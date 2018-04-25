McDonald's: Don't Be Foolish

What news has people up in arms recently?

On April 18th Andrew McElroy wrote an article about how McDonald's (MCD) is in trouble long term. This was probably one of the less alarming stories of late about McDonald's as it recognized that in the short term McDonald's at least appears to be doing okay.

It seems that there are concerns that the increasing EPS is manufactured (in large part by share buybacks), the revenues are declining, that debt is climbing at an unsustainable rate and that some metrics haven't returned to their 2013 values. But are these concerns valid?

Why setting your hair on fire over this news is unwarranted

Let's first look at revenues. Is it true that they are down from 2013 and even from 2016? Yes. But that simple answer ignores what is going on with changes to the structure of McDonald's. For some time now, McDonald's has been converting their company-owned stores into franchised-owned stores. This has a lot of benefits to McDonald's, of which one is that the company doesn't need to devote as much capital to growing or maintaining stores. The franchise owners now carry some of that burden. But this has an impact on revenues. Company-owned stores add their sales to revenues, while franchised-stores only add the rent and franchise fees they pay to revenues. On the plus side for calculating income company-owned stores contribute all of their expenses to the companies expenses, while franchised stores only contribute the expenses needed by McDonald's to handle the franchise (this is a far smaller amount).

So, while a decline in revenues is to be expected, the question is whether or not are the stores doing more or less business each year. That's easy enough to see in the 10-K.

In the table above, we can see that revenues are declining as the decrease in sales from corporate stores isn't entirely offset in the fees from the franchise stores. But if we look at total sales, we can see that the total was $81.126 million in 2013 but increased to $90.910 million in 2017. That's a $9.8 billion increase, and given that McDonald's had some struggles in the intervening time I think that is pretty good. In 2016 the average sales per store was $2.44 million. In 2014, just before the big re-franchising efforts began, average sales per store were $2.28 million. I don't see that the re-franchising effort has hurt store sales (although other factors did have a negative impact in 2015 through 2015).

This next table from the 10-K shows yet another reason for why McDonald's is getting rid of most of its company-owned stores. While revenues between company owned and franchise stores is around 55/45, the expenses are around 90/10! On the subject of whether or not McDonald's is doing well and growing its business, not that for company store sales the expenses declined faster than sales over the last 2 years. For franchise stores, the expenses increased at a slower rate than the fees increased. Both company-owned and franchise stores are becoming more profitable for McDonald's (over the last 2 years anyway). Note from the first table that since 2015 both operating income and net income have increased each year and that both of those metrics are the highest they have been in the 6 year period covered.

There is no doubt that share buybacks have resulted in growth of EPS. In 2016 the share count was reduced 9% and another 5% reduction in 2017. But net income increased 3% in 2016 and 11% in 2017. So, particularly in 2017, the growth in EPS is quite real.

Is the debt growing faster than it can be supported? I think looking at the ratio between operating income, which seems to be very close (if not identical) to EBIT and the interest expense will give an indication of how heavy the debt burden is and if it's increasing or decreasing. From the consolidated Operating Results table we can see that the interest expense was $922 million in 2017, $885 million in 2016 and $638 million in 2015. The ratio of EBIT to interest then is 10.36 in 2017, 8.75 in 2016, and 11.20 in 2015. So while the ratio improved from 2016 to 2017, it's not as good as it was in 2015. At this point it looks like the debt is on a good path and can easily be handled.

One criticism I have heard is that McDonald's has no catalyst for growth. While I don't think McDonald's needs any big initiative to goose their rate of growth, it's also not true that there are not catalysts for future growth. I think that its relatively new delivery service is a catalyst for growth. As this article points out, in the early stages McDelivery is doing well. I think the article presents a compelling argument when it points out that 65%-70% of deliveries are new sales. Each store covers its fixed costs with existing sales, so incremental sales have higher margins, which leave room to pay for delivery. The higher average check size and the fact that most delivery orders happen in the evening or late night, when there is extra capacity, are big pluses in my book. Also the demographics for those who get delivery seem to skew towards younger customers. Coupled with apps to place orders and menu changes to better appeal to younger folks, and it looks to me like McDonald's is doing a good job of addressing one of the few shortfalls the chain has had (the fact that younger consumers aren't buying their products).

At this point, McDonald's seems to be growing its earnings both total and per share and the debt seems to be under control. So unless management goes on some wild spree borrowing lots of money to buy back shares, I see McDonald's as being in a good place. I see no reason to panic or even to sell MCD shares. Depending on the price it might even be a good time to buy.

What does Simply Wall St say?

Since one of the reasons why I think McDonald's is not in any trouble is that I expect future earnings to grow, I want to make sure such predictions have multiple sources. So while finviz.com (which is where the CCC List gets its EPS growth figures) is a good source, Simply Wall St, which uses S&P Capital IQ data, is yet another source and it provides total earnings numbers (while EPS growth is great, share buybacks can make it look better than it really is). With earnings expected to grow 8.3% (versus finviz.com's expectation of 8.5% EPS growth), its looks to me like earnings are growing nicely and not very dependent on share buybacks. I note to that cash flow is projected to grow a little faster than earnings, which as a dividend growth investor is an even better indicator of McDonald's ability to support and grow the dividend.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish's CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see McDonald's has grown the dividend every year for more than 40 years.

Over the next 12 months I expect 2 more payments of $1.01 each and which point McDonald's has typical raised the dividend, so I will estimate the next 2 payments will be $1.08 based on the size of the last dividend increase. Based on that, I expect to get $4.18 in dividends over the next 12 months. McDonald's is expect to grow earnings just over 8% for the next 5 years, so I think it can easily support increasing the dividend 7.5% (which is the percentage increase of the last dividend increase).

Given those parameters, I estimate that the NPV (net present value) of the predicted dividend stream is $154.87. That sets my buy price to anything under $155. With the current market price being just over $159, MCD is trading at a premium. The premium is small enough (under 5%) that if one is reinvesting the dividends it is still reasonable to continue that. But MCD is nowhere near at enough of a premium to sell. Even a small nibble would be fine, but I would wait for a better price before making a large purchase. I am perfectly happy holding and collecting the dividends that MCD pays me.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward, I will want to keep an eye on total sales from both company and franchise stores. While I expect the pace of re-franchising to slow this year, I don't think revenues will be a good metric for a while yet, so total sales will provide a better picture. I also want to make sure that both EPS and total income continue to grow. Again, while I expect the pace of share buybacks to slow, I want to make sure that I am seeing a growth in earnings that is not all due to share repurchasing. I also want to keep an eye on the ratio of earnings to interest costs and to continue to see an improvement in the ratio of those two values.

Conclusion

McDonald's in not failing or in danger of failing any time soon. In fact it is well on the road to recovery. Yes, several years ago there were valid concerns and McDonald's has not entirely recovered from its hard times. Falling revenues is not a sign of problems, but rather a very predictable result of structural changes that improve profitability. Debt is not overly burdensome and earnings, real earrings are improving. There is no reason to sell shares of MCD. While the price is a little high, it's not unreasonably high. Small purchases, especially dividend reinvestment, are okay, but wait for a better price to make more significant buys.

