repeatedly acknowledged Musk’s influence over the company in public filings, noting that he “contributed significantly and actively” to the company by recruiting talent, contributed to product engineering and design, raised capital and public awareness of the company, and “spen[t] significant time with Tesla and [was] highly active in [Tesla’s] management.”

My takeaway: It's going to be extremely difficult to justify the acquisition of a debt bomb like SolarCity. If this Harvard Law blog is accurate, the lawsuit may have the merits to go the distance - yet another liability not easily disposed of for Tesla.

9. The company is facing what I believe to be the most serious lawsuit in its history, with a recent class action suit alleging that Elon Musk knew about production bottlenecks for the Model 3 but purposefully failed to disclose them to shareholders. In addition, some of these allegations supposedly came from Tesla's now ex-CFO, as reported on Zerohedge:

Then, after claiming in May 2017 that the company was "on track" to meet its mass production goal, it's alleged the company hadn't even finished building its production lines, clearly meaning it wasn't "on track". The lawsuit alleges that Musk knew the line was "way behind": The suit alleges that the company was building Model 3's by hand at a "pilot shop" at the same time Tesla claimed to be on track for "mass production"; it also claims that it was "evident to anyone who visited the facility" - including Elon Musk - that the line wasn't built and that "construction workers were spending most of their shifts sitting around with nothing to do"

We also read in the lawsuit that Tesla’s Gigafactory, at the time in question, was allegedly capable of producing only one battery pack per day - and that the production of one battery pack took “two shifts” to complete.

The suit alleges that the company's former CFO, Jason Wheeler - who is one of more than 50 key executives and VPs to have left the company over the last half decade or so - told Elon Musk personally that they wouldn't be able to mass produce by the end of 2017. The entire lawsuit is available at this link and some of the most interesting content was first shared by critics of the company on Twitter.

This lawsuit seems serious enough on its own, but when combined with the fact that Probes Reporter had reported last year that the company faced an SEC investigation into the Model 3, it holds even more relevance. Remember that Tesla was supposedly under an SEC investigation, which according to SA Contributor Probes Reporter, it did not disclose, back in 2016?

Based on responses to requests for records we made under the Freedom of information Act (FOIA), we have repeatedly warned of undisclosed SEC probes at Tesla (since June 2016) and SolarCity (since January 2017). The 15 pages of SEC records we have on the now-closed Tesla investigation were also acquired by us under the FOIA and are posted for free on our website. However, in its response to us as of 07 Dec 2017, the SEC also blocked access to other records on Tesla on law enforcement grounds. That gives suggestion there is at least one other unresolved SEC probe. We will appeal this response.

And recall the details of this investigation were surrounding the Model 3:

In a subpoena dated 15 Jun 2016, the SEC asked Tesla to produce documents related to the following: reservations for the Model 3, orders, production times and rates, cancellations, refunds requested, refunds processed, revisions in reservations, how deposits for the Model 3 have or will be used by Tesla, the company’s accounting treatment for deposits, and, questions related to the 18 May 2016 offering and analyst report issued by Goldman Sachs.

My takeaway: This makes the lawsuit of serious significance. Not only are the allegations something that the SEC may be able to hone back in on, but the allegations - standing on their own - are egregious sounding and, if proven through discovery, could open the door to more litigation and (again) a loss of confidence in Musk having shareholders best interest in mind.

A perfect storm is brewing. The credit markets are catching on. Bonds are down yet again today, yielding 7.19% - a coupon that screams risk:

(Source: Keubiko musings on Twitter)

Financially, the almost every major data point for the company is moving in the wrong direction. Its gross profit margin has declined, heading closer to the industry standard ~13%:

TSLA Gross Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

And as the company's revenue has ramped higher, its net loss has actually widened, which is the exact opposite of what's supposed to happen when you experience operating leverage as a company.

TSLA Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

And frankly, the company suggesting to investors that it may have some semblance of c ash flow coming up over the next few quarters just seems disingenuous, given its free cash flow profile over the last 4 years:

TSLA Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

The equity markets are always a little bit behind the bond market, but with the mainstream media turning on Tesla and Elon promising the world and the stock still falling at the same time, it looks as though there could be a major hole in confidence in both Elon Musk and Tesla. If this confidence break starts to become a self-fulfilling prophecy and things start to get worse, this could very easily be an instance where Tesla takes the elevator down after taking the stairs up.



There is literally no steady cash flow or no profit to put a foundation under the stock. In addition, there is certainly no meaningful equity that could keep a bottom on the stock as it is. I believe based on this perfect storm, Tesla could fall 50% over the next couple of months. Even at that point, many would still argue that it is overvalued.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.